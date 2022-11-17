Restaurant header imageView gallery
Asian Fusion
Food Trucks

The Peached Tortilla

review star

No reviews yet

5520 Burnet Rd, Suite 100

Austin, TX 78756

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Dan Dan Noodles
Charred Brussels
Taco Trio

GREENS

Banchan Pickles

Banchan Pickles

$7.00

japanese sesame pickles, house kimchi,** peached pickled cauliflower **contains shellfish

Asian Pear Miso Salad

Asian Pear Miso Salad

$9.00

baby kale & mixed greens, overnight pear kimchi, radish duo, herbs

Thai Chop Chop

Thai Chop Chop

$10.00

chopped napa, fried tofu, green apple, fried shallots, thai vinaigrette, fish sauce, herbs (contains peanuts & shellfish)

Charred Brussels

Charred Brussels

$9.00

bacon jam, parmesean, lemon oil

PLATES

chopped shrimp, ground pork, gochujang chili sauce, fresh herbs
Kimchi Arancini Balls

Kimchi Arancini Balls

$9.00

aonori, wasabi & sriracha aioli (contains shellfish)

Crispy Umami Chicken Wings

Crispy Umami Chicken Wings

$10.00

fish sauce vinaigrette, herbs, shallots

Mom's Toast

Mom's Toast

$9.00Out of stock

STREET TO TABLE

Taco Trio

Taco Trio

$15.00

banh mi taco: vietnamese braised pork belly, pickled daikon carrot, sriracha mayo, cilantro, bbq brisket taco: dry rubbed brisket, creamy apple slaw, smoky roasted peach bbq, cauliflower taco: arugula, peanuts, toasted coconut, kewpie, watermelon radish

JapaJam Burger

JapaJam Burger

$14.00

tomato jam, 6 oz. all beef patty, pepper jack cheese, fried egg, tempura onion strings, chinese bbq sauce served with fries

Bacon Jam Fries

Bacon Jam Fries

$11.00

green onions, sharp cheddar, fried egg, chili aioli

Banh Mi Bowl

Banh Mi Bowl

$12.00

SHAREABLES

#60 Fried Rice

#60 Fried Rice

$14.00

char siu (Chinese roasted pork), shiitakes, scrambled egg, herbs, sweet tea pickled red onions (contains shellfish)

Dan Dan Noodles

Dan Dan Noodles

$14.00

five spice pork, chili peanut sauce, cucumber (contains peanuts)

Hanger Steak Ssam

Hanger Steak Ssam

$21.00

sous vide hanger, house kimchi,** shiso, rice **contains shellfish

Lush Pork Belly Bowl

Lush Pork Belly Bowl

$16.00

five spice pork belly, house kimchi,** pickled daikon carrots, 45 minute egg, rice **contains shellfish

Southern Fun

Southern Fun

$15.00

braised brisket, kale, bean sprouts, wide rice noodles (contains shellfish)

Hainan Chicken

Hainan Chicken

$15.00

ginger garlic poached chicken, cucumbers, sweet soy, rice served with ginger scallion dipping sauce

DIETARY RESTRICTIONS

Vegan Thai Chop Chop

$10.00

chopped napa, fried tofu, green apple, fried shallots, rice puffs, peanuts, fresno chiles, radish duo, strawberry yuzu vinaigrette, herbs vegan/gluten free

Vegan Charred Brussels

Vegan Charred Brussels

$9.00

onion jam, lemon oil vegan/gluten free

Cauliflower Rice Bowl

$12.00

spiced cauliflower, arugula, peanuts, toasted coconut, kewpie mayo, watermelon radish, jasmine rice vegetarian/gluten free

BBQ Brisket Bowl

$12.00

Vegan Southern Fun

$15.00

Vegetarian Dan Dan Noodles

$14.00

EXTRAS

Chili Crisp

Chili Crisp

$0.50

Sichuan chili crisp (chili de arbor, thai chili, Sichuan peppercorn)

Ginger Scallion Sauce

Ginger Scallion Sauce

$1.00

Table Sauces

Sauce

$0.50

Kimchi

$2.00

Bacon Jam Side

$1.00

Onion Jam Side

$1.00

Rice

$3.00

Bibb Lettuce

$2.00

LITTLE PEACHES

Belgian Fries

$3.00

Cheese Quesadilla

$4.00

Kids Burger & Fries

$8.00

Tofu Rice Bowl

$5.00

Two BBQ Brisket Tacos

$6.00

DESSERTS

Banana Nutella Spring Rolls

Banana Nutella Spring Rolls

$7.00

coconut whipped cream, powdered sugar

BEER & WINE TO GO

Conquilla Cava

$30.00

Spain

Poema Brut Rose

$30.00

Spain

Caposaldo Pinot Grigio

$20.00

Italy

Moulin de Gassac Rose

$20.00

France

Ferreria Esteva Bottle

$20.00

Portugal

ABW Fire Eagle IPA 6-pack

$15.00Out of stock

ABW Fire Eagle IPA Can

$2.50

ABW Pearlsnap 6-pack

$15.00Out of stock

ABW Pearlsnap Can

$2.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

We have created a unique Austin dining experience that features the best of modern Asian comfort food with a Southern twist. Over the years, we have grown from a single food truck to multiple brick and mortar restaurants, a full-service catering company, a venue space, and an airport unit. We are proud to offer a range of experiences from dinner and a cocktail at our restaurant on Burnet Road to a plated service wedding catering at one of Austin’s beloved venues. Austin, let’s #getpeached.

Website

Location

5520 Burnet Rd, Suite 100, Austin, TX 78756

Directions

Gallery
The Peached Tortilla - Austin image
The Peached Tortilla - Austin image
The Peached Tortilla - Austin image

Similar restaurants in your area

Shanghai Chinese Restaurant & DimSum
orange star3.7 • 1,022
6718 Middle Fiskville Rd Austin, TX 78752
View restaurantnext
Raku Sushi and Asian Bistro - 2222 Rio Grande St. Ste 100
orange starNo Reviews
2222 Rio Grande St. Ste 100 Austin, TX 78705
View restaurantnext
Wu Chow
orange star4.6 • 1,672
500 W 5th St Suite 168 Austin, TX 78701
View restaurantnext
Community Vegan
orange starNo Reviews
1124 E. 11th St Austin, TX 78702
View restaurantnext
Old Thousand - East 11th
orange star4.5 • 3,098
1000 E 11th St Austin, TX 78702
View restaurantnext
Bar Peached - 1315 W. 6th St.
orange star4.6 • 1,276
1315 W. 6th St. Austin, TX 78703
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Austin

Odd Duck
orange star5.0 • 14,874
1201 S Lamar Blvd Austin, TX 78704
View restaurantnext
Moonshine Patio Bar and Grill - Downtown - Downtown
orange star4.5 • 9,859
303 Red River Austin, TX 78701
View restaurantnext
Kemuri Tatsu-Ya
orange star4.5 • 9,444
2713 E 2nd St Austin, TX 78702
View restaurantnext
Home Slice Pizza - South Congress
orange star4.8 • 7,003
1415 South Congress Ave Austin, TX 78704
View restaurantnext
Barley Swine - 6555 Burnet Rd.
orange star4.9 • 6,790
6555 Burnet Rd STE 400 Austin, TX 78757
View restaurantnext
Hula Hut
orange star4.1 • 6,624
3826 Lake Austin Blvd Austin, TX 78703
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Austin
Buda
review star
Avg 5 (16 restaurants)
Pflugerville
review star
Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)
Cedar Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (58 restaurants)
Round Rock
review star
Avg 4.5 (67 restaurants)
Driftwood
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Kyle
review star
Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)
Dripping Springs
review star
Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)
Leander
review star
Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)
Hutto
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston