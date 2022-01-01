Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Pavilion

review star

No reviews yet

7038 South Harlem Avenue

Bridgeview, IL 60455

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Street Tacos

Steak Taco

$5.00

Pollo Taco

$5.00

Extra Green Sauce

$0.50

Extra Red Sauce

$0.50

Employee Chicken

$2.00

Employee Steak

$2.00

Food

Bratwurst

$6.00

Pretzels

$5.00

Burger

$7.00

Potato Pancake bites

$6.00

Chicken Tenders

$6.00

Oktoberfest soup

$4.00

vegas bomb

$6.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Chicagoland’s premier open air entertainment venue: Featuring full bar, video gaming area, live band events with VIP packages (call for details and pricing)

Website

Location

7038 South Harlem Avenue, Bridgeview, IL 60455

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Slice Factory - Burbank
orange star4.4 • 233
7141 W 79th St Burbank, IL 60459
View restaurantnext
Simply Slices - Burbank
orange starNo Reviews
7141 W 79th St Burbank, IL 60459
View restaurantnext
Chuck's Southern Comforts Cafe - Burbank
orange star4.5 • 2,323
6501 W 79TH STREET Burbank, IL 60459
View restaurantnext
Summit House BBQ
orange starNo Reviews
6312 S Harlem Ave Summit, IL 60651
View restaurantnext
Taco Burrito King - South Harlem
orange star3.9 • 541
5601 S Harlem Ave Chicago, IL 60638
View restaurantnext
Oak Mill Bakery - Chicago
orange starNo Reviews
5747 South Harlem Avenue Chicago, IL 60638
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Bridgeview
Burbank
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Oak Lawn
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
Lyons
review star
Avg 4.5 (2 restaurants)
La Grange
review star
Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)
Brookfield
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Berwyn
review star
Avg 4.6 (21 restaurants)
La Grange Park
review star
No reviews yet
Hinsdale
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Willowbrook
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston