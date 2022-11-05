The Penrose 1590 2nd Ave

Main picView gallery

Brunch Cocktails

Beet Bloody Mary

$15.00

Bloody Mary

$14.00

Blueberry Tarragon Bramble

$15.00

Brunswick

$14.00

Cold Brew Negroni

$15.00

Horchata

$15.00

Mimosa

$12.00

Mimosa Large Carafe

$40.00

Mules and Bucks

$15.00

Pepino's Paradise

$15.00

Poblano Chelada

$13.00

Spicy Mezcal Margarita

$15.00

Strawberry & Elderflower

$15.00

Iced Irish Coffee

$15.00

NA Beverage

Athletic Brewing Co Pale Ale N/A

$6.00

Barry's Tea

$3.00

Chamomile Tea

$3.00

Club Soda

$3.00

Coffee

$3.50

Cold Brew

$5.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Earl Gray Tea

$3.00

Fresh Lemonade

$4.00

Garden Tonic

$10.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Grapefruit Juice

$4.00

Green Tea

$3.00

Haber's Tonic

$4.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Love that for You

$10.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Pepsi

$3.00

Phony Negroni

$10.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Sprite

$3.00

Tonic

$3.00

Topo Chico

$4.00

Topo Chico Large

$9.00

Virgin Bloody Mary

$7.00

Virgin Horchata

$7.00

Virgin Mojito

$7.00

Virgin Mule

$7.00

Virgin Cider

$7.00

Service

Change Keg

More Ice For Bar

DOH INSPECTION!!!

Delivery Sides

Side of Chipotle Aioli

$2.00

Side of Blue Ranch

$2.00

Side of Buffalo Sauce

$2.00

Side of Honey Mustard

$2.00

Retail

Penrose Dad Hat

$23.00

Penrose Beanie

$23.00

Basic Koozie

$4.00

Crewneck Gray

$60.00

Crewneck Navy

$60.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
