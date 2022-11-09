Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Peoples Kitchen 816 H st NE

review star

No reviews yet

816 H st NE

Washington, DC 20002

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

TPK Supreme
TPK Essentials
Mac n Cheese

Entree

Lamb Chop Meal

$35.00

Crab Stuffed Salmon

$30.00

TPK Supreme

$49.00

French Toast, eggs w/cheese , 3 lamb chops and your choice of protein & Hash

TPK Deluxe

$49.00

Waffle , eggs w/cheese, 3 lamb chops, your choice of protein & Hash

TPK Essentials

$25.00

Snickerdoodle waffle or Fruity Pebble French Toast, Eggs and Hash, Your choice of protein.

Lamb

$28.00

3 pcs. of Lamb

The Combo

$56.00

Crab Stuffed Salmon x Lamb chops w/ Mac n Cheese & Broccoli

Surf N Turf

$59.00

Lamb chops x Lobster tail w/ Mac n Cheese & Broccoli

3 way split

$80.00

Surf n Turf x Crab Stuffed Salmon

Holy Grail

$92.00

The combo x Surf n Turf

Lamb And Blackend Salmon

$49.00

TPK Burger x Crab meat w/fries

Beef Tacos

$16.00Out of stock

Chicken Tacos

$14.00Out of stock

TPK Deluxe

$49.00

Snickerdoodle waffle, eggs, hash + 3 lamb chops & your choice of protein

Salmon Cheesesteak

$21.00Out of stock

Blackened Salmon Meal

$30.00

Blackened Salmon, eggs and hash

Shrimp & Grits

$30.00

Chicken Alfredo

$28.00

Shrimp Alfredo

$30.00

Blackened Salmon Pasta

$32.00

Chicken & Shrimp Pasta

$36.00

Lamb & Chicken Pasta

$44.00

Seafood Alfredo

$45.00Out of stock

Crab, Shrimp & Lobster

Combo Tacos

$21.00Out of stock

you can get one of each or you can two with two meats

Lobster Quesadilla

$35.00Out of stock

Salmon Quesadilla

$30.00Out of stock

Crab Quesadilla

$25.00Out of stock

Crab Cake Meal

$25.00

Seafood Pasta (Shrimp and Crab meat)

$49.00

Shrimp Fried Rice

$32.00

Salmon Deluxe

$54.00

This is a TPK Deluxe with Salmon added to it.

Salmon Supreme

$54.00

Tpk Supreme with Salmon added to it

Seafood Fried Rice

$70.00

10 oz lobster tail , salmon bites and shrimp fried rice

The One

$57.00

Snickerdoodle, crab stuff salmon, eggs and hash

The Two

$57.00

Fruity Pebbles French Toast or ( Cinnamon Toast) , Crab Stuffed Salmon, Eggs and Hash

Sides

Mac n Cheese

$8.00

Snickerdoodle Waffle

$12.00Out of stock

Lamb (1pc)

$10.00

Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$6.00

Broccoli

$6.00

Fruity Pebbles Or Cinnamon CrunchFrench Toast

$12.00

Lemon Butter Asparagus

$8.00Out of stock

Lamb (3pcs)

$30.00

Add ons

Bacon

$4.00

French Toast

$12.00

Turkey Sausage

$4.00Out of stock

Lamb Chop

$8.00

Lamb (3pcs)

$29.00

Eggs

$3.00

Salmon

$17.00

Lobster Tail

$24.00

Hash

$6.00

Shrimp (5)

$13.00

Crab Meat

$17.00

Chicken (1 Fillet)

$8.00

Turkey Bacon

$4.00

Breakfast Sandwiches

Turkey Bacon & Egg

$8.00Out of stock

Burgers

Burger

$20.00Out of stock

Drinks

Hustle

$6.00

Sour apple watermelon lemonade

Flow

$6.00Out of stock

Tropical Pineapple Lemonade

Mimosas

$12.00Out of stock

20 oz

Mimosas

$50.00Out of stock

1 liter

Gatorade (Orange)

$2.00

Orange

Gatorade (Raspberry Blue)

$2.00

Blue

Spring Water

$1.00

Orange Juice

$2.25

Tropicana

Sprite (Bottle)

$2.00

Dr. Pepper (can)

$1.00

Sunkist Orange (can)

$1.00

Coke ( Bottle)

$2.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

816 H st NE, Washington, DC 20002

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Ben's Chili Bowl - H Street NE
orange star4.2 • 841
1001 H St NE Washington, DC 20002
View restaurantnext
Smokin' Pig
orange starNo Reviews
1208 H St. NE Washington, DC 20002
View restaurantnext
Mozzeria DC
orange starNo Reviews
1300 H St NE STE A Washington, DC 20002
View restaurantnext
The Queen Vic - 1206 H Street NE
orange star4.5 • 1,402
1206 H Street NE Washington, DC 20002
View restaurantnext
KitchenCray - DC
orange starNo Reviews
1301 H St. NE Washington, DC 20002
View restaurantnext
Sospeso
orange starNo Reviews
1344 H Street NE Washington DC, DC 20002
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Washington

The Dabney
orange star5.0 • 17,431
122 Blagden Alley NW Washington, DC 20001
View restaurantnext
Chicken + Whiskey - 14th Catering
orange star4.6 • 15,257
1738 14th St NW Washington, DC, DC 20009
View restaurantnext
Sushi Taro
orange star4.4 • 10,139
1503 17th St NW Washington, DC 20036
View restaurantnext
Georgia Brown’s
orange star4.1 • 9,938
950 15th ST NW Washington, DC 20005
View restaurantnext
Sprig and Sprout - Glover Park
orange star4.7 • 8,736
2317 Wisconsin Ave NW Washington, DC 20007
View restaurantnext
Purple Patch
orange star4.6 • 7,910
3155 Mt Pleasant St NW Washington, DC 20010
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Washington
Arlington
review star
Avg 4.3 (435 restaurants)
Alexandria
review star
Avg 4.3 (124 restaurants)
Hyattsville
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Takoma Park
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Oxon Hill
review star
Avg 4 (20 restaurants)
Chevy Chase
review star
Avg 4 (7 restaurants)
Capitol Heights
review star
No reviews yet
Suitland
review star
No reviews yet
Falls Church
review star
Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston