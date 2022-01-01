A map showing the location of The Peoples Kitchen - Food Truck 7820 Cryden wayView gallery

The Peoples Kitchen - Food Truck 7820 Cryden way

No reviews yet

7820 Cryden way

District Heights, MD 20747

Popular Items

TPK Essentials
Lamb Chop
TPK Supreme

Entree

`Shrimp Tacos

$18.00Out of stock

Chicken & Waffles

$25.00

Lamb Chop Meal

$35.00

Crab Stuffed Salmon

$30.00

TPK Supreme

$49.00

French Toast, eggs w/cheese , 3 lamb chops and your choice of protein & Hash

Wings & Fries

$15.00

TPK Deluxe

$49.00

Waffle , eggs w/cheese, 3 lamb chops, your choice of protein & Hash

Crab Fries

$18.00Out of stock

Seafood Macaroni & Cheese

$35.00Out of stock

TPK Essentials

$25.00

Snickerdoodle waffle or Fruity Pebble French Toast, Eggs and Hash, Your choice of protein.

Lamb

$28.00

3 pcs. of Lamb

The Combo

$56.00Out of stock

Crab Stuffed Salmon x Lamb chops w/ Mac n Cheese & Broccoli

Surf N Turf

$59.00

Lamb chops x Lobster tail w/ Mac n Cheese & Broccoli

3 way split

$80.00

Surf n Turf x Crab Stuffed Salmon

Holy Grail

$92.00

The combo x Surf n Turf

Deep Blue Sea Sandwich

$35.00Out of stock

TPK Burger x Crab meat w/fries

Beef Tacos

$16.00Out of stock

Chicken Tacos

$14.00Out of stock

TPK Deluxe

$49.00

Snickerdoodle waffle, eggs, hash + 3 lamb chops & your choice of protein

Salmon Cheesesteak

$21.00Out of stock

Blackened Salmon Meal

$30.00

Blackened Salmon, eggs and hash

Shrimp & Grits

$30.00Out of stock

Chicken Alfredo

$28.00

Shrimp Alfredo

$30.00

Blackened Salmon Pasta

$32.00

Chicken & Shrimp Pasta

$36.00

Lamb & Chicken Pasta

$44.00

Seafood Alfredo

$45.00

Crab, Shrimp & Lobster

Combo Tacos

$21.00Out of stock

you can get one of each or you can two with two meats

Lobster Quesadilla

$35.00Out of stock

Salmon Quesadilla

$30.00Out of stock

Crab Quesadilla

$25.00Out of stock

Sides

Mac n Cheese

$8.00Out of stock

Broccoli

$6.00Out of stock

String Beans

$6.00Out of stock

Mashed Potatoes

$6.00Out of stock

Fries

$4.00

Rice

$6.00Out of stock

Add ons

Bacon

$4.00

Turkey Bacon

$4.00

Turkey Sausage

$4.00

Lamb Chop

$8.00

Fries

$5.00

Eggs

$3.00

Salmon

$17.00

Lobster Tail

$24.00Out of stock

Hash

$6.00

Breakfast Sandwiches

Turkey Bacon & Egg

$8.00Out of stock

Burgers

Burger

$20.00Out of stock

Drinks

Hustle

$6.00

Sour apple watermelon lemonade

Flow

$6.00

Tropical Pineapple Lemonade

Mimosas

$12.00Out of stock

20 oz

Mimosas

$50.00Out of stock

1 liter

All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

7820 Cryden way, District Heights, MD 20747

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

