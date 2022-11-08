Main picView gallery

The Patriot Lounge

19 Clubhouse Lane

Stony Point, NY 10980

Food

Asian Calamari (SB)

$16.50

Battlefield Burger (SB)

$17.00

Beacon Hill Burrata (SB)

$14.00

Buffalo Chicken Egg Rolls (SB)

$15.00

Buttermilk Chicken Tenders

$14.00

Chicken Caesar Salad (SB)

$18.00

Chicken Francese (SB)

$24.00

Chicken Taquitos (SB)

$15.00Out of stock

Chicken Teriyaki Dumplings (SB)

$14.00

Faroe Island Salmon (SB)

$26.00

French Fries (SB)

$6.00

French Onion Soup (SB)

$9.00

Garlic Parm Fries (SB)

$9.00

German Chocolate (SB)

$9.00

Kickin' Chicken Parmesan (SB)

$24.00

Kids Cheese Quesadilla (SB)

$10.00

Kids Chicken Fingers (SB)

$10.00

Kids Grilled Cheese (SB)

$8.00

Kids Hamburger (SB)

$10.00

Kobe Sliders (SB)

$15.00

Margarita Pizza (SB)

$15.00

Oreo Churros (SB)

$8.00

Pappas White Chicken (SB)

$16.00

Parma Vodka (SB)

$16.00

Patriot Wings (SB)

$16.00

Pretzels (SB)

$12.00

Rainbow Velvet (SB)

$9.00

Southern New Yorker (SB)

$16.00

Spicy Chicken Riggis (SB)

$22.00

Zucchini Chips (SB)

$12.00

Food Specials (SB)

Crispy BBQ Ribs

$16.00

Bang Bang Shrimp Bowl

$20.00

Shrimp tortolinni

$24.00

Sushi Roll

$15.00

Chix Tortilla Soup / Organic Green Salad

$12.00

Napa Chicken Salad

$14.00

Potato Pancakes

$13.00

Tuscan Crispy Ribs

$17.00

Broccoli Cheddar Soup

$7.00

Beef Short Rib

$32.00

Crispy Osso Bucco

$28.00

Short Rib Tacos

$18.00

Games

Axe Throwing

$25.00

Golf Simulators Non Peak 1 Hour

$40.00

Golf Simulators Non Peak 1/2 hour

$20.00

Golf Simulators Peak 1 hour

$60.00

Golf Simulators Peak 1/2 hour

$30.00

Pool

$10.00

Soft Drinks

Club / Seltzer

$2.50

Coke

$3.00

Coke Zero

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Gingerale

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Lemonade / Unsweetened

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Sweetened Tea

$3.00

Unsweetened Tea

$3.00

Water

Draft Beer

Bud (Draft)

$4.00

Bud Light (Draft)

$4.00

Kona Draft (Draft)

$7.00

Modelo Draft (Draft)

$6.00

Goose Island Beer Hug (Draft)

$8.00

Spaten Draft (Draft)

$7.00

Stella Draft (Draft)

$7.00

Toms River At Wits End (Draft)

$8.00

Ultra Draft (Draft)

$7.00

Wrench (Draft)

$8.00

Sam Adams (Draft)

$7.00

Goose Island (Draft)

$8.00

Awestruck (Draft)

$7.00

Toms River Red Ale (Draft)

$7.00

Bottled Beer

Blue Moon (Bottle)

$7.00

Bud (Bottle)

$5.00

Bud Light (Bottle)

$5.00

Coors Light (Bottle)

$5.00

Corona (Bottle)

$7.00

Heineken (Bottle)

$7.00

Heineken Light (Bottle)

$7.00

Twisted Tea (Bottle)

$6.00

Can Beer

Bud Light (Can)

$4.50

Budweiser (Can)

$4.50

Coors Light (Can)

$4.50

Corona (Can)

$6.00

Fat Tire (Can)

$6.00

Goose IPA (Can)

$7.00

Heineken (Can)

$6.00

Heineken Light (Can)

$6.00

Kona (Can)

$6.00

Shock Top (Can)

$5.00

Stella (Can)

$6.00

Ultra (Can)

$4.50

Voodoo Ranger IPA (Can)

$6.00

Domestic Bucket

$22.00

Import Bucket

$28.00

Beer Pitchers

Bud Pitcher

$18.00

Bud Light Pitcher

$18.00

Shock Top Pitcher

$22.00

Kona Pitcher

$28.00

Stella Pitcher

$28.00

Sam Pitchers

$28.00

Modelo Pitcher

$18.00

Wrench Pitcher

$32.00

Signature Cocktails

Lavender Lemonade

$12.00

Orange Crush

$12.00

Peachy Palmer

$13.00

Fall Sangria

$10.00

Cocktails

Aperol Spritz

$12.00

Bay Breeze

$10.00

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Cosmo

$11.00

Espresso Martini

$13.00

Irish Coffee

$10.00

Long Island Ice Tea

$10.00

Mai Tai

$10.00

Manhattan

$11.00

Margarita

$10.00

Mimosa

$10.00

Mind Eraser

$10.00

Mojito

$10.00

Old Fashioned

$11.00

Screwdriver

$10.00

Sea Breeze

$10.00

Spiked Arnold Palmer

$10.00

Transfusion

$10.00

Quick Cocktails

Bacardi / Coke

$11.00

Captain / Coke

$11.00

Gin / Tonic

$10.00

Jack / Coke

$11.00

Jack / Ginger

$11.00

Jameson / Ginger

$11.00

Ketel / Club

$13.00

Tito's / Martini

$13.00

Red Bull / Vodka

$10.00

Tito / Club

$11.00

Can Cocktails

High Noon (Black Cherry)

$7.00

High Noon (Grapefruit)

$7.00

High Noon (Lemon)

$7.00

High Noon (Lime)

$7.00

High Noon (Watermelon)

$7.00

Cutwater Transfusion

$7.00

Twisted Tea

$5.00

Vodka

Absolute Citron

$11.00

Absolute Vanilla

$11.00

Bar Vodka

$10.00

Deep Eddy

$11.00

Deep Eddy Grapefruit

$11.00

Deep Eddy Peach

$11.00

Grey Goose

$13.00

Ketel One Cuccumber

$12.00

Ketel One Grapefruit

$12.00

Ketel One Peach

$12.00

Kettle One

$12.00

Pink Whitney

$11.00

Stoli

$11.00

Stoli Blueberry

$11.00

Stoli O

$11.00

Stoli Raz

$11.00

Svedka Strawberry Lemonade

$10.00

Tito's

$11.00

Whiskey

Basil Haydens

$12.00

Bullet

$12.00

Dewers

$11.00

Fistful

$11.00

Jack Daniels

$11.00

Jameson

$11.00

Johnny Black

$14.00

Johnny Red

$11.00

Makers

$12.00

Michters

$12.00

Tullamore

$11.00

Woodford

$12.00

Gin

Hendricks

$11.00

Bombay Saphire

$11.00

Tangeray

$11.00

Tequila

1800

$11.00

Cuervo

$11.00

Patron

$13.00

Casamigo

$12.00

Don Julio

$12.00

Rum

Bacardi

$8.00

Captain

$8.00

Malibu

$7.00

Parot Bay

$7.00

Wine

Sangria

$8.00

Pinot Grigio

$8.00

Chardonay

$8.00

Pinot Noir

$8.00

Cabernet Sauvigion

$9.00

Rose

$9.00

Sav Blanc

$8.00

Prosecco

$9.00

Mascato

$8.00

Riesling

$8.00

Sparkling Wine

Moet Spritz

$14.00

Prosecco

$10.00

Cordials

Baileys

$8.00

Frangelico

$9.00

Godiva Milk

$9.00

Godiva Chocolate

$9.00

Chataeu Money

$7.00

Cointreau

$9.00

Liquor 43

$9.00

Aperol

$8.00

Gran Mariner

$8.00

Bourbon Creme

$12.00

Romana Sambuca

$8.00

Shots

Jack Daniels

$9.00

Jack Fire

$9.00

Jameson

$9.00

Tullamore

$8.00

Green Tea

$7.00

Lemon Drop

$7.00

Pink Whitney

$7.00

Starburst

$7.00

Snacks

Beef Jerky

$4.00

Candy (M&M, etc.)

$2.00

Cashews

$3.00

Chips

$2.00

Kashi Bar

$2.00

Nature Valley

$2.00

Pringles

$3.00

Protein Crunch / Pure Protein

$4.00

RX Bar

$4.00

Trail Mix

$3.00

Coffee

Coffee

$3.00

Espresso

$5.00

Iced Coffee

$5.00

Cappuccino

$5.00

Latte

$5.00

Americano

$5.00

Tea

$3.00

Breakfast

Breakfast Sandwich

$6.00

Chicken and Waffles

$19.00

Cornbread French Toast

$12.00

Western Omelette

$11.00

Kobe Breakfast Burger

$12.00

Bottled Beverages

Coke

$3.00

Dasani Water

$2.50

Diet Coke

$3.00

Gingerale

$3.00

Green Tea

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Monster / Redbull

$4.00

Powerade

$3.00

Seltzer

$3.00

Smart Water

$4.00

Snapple

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Football Specials

SEC

$7.00

BEC

$7.00

Buttermilk Pancakes

$12.00

Bud Light Pitcher

$12.00

Import Bucket

$22.00

Domestic Bucket

$18.00

Side Hash browns

$5.00

Bloody Mary

$7.00

Buttermilk Pancakes

$12.00

BEC

$7.00

SEC

$7.00

Domestic Bucket

$18.00

Import Bucket

$22.00

Bud Light Pitcher

$12.00

Weekend Drink Specials

Bud

$3.00

Bud Light

$3.00

Green Tea

$4.00

Buffalo Trace

$8.00

Apple Cider Sangria

$10.00

Import Bucket

$22.00

Domestic Bucket

$18.00

Dogfish Head Mixed Drinks

$7.00

Lunch Specials

LS Sliders

LS Korean BBQ

LS Wonton Soup

LS Rigatoni Vodka

Oktoberfest

Adult Oktoberfest

$50.00

Kid Oktoberfest

$20.00

Bud Light OK

Millhouse OK

Paradox Lager OK

Awestruck OK

Millhouse Kold One OK

Apple Cider Sangria

$10.00

Pinot G Ok

Riesling OK

Sam Adams OK

Kids Soda

All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Located at the Patriot Hills Golf Club in Stony Point, NY. Dining room and outdoor patio seating overlooking the scenic 18th hole.

Location

19 Clubhouse Lane, Stony Point, NY 10980

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

