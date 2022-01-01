Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Peachtree Cafe

1,239 Reviews

$

30 S Clayton St

LAWRENCEVILLE, GA 30046

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Classic Chicken & Waffle
French Toast
Buttermilk Pancakes

Specialty Plates

Chicken & Sweet Potato Waffle

$15.75

Classic Chicken & Waffle

$15.25

Steak & Eggs

$25.95

Chicken & Pumpkin Waffle

$15.25

Turkey Avocado Swiss Crepe

$13.75

Chicken & Pumpkin Waffles

$13.75Out of stock

Meatloaf Special

$15.50Out of stock

Chix Parm Special

$15.50Out of stock

Meatball Special

$15.50Out of stock

Corned Beef Special

$14.99Out of stock

Tuna Salad Croissant Special

$14.99Out of stock

Shrimp and Grits

$18.00

Breakfast Sandwiches

The Western Sandwich

$8.50

PTC Breakfast Wrap

$9.75

Chix Biscuit

$8.00

Egg Plates

Egg Plate No Meat

$9.00

Bacon Egg Plate

$12.00

Sausage Egg Plate

$12.00

Turkey Bacon Egg Plate

$12.00

Ham Egg Plate

$12.00

Corned Beef Hash Egg Plate

$13.75

Grill Chix Egg Plate

$11.99

White Turkey Meat Egg Plate

$11.99

Omelets

Veggie Omelet

$12.75

Western Omelet

$12.75

Spicy Bacon Cheeseburger Omelet

$14.50

Philly Omelet

$14.50

Corn Beef Omelet

$13.50Out of stock

Pizzoloa Omelette

$12.99Out of stock

Salads

Chef Salad

$17.75

Chicken Caesar Salad

$17.75

Between The Bread

BLT

$11.00

California Panini

$14.75

Reuben

$16.00

Chix Cheesesteak

$12.99Out of stock

Rafas Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$14.75

Philly Cheesesteak

$14.75

Ham + Cheese Melt

$12.99Out of stock

Turkey Club

$11.99Out of stock

Fish N Chips, Mate

$15.50Out of stock

Fried Fishwich

$10.99Out of stock

Meatball Panini

$12.99Out of stock

Chicken Parm Sandwich

$14.75

French Dip

$12.99Out of stock

Wraps

Greek Chicken Wrap

$13.75

Burgers

Angus Beef & Cheese Burger

$14.50

Cowboy Burger

$15.75

A La Carte

Single Egg

$1.99

Bacon (4)

$4.50

Sausage Links (3)

$4.00

Turkey Bacon (4)

$4.00

Thick Cut Ham (2)

$4.00

1/2 Avocado

$3.50

Onion Rings

$4.00

Fries

$4.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.15

Grits

$3.75

Home Fries

$4.50

Toast

$2.75

Small Fruit

$4.50

Order of Eggs

$2.99

Sweet Cream Cheese

$1.00

Nutella

$0.99

Honey

$0.99

2 Pc. Chicken Tenders

$6.00

Sautéed Spinach

$0.75

Sautéed Onions

$0.75

Ranch

$0.99

1000 Island

$0.75

Honey Mustard

$0.99

BBQ Sauce

$0.75

Chipotle Ranch

$0.75

Brown Sugar Cinnamon Butter

$0.99

Caramel (Sweets)

$0.75

Almond Milk

$0.99

Oat Milk

$0.99

Vanilla

$0.65

Hazelnut

$0.65

Sliced Tomatoes

$1.25

Salsa

$1.75

Caramel (Drinks)

$0.65

Strawberry Syrup

$0.65

Raspberry Syrup

$0.65

French Vanila

$0.65

Peppermint Syrup

$0.65

White Chocolate

$0.75

Bleu Cheese

$0.75

Greek Vinaigrette

$0.75

Balsamic Vinaigretee

$0.75

Greek Dressing

$0.75

Strawberries

$3.50

Blueberries

$3.50

Bananas

$3.50

Grapes

$3.50

Cantaloupe

$3.50

Pineapples

$3.50

Sauteed Peppers

$0.75

Sauteed Onions & Peppers

$1.50

Grilled Chicken

$4.99

White Chocolate

$0.75

Croissant

$1.99Out of stock

Chix Rice Soup

$3.50Out of stock

Clam Chowder

$3.50Out of stock

Beef Barley Soup

$3.50Out of stock

Chix Noodle Soup

$4.25Out of stock

Buffalo Sauce

$0.75

Sweets

Buttermilk Pancakes

$11.50

Banana Nutella Pancakes

$12.75

French Toast

$10.00

Strawnana Nutella FT

$12.50

Classic Belgian Waffle

$11.00

USA Waffle

$15.00

Sweet Potato Waffle

$12.25

USA Sweet Cream Crepe

$13.75

Strawnana Nutella Crepe

$13.75

Banana Seasalt Caramel Crepe

$12.25

Pumpkin Waffle (seasonal)

$11.25

S'Mores Pancakes

$13.00

Strawberry Short Pancakes

$9.99Out of stock

Pumpkin Waffle

$10.25Out of stock

Banana Split Crepe

$11.99Out of stock

Cinnamon Pancakes

$10.99Out of stock

Apple Cinnamon Crepe

$11.95Out of stock

Merch

B&W T-Shirt

$25.00

Orange Ombre T-Shirt

$25.00

Orange Speckled Mug

$15.00

Black and Orange Mug w Spoon

$15.00

Orange Mug w Lid

$12.00

White PTC Mug

$10.00

Employee Shirt

$20.00

Orange Transparent Cup

$10.00

Matte Orange Cup

$15.00

Salads

Chef Salad

$17.75

Chicken Caesar Salad

$17.75
Attributes and Amenities
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Website

Location

30 S Clayton St, LAWRENCEVILLE, GA 30046

Directions

Gallery
The Peachtree Cafe image
The Peachtree Cafe image
The Peachtree Cafe image
The Peachtree Cafe image

Similar restaurants in your area

Moe's Soul Food Kitchen
orange star4.2 • 596
198 Scenic hwy LAWRENCEVILLE, GA 30046
View restaurantnext
Foggy Bottom BBQ - Lawrenceville
orange starNo Reviews
202 West Crogan Street Lawrenceville, GA 30046
View restaurantnext
La Cazuela Mexican Restaurant - Lawrenceville
orange star4.3 • 3,131
179 W CROGAN ST LAWRENCEVILLE, GA 30043
View restaurantnext
Cosmo's Pizza + Social
orange star4.3 • 2,131
144 E Crogan Street Lawrenceville, GA 30046
View restaurantnext
STRANGE TACO BAR - Lawrenceville
orange star4.4 • 646
225 W Crogan St Lawrenceville, GA 30046
View restaurantnext
LOCAL REPUBLIC
orange star4.2 • 1,359
139 N Perry St Lawrenceville, GA 30046
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in LAWRENCEVILLE

La Cazuela Mexican Restaurant - Lawrenceville
orange star4.3 • 3,131
179 W CROGAN ST LAWRENCEVILLE, GA 30043
View restaurantnext
Cosmo's Pizza + Social
orange star4.3 • 2,131
144 E Crogan Street Lawrenceville, GA 30046
View restaurantnext
BiBa's Italian Restaurant
orange star4.4 • 1,662
4850 Sugarloaf Pkwy Lawrenceville, GA 30044
View restaurantnext
LOCAL REPUBLIC
orange star4.2 • 1,359
139 N Perry St Lawrenceville, GA 30046
View restaurantnext
STRANGE TACO BAR - Lawrenceville
orange star4.4 • 646
225 W Crogan St Lawrenceville, GA 30046
View restaurantnext
Wing Ranch Gwinnett
orange star4.2 • 636
1154 Lawrenceville Hwy Lawrenceville, GA 30046
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near LAWRENCEVILLE
Snellville
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Dacula
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Suwanee
review star
Avg 4.7 (18 restaurants)
Lilburn
review star
Avg 4.1 (11 restaurants)
Loganville
review star
No reviews yet
Duluth
review star
Avg 4.5 (44 restaurants)
Buford
review star
Avg 4.1 (18 restaurants)
Norcross
review star
Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)
Stone Mountain
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston