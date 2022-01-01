Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Seafood

Pearl Tavern - Lee's Summit

1,558 Reviews

$$

1672 Chipman

Lee's Summit, MO 64081

Popular Items

Blackened Shrimp Tacos
Atlantic Salmon
Mac N Cheese

Cold

Ahi Tuna Tacos

$16.95

Fresh avocado, Citrus wasabi vinaigrette and Crunchy tortilla

Ceviche

$15.95

Fresh fish, Shrimp, Scallops, Habanero, Avocado cream and Crispy toastada

Fresh Mozzarella Toast

$11.95

Fresh mozzarella, Smashed avocado, Heirloom tomatoes and Herbs on Farm to market bread

Shrimp Cocktail

$18.95

Poached gulf shrimp and House cocktail sauce

Smoked Salmon Dip

$15.95

House smoked salmon and Gribiche sauce with Melba toast

Hot

Blackened Shrimp Tacos

$13.95

Jicima slaw, queso fresco, chipotle cream and habanero salsa

Blue Crab Dip

$16.95

Cream cheese and Blue crab with crispy naan bread

Calamari

$15.95

Fresh from Rhode Island and flash fried with a trio of sauces

Crab Cake

$17.95

Pan fried Maryland style with House tarter sauce

Crab Rangoon

$13.95

Blue crab, cream cheese, jalapeno-apricot jelly

Fried Brussel Sprouts & Cauliflower

$13.95

With Jalapeno Aioli and Malt Vinegar Aioli

Fried Lobster

$34.95

Grilled Oysters

$17.95

Garlic butter with Buttery bread crumbs

Hushpuppies

$8.95

Roasted corn with apricot-jalapeno jelly

Jumbo Wings

$12.95

Tossed in Spicy buffalo with Bleu cheese dressing

Mussels

$14.95

Fresh chorizo and garlic tomato broth with herbs

Oyster Rockefeller

$18.95

Cracker crumb crusted and Creamed spinach topped with hollandaise

Hot Peel n Eat Shrimp

$15.95

Old bay, Butter and Hot sauce with Garlic bread

Popcorn Shrimp

$13.95

Crispy panko breading with Cocktail sauce

Pearl Poutine

$12.95

Clam chowder(On Side), Pepperjack cheese, Crispy fries and Smoked bacon with Chives

In a Bowl

Clam Chowder

$9.95

Bacon and Potatoes with Westminster oyster crackers

Tavern Gumbo

$7.95+

Shrimp, Chicken, Pork, Okra and topped with Forbidden black rice

Caesar Salad

$9.95

Baby romaine Tomatoes, Radishes, Croutons, Romano cheese with Ceasar dressing

Chopped Salad

$10.95

Tomatoes, Cornichons, Red onion, Provolone, Crispy andoulli sausage with Herb vinaigrette dressing

House Salad

$7.95

Greens, Carrots, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Radish, Inka corn and Choice of dressing

Fish

Cioppino

$29.95

Shrimp, Fish, Manila clams, Mussels, Calamari, Snow crab legs in a Tomato broth with Garlic bread

Crispy Crab Cake Sandwich

$19.95

Panko crusted, Lettuce, Tomatoes on a Martin's potato roll

Crispy Fish Tacos

$20.95

Fresh haddock, Habanero salsa, Queso fresco, Chipotle cream with Forbidden black rice

Crispy Shrimp Platter

$23.95

Panko crusted jumbo shrimp with Hushpuppies, Fries and Cocktail sauce

Crispy Cod Sandwich

$17.95

Crispy Cod, Romaine lettuce, American cheese with Tarter sauce

Fish N Chips

$22.95

fresh cod beer battered with Fries and Tarter sauce

Crab Cakes Entree

$33.95

Forbidden black rice, Broccoli and Tarter sauce

Lobster Roll

$25.95

Chilled Maine lobster, Tarragon mayo, Crispy onions on a Split-top bun

Mac N Cheese

$22.95+

Creamy cheese sauce, Lobster veloute and Buttery bread crumbs (Choice of Shrimp or Lobster)

Miso Seabass

$39.95

Korean red chili marinated, Vegetable saute and Forbidden black rice

Mushroom Stuffed Salmon

$28.95

Roasted mushrooms, Boursin cheese and Herb beurre blanc

Po'Boy

$18.95+

Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cajun remoulade on a Leidenheimer roll

Sea Scallops

$30.95

Pan Seared, shellfish veloute, mushrooms, buttery bread crumbs and mashed potatoes

Shrimp Fettuccini

$20.95

Shrimp , Spinach, Tomatoes with Alfredo cream sauce

Tavern Boil

$33.95

Shrimp, Crab legs, Yukon gold potatoes, Andouille sausage, Corn on a cob

Crispy Whole Fish

$39.95Out of stock

Fresh Fish

Tilapia

$21.95Out of stock

Atlantic Salmon

$28.95

All fresh fish will be: Grilled or Blackened with Mash potatoes and Asparagus

Rainbow Trout

$23.95

Swordfish

$32.95

Halibut

$41.95

Coho Salmon

$37.95Out of stock

Catfish

$22.95Out of stock

Mahi Mahi

$31.95

Chilean Seabass

$31.95Out of stock

King Salmon

$29.95Out of stock

Steelhead Trout

$25.95Out of stock

Ruby Red Trout

$26.95Out of stock

Sockeye Salmon

$32.95Out of stock

Barramundi

$36.95Out of stock

Corvina

$32.95Out of stock

Wild Striped Bass

$33.95Out of stock

Steelhead Salmon

$23.95Out of stock

Black Grouper

$42.95Out of stock

Walleye

$28.95Out of stock

Yellow Fin Tuna

$32.95Out of stock

Monk

$29.95Out of stock

Ora King

$36.95Out of stock

Ahi Tuna

$34.95Out of stock

Arctic Char

$23.95Out of stock

Fried Ahi

$33.95Out of stock

King Salmon

$32.95Out of stock

Red Snapper

$32.95Out of stock

Gulf Snapper

$28.95Out of stock

Not Fish

Chef Special

$44.95Out of stock

Beef Tenderloin

$35.95

Yukon mashed potatoes, Aspargus and Garlic butter **Cook temp not guaranteed due to travel time

Tavern Cheese Burger

$14.95

Smashed burger with cheddar cheese, grilled onions, pickles, mayo, mustard and ketchup

Nashville Hot Chx Sandwich

$15.95

Buttermilk fried, pickles, jalapeno Aioli

Chicken Tenders

$18.95

Hand breaded with Fries and Honey mustard

Romano Chicken Pasta

$20.95

Romano Chicken, Spinach, Tomatoes and Alfredo cream sauce

Kids Menu

Kids Chkn Tenders

$7.95

French fries and Honey mustard

Kids Cheese Burger

$7.95

Cheese and Ketchup only with French fries

Kids Fish n Chips

$9.95

French fries

Kids Mac n Chz

$7.95

White cheddar cheese sauce

Kids Pasta

$8.95

With grilled chicken

Kids Salmon

$9.95

Rice & Broccoli

Kids Shrimp

$8.95

French fries

Sides

Side Asparagus

$9.95

Side Blk Rice

$6.95

Side Broccoli

$7.95Out of stock

Side Corn & Crab Saute

$12.95

Side Fries

$7.95

Side Mac n Chz

$10.95

Side Mashed Potatoes

$8.95

Add Grilled Chx

$8.95

Add Blackened Shrimp

$11.95

Extra Garlic Bread

$1.00

Extra Naan

$1.00

Extra Tortilla

Extra Melba

$1.00

Biscuits (Per Biscuit)

$0.99

Crab Cluster

$23.95

Peel And Eat Sauce

$2.00

Desserts

Choc Chess Pie Slice

$8.95

Coconut Crm Pie Slice

$9.95

Key Lime Pie Slice

$9.95

Peanut Butter Cup Pie Slice

$9.95

Pecan Pie

$9.95

Whole Pie

$39.95

Call to enquirer about availability

check markTourists
check markCasual
check markRomantic
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Bringing Lee's Summit the freshest, most delicious seafood. We have an extensive selection to feed everyone's hunger - from fish to burgers and salad.

1672 Chipman, Lee's Summit, MO 64081

Directions

