Breakfast & Brunch
Southern
American

The Patriots Grill

1961 Bell Street

MONTGOMERY, AL 36101

Biscuits

Belly Buster

$15.50

Biscuit and gravy, served with (applewood smoked bacon, glazed ham and sausage) home fries, and 2 large eggs.

Biscuit and gravy + 2 eggs

$6.30

Biscuit and Sausage Gravy

$4.50

Add eggs and meat for additional charge

Biscuits, Eggs, and Meat

$9.50

The Chick-Fill-Up

$9.99

Biscuit served with 2 eggs,buttermilk fried chicken thigh, tossed in white BBQ sauce, and drizzled with warm honey

Breakfast Platter

Breakfast Platter

$9.25

2 eggs served with your choice of meat, and potatoes with a side of toast or biscuit and beverage. 7.49

Breakfast Sandwiches

"The Alamo"

$10.49

Chorizo, pepper jack cheese, crispy jalapenos and onions, spinach, remoulade, and over easy egg.

"The Firebird"

$9.89

Buttermilk fried chicken, cayenne spiced honey, mayo, and egg between a buttery biscuit

Bacon and Egg

$6.99

Served on choice of roll, toast, or biscuit

Breakfast Burrito

$8.65

Scrambled eggs, homefries, cheddar cheese, with choice of sausage or bacon wrapped in a 12' burrito.

Egg sandwich

$3.55

Pork roll egg and cheese

$6.49

Sausage and Egg

$6.99

Served on choice of roll, toast, or biscuit

Breakfast Sides

1 Pancake

$3.50

1 Slice of French Toast

$3.50

2 eggs

$2.49

Bacon

$3.55

Biscuit

$1.50

Chorizo

$5.15

Grits

$1.49

Ham

$3.55

Home Fries

$2.70

Pork Belly

$5.15

Sausage

$5.15

Sausage Gravy

$1.90

Side Fried Chicken

$4.85

Toast

$0.99

Dessert for Breakfast

Berry Good

$10.99

French Toast (Stack of 2)

$6.49

Thick sliced French toast served with butter and syrup

Pancakes (Stack of 3)

$6.99

Served with butter and syrup

The Campfire

$10.99

Stuffed thick cut French Toast topped with Nutella drizzle, marshmallow, and snickerdoodle crumble

Omelettes

Build your Own

$6.49

includes 2 toppings; additional toppings .75

MeatFanatic

$11.49

with applewood smoked bacon, glazed ham, sausage, and cheese

Old Fashion Omelet

$6.99

3 egg omelet with cheese

Veggie

$8.99

with Spinach, peeper, red onion, and mushroom

Military

Buritto Special

$6.50

Kid Breakfast

Breakfast Quesadilla

$3.99

Scrambled eggs and cheese in a grilled tortilla

Short Stack Pancakes

$3.99

Served with butter, syrup and cup of fruit

French Toast Sticks

$4.50

Served with butter and syrup

Kids Lunch

Chicken Fingers

$4.99

Chicken Sandwich

$4.99

French Bread Pizza

$5.95

Grilled Cheese

$3.99

Hamburger

$4.99

Homemade Mac and Cheese

$4.99

Soft Drinks

Coffee

$1.49

Sweet Tea

$2.25

Unsweet Tea

$2.25

Coke Products

$2.25

Orange Juice

$2.49

Cranberry Juice

$2.49

Milk

$1.65

Chocolate Milk

$1.99

Water

To-Go Cup

$0.75

Dessert

Apple Crisp

$2.95

Apple Fritter

$4.95

Banana Pudding

$3.95

Carrot Cake

$5.95

Cheese Cake

$5.95

Cheese Cake with compote

$5.25

Coconut Cake

$5.95

Cookies

$2.00

Peach Cobbler

$3.95

Quarts to Go

Pickled Okra

$5.00

Antipasti

Arancini

$10.99

Bruschetta Trio

$9.99

Calamari

$12.99

Charcuterie Board

$16.25

Garlic Butter Soft Pretzels

$10.99

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.49

Mussels

$14.00

Pazanella Salad

$11.99

Polenta Cakes

$10.99

Polenta crusted fried green tomato

$10.99

Roasted Wings

$14.20

Stuffed Portobello Mushroom

$10.99

Watermelon salad

$8.99

Zucchini Fritters

$12.00

Mozzarella Corrozza

$8.99

Shrimp Ortega

$13.99

Blood Orange Glazed Baby Backs

$12.45

Hummus Duo

$9.99

Insulate

Arugula Salad

$12.00

Caprese

$10.98

Chopped Salad (for 2)

$16.99

Classic Caesar

$9.99

Burrata & Sticky Peach Salad

$13.25

Panini

Chicken Bruschetta

$13.75

Chicken Parm

$13.75

Portobello Mushroom

$12.99

Roman Burger

$14.49

Pasta

Creamy Tomato Penne

$14.49

Fettuccine Alfredo

$16.99

Nonas Meatballs and Spaghetti

$17.49

Pasta Primavera

$15.49

Secondi

Chicken Francese

$17.99

Chicken Marsala

$18.49

Chicken Parm

$17.49

Eggplant Parm

$16.99

Pork Milanese

$17.99

Di Mare

Cioppino

$22.99

Linguine alle Vongole

$19.99

Pesto Rubbed Salmon

$20.99

Shrimp Parm

$19.99

Steak Pizzalola

$27.49

Centorni

Mashed Potato

$4.95

Meatballs

$7.25

Polenta

$3.85

Sausage

$5.75

Sauteed Broccoli

$4.95

Side Marinara

$1.99

Side Salad

$4.49

Pasta w/Marinara

$4.50

Desserts

Amaretto Cheesecake

$6.95

Crostata

$6.95

Turtle Cheesecake

$6.95

Cannoli

$4.95

Cannoli Cake Slice

$6.95

Cannoli Cone

$5.95

Car Cake Parfait

$7.95

Carrot Cake Trifle

$6.95

Cheese Cake

$6.95

Chocolate Kahlua Cake

$6.95

Chocolate Mousse

$5.95

Chocolate Mousse Napoleon

$6.95

Chocolate Torte

$6.95

Coconut Cake

$6.95

Cream Puff

$5.95

Creme Brulee

$6.95

Death by Chocolate Parfait

$7.95

Decadent Dark Chic Brownie A LA Mode

$6.95

Italian Brownie

$6.95

Kahlua Cheesecake

$6.95

Lemon Bars

$5.95

Limoncello Ricotta Cheese Cake

$6.95

Mini Cannoli (3 to order)

$5.95

Napoleon Pastry

$6.95

Panna Cotta

$6.95

Peach Crosata

$6.95

Raspberry Lemonade Cheesecake

$6.95

Rum Glazed Cannoli Cake

$6.95

Strawberry Shortcake

$5.95

Tart

$6.95

Tiramisu

$7.95

Torta d'Amore

$6.95

Torta Della Nona

$6.95

Torte

$6.95

Zeppole w/Berry Compote

$6.95

Bread Pudding

$6.95

Specials

16oz steak risotto

$29.99

Artichoke Spinach Rav Skillet

$16.99

Arugala Pesto Chicken

$20.00

Baked Ravioli Skillet

$17.50

Baked Ziti w/ Sausage

$16.45

Cheese Ravioli

$17.00

Chicken Alphonso

$16.45

Chicken Marsala

$15.99

Chicken Piccata

$19.50

Chicken Scarpiello

$18.99

Crab Stuffed Salmon

$32.00

Double Cut Pork Chop

$25.99

Fettucini Di Mare

$21.00

Endless pasta

$23.75

Gnocchi

$19.99

Grouper Francaise

$25.00

Grouper Scampi

$24.99

Italian Pot Roast

$17.50

Lasagna Roll Up Skillet

$19.50

Lemon Chicken Risotto

$22.00

Ligurian veal

$25.00

Mediterranean skillet

$22.00

NY Strip

$25.00

Oxtail Stew

$24.00

Pappardelle

$20.00

Parm flounder

$22.75

Pasta Carbonara

$20.00

Pasta Lolita

$19.50

Pork Roast over Polenta

$18.00

Pork Tenderloin Medallions

$22.00

Presto Chicken

$19.00

Roasted Chicken

$20.00

Scallop Risotto

$24.00

Stuffed Pork Loin Saltimbocca

$24.00

TBone

$28.00

Tortellini Alfredo

$19.99

Tortellini Pesto Cream Sauce

$18.95

Creamy sausage bow tie

$17.99

Crawfish Ravioli

$20.00

Cassoeula

$23.99

Florentine

$18.99

Kids Dinner Menu

Spaghetti and Meatball

$7.95

Chicken Fingers

$5.99

Pizza Burger

$7.95

Flatbread Pizza

$5.95

Endless pasta

$9.99

Pizza

Baked Ziti Pizza

$15.50

Carbonara Pizza

$18.99

Chicken bacon Ranch

$15.50

Chicken Parm Pizza

$15.50

Clam

$16.00

Cordon Bleu Calzone

$15.95

Crawfish Gumbo

$18.99

Fall Pie

$12.00

French Onion Pie

$15.50

Gyro Pie

$16.00

Ham Calzone

$14.50

Margherita

$12.00

Margherita Pizza

$15.50

Meatball Calzone

$15.25

Meatball Stromboli

$14.50

Pepperoni

$13.99

Pepperoni Stromboli

$13.99

Pesto Chicken w/Tomato

$15.50

Pizza Bianca

$14.95

Plain

$13.00

Plain Calzone

$13.50

Sausage & Peppers Stromboli

$13.50

Sausage, Peppers & Onions Calzone

$15.25

Shrimp Scampi Pie

$17.00

Specialty

$15.50

Buffet

Adult Buffet

$21.95

Kid Buffet

$9.95

Cakes

Carrot Cake

$35.00

Coconut Cake

$35.00

Breakfast Cater Back

Breakfast Buffet

$12.99

Handheld Buffet

$10.99

Lunch Cater Back

Buffet

$12.99

Breakfast hand held

Burritto

$10.99

Gift card

Gift Card

Open Amount

$25.00

GC

$50.00

GC

$25.00

Room Rental

Room rental

$50.00
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday6:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday6:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday6:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday6:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday6:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday6:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy! Serving comfort food and Italian specialties. Join us Sunday for brunch.

1961 Bell Street, MONTGOMERY, AL 36101

