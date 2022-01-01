Breakfast & Brunch
Southern
American
The Patriots Grill
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|6:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|6:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy! Serving comfort food and Italian specialties. Join us Sunday for brunch.
Location
1961 Bell Street, MONTGOMERY, AL 36101
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Sundown - Forest Hills Shopping Center
4.5 • 323
3416 Atlanta Highway Montgomery, AL 36109
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in MONTGOMERY
Baumhower's Victory Grille - Montgomery East Blvd
4.2 • 2,174
2465 Eastern Blvd Montgomery, AL 36117
View restaurant
Little Donkey Mexican Restaurant - LD Montgomery
4.2 • 903
7720 eastchase pkwy Montgomery, AL 36117
View restaurant
More near MONTGOMERY