- Home
- /
- Briarcliff Manor
- /
- The Patio
The Patio
No reviews yet
1133 Pleasantville Road
Briarcliff Manor, NY 10510
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Hot Off The Griddle
Two Eggs Only
Served with home fries & toast.
Three Eggs Only
Served with home fries & toast.
One egg any style
Served with home fries & toast.
Two Eggs Any Style
Served with home fries & toast.
Three Eggs Any Style
Served with home fries & toast.
Single Pancake
Griddle Pancakes
Silver Dollar Pancakes
Chocolate Chip Pancakes
Silver Dollar Choc Chip Pancakes
Blueberry Pancakes
Silver Dollar Blueberry Pancakes
Banana Pancakes
Banana Blueberry Pancakes
Silver Dollar Banana Pancakes
French Toast
French Toast w/ Two Eggs
Short Stack French Toast
Buttermilk Pancakes w/ 2 Eggs
Breakfast Sandwiches
Bacon, Egg & Cheese Sandwich
Turkey Bacon, Egg & Cheese Sandwich
Sausage, Egg & Cheese Sandwich
Ham, Egg & Cheese Sandwich
Egg & Cheese Sandwich
Egg & Bacon Sandwich
Egg & Turkey Bacon Sandwich
Egg & Sausage Sandwich
Egg & Ham Sandwich
Breakfast Wrap
Three scrambled eggs, American cheese, tomatoes, onions, sour cream, salsa on a white or wheat wrap served with home fries.
Healthy Wrap
Egg whites, mozzarella cheese, chopped lettuce, tomatoes, avocado, wheat wrap with fruit on the side.
Mexican Burrito
Scrambled eggs, peppers, Mexican chorizo, onions, jalepenos, tomatoes, American cheese, served with sour cream, green tomatillo sauce & home fries
Patio Specials
Bagel w/ Nova Scotia Lox
Cream cheese, lettuce, tomato & sliced onions
Steak & 2 Eggs
Includes home fries & toast.
Eggs Benedict
with ham, melted American cheese, hollandaise sauce
Eggs Florentine
with spinach, melted American cheese, hollandaise sauce
Corned Beef Hash & 2 Eggs
with two eggs, home fries and toast
Muffin Special
Ham and eggs, with American or Swiss cheese
Chef Special
Three poached eggs over an English muffin, grilled tomatoes and spinach topped with hollandaise sauce with fresh fruit
Huevos Rancheros
Eggs over easy, sauteed peppers, onions, jalapenos, spinach, mushrooms, a little marinara sauce. Served with corn tortillas & home fries
Huevos Mexicanos
Scrambled eggs mixed with tomatoes, jalapenos, onions, chorizo, melted muenster cheese. Served with home fries, green tomatillo sauce & salsa corn tortillas
Patio Special Combination
Guacamole Toast
Three Egg Omelets
Plain Omelet
American Cheese Omelet
Swiss Cheese Omelet
Cheddar Cheese Omelet
Mushroom Omelet
Shiitake Omelet
Goat Cheese Omelet
Western Omelet
Peppers, onions, ham
Spanish Omelet
peppers, onions, marinara sauce
Vegetable Omelet
Mixed vegetables, peppers, onions mushrooms, spinach, tomato,
Feta Omelet
Lox Omelet
Spinach Omelet
Broccoli Rabe Omelet
Pepper Jack Cheese Omelet
Bacon Omelet
Ham Omelet
Sausage Omelet
Peppers Omelet
Onions Omelet
Chili Omelet
Potato Omelet
Potato & Onions Omelet
Broccoli Omelet
Portobello Mushroom Omelet
Greek Omelet
Feta, spinach, onions, tomato
Mexican Omelet
Chili, salsa, cheddar cheese, cherry peppers.
Meat Lovers Omelet
Sausage, ham, bacon, muenster cheese
Special Omelet
Muenster cheese, onion, peppers, mushrooms.
Belgian Waffles
Hot Oatmeal
Strawberry Oatmeal
Cup or bowl for add'l charge. Add fruit or granola for add'l charge.
Banana Oatmeal
Cup or bowl for add'l charge. Add fruit or granola for add'l charge.
Blueberry Oatmeal
Cup or bowl for add'l charge. Add fruit or granola for add'l charge.
Raisin Oatmeal
Cup or bowl for add'l charge. Add fruit or granola for add'l charge.
Fruit Oatmeal
Cup or bowl for add'l charge. Add fruit or granola for add'l charge.
Granola Oatmeal
Cup or bowl for add'l charge. Add fruit or granola for add'l charge.
Special Oatmeal
Cooked with milk, bananas, raisins, brown sugar.
Plain Oatmeal
Breakfast Side Orders
Half Grapefruit
Side Sausage
Side Bacon
Home Fries
Side Corned Beef Hash
Side of Strawberries
Homemade Muffin
Fresh Fruit
Bagel
Bagel w/Cream Cheese
English Muffin
Side Turkey Bacon
Side Chorizo Espanol
Side Turkey Sausage
Side Chorizo Mexican
Side bananas
Appetizers
Fresh Melon
Honeydew or cantaloupe.
Buffalo Wings
Served mild, medium, hot or BBQ with blue cheese & celery sticks.
Homemade Mozzarella Sticks
Served with marinara sauce.
Chicken Fingers
Choice of Honey Dijon Mustard or BBQ sauce
Mexican Skins
Topped with mild chili, cheddar cheese & sour cream.
Potato Skins
Topped with melted cheddar cheese, bacon & sour cream.
Chili
Cup or bowl for add'l charge. Homemade fresh chili topped with cheddar cheese.
Calamar a la Plancha
Grilled squid over baby greens, sherry vinaigrette.
Champinones Salteado
Fried Calamari
Camarones
Chorizo Salteado
Salmon Ahumado
Crab Cakes
BBQ Pork Ribs
Melon con Jamon
Quiche
Side Dishes
French Fries
Coleslaw
Onion Rings
Roasted Potatoes
Broccoli Rabe
Potato Salad
Cottage Cheese
Fresh Vegetables
Mashed Potatoes
Garlic Bread
Sweet Potato Fries
Sauteed Spinach
Side Avocado
Side Lettuce/Tomatoes
Garlic Bread W. Mozzarella
Garlic Bread
Side Guacamole
Waffle Fries
Kids Menu
Salads
Ensalada de Aguacate
Diced avocado over chopped romaine lettuce & baby greens, pico de gallo, tossed with homemade dressing (fresh lime juice, extra virgin olive oil, red vinegar, clover honey with a touch of citrus).
Avocado Salad w/Grilled Chicken
Avocado, grilled eggplant, zucchini, portobello & shiitake mushrooms, roasted red peppers, fresh mozzarella cheese over mixed greens, grilled chicken tossed with a honey balsamic vinaigrette.
Chef's Salad
A delightful combination of lettuce, ham, turkey, American and Swiss cheese, tomato wedges, sliced egg, cucumbers and grated sweet carrots.
Greek Salad
Mixed greens, feta cheese, black olives, red onions, cucumbers, tomatoes, anchovies and our homemade Italian vinaigrette.
Briarcliff Salad
Arugula, romaine lettuce, gorgonzola cheese, gaeta olives, tomatoes, cucumber, red onions and roasted red peppers, homemade Italian vinaigrette.
Mexican Salad
Chopped chips, little cajun, grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, avocado, plum tomatoes, beans, red onions, roasted peppers, grated cheddar cheese, olive oil tossed with honey-lime juice.
Espanola Salad
Baby spinach, roasted peppers, candied walnuts, raisins, grapefruit & oranges, roasted peppers, goat cheese & homemade spinach citrus dressing.
Bella Salad
Chopped mesclun greens, spinach, arugula, asparagus, fresh oranges, sweet walnuts, raisins, goat cheese, avocado, plum tomatoes, tossed with honey balsamic vinaigrette.
Caesar Salad
Crispy romaine lettuce, homemade croutons, grated parmesan cheese, in our homemade Caesar dressing.
Chapala Salad
Choice of blackened salmon or shrimp over mixed greens, tomatoes, red onions, pico de gallo, avocado, corn, black beans & tortilla strips. Served with creamy chipotle dressing.
Di Carlo Salad
Fresh arugula, sliced pears, roasted red peppers, gaeta olives, goat cheese and red onions, dressed with an aged honey balsamic vinaigrette.
Dulce Salad
Fresh apples, pears, strawberries, sweet walnuts, chopped baby arugula, baby spinach & asparagus tossed in a fat-free raspberry vinaigrette
Fantasia Salad
Fresh asparagus, sun dried tomatoes, red onions, olives, artichokes, over mixed greens.
Melissa Salad
Chopped romaine, baby arugula, baby spinach, asparagus, avocado, tomatoes, cucumbers, olives, roasted peppers, gorgonzola cheese, tossed with balsamic vinaigrette
Mesculin Greens
Blend of a dozen mixed greens, baby lettuce, cucumber, tomato and shredded carrots w/ honey balsamic vinaigrette.
Mozzarella Caprese
Fresh tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, roasted red peppers, basil, olive oil over mixed greens.
Paola Salad
Baby arugula, mixed greens, shiitake and portobello mushrooms, red onions, roasted red peppers, gaeta olives, in a balsamic vinaigrette.
Patio Salad
Iceberg lettuce, romaine, spring cucumber, tomatoes, shredded carrots, fresh grilled chicken and homemade Italian vinaigrette
Special Salad
Mesclun greens, baby spinach, baby arugula, grilled portobello mushrooms, roasted peppers, red onions, gaeta olives, goat cheese, honey balsamic vinaigrette.
Spinach Salad
Sliced mushrooms, tomato, cucumber, chopped egg, crisp bacon & sweet carrots.
Steak Salad
Baby spinach, baby greens, rib eye steak, plum tomatoes, light gorgonzola cheese, red onions, avocado, grilled portobello and shiitake mushrooms, roasted red peppers.
Verde Salad
Grilled zucchini, eggplant, portobello mushrooms, roasted red peppers, baby arugula and baby spinach w/ balsamic vinaigrette dressing.
Small garden salad
Fruit salad cottage cheese
Chicken Salad Platter
Tuna Salad Platter
Burgers
Vegetable Burger Deluxe
Served with lettuce, tomato & French fries. Add cheese for add'l charge.
Cheeseburger Deluxe
Served with lettuce, tomato & French fries.
Turkey Burger Deluxe
Served with lettuce, tomato & French fries. Add cheese for add'l charge.
Hamburger
Cheeseburger
Pizza Burger
Mushroom Burger Deluxe
Served with lettuce, tomato & French fries. Add cheese for add'l charge.
Hamburger Deluxe
Served with lettuce, tomato & French fries.
Bacon Cheeseburger Deluxe
Patio Burger Deluxe
with fried onions, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, French fries. Add cheese for add'l charge.
Super Cheeseburger Deluxe
6 oz. burger with American cheese, bacon, lettuce tomatoes, French fries.
Mexican Beef Burger
Muenster cheese, bacon, guacamole, jalapenos, sauteed onions with fries, lettuce, tomatoes and coleslaw.
Panini
Panini Italiano
Grilled chicken, eggplant, roasted peppers & fresh mozzarella cheese
Fajita Panini
Steak, pepper, onions, mushrooms & Muenster cheese
Turkey Panini
Grilled turkey, tomatoes, provolone cheese, avocado & mayonnaise
Chipotle Panini
Chipotle grilled chicken, portobello & shiitake mushrooms & Muenster cheese
Pesto Panini
Grilled chicken, pesto sauce, roasted pepper, fresh mozzarella cheese, eggplant & zucchini
Wraps & Gyros
Avocado Wrap
Sliced fresh avocado, grilled chicken breast, lettuce, tomatoes, Italian vinaigrette.
CBLT Wrap
Julienne grilled chicken breast with crisp bacon, shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes and Italian dressing
Turkey Wrap
Sliced turkey, tomatoes, lettuce, red onions, with honey Dijon mustard. Add cheese for add'l charge.
Italian Wrap
with fresh broccoli rabe, sauteed garlic and oil, grilled chicken breast and melted mozzarella cheese
Americano Wrap
With mixed greens, Provolone cheese, grilled chicken, honey Dijon mustard.
Buffalo Wrap
Breaded chicken cutlet, buffalo sauce, bacon, lettuce, tomato, celery & ranch dressing.
Chicken Gyro on Pita Bread
On pita bread with strips of grilled chicken breast, lettuce, tomatoes, cucumber, tzatziki sauce.
Chicken Gyro Wrap
Grilled chicken, feta cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, cucumber, tzatziki sauce.
Chicken Salad BLT Wrap
Chicken salad, crisp bacon, lettuce, tomatoes . Add cheese for add'l charge.
Chicken Salad Wrap
with lettuce & tomato. Add cheese for add'l charge.
Egg Salad Wrap
Chopped egg salad, bacon, lettuce & tomatoes in light mayonnaise.
Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap
Our fresh Caesar salad with grilled chicken breast.
Lamb Gyro on Pita Bread
On pita bread with strips of fresh lamb, lettuce, tomatoes, cucumber, tzatziki sauce
Lamb Gyro Wrap
Grilled lamb, feta cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, cucumber, tzatziki sauce.
Patio Wrap
Chicken cutlet, lettuce, tomatoes, honey Dijon mustard.
Philly Cheese Chicken Wrap
Sauteed chicken, mushrooms, peppers, onions, melted American cheese.
Philly Steak Wrap
Sauteed steak, peppers and onions with melted American cheese.
Reuben Wrap
Corned beef, melted Swiss cheese, sauerkraut and Russian dressing.
Tuna Salad Wrap
with lettuce & tomatoes. Add cheese for add'l charge.
Vegetable Wrap
Fresh veggies sauteed with garlic and oil. Add grilled chicken add'l charge.
Wedges
Eggplant Parmigiana
Grilled Chicken a la Dino
with fresh mozzarella, broccoli rabe
Chicken Parmigiana
Rib Eye Steak Wedge
with peppers & onions. Add cheese for add'l charge.
Meatball Wedge
Meatball Parmigiana
Sausage & Pepper Wedge
Pepper & Egg Wedge
Add cheese for add'l charge
Sausage & Pepper Parmigiana
Grilled Chicken Wedge
Add cheese for add'l charge.
Tuna Salad Wedge
Add cheese for add'l charge.
Turkey Wedge
Add cheese for add'l charg
Italian Combo Wedge
Turkey, provolone, ham, salami, lettuce, tomatoes, hot cherry peppers, topped with an Italian vinaigrette.
Balboa Wedge
Lean roast beef on garlic bread with melted Swiss cheese.
Potatoes & Eggs Wedge
Add cheese for add'l charge.
Chicken Cutlet Wedge
Add cheese for add'l charge
Philly Cheese Steak Wedge
Peppers, onions, melted American cheese.
Philly Cheese Chicken Wedge
Strips of chicken with peppers, onions, melted American cheese.
Super Sandwiches
Roll Deluxe Super
Grilled chicken, melted American cheese, lettuce, tomato, French fries.
Tuna Melt Super
On choice of sliced bread.
Tuna Salad Super
Add cheese for add'l charge.
Chicken Salad Super
Add cheese for add'l charge.
BLT
Add cheese for add'l charge.
Ham & Cheese Super
Turkey Super
Add cheese for add'l charge.
Egg Salad Super
Add cheese for add'l charge.
Grilled Cheese Super
Fried Filet of Sole Super
Add cheese for add'l charge.
Reuben w/Coleslaw
Hot Dog
Sauerkraut upon request.
Chili Dog
Canned Tuna Sandwich
Triple Decker Sandwiches
Turkey Triple Decker
with bacon, lettuce & tomato. Add cheese for add'l charge
Tuna Triple Decker
with sliced, lettuce & tomato. Add cheese for add'l charge.
Chicken Salad Triple Decker
with bacon, lettuce & tomato. Add cheese for add'l charge.
Egg Salad Triple Decker
with bacon, lettuce & tomato. Add cheese for add'l charge
Ham & Swiss Triple Decker
with bacon, lettuce & tomato
Hamburger Triple Decker
with bacon, lettuce & tomato. Add cheese for add'l charge.
Roast Beef Club
Add cheese for add'l charge.
Grilled Chicken Club
with bacon, lettuce & tomato. Add cheese for add'l charge.
Mexican Dishes
Desserts
Appetizers
Fresh Melon
Honeydew or cantaloupe.
Buffalo Wings
Served mild, medium, hot or BBQ with blue cheese & celery sticks.
Homemade Mozzarella Sticks
Served with marinara sauce.
Chicken Fingers
Choice of Honey Dijon Mustard or BBQ sauce
Mexican Skins
Topped with mild chili, cheddar cheese & sour cream.
Potato Skins
Topped with melted cheddar cheese, bacon & sour cream.
Chili
Cup or bowl for add'l charge. Homemade fresh chili topped with cheddar cheese.
Calamar a la Plancha
Grilled squid over baby greens, sherry vinaigrette.
Champinones Salteado
Fried Calamari
Camarones
Chorizo Salteado
Salmon Ahumado
Crab Cakes
BBQ Pork Ribs
Melon con Jamon
Quiche
Side Dishes
Kids Menu
Wraps & Gyros
Americano Wrap
With mixed greens, Provolone cheese, grilled chicken, honey Dijon mustard.
Avocado Wrap
Sliced fresh avocado, grilled chicken breast, lettuce, tomatoes, Italian vinaigrette.
Buffalo Wrap
Breaded chicken cutlet, buffalo sauce, bacon, lettuce, tomato, celery & ranch dressing.
CBLT Wrap
Julienne grilled chicken breast with crisp bacon, shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes and Italian dressing
Chicken Gyro on Pita Bread
On pita bread with strips of grilled chicken breast, lettuce, tomatoes, cucumber, tzatziki sauce.
Chicken Gyro Wrap
Grilled chicken, feta cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, cucumber, tzatziki sauce.
Chicken Salad BLT Wrap
Chicken salad, crisp bacon, lettuce, tomatoes . Add cheese for add'l charge.
Chicken Salad Wrap
with lettuce & tomato. Add cheese for add'l charge.
Egg Salad Wrap
Chopped egg salad, bacon, lettuce & tomatoes in light mayonnaise.
Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap
Our fresh Caesar salad with grilled chicken breast.
Italian Wrap
with fresh broccoli rabe, sauteed garlic and oil, grilled chicken breast and melted mozzarella cheese
Lamb Gyro on Pita Bread
On pita bread with strips of fresh lamb, lettuce, tomatoes, cucumber, tzatziki sauce
Lamb Gyro Wrap
Grilled lamb, feta cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, cucumber, tzatziki sauce.
Patio Wrap
Chicken cutlet, lettuce, tomatoes, honey Dijon mustard.
Philly Cheese Chicken Wrap
Sauteed chicken, mushrooms, peppers, onions, melted American cheese.
Philly Steak Wrap
Sauteed steak, peppers and onions with melted American cheese.
Reuben Wrap
Corned beef, melted Swiss cheese, sauerkraut and Russian dressing.
Tuna Salad Wrap
with lettuce & tomatoes. Add cheese for add'l charge.
Turkey Wrap
Sliced turkey, tomatoes, lettuce, red onions, with honey Dijon mustard. Add cheese for add'l charge.
Vegetable Wrap
Fresh veggies sauteed with garlic and oil. Add grilled chicken add'l charge.
Super Sandwiches
Roll Deluxe Super
Grilled chicken, melted American cheese, lettuce, tomato, French fries.
Tuna Melt Super
On choice of sliced bread.
Tuna Salad Super
Add cheese for add'l charge.
Chicken Salad Super
Add cheese for add'l charge.
BLT
Add cheese for add'l charge.
Ham & Cheese Super
Turkey Super
Add cheese for add'l charge.
Egg Salad Super
Add cheese for add'l charge.
Grilled Cheese Super
Fried Filet of Sole Super
Add cheese for add'l charge.
Reuben w/Coleslaw
Hot Dog
Sauerkraut upon request.
Chili Dog
Triple Decker Sandwiches
Turkey Triple Decker
with bacon, lettuce & tomato. Add cheese for add'l charge
Tuna Triple Decker
with sliced, lettuce & tomato. Add cheese for add'l charge.
Chicken Salad Triple Decker
with bacon, lettuce & tomato. Add cheese for add'l charge.
Egg Salad Triple Decker
with bacon, lettuce & tomato. Add cheese for add'l charge
Ham & Swiss Triple Decker
with bacon, lettuce & tomato
Hamburger Triple Decker
with bacon, lettuce & tomato. Add cheese for add'l charge.
Roast Beef Club
Add cheese for add'l charge.
Grilled Chicken Club
with bacon, lettuce & tomato. Add cheese for add'l charge.
Wedges
Eggplant Parmigiana
Rib Eye Steak Wedge
with peppers & onions. Add cheese for add'l charge.
Meatball Wedge
Meatball Parmigiana
Sausage & Pepper Wedge
Pepper & Egg Wedge
Add cheese for add'l charge
Sausage & Pepper Parmigiana
Grilled Chicken Wedge
Add cheese for add'l charge.
Grilled Chicken a la Dino
with fresh mozzarella, broccoli rabe
Tuna Salad Wedge
Add cheese for add'l charge.
Turkey Wedge
Add cheese for add'l charg
Italian Combo Wedge
Turkey, provolone, ham, salami, lettuce, tomatoes, hot cherry peppers, topped with an Italian vinaigrette.
Balboa Wedge
Lean roast beef on garlic bread with melted Swiss cheese.
Potatoes & Eggs Wedge
Add cheese for add'l charge.
Chicken Parmigiana
Chicken Cutlet Wedge
Add cheese for add'l charge
Philly Cheese Steak Wedge
Peppers, onions, melted American cheese.
Philly Cheese Chicken Wedge
Strips of chicken with peppers, onions, melted American cheese.
Burgers
Hamburger
Cheeseburger
Vegetable Burger Deluxe
Served with lettuce, tomato & French fries. Add cheese for add'l charge.
Pizza Burger
Mushroom Burger Deluxe
Served with lettuce, tomato & French fries. Add cheese for add'l charge.
Hamburger Deluxe
Served with lettuce, tomato & French fries.
Bacon Cheeseburger Deluxe
Cheeseburger Deluxe
Served with lettuce, tomato & French fries.
Turkey Burger Deluxe
Served with lettuce, tomato & French fries. Add cheese for add'l charge.
Patio Burger Deluxe
with fried onions, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, French fries. Add cheese for add'l charge.
Super Cheeseburger Deluxe
6 oz. burger with American cheese, bacon, lettuce tomatoes, French fries.
Mexican Beef Burger
Muenster cheese, bacon, guacamole, jalapenos, sauteed onions with fries, lettuce, tomatoes and coleslaw.
Panini
Panini Italiano
Grilled chicken, eggplant, roasted peppers & fresh mozzarella cheese
Fajita Panini
Steak, pepper, onions, mushrooms & Muenster cheese
Turkey Panini
Grilled turkey, tomatoes, provolone cheese, avocado & mayonnaise
Chipotle Panini
Chipotle grilled chicken, portobello & shiitake mushrooms & Muenster cheese
Pesto Panini
Grilled chicken, pesto sauce, roasted pepper, fresh mozzarella cheese, eggplant & zucchini
Mexican Dishes
Salads
Avocado Salad w/Grilled Chicken
Avocado, grilled eggplant, zucchini, portobello & shiitake mushrooms, roasted red peppers, fresh mozzarella cheese over mixed greens, grilled chicken tossed with a honey balsamic vinaigrette.
Bella Salad
Chopped mesclun greens, spinach, arugula, asparagus, fresh oranges, sweet walnuts, raisins, goat cheese, avocado, plum tomatoes, tossed with honey balsamic vinaigrette.
Briarcliff Salad
Arugula, romaine lettuce, gorgonzola cheese, gaeta olives, tomatoes, cucumber, red onions and roasted red peppers, homemade Italian vinaigrette.
Caesar Salad
Crispy romaine lettuce, homemade croutons, grated parmesan cheese, in our homemade Caesar dressing.
Chapala Salad
Choice of blackened salmon or shrimp over mixed greens, tomatoes, red onions, pico de gallo, avocado, corn, black beans & tortilla strips. Served with creamy chipotle dressing.
Chef's Salad
A delightful combination of lettuce, ham, turkey, American and Swiss cheese, tomato wedges, sliced egg, cucumbers and grated sweet carrots.
Chicken Salad Platter
Copped Egg Salad Platter
Di Carlo Salad
Fresh arugula, sliced pears, roasted red peppers, gaeta olives, goat cheese and red onions, dressed with an aged honey balsamic vinaigrette.
Dulce Salad
Fresh apples, pears, strawberries, sweet walnuts, chopped baby arugula, baby spinach & asparagus tossed in a fat-free raspberry vinaigrette
Ensalada de Aguacate
Diced avocado over chopped romaine lettuce & baby greens, pico de gallo, tossed with homemade dressing (fresh lime juice, extra virgin olive oil, red vinegar, clover honey with a touch of citrus).
Espanola Salad
Baby spinach, roasted peppers, candied walnuts, raisins, grapefruit & oranges, roasted peppers, goat cheese & homemade spinach citrus dressing.
Fantasia Salad
Fresh asparagus, sun dried tomatoes, red onions, olives, artichokes, over mixed greens.
Greek Salad
Mixed greens, feta cheese, black olives, red onions, cucumbers, tomatoes, anchovies and our homemade Italian vinaigrette.
Individual Can Tuna Salad
Melissa Salad
Chopped romaine, baby arugula, baby spinach, asparagus, avocado, tomatoes, cucumbers, olives, roasted peppers, gorgonzola cheese, tossed with balsamic vinaigrette
Mesculin Greens
Blend of a dozen mixed greens, baby lettuce, cucumber, tomato and shredded carrots w/ honey balsamic vinaigrette.
Mexican Salad
Chopped chips, little cajun, grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, avocado, plum tomatoes, beans, red onions, roasted peppers, grated cheddar cheese, olive oil tossed with honey-lime juice.
Mozzarella Caprese
Fresh tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, roasted red peppers, basil, olive oil over mixed greens.
Paola Salad
Baby arugula, mixed greens, shiitake and portobello mushrooms, red onions, roasted red peppers, gaeta olives, in a balsamic vinaigrette.
Patio Salad
Iceberg lettuce, romaine, spring cucumber, tomatoes, shredded carrots, fresh grilled chicken and homemade Italian vinaigrette
Special Salad
Mesclun greens, baby spinach, baby arugula, grilled portobello mushrooms, roasted peppers, red onions, gaeta olives, goat cheese, honey balsamic vinaigrette.
Spinach Salad
Sliced mushrooms, tomato, cucumber, chopped egg, crisp bacon & sweet carrots.
Steak Salad
Baby spinach, baby greens, rib eye steak, plum tomatoes, light gorgonzola cheese, red onions, avocado, grilled portobello and shiitake mushrooms, roasted red peppers.
Tuna Salad Platter
Verde Salad
Grilled zucchini, eggplant, portobello mushrooms, roasted red peppers, baby arugula and baby spinach w/ balsamic vinaigrette dressing.
Pasta & Italian Specialties
Cheese Ravioli
Garlic & Oil Pasta
Meatball Pasta
W/ tomato sauce
Sausage Pasta
W/ tomato sauce
Tomato Basil Sauce Pasta
Tomato Sauce Pasta
Alfredo Pasta
Vodka Sauce Pasta
Eggplant Parmigiana
Linguini Shrimp & Broccoli
Fettuccine Firenze
with chicken breast & broccoli in alfredo sauce
Pasta Primavera
Pasta Italiana
with broccoli rabe and sun dried tomatoes in garlic & oil
Fettuccine Broccoli Jumbo shrimp Alfredo sauce
with broccoli and jumbo shrimp in an alfredo sauce
Chicken & Beef
Chicken Marsala
Lightly floured chicken breast sauteed with mushrooms in a marsala wine sauce
Chicken Francaise
Chicken breast dipped in egg batter and sautéed in a lemon & white sauce
Chicken Parmigiana
Breaded chicken cutlet with melted mozzarella cheese and tomato sauce
Chicken Sorrentino
Chicken breast topped w/ prosciutto, eggplant & mozzarella in a white wine butter sauce
Chicken Piccata
Lightly floured chicken breast sautéed in a white wine butter and lemon sauce
Chicken San Jose
Sautéed chicken breast topped with fresh spinach and mozzarella, baked with a lemon and caper white wine sauce
Chicken Mario
Chicken breast topped with portobello mushrooms and fresh mozzarella, baked with a cognac sauce
Angus Rib Eye Steak & Shrimp
Over sautéed spinach with homemade mashed potatoes
Steak
Grilled Nebraska angus rib eye steak, roasted potatoes, vegetables
Hot Open Face Turkey Sandwich
Served with mashed potatoes, gravy and cranberry sauce
Seafood
Shrimp Francaise
Shrimp dipped in egg batter sautéed in a lemon and white wine sauce
Shrimp Scampi
Shrimp sautéed in a garlic, butter and white wine sauce
Shrimp Marinara
Shrimp sautéed in our fresh marinara sauce
Shrimp Fra Diavolo
Shrimp sauteed in our fresh Fra Diavolo sauce (hot)
Potato Salmon
Potato wrapped salmon, mixed vegetables, mustard sauce
Broiled Filet of Sole
Lightly buttered filet in a white wine butter and lemon sauce
Filet of Sole Francaise
Filet of sole dipped in egg batter sautéed in a lemon and white wine sauce
Broiled Salmon
with extra virgin olive oil, lemon n a white wine garlic sauce over arugula
Desserts
Coffees & Hot Tea
Juices
|Sunday
|7:15 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|7:15 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:15 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:15 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:15 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|7:15 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:15 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
1133 Pleasantville Road, Briarcliff Manor, NY 10510
Photos coming soon!