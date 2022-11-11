A map showing the location of The PatioView gallery

The Patio

1133 Pleasantville Road

Briarcliff Manor, NY 10510

Popular Items

Buffalo Wrap
French Fries
Corned Beef Hash & 2 Eggs

Hot Off The Griddle

Served with home fries & toast. Substitutes & add ons available for add'l charge.

Two Eggs Only

$2.95

Served with home fries & toast.

Three Eggs Only

$3.75

Served with home fries & toast.

One egg any style

$5.99

Served with home fries & toast.

Two Eggs Any Style

$6.99

Served with home fries & toast.

Three Eggs Any Style

$7.99

Served with home fries & toast.

Single Pancake

$3.99

Griddle Pancakes

$8.99

Silver Dollar Pancakes

$8.99

Chocolate Chip Pancakes

$9.99

Silver Dollar Choc Chip Pancakes

$9.99

Blueberry Pancakes

$9.99

Silver Dollar Blueberry Pancakes

$9.99

Banana Pancakes

$9.99

Banana Blueberry Pancakes

$9.99

Silver Dollar Banana Pancakes

$9.99

French Toast

$6.99

French Toast w/ Two Eggs

$9.99

Short Stack French Toast

$6.25

Buttermilk Pancakes w/ 2 Eggs

$11.25

Breakfast Sandwiches

Bacon, Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$6.99

Turkey Bacon, Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$7.99

Sausage, Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$6.99

Ham, Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$6.99

Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$4.95

Egg & Bacon Sandwich

$5.50

Egg & Turkey Bacon Sandwich

$9.25

Egg & Sausage Sandwich

$5.50

Egg & Ham Sandwich

$5.50

Breakfast Wrap

$12.50

Three scrambled eggs, American cheese, tomatoes, onions, sour cream, salsa on a white or wheat wrap served with home fries.

Healthy Wrap

$13.50

Egg whites, mozzarella cheese, chopped lettuce, tomatoes, avocado, wheat wrap with fruit on the side.

Mexican Burrito

$12.50

Scrambled eggs, peppers, Mexican chorizo, onions, jalepenos, tomatoes, American cheese, served with sour cream, green tomatillo sauce & home fries

Patio Specials

Bagel w/ Nova Scotia Lox

$15.99

Cream cheese, lettuce, tomato & sliced onions

Steak & 2 Eggs

$24.99

Includes home fries & toast.

Eggs Benedict

$13.99

with ham, melted American cheese, hollandaise sauce

Eggs Florentine

$13.99

with spinach, melted American cheese, hollandaise sauce

Corned Beef Hash & 2 Eggs

$13.99

with two eggs, home fries and toast

Muffin Special

$5.99

Ham and eggs, with American or Swiss cheese

Chef Special

$14.99

Three poached eggs over an English muffin, grilled tomatoes and spinach topped with hollandaise sauce with fresh fruit

Huevos Rancheros

$13.99

Eggs over easy, sauteed peppers, onions, jalapenos, spinach, mushrooms, a little marinara sauce. Served with corn tortillas & home fries

Huevos Mexicanos

$13.99

Scrambled eggs mixed with tomatoes, jalapenos, onions, chorizo, melted muenster cheese. Served with home fries, green tomatillo sauce & salsa corn tortillas

Patio Special Combination

$14.99

Guacamole Toast

$14.99

Three Egg Omelets

Comes with Toast and Home fries. Some substitutions available for additional charge.

Plain Omelet

$7.99

American Cheese Omelet

$10.99

Swiss Cheese Omelet

$10.99

Cheddar Cheese Omelet

$10.99

Mushroom Omelet

$10.99

Shiitake Omelet

$10.99

Goat Cheese Omelet

$10.99

Western Omelet

$11.99

Peppers, onions, ham

Spanish Omelet

$11.99

peppers, onions, marinara sauce

Vegetable Omelet

$11.99

Mixed vegetables, peppers, onions mushrooms, spinach, tomato,

Feta Omelet

$10.99

Lox Omelet

$11.99

Spinach Omelet

$9.99

Broccoli Rabe Omelet

$11.99

Pepper Jack Cheese Omelet

$9.99

Bacon Omelet

$10.99

Ham Omelet

$10.99

Sausage Omelet

$10.99

Peppers Omelet

$8.50

Onions Omelet

$8.50

Chili Omelet

$8.99

Potato Omelet

$7.99

Potato & Onions Omelet

$8.99

Broccoli Omelet

$9.99

Portobello Mushroom Omelet

$9.99

Greek Omelet

$12.99

Feta, spinach, onions, tomato

Mexican Omelet

$11.99

Chili, salsa, cheddar cheese, cherry peppers.

Meat Lovers Omelet

$13.99

Sausage, ham, bacon, muenster cheese

Special Omelet

$11.99

Muenster cheese, onion, peppers, mushrooms.

Belgian Waffles

Waffle

$7.99

Add ice cream or whipped cream for add'l charge.

Walnut Waffle

$8.99

Add fresh fruit for add'l charge

Hot Oatmeal

Strawberry Oatmeal

$2.25

Cup or bowl for add'l charge. Add fruit or granola for add'l charge.

Banana Oatmeal

$1.25

Cup or bowl for add'l charge. Add fruit or granola for add'l charge.

Blueberry Oatmeal

$2.25

Cup or bowl for add'l charge. Add fruit or granola for add'l charge.

Raisin Oatmeal

$1.25

Cup or bowl for add'l charge. Add fruit or granola for add'l charge.

Fruit Oatmeal

$2.25

Cup or bowl for add'l charge. Add fruit or granola for add'l charge.

Granola Oatmeal

$1.25

Cup or bowl for add'l charge. Add fruit or granola for add'l charge.

Special Oatmeal

$6.99

Cooked with milk, bananas, raisins, brown sugar.

Plain Oatmeal

Breakfast Side Orders

Half Grapefruit

$3.99

Side Sausage

$4.95

Side Bacon

$4.95

Home Fries

$4.99

Side Corned Beef Hash

$6.99

Side of Strawberries

$6.99

Homemade Muffin

$3.99

Fresh Fruit

$6.99+

Bagel

$2.89

Bagel w/Cream Cheese

$3.50

English Muffin

$2.75

Side Turkey Bacon

$6.00

Side Chorizo Espanol

$8.00

Side Turkey Sausage

$6.00

Side Chorizo Mexican

$6.00

Side bananas

$1.25

Appetizers

Fresh Melon

$7.99

Honeydew or cantaloupe.

Buffalo Wings

$13.99

Served mild, medium, hot or BBQ with blue cheese & celery sticks.

Homemade Mozzarella Sticks

$11.99

Served with marinara sauce.

Chicken Fingers

$11.99

Choice of Honey Dijon Mustard or BBQ sauce

Mexican Skins

$11.99

Topped with mild chili, cheddar cheese & sour cream.

Potato Skins

$10.99

Topped with melted cheddar cheese, bacon & sour cream.

Chili

$7.99+

Cup or bowl for add'l charge. Homemade fresh chili topped with cheddar cheese.

Calamar a la Plancha

$14.99

Grilled squid over baby greens, sherry vinaigrette.

Champinones Salteado

$7.99

Fried Calamari

$13.99

Camarones

$16.99

Chorizo Salteado

$11.99

Salmon Ahumado

$15.99

Crab Cakes

$14.99

BBQ Pork Ribs

$10.99

Melon con Jamon

$11.99

Soups

Chicken Noodle

$5.50+

Split Pea

$5.00+

Soup of the Day

$5.00+

Quiche

Spinach Quiche

$9.99

Lorraine Quiche

$9.99

Quiche w/Soup or Salad

$10.99

Quiche w/Soup & Salad

$13.99

Side Dishes

French Fries

$5.99

Coleslaw

$3.00

Onion Rings

$5.99

Roasted Potatoes

$4.99

Broccoli Rabe

$7.99

Potato Salad

$3.00

Cottage Cheese

$3.50

Fresh Vegetables

$6.99

Mashed Potatoes

$4.99

Garlic Bread

$2.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.99

Sauteed Spinach

$6.99

Side Avocado

$3.50

Side Lettuce/Tomatoes

$0.85

Garlic Bread W. Mozzarella

$3.00

Garlic Bread

$2.00

Side Guacamole

$7.99

Waffle Fries

$4.99

Kids Menu

Kids Hamburger

$12.99

Kids Chicken Fingers

$12.99

Kids Chicken Parmigiana

$12.99

Kids Cheeseburger

$12.99

Kids Mac & Cheese

$12.99

Kids Hot Dog

$8.99

Kids Chicken Quesadilla

$12.99

Kids Melissa Quesadilla

$12.99

Chopped chicken fingers, Muenster cheese,

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.99

Kids Pasta

$12.99

Salads

Ensalada de Aguacate

$10.99

Diced avocado over chopped romaine lettuce & baby greens, pico de gallo, tossed with homemade dressing (fresh lime juice, extra virgin olive oil, red vinegar, clover honey with a touch of citrus).

Avocado Salad w/Grilled Chicken

$16.99

Avocado, grilled eggplant, zucchini, portobello & shiitake mushrooms, roasted red peppers, fresh mozzarella cheese over mixed greens, grilled chicken tossed with a honey balsamic vinaigrette.

Chef's Salad

$14.99

A delightful combination of lettuce, ham, turkey, American and Swiss cheese, tomato wedges, sliced egg, cucumbers and grated sweet carrots.

Greek Salad

$10.99

Mixed greens, feta cheese, black olives, red onions, cucumbers, tomatoes, anchovies and our homemade Italian vinaigrette.

Briarcliff Salad

$12.50

Arugula, romaine lettuce, gorgonzola cheese, gaeta olives, tomatoes, cucumber, red onions and roasted red peppers, homemade Italian vinaigrette.

Mexican Salad

$16.99

Chopped chips, little cajun, grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, avocado, plum tomatoes, beans, red onions, roasted peppers, grated cheddar cheese, olive oil tossed with honey-lime juice.

Espanola Salad

$12.50

Baby spinach, roasted peppers, candied walnuts, raisins, grapefruit & oranges, roasted peppers, goat cheese & homemade spinach citrus dressing.

Bella Salad

$12.50

Chopped mesclun greens, spinach, arugula, asparagus, fresh oranges, sweet walnuts, raisins, goat cheese, avocado, plum tomatoes, tossed with honey balsamic vinaigrette.

Caesar Salad

$11.99

Crispy romaine lettuce, homemade croutons, grated parmesan cheese, in our homemade Caesar dressing.

Chapala Salad

$21.99

Choice of blackened salmon or shrimp over mixed greens, tomatoes, red onions, pico de gallo, avocado, corn, black beans & tortilla strips. Served with creamy chipotle dressing.

Di Carlo Salad

$12.00

Fresh arugula, sliced pears, roasted red peppers, gaeta olives, goat cheese and red onions, dressed with an aged honey balsamic vinaigrette.

Dulce Salad

$12.50

Fresh apples, pears, strawberries, sweet walnuts, chopped baby arugula, baby spinach & asparagus tossed in a fat-free raspberry vinaigrette

Fantasia Salad

$11.50

Fresh asparagus, sun dried tomatoes, red onions, olives, artichokes, over mixed greens.

Melissa Salad

$12.50

Chopped romaine, baby arugula, baby spinach, asparagus, avocado, tomatoes, cucumbers, olives, roasted peppers, gorgonzola cheese, tossed with balsamic vinaigrette

Mesculin Greens

$8.99

Blend of a dozen mixed greens, baby lettuce, cucumber, tomato and shredded carrots w/ honey balsamic vinaigrette.

Mozzarella Caprese

$12.99

Fresh tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, roasted red peppers, basil, olive oil over mixed greens.

Paola Salad

$11.25

Baby arugula, mixed greens, shiitake and portobello mushrooms, red onions, roasted red peppers, gaeta olives, in a balsamic vinaigrette.

Patio Salad

$15.00

Iceberg lettuce, romaine, spring cucumber, tomatoes, shredded carrots, fresh grilled chicken and homemade Italian vinaigrette

Special Salad

$11.25

Mesclun greens, baby spinach, baby arugula, grilled portobello mushrooms, roasted peppers, red onions, gaeta olives, goat cheese, honey balsamic vinaigrette.

Spinach Salad

$12.50

Sliced mushrooms, tomato, cucumber, chopped egg, crisp bacon & sweet carrots.

Steak Salad

$22.99

Baby spinach, baby greens, rib eye steak, plum tomatoes, light gorgonzola cheese, red onions, avocado, grilled portobello and shiitake mushrooms, roasted red peppers.

Verde Salad

$11.50

Grilled zucchini, eggplant, portobello mushrooms, roasted red peppers, baby arugula and baby spinach w/ balsamic vinaigrette dressing.

Small garden salad

$6.99

Fruit salad cottage cheese

$12.99

Chicken Salad Platter

$14.99

Tuna Salad Platter

$14.99

Burgers

Vegetable Burger Deluxe

$11.99

Served with lettuce, tomato & French fries. Add cheese for add'l charge.

Cheeseburger Deluxe

$13.50

Served with lettuce, tomato & French fries.

Turkey Burger Deluxe

$14.99

Served with lettuce, tomato & French fries. Add cheese for add'l charge.

Hamburger

$7.99

Cheeseburger

$8.50

Pizza Burger

$8.50

Mushroom Burger Deluxe

$13.99

Served with lettuce, tomato & French fries. Add cheese for add'l charge.

Hamburger Deluxe

$12.99

Served with lettuce, tomato & French fries.

Bacon Cheeseburger Deluxe

$14.99

Patio Burger Deluxe

$14.99

with fried onions, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, French fries. Add cheese for add'l charge.

Super Cheeseburger Deluxe

$15.99

6 oz. burger with American cheese, bacon, lettuce tomatoes, French fries.

Mexican Beef Burger

$15.99

Muenster cheese, bacon, guacamole, jalapenos, sauteed onions with fries, lettuce, tomatoes and coleslaw.

Panini

Panini Italiano

$16.99

Grilled chicken, eggplant, roasted peppers & fresh mozzarella cheese

Fajita Panini

$19.99

Steak, pepper, onions, mushrooms & Muenster cheese

Turkey Panini

$16.99

Grilled turkey, tomatoes, provolone cheese, avocado & mayonnaise

Chipotle Panini

$16.99

Chipotle grilled chicken, portobello & shiitake mushrooms & Muenster cheese

Pesto Panini

$16.99

Grilled chicken, pesto sauce, roasted pepper, fresh mozzarella cheese, eggplant & zucchini

Wraps & Gyros

Avocado Wrap

$14.99

Sliced fresh avocado, grilled chicken breast, lettuce, tomatoes, Italian vinaigrette.

CBLT Wrap

$14.99

Julienne grilled chicken breast with crisp bacon, shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes and Italian dressing

Turkey Wrap

$14.99

Sliced turkey, tomatoes, lettuce, red onions, with honey Dijon mustard. Add cheese for add'l charge.

Italian Wrap

$14.99

with fresh broccoli rabe, sauteed garlic and oil, grilled chicken breast and melted mozzarella cheese

Americano Wrap

$14.99

With mixed greens, Provolone cheese, grilled chicken, honey Dijon mustard.

Buffalo Wrap

$14.99

Breaded chicken cutlet, buffalo sauce, bacon, lettuce, tomato, celery & ranch dressing.

Chicken Gyro on Pita Bread

$14.99

On pita bread with strips of grilled chicken breast, lettuce, tomatoes, cucumber, tzatziki sauce.

Chicken Gyro Wrap

$14.99

Grilled chicken, feta cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, cucumber, tzatziki sauce.

Chicken Salad BLT Wrap

$14.99

Chicken salad, crisp bacon, lettuce, tomatoes . Add cheese for add'l charge.

Chicken Salad Wrap

$14.99

with lettuce & tomato. Add cheese for add'l charge.

Egg Salad Wrap

$14.99

Chopped egg salad, bacon, lettuce & tomatoes in light mayonnaise.

Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap

$14.99

Our fresh Caesar salad with grilled chicken breast.

Lamb Gyro on Pita Bread

$14.99

On pita bread with strips of fresh lamb, lettuce, tomatoes, cucumber, tzatziki sauce

Lamb Gyro Wrap

$14.99

Grilled lamb, feta cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, cucumber, tzatziki sauce.

Patio Wrap

$14.99

Chicken cutlet, lettuce, tomatoes, honey Dijon mustard.

Philly Cheese Chicken Wrap

$14.99

Sauteed chicken, mushrooms, peppers, onions, melted American cheese.

Philly Steak Wrap

$14.99

Sauteed steak, peppers and onions with melted American cheese.

Reuben Wrap

$14.99

Corned beef, melted Swiss cheese, sauerkraut and Russian dressing.

Tuna Salad Wrap

$14.99

with lettuce & tomatoes. Add cheese for add'l charge.

Vegetable Wrap

$14.99

Fresh veggies sauteed with garlic and oil. Add grilled chicken add'l charge.

Wedges

Eggplant Parmigiana

$9.99

Grilled Chicken a la Dino

$12.99

with fresh mozzarella, broccoli rabe

Chicken Parmigiana

$11.99

Rib Eye Steak Wedge

$17.99

with peppers & onions. Add cheese for add'l charge.

Meatball Wedge

$9.99

Meatball Parmigiana

$10.95

Sausage & Pepper Wedge

$7.99

Pepper & Egg Wedge

$7.25

Add cheese for add'l charge

Sausage & Pepper Parmigiana

$8.99

Grilled Chicken Wedge

$11.99

Add cheese for add'l charge.

Tuna Salad Wedge

$10.99

Add cheese for add'l charge.

Turkey Wedge

$11.99

Add cheese for add'l charg

Italian Combo Wedge

$10.99

Turkey, provolone, ham, salami, lettuce, tomatoes, hot cherry peppers, topped with an Italian vinaigrette.

Balboa Wedge

$11.99

Lean roast beef on garlic bread with melted Swiss cheese.

Potatoes & Eggs Wedge

$7.99

Add cheese for add'l charge.

Chicken Cutlet Wedge

$11.99

Add cheese for add'l charge

Philly Cheese Steak Wedge

$11.99

Peppers, onions, melted American cheese.

Philly Cheese Chicken Wedge

$11.99

Strips of chicken with peppers, onions, melted American cheese.

Super Sandwiches

Roll Deluxe Super

$13.99

Grilled chicken, melted American cheese, lettuce, tomato, French fries.

Tuna Melt Super

$9.99

On choice of sliced bread.

Tuna Salad Super

$7.99

Add cheese for add'l charge.

Chicken Salad Super

$7.99

Add cheese for add'l charge.

BLT

$7.50

Add cheese for add'l charge.

Ham & Cheese Super

$6.99

Turkey Super

$9.99

Add cheese for add'l charge.

Egg Salad Super

$6.50

Add cheese for add'l charge.

Grilled Cheese Super

$5.99

Fried Filet of Sole Super

$10.50

Add cheese for add'l charge.

Reuben w/Coleslaw

$13.50

Hot Dog

$4.50

Sauerkraut upon request.

Chili Dog

$5.99

Canned Tuna Sandwich

$8.99

Triple Decker Sandwiches

Turkey Triple Decker

$12.50

with bacon, lettuce & tomato. Add cheese for add'l charge

Tuna Triple Decker

$11.50

with sliced, lettuce & tomato. Add cheese for add'l charge.

Chicken Salad Triple Decker

$9.50

with bacon, lettuce & tomato. Add cheese for add'l charge.

Egg Salad Triple Decker

$8.99

with bacon, lettuce & tomato. Add cheese for add'l charge

Ham & Swiss Triple Decker

$9.99

with bacon, lettuce & tomato

Hamburger Triple Decker

$11.99

with bacon, lettuce & tomato. Add cheese for add'l charge.

Roast Beef Club

$11.99

Add cheese for add'l charge.

Grilled Chicken Club

$11.99

with bacon, lettuce & tomato. Add cheese for add'l charge.

Mexican Dishes

Chicken Quesadilla

$14.99

Steak Quesadilla

$19.99

Shrimp Quesadilla

$19.99

Nachos del Patio

$13.99

Chicken Fajitas

$23.99

Steak Fajitas

$26.99

Shrimp Fajitas

$26.00

Desserts

Ice Cream

$4.00+

Sundaes

$5.75+

Carrot Cake

$7.00

Homemade Flan

$7.00

Churros

$6.50

Churros with Icecream

$8.00

Chocolate Mousse Cake

$7.50

Tiramisu

$7.50

Tartuffo

$7.50

Sticky Toffee Pudding Cake

$10.00

Cheesecake

$7.00

Apple Pie a la mode

$8.00

Salads

Avocado Salad w/Grilled Chicken

$16.99

Avocado, grilled eggplant, zucchini, portobello & shiitake mushrooms, roasted red peppers, fresh mozzarella cheese over mixed greens, grilled chicken tossed with a honey balsamic vinaigrette.

Bella Salad

$12.50

Chopped mesclun greens, spinach, arugula, asparagus, fresh oranges, sweet walnuts, raisins, goat cheese, avocado, plum tomatoes, tossed with honey balsamic vinaigrette.

Briarcliff Salad

$12.50

Arugula, romaine lettuce, gorgonzola cheese, gaeta olives, tomatoes, cucumber, red onions and roasted red peppers, homemade Italian vinaigrette.

Caesar Salad

$11.99

Crispy romaine lettuce, homemade croutons, grated parmesan cheese, in our homemade Caesar dressing.

Chapala Salad

$21.99

Choice of blackened salmon or shrimp over mixed greens, tomatoes, red onions, pico de gallo, avocado, corn, black beans & tortilla strips. Served with creamy chipotle dressing.

Chef's Salad

$14.99

A delightful combination of lettuce, ham, turkey, American and Swiss cheese, tomato wedges, sliced egg, cucumbers and grated sweet carrots.

Chicken Salad Platter

$14.99

Copped Egg Salad Platter

$9.99

Di Carlo Salad

$12.00

Fresh arugula, sliced pears, roasted red peppers, gaeta olives, goat cheese and red onions, dressed with an aged honey balsamic vinaigrette.

Dulce Salad

$12.50

Fresh apples, pears, strawberries, sweet walnuts, chopped baby arugula, baby spinach & asparagus tossed in a fat-free raspberry vinaigrette

Ensalada de Aguacate

$10.99

Diced avocado over chopped romaine lettuce & baby greens, pico de gallo, tossed with homemade dressing (fresh lime juice, extra virgin olive oil, red vinegar, clover honey with a touch of citrus).

Espanola Salad

$12.50

Baby spinach, roasted peppers, candied walnuts, raisins, grapefruit & oranges, roasted peppers, goat cheese & homemade spinach citrus dressing.

Fantasia Salad

$11.50

Fresh asparagus, sun dried tomatoes, red onions, olives, artichokes, over mixed greens.

Greek Salad

$10.99

Mixed greens, feta cheese, black olives, red onions, cucumbers, tomatoes, anchovies and our homemade Italian vinaigrette.

Individual Can Tuna Salad

$11.99

Melissa Salad

$12.50

Chopped romaine, baby arugula, baby spinach, asparagus, avocado, tomatoes, cucumbers, olives, roasted peppers, gorgonzola cheese, tossed with balsamic vinaigrette

Mesculin Greens

$8.99

Blend of a dozen mixed greens, baby lettuce, cucumber, tomato and shredded carrots w/ honey balsamic vinaigrette.

Mexican Salad

$16.99

Chopped chips, little cajun, grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, avocado, plum tomatoes, beans, red onions, roasted peppers, grated cheddar cheese, olive oil tossed with honey-lime juice.

Mozzarella Caprese

$12.99

Fresh tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, roasted red peppers, basil, olive oil over mixed greens.

Paola Salad

$11.25

Baby arugula, mixed greens, shiitake and portobello mushrooms, red onions, roasted red peppers, gaeta olives, in a balsamic vinaigrette.

Patio Salad

$15.00

Iceberg lettuce, romaine, spring cucumber, tomatoes, shredded carrots, fresh grilled chicken and homemade Italian vinaigrette

Special Salad

$11.25

Mesclun greens, baby spinach, baby arugula, grilled portobello mushrooms, roasted peppers, red onions, gaeta olives, goat cheese, honey balsamic vinaigrette.

Spinach Salad

$12.50

Sliced mushrooms, tomato, cucumber, chopped egg, crisp bacon & sweet carrots.

Steak Salad

$22.99

Baby spinach, baby greens, rib eye steak, plum tomatoes, light gorgonzola cheese, red onions, avocado, grilled portobello and shiitake mushrooms, roasted red peppers.

Tuna Salad Platter

$14.99

Verde Salad

$11.50

Grilled zucchini, eggplant, portobello mushrooms, roasted red peppers, baby arugula and baby spinach w/ balsamic vinaigrette dressing.

Pasta & Italian Specialties

Cheese Ravioli

$15.99

Garlic & Oil Pasta

$15.99

Meatball Pasta

$15.99

W/ tomato sauce

Sausage Pasta

$15.99

W/ tomato sauce

Tomato Basil Sauce Pasta

$15.25

Tomato Sauce Pasta

$12.99

Alfredo Pasta

$15.25

Vodka Sauce Pasta

$17.99

Eggplant Parmigiana

$18.99

Linguini Shrimp & Broccoli

$28.00

Fettuccine Firenze

$21.00

with chicken breast & broccoli in alfredo sauce

Pasta Primavera

$19.25

Pasta Italiana

$19.99

with broccoli rabe and sun dried tomatoes in garlic & oil

Fettuccine Broccoli Jumbo shrimp Alfredo sauce

$28.00

with broccoli and jumbo shrimp in an alfredo sauce

Chicken & Beef

Chicken Marsala

$28.99

Lightly floured chicken breast sauteed with mushrooms in a marsala wine sauce

Chicken Francaise

$28.99

Chicken breast dipped in egg batter and sautéed in a lemon & white sauce

Chicken Parmigiana

$28.99

Breaded chicken cutlet with melted mozzarella cheese and tomato sauce

Chicken Sorrentino

$28.99

Chicken breast topped w/ prosciutto, eggplant & mozzarella in a white wine butter sauce

Chicken Piccata

$28.99

Lightly floured chicken breast sautéed in a white wine butter and lemon sauce

Chicken San Jose

$28.99

Sautéed chicken breast topped with fresh spinach and mozzarella, baked with a lemon and caper white wine sauce

Chicken Mario

$28.99

Chicken breast topped with portobello mushrooms and fresh mozzarella, baked with a cognac sauce

Angus Rib Eye Steak & Shrimp

$36.00

Over sautéed spinach with homemade mashed potatoes

Steak

$33.00

Grilled Nebraska angus rib eye steak, roasted potatoes, vegetables

Hot Open Face Turkey Sandwich

$22.99

Served with mashed potatoes, gravy and cranberry sauce

Seafood

Filet of sole dipped in egg batter sautéed in a lemon white wine sauce

Shrimp Francaise

$29.00

Shrimp dipped in egg batter sautéed in a lemon and white wine sauce

Shrimp Scampi

$29.00

Shrimp sautéed in a garlic, butter and white wine sauce

Shrimp Marinara

$29.00

Shrimp sautéed in our fresh marinara sauce

Shrimp Fra Diavolo

$29.00

Shrimp sauteed in our fresh Fra Diavolo sauce (hot)

Potato Salmon

$29.00

Potato wrapped salmon, mixed vegetables, mustard sauce

Broiled Filet of Sole

$23.99

Lightly buttered filet in a white wine butter and lemon sauce

Filet of Sole Francaise

$23.99

Filet of sole dipped in egg batter sautéed in a lemon and white wine sauce

Broiled Salmon

$27.99

with extra virgin olive oil, lemon n a white wine garlic sauce over arugula

Coffees & Hot Tea

Cappuccino

$4.75

Coffee

$3.25

Hot Tea

$2.50

Espresso

$3.25

Double Espresso

$4.99

Iced Coffee

$2.75

Iced Cappuccino

$4.75

Decaf Coffee

$3.25

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Cafe Latte

$4.75

Juices

Orange Juice

$3.00+

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00+

Tomato Juice

$3.00+

V-8 Juice

$3.00+

Apple Juice

$3.00+

Cranberry Juice

$3.00+

Pineapple Juice

$3.00+

Cold Drinks

Iced Coffee

$2.75

Iced Cappuccino

$4.75

Milk

$3.50

Chocolate Milk

$4.00

Iced Tea

$2.75

Soda

$3.00

Ice Cream Soda

$5.00

Milkshake

$5.75

Snapple

$2.75

San Pellegrino

$4.50+

Bottle water

$2.00
Sunday7:15 am - 9:00 pm
Monday7:15 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday7:15 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday7:15 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday7:15 am - 9:00 pm
Friday7:15 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday7:15 am - 10:00 pm
Location

1133 Pleasantville Road, Briarcliff Manor, NY 10510

Directions

