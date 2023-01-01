Kitchen Menu

Burgers & Sandwiches

Portland Dog

$8.00

Chicago Dog

$10.00

Bratwurst

$10.00

Reuben Dog

$11.00

Pickle Burger

$8.00

Columbia Sando

$12.00

X-Rated Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Bacon Double Play

$14.00

Root Burger

$10.00

Kid Burger

$8.00

Baskets

Fries Basket

$6.00

Tots Basket

$6.00

Salads

Whole Leaf Caesar

$10.00

Big Greek

$12.00

Rice Bowls

Machismo

$15.00

Satay Sashay

$16.00

Kofta Kerfuffle

$16.00

M.A.S.H.

$16.00

Homage Bowl

$15.00

Brunch

TP Breakfast

$12.00

Cheddar Egg Sandwich

$7.00

Steelhead Egg Sandwich

$12.00

Very Good Lox

$14.00Out of stock

Biscuits & Chorizo Gravy

$12.00

Chicken Sando

$12.00

People's Pancakes

$10.00

French Toast

$12.00

Just a Waffle

$10.00

Chicken n Waffles

$14.00

Chia Seed Pudding

$10.00

Hash Brown Patty

$4.00

Brunch Sides

Brisket Hash

$14.00

Pickle Burger

$8.00

Whole Leaf Caesar

$10.00

Parlor Menu

Pizzas

The Madison South

$24.00

The Montavilla

$24.00

The Roseway

$24.00

The Great Debate

$24.00

Build Your Own

$18.00

Ice Cream

Small Cone

$3.00

Regular Cone

$5.00

Small Cup

$3.00

Regular Cup

$5.00

Shake

$6.00Out of stock

FS Salads

Family Greek

$14.00

Family Caesar

$12.00

HH Pizzas

HH Pepperoni Pizza

$16.00

HH Cheese Pizza

$15.00

Liquor Menu

Vodka

Well Vodka

$6.00

Absolut

$8.00

Absolut Citron

$8.00

Bakon

$10.00

Crater Lake

$10.00

Grey Goose

$12.00

Portland Potato

$8.00

Tito's

$10.00

Wild Roots Marionberry

$10.00

Monopolowa

$8.00

Stoli Vanilla

$8.00

Belvedere

$14.00

Gin

Well Gin

$6.00

Aviation

$10.00

Beefeater

$8.00

Bombay Saphire

$8.00

Cannon Beach Pharmacist Gin

$12.00

Hendricks

$10.00

Tanqueray

$8.00

Rose City Gin

$10.00

Dead Guy Gin

$14.00

Rum

Well Rum

$6.00

Bacardi Light

$8.00

503 Distilling Rum

$8.00

Captain Morgan

$8.00

Malibu Rum

$8.00

Tequila

Well Tequila

$6.00

Casamigos Anejo

$12.00

Herradura Reposado

$12.00

Cazadores Reposado

$8.00

Cazadores Anejo

$8.00

Cazadores Blanco

$8.00

Monte Alban Mezcal

$8.00

Patron Silver

$12.00

Wahaka Espadin Mezcal

$12.00

Vida Mezcal

$12.00

Whiskey/Bourbon

Well Whiskey

$6.00

Basil Hayden

$12.00

Bulliet Rye

$10.00

Crown Royal

$10.00

Hennessey VS

$12.00

Jack Daniels

$8.00

Jim Beam

$8.00

Makers Mark

$10.00

Pendleton

$10.00

Woodford Reserve

$12.00

Burnside Whiskey

$10.00

Geroge Dickle Rye

$12.00

Blanton's

$16.00

Buffalo Trace

$10.00

Uncle Nearest 1884 SB

$14.00

Woodinvlle

$15.00

Weller 12

$14.00

Scotch

Balvenie Doublewood

$16.00

Dewars

$8.00

Jameson

$10.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$12.00

Liqueurs/Cordials

Amaretto Di Saronno

$8.00

Aperol

$10.00

Bailey's Irish Creme

$10.00

Campari

$10.00

Cointreau

$10.00

Drambuie

$12.00

Frangelico

$10.00

Grand Marnier

$12.00

Kahlua

$10.00

Triple Sex

$4.00

Cocktails Menu

Signature Cocktails

All Rise Mimosa

$8.00

TPC Brew

$10.00

The People's Pie

$10.00

Kanagawa Bloody Mary

$10.00

Pitcher Margarita

$45.00

The Bert

$8.00

Very Good Margarita

$8.00

Vieux Carre

$8.00

Typical Bloody Mary

$8.00

The Dink Drink

$8.00

Tweener

$8.00

Getting Pickled

$8.00

TPC Spritz

$8.00

The Erne

$8.00

The People's Punch

$10.00

Moscow Mule

$10.00

General Cocktails

Cosmopolitan

$10.00

Gimlet

$10.00

Madras

$10.00

Manhattan

$10.00

Martini

$10.00

Mimosa

$10.00

Mojito

$10.00

Sea Breeze

$10.00

Sidecar

$10.00

Tequila Sunrise

$10.00

Tom Collins

$10.00

Whiskey Sour

$10.00

Long Island Ice Tea

$12.00

Negroni

$10.00

Boulevardier

$10.00

Ranch Water

$10.00

Beer, Wine & NA Menu

Beer

Yovu

$3.00+

Coors Light

$4.00+

Migration Straight Outta Portland IPA

$5.00+

Block 15 (Hazy IPA)

$5.00+

Level Skyward Strike (Hazy Pale)

$5.00+

PFriem Pilsner

$5.00+

Sunriver Brewing Hefe

$5.00+

Level Sweep the Leg

$5.00+

Dbl Mountain Dry Cider

$5.00+

Hoppy Cider

$5.00+

Pfriem Oktoberfest

$5.00+

Laurelwood Red

$5.00+

Hetty Alice Fresh Hop

$5.00+

Bouy Pacific Pale Ale

$5.00+

Beer Flight

$10.00

Silver City Tropic Haze

$5.00+

Pumpkin Cider

$7.00

Wine

GLS House Red

$10.00

BTL House Red

$28.00

GLS House White

$10.00

BTL House White

$28.00

GLS Rose

$10.00

BTL Rose

$28.00

GLS Champagne

$10.00

BTL Champagne

$28.00

GLS Pinot Noir

$10.00

BTL Pinot Noir

$28.00

NA Beverage

GLS Soft Drink

$3.00

Pitcher Soft Drink

$10.00

The Love'nder

$6.00

TPC Lemonade

$6.00

Peach Kombucha

$6.00

huckleberry kombucha

$6.00

Cold Brew

$6.00

Paloma CBD

$6.00

N/A Can Beer

$6.00

Juice

$4.00

HH Beer

HH Migration SOP

$6.00+

HH Block 15

$6.00+

HH Buoy Pale

$6.00+

HH Level Skyward

$6.00+

HH Pfriem Pilsner

$6.00+

HH Sunriver Hefe

$6.00+

HH Level Sweep the Leg

$6.00+

HH Dbl Mt. Cider

$6.00+

HH Bauman's Cider

$6.00+

HH Pfriem Okto

$6.00+

HH Laurelwood Red

$6.00+

HH Hetty Alice

$6.00+

HH Silver City

$6.00+

Courts

Other Games

PP League

$80.00

PP Sub

$10.00

Disc Golf

$10.00

Catering Menu

Catering Packages

All Rise

$26.00

The Ace

$30.00

The Double Hit

$45.00

Catering A La Carte

Morning Starters

Hors D'oeuvers & Sides

Catering Entrees

Catering Sweets

Catering NA Bev

Coffee / Tea Service

$30.00

Juice Carafe

$18.00

Bottomless Soda

$5.00