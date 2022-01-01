The Peoples Kitchen - Food Truck 7820 Cryden way
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
7820 Cryden way, District Heights, MD 20747
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
The Uncaged Chefs - District Heights
4.3 • 1,026
6027 Marlboro Pike District Heights, MD 20747
View restaurant
Uncaged Desserts - 6031 Marlboro Pike
No Reviews
6031 Marlboro Pike District Heights, MD 20747
View restaurant
Fry Guy Southern HomeStyle Cuisine II
No Reviews
9140 Edgeworth Dr. Capitol Heights, MD 20743
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in District Heights
More near District Heights