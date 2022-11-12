Sandwiches
American
Bars & Lounges
The Peoples Drug
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Peoples, to which it was often referred, is once again a great place to get a delicious sandwich, and a fantastic drink.
103 N. Alfred St., Alexandria, VA 22314
