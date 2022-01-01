Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Pearl Kitchen & Bar

review star

No reviews yet

55 calhoun street

bluffton, SC 29910

Popular Items

CEDAR PLANK SCOTTISH SALMON
TRUFFLE FRIES
FRIED GREEN TOMATOES

firsts

CALAMARI

$12.00

wasabi aioli, red pepper remoulade

FRIED GREEN TOMATOES

$11.00

roasted red pepper coulis, sweet + spicy jelly, goat cheese, balsamic

KIMCHI LETTUCE WRAPS

$13.00

crispy pork belly, ponzu drizzle, kimchi, radishes

SHRIMP COCKTAIL

$14.00

creole seasoned shrimp, lemon, cocktail sauce

soups & greens

CAROLINA SHE CRAB + POPCORN CHOWDER

$11.00

infused kettle corn, potatoes, fresh she crab roe

TRADITIONAL WEDGE

$10.00

red onion, cherry tomatoes, house made bleu dressing, crumbled bacon

SPINACH + SPRING

$10.00

pears, red onion, candied walnuts, goat cheese, bacon vinaigrette

mains

CEDAR PLANK SCOTTISH SALMON

$30.00

rainbow fingerlings, balsamic brown butter, fresh arugula + crab salad, grand marnier pear + raisin confit

CRAB + SHRIMP PICCATA

$30.00

garlic, butter, white wine, tomatoes, lemon, capers, bucatini

CHICKEN PICCATA

$26.00

capers, tomatoes, bucatini, white wine, lemon, garlic butter

10 OZ PAN ROASTED BASEBALL CUT

$45.00

roasted fingerlings, shiitakes, baby carrots, spinach, carmelized shallot + gorgonzola butter

7 OZ EMBER GRILLED FILET MIGNON

$55.00

shiitakes, spinach, blistered cherry tomatoes, whipped potatoes, carmelized shallot + gorgonzola butter

12 OZ NEW YORK STRIP

$45.00

roasted fingerlings, brown butter brussel sprouts, red wine demi glace

TEXAS REDFISH

$34.00

chargrilled blackened redfish, whipped potatoes, jumbo lump crab, spinach, lemon creme

SHRIMP + GRITS

$28.00

coastal shrimp, adluh farm's grits, trinity of peppers, onions, tasso ham gravy

DIVER SCALLOPS

$35.00

romesco, toasted almonds, gouda grits, asparagus

sides

TRUFFLE FRIES

$7.00

ROASTED FINGERLINGS

$7.00

MUSHROOMS

$7.00

BROWN BRUSSELS + PROSCIUTTO

$8.00

SPINACH

$6.00

GRILLED ASPARAGUS

$8.00

GOUDA GRITS

$6.00

desserts

CHOCOLATE TORTE

$11.00

gluten free, semi-sweet chocolate curls

CARAMEL CHEESECAKE

$11.00

dolce caramel sauce

CARROT CAKE

$12.00

cream cheese frosting

STRAWBERRY CAKE

$12.00

cream cheese frosting

PEACH + BANANA BREAD PUDDING

$11.00Out of stock

candied bacon

REDS

CLINE, pinot noir, sonoma, ca

$42.00

SOLENA, pinot noir, willamette valley, or

$50.00

VAN DUZER, pinot noir, willamette valley, or

$60.00

FISHERS UNITY, pinot noir, sonoma, ca

$65.00

BR COHN SILVER LABEL, cabernet sauvignon, napa, ca

$50.00

JUSTIN, cabernet sauvignon, paso robles, ca

$50.00

FRANCISCAN, cabernet sauvignon, napa, ca

$55.00

MIRA, cabernet sauvignon, napa, ca

$60.00

SILVERADO, cabernet sauvignon, napa, ca

$65.00

ALEXANDER VALLEY RESERVE, cabernet sauvignon, alexander valley, ca

$90.00

CAYMUS, cabernet sauvignon, napa, ca

$115.00

CAKEBREAD, cabernet sauvignon, napa, ca

$120.00

CAYMUS SPECIAL SELECT, cabernet sauvignon, napa, ca

$225.00

TERRAZAAS RESERVE, malbec, mendoza, arg

$40.00

RENEGADE, blend, paso robles, ca

$45.00

L'ECOLE, merlot, columbia valley, wa

$45.00

MOLLY DOOKER BLUE EYED BOY, shiraz, aus

$60.00

CHATEAU BEAU-SITE, bordeaux, fra

$70.00

WHITES

BUEHLER, chardonnay, russian river valley, ca

$42.00

ROMBAUER, chardonnay, napa, ca

$65.00

CAKEBREAD, chardonnay, napa, ca

$65.00

PATZ & HALL, chardonnay, sonoma, ca

$65.00

SEA PEARL, sauvignon blanc, marlbourough, nz

$40.00

HUGEL, pinot blanc, alsace, fra

$40.00

LES BARONNES, sancerre, fra

$50.00

MAX FERD RICHTER, riesling, mosel, ger

$42.00

OLIANAS, vermentino, sardegna, ita

$42.00

FIRESTEED, pinot gris, willamette valley, or

$45.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Located in Old Town Bluffton, South Carolina, convenient to Hilton Head Island, The Pearl Kitchen and Bar brings a bright, fresh take on the dining experience.

Website

Location

55 calhoun street, bluffton, SC 29910

Directions


The Pearl Kitchen & Bar image
The Pearl Kitchen & Bar image

