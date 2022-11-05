Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges

The Peasant & The Pear

1,920 Reviews

$$

111 West Prospect Avenue

Suite A

Danville, CA 94526

Order Again

Popular Items

BLT
Salmon
Bishop Ranch Salad

STARTERS

Ahi Tuna Tower

Ahi Tuna Tower

$20.00

jalapeno, cilantro, avocado, tomatoes, tortilla chips. G/F

Burrata Caprese

$20.00

sun dried tomato, roasted garlic, extra virgin olive oil, balsamic, pesto toast.

Bread & Butter

Bread & Butter

$5.00
Cast Iron Prawns

Cast Iron Prawns

$20.00

Mexican White Prawns with lemon, butter, capers, garlic, shallots chardonnay & bread

Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$16.00

bleu cheese-calabrian chile dip.

Crispy Brussels Sprouts

Crispy Brussels Sprouts

$14.00

with bacon & parmesan. GF

Mussels

$19.00Out of stock
Olives

Olives

$8.00

distinct green hue and a meaty, buttery flesh

Pear Quesadilla

Pear Quesadilla

$14.00

Pears, brie, flour tortilla & pear chutney

Shishito Peppers

Shishito Peppers

$13.00

With maldon sea salt. GF

Ultimate Mac N Cheese

$12.00
Side Fries

Side Fries

$5.00

Side Garlic Fries

$8.00

Side Garlic Truffle Fries

$8.00

SOUP-SALAD

French Onion Soup

$11.00

Bowl of Soup

$9.00

Tomato Bisque with Basil Oil

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$13.00

Romaine, crouton dust, parm. & caesar dressing

Bishop Ranch Salad

Bishop Ranch Salad

$14.00

Roasted pear, candied walnuts, blue cheese, baby greens & balsamic vinaigrette. GF

Autumn Salad

$16.00

baby greens, beets, sweet potatoes, pumpkin seeds, goat cheese, dijon vinaigrette.

Baja Bowl

Baja Bowl

$24.00

Shrimp or salmon, baby greens, quinoa, corn salsa, avocado, tomatoes & cilantro-lime vinaigrette. GF

Black & Blue

Black & Blue

$22.00

Filet tips, blue cheese, tomatoes, romaine, crispy onions, blue cheese vinaigrette

Cobb

Cobb

$19.00

Chicken breast, bacon, egg, tomatoes, blue cheese, romaine & balsamic vinaigrette. GF

Side Salad

$6.00

Large House Salad

$9.00

SANDWICH

BLT

$17.00

Apple wood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, wheat berry bread

For the Valley Burger

For the Valley Burger

$18.00

8 oz. wagyu beef, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo

French "Wagyu" Burger

French "Wagyu" Burger

$20.00

8 oz. wagyu beef, swiss, mushrooms, lettuce, mayo.

French Dip

French Dip

$24.00

Angus new york steak, sourdough baguette, au jus, horseradish cream

Pulled Pork

Pulled Pork

$17.00

Napa cabernet bbq sauce, topped with coleslaw, artisan bun

Rodzilla Burger

Rodzilla Burger

$20.00

8oz. wagyu burger, crispy onions, napa cabernet bbq sauce, cheddar, bacon, lettuce, tomato

Sedona Chicken

Sedona Chicken

$18.00

Green chiie, provolone, avocado, lettuce, tomato, chipotle, aioli, artisan bun

Smoked Chicken Salad Sandwich

$17.00

Smoked Chicken (pears, pecans, cherries, mayo, red onion), and lettuce on wheat berry

ENTREES

braised pork shoulder, italian corona beans, pickled summer chilies. (G/F)

Butternut Squash Ravioli

$22.00

Butternut Squash Ravioli Ricotta cheese, garlic, shallots, brown butter, sage

Fishermans Stew

$32.00

white prawns, mussels, rock fish, salmon, calamari, garlic-tomato broth, grilled bread

Lamb Shank

Lamb Shank

$31.00

Polenta, Lamb Demi-Glace, Gremolata. GF

Meatloaf

$24.00

Certified angus beef, green beans, mashed potatoes, gravy, bourbon ketchup

NY Steak

$37.00

french fries, arugula, garlic-herb butter

Oktoberfest

$22.00

bratwurst sausage, braised red cabbage, mashed potatoes, german mustard.

Pasta Bolognese

Pasta Bolognese

$23.00

Meat Sauce, Parmesan, Ricotta

Pork Chop

$31.00

sweet potato puree, brussels sprouts, bourbon gastrique. GF.

Prawns Diablo

Prawns Diablo

$32.00

Sauteed Spinach, Mashed Potatoes, Calabrian Chili Sauce. GF

Salmon

Salmon

$31.00

Cauliflower "Risotto",sauteed green beans, Lemon. GF

Short Ribs

$31.00

mashed potatoes, carrots

Veggie Bolognese

Veggie Bolognese

$19.00

(rigatoni, marinara, house made ricotta, parmesan.)

Fried Chicken w/mashers and Green Beans

$23.00Out of stock

PIZZA

California BBQ Chicken

California BBQ Chicken

$19.00

Chicken breast, red onion, bbq sauce, cilantro, mozzarella

Champignon

Champignon

$20.00

Mushrooms, goat cheese, white truffle oil, mozzarella

Ferrari

Ferrari

$19.00

Tomato sauce, pepperoni, roasted red peppers, mozzarella

Formaggio (Cheese)

$17.00

Cheese Flatbread

Harvest

Harvest

$19.00

Bacon, dried champagne grapes, rosemary, mozzarella

Italiano

Italiano

$19.00

Tomato sauce, house made fennel sausage, pepperoni, mozzarella

La Toluca

La Toluca

$19.00

Tomato sauce, house made chorizo, brentwood corn, cilantro, mozzarella

Margherita

Margherita

$19.00

Tomato sauce, fresh basil, house made fresh mozzarella, shredded mozzarella

Pepperoni Pizza

Pepperoni Pizza

$17.00

Tomato sauce, pepperoni, mozzarella

San Ramon

San Ramon

$20.00

Roasted pear, blue cheese, caramelized onions, mozzarella

SIDES

Chicken Breast

$6.00

Side Green Beans

$6.00

Mashed Potatoes

$6.00

Side Polenta

$6.00

Side Sauteed Spinach

$6.00

Side Cauliflower Risotto

$6.00

Side Calib. Blue Cheese

$0.50

Side Chipotle Aioli

$0.50

Side Salmon

$15.00

Quart Chicken Salad

$20.00

Quart Chicken Salad

$20.00

Side Avocado

$2.00

Side of sauteed Veggies

$6.00

Puppy Patty

$4.00

Side Bacon

$4.00

Filet Tips

$12.00

KIDS

Kids Buttered Pasta

Kids Buttered Pasta

$7.00
Kids Chicken Tenders & Fries

Kids Chicken Tenders & Fries

$9.00
Kids Burger and Fries (Burger/Bun/Fries)

Kids Burger and Fries (Burger/Bun/Fries)

$10.00

Kids Chicken Sandwich & Fries

$10.00
Kids Steak Tips & Mashed Potatoes

Kids Steak Tips & Mashed Potatoes

$14.00

DESSERT

1 Scoop Vanilla

$4.00

2 Scoop Vanilla

$6.00

Cheese Cake

$10.00
Chocolate Cake with Nuts, Maldon Sea Salt & Caramel

Chocolate Cake with Nuts, Maldon Sea Salt & Caramel

$10.00

Pear Tart with Whipped Cream poached pear, puff pastry, streusel, caramel)

$10.00

Pumpkin Bread Pudding

$10.00

To Go Cocktails & Beverages

Peartini for 2

$20.00

Blood Orange Tini for 2

$20.00

Lemon Drop for 2

$20.00

BTL Sonoma-Cutrer Chardonnay

$60.00

BTL Joel Gott 815 Cab Sauv

$50.00

BTL Terrra Barbera

$40.00

BTL Seaglass Rose

$40.00

BTL Prosecco

$40.00

BTL FF Chardonnay

$75.00

Soda

$2.00

Iced Tea (Tropical Star Organic )

$3.75

Bloody Mary

$10.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Location

111 West Prospect Avenue, Suite A, Danville, CA 94526

Directions

