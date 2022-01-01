The People's Last Stand imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American

The People's Last Stand

review star

No reviews yet

5319 E Mockingbird Ln, Suite 210

Dallas, TX 75206

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Cocktails

1L Brazilian Dragon

1L Brazilian Dragon

$45.00

Swizzled: Cachaca + Fresh Red Dragon Fruit Juice + Fresh Limes + Golden Kiwi Syrup (serves 6-7)

1L Blacker the Berry

1L Blacker the Berry

$45.00Out of stock

Shaken: Bourbon + Fresh Lemon Juice + Rich Blackberry & Cherry Syrup + Fresh Chocolate Mint From Our Garden (serves 6-7)

1L Strawberry Summer Nights

1L Strawberry Summer Nights

$45.00Out of stock

Shaken: Bourbon + Kronan Swedish Punsch Liqueur + House-made Strawberry Puree + Fresh Lemon Juice + Brown Sugar Simple Syrup + Rhubarb Bitters (serves 6-7)

1L Cucumber Melon Mule

1L Cucumber Melon Mule

$45.00Out of stock

Shaken: Vodka + Fresh Lime Juice + House-made Watermelon Puree + Cucumber Simple + Ginger Beer (serves 6-7)

1L Ocean's 11

1L Ocean's 11

$45.00

Shaken: White & Coconut Rums + Blue Curacao + Lime Juice + Lychee Syrup + Topo Chico + Mint (serves 6-7)

1L Moscow Mule

1L Moscow Mule

$45.00Out of stock

Shaken: Vodka + Lime Juice + Simple Syrup + Ginger Beer + Mint (serves 6-7)

1L Trail Blazed

1L Trail Blazed

$45.00Out of stock

Shaken: Vodka + Lime Juice + Ginger & Apple Simple Syrups + Topo Chico + CBD Tincture (serves 6-7)

1L Bloody Mary

1L Bloody Mary

$45.00

Shaken: Vodka + People's Bloody Mary Mix + Firewater Bitters + Lime + Olives (serves 6-7)

1L Guava Island

1L Guava Island

$45.00

Shaken: White & Coconut Rums + Guava Nectar + Fresh Pineapple & Lime Juices + Organic Blue Agave (serves 6-7)

1L Smashin' Passion

1L Smashin' Passion

$45.00

Shaken: Bourbon + Peche Liqueur + Lemon & Orange Juices + Mint Simple Syrup (serves 6-7)

1L Strawberry Paloma

1L Strawberry Paloma

$45.00

Shaken: Blanco Tequila + Strawberry Puree + Grapefruit & Lime Juices + Simple Syrup

1L 1 In A Melon

1L 1 In A Melon

$45.00

Shaken: Watermelon Infused Tequila + Watermelon Puree + Fresh Lime Juice + Vanilla Simple Syrup (serves 6-7)

.75L Barrel Aged Old Fashioned

.75L Barrel Aged Old Fashioned

$60.00

Stirred: Rye, Maple, Orange Oils, & Angostura Bitters | Finished: Cherries For Garnish (serves 6-7)

The People's Old Fashioned

The People's Old Fashioned

$10.00

Stirred: Rye, Maple, & Angostura Bitters: | Finished: With Orange Oils & Flame

Bay of Pigs

Bay of Pigs

$10.00

Stirred: Tobacco Smoke Bourbon + Spiced Pear Liqueur + Maple + Black Walnut Bitters

Blacker the Berry

Blacker the Berry

$10.00

Shaken: Bourbon + Fresh Lemon Juice + Rich Blackberry & Cherry Syrup + Fresh Chocolate Mint From Our Garden

Caribbean Paradise

Caribbean Paradise

$10.00

Shaken: White Rum + Coconut Rum + Banane du Brésil (Banana Liqueur) + Fresh Lime Juice + Simple Syrup

Dragonfly

Dragonfly

$10.00

Shaken: Gin + Sake + Cucumber + House-made Honeydew Puree + Honey + Fresh Sage From Our Garden

Strawberry Summer Nights

Strawberry Summer Nights

$10.00

Shaken: Bourbon + Kronan Swedish Punsch Liqueur + House-made Strawberry Puree + Fresh Lemon Juice + Brown Sugar Simple Syrup + Rhubarb Bitters

Watermelon Sugar High

Watermelon Sugar High

$10.00

Shaken: Vodka + House-made Watermelon Puree + Fresh Lime Juice + Cucumber + Hint of Vanilla + CBD Oils + Lemon/Lime Soda + Mint From Our Garden

Cucumber Melon Mule

Cucumber Melon Mule

$10.00

Shaken: Vodka + Fresh Lime Juice + House-made Watermelon Puree + Cucumber Simple + Ginger Beer

Sex on the Border

Sex on the Border

$10.00

Shaken: Blueberry-Infused Tequila + Violet Liqueur + Lime Juice + Blue Agave Nectar + Lavender Bitters

Ocean's 11

Ocean's 11

$10.00

Shaken: White & Coconut Rums + Blue Curacao + Lime Juice + Lychee Syrup + Topo Chico + Mint

Moscow Mule

Moscow Mule

$10.00

Shaken: Vodka + Lime Juice + Simple Syrup + Ginger Beer + Mint

Strawberry Paloma

Strawberry Paloma

$10.00

Shaken: Blanco Tequila + Strawberry Puree + Grapefruit & Lime Juices + Simple Syrup

Trail Blazed

Trail Blazed

$10.00

Shaken: Vodka + Lime Juice + Ginger & Apple Simple Syrups + Topo Chico + CBD Tincture

Bloody Mary

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Shaken: Vodka + People's Bloody Mary Mix + Firewater Bitters + Lime + Olives

Guava Island

Guava Island

$10.00

Shaken: White & Coconut Rums + Guava Nectar + Fresh Pineapple & Lime Juices + Organic Blue Agave

Smashin' Passion

Smashin' Passion

$10.00

Shaken: Bourbon + Peche Liqueur + Lemon & Orange Juices + Mint Simple Syrup

1 In A Melon

1 In A Melon

$10.00

Shaken: Watermelon Infused Tequila + Watermelon Puree + Fresh Lime Juice + Vanilla Simple Syrup

People's Pops: Lucy & Rickey

People's Pops: Lucy & Rickey

$4.50Out of stock

Blueberry Infused Tequila, Honeydew, Blueberries, Chamomile, Lavender, Mint, Simple Syrup

People's Pops: Watermelon Kisses

People's Pops: Watermelon Kisses

$4.50Out of stock

Blanco Tequila, Fresh Lime Juice, Watermelon, Strawberries, Simple Syrup

.75L Bay of Pigs

.75L Bay of Pigs

$60.00Out of stock

Stirred: Tobacco Smoke Bourbon + Spiced Pear Liqueur + Maple + Black Walnut Bitters (serves 6-7)

People's Pops: Double Chocolate Espresso

People's Pops: Double Chocolate Espresso

$4.50Out of stock

Espresso Rum, Double Chocolate, Unsweetened Coconut Milk, Demerara (Brown Sugar Syrup)

People's Pops: Halle Berry

People's Pops: Halle Berry

$4.50Out of stock

Cognac VS, Amaretto Liqueur, Strawberries, Brown Sugar, Unsweetened Coconut Milk

1L Sex on the Border

1L Sex on the Border

$45.00Out of stock

Shaken: Blueberry-Infused Tequila + Violet Liqueur + Lime Juice + Blue Agave Nectar + Lavender Bitters (serves 6-7)

1L Watermelon Sugar High

1L Watermelon Sugar High

$45.00Out of stock

Shaken: Vodka + House-made Watermelon Puree + Fresh Lime Juice + Cucumber + Hint of Vanilla + CBD Oils + Lemon/Lime Soda + Mint From Our Garden (serves 6-7)

People's Pops: Cinnamon Toast Crunch

People's Pops: Cinnamon Toast Crunch

$4.50Out of stock

Vodka, Cinnamon, Vanilla, Honey, Orange, Unsweetened Coconut Milk

1L Caribbean Paradise

1L Caribbean Paradise

$45.00Out of stock

Shaken: White Rum + Coconut Rum + Banane du Brésil (Banana Liqueur) + Fresh Lime Juice + Simple Syrup (serves 6-7)

All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Monday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

During this time of crisis and social distancing, we are switching to pick up and local delivery (2 mile radius) only. We are still offering our full cocktail menu as well as larger 1L and .75L bottles to get you and those sharing your quarantine through these tough times.

Location

5319 E Mockingbird Ln, Suite 210, Dallas, TX 75206

Directions

Gallery
The People's Last Stand image

Similar restaurants in your area

Velvet Taco - DFW - Greenville
orange star4.6 • 5,482
4622 Greenville Ave Dallas, TX 75206
View restaurantnext
Dive Coastal
orange star4.5 • 31
3404 Rankin St Dallas, TX 75205
View restaurantnext
Sundown at Granada
orange starNo Reviews
3520 Greenville Ave Dallas, TX 75206
View restaurantnext
Chelsea Corner - 4830 McKinney Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
4830 McKinney Ave. Dallas, TX 75205
View restaurantnext
Mayer's Garden - 2422 N Henderson Ave
orange starNo Reviews
2422 N Henderson Ave. Dallas, TX 75206
View restaurantnext
Old Monk Coffee Shop
orange starNo Reviews
2847 N Henderson Ave Dallas, TX 75206
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Dallas

Velvet Taco - DFW - Greenville
orange star4.6 • 5,482
4622 Greenville Ave Dallas, TX 75206
View restaurantnext
OAK'D BBQ
orange star4.4 • 205
5500 Greenville Ave Dallas, TX 75206
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Dallas
Lower Greenville
review star
Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)
North Dallas
review star
Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)
Oak Cliff
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Downtown
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
Lakewood
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Design District
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Trinity Groves
review star
Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Uptown
review star
Avg 4.1 (21 restaurants)
East Dallas
review star
Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston