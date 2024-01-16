American, Salads, Sandwiches
The Patio Taphouse
All hours
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
The taphouse offers high quality, great tasting, popular food and drink options at affordable prices with a commitment to speedy service.
Location
420 N Main Street, Prineville, OR 97754