Brewpubs & Breweries
American

The Perch Kitchen + Tap

review star

No reviews yet

1932 W Division St.

Chicago, IL 60622

FOOD

Appetizers

Skillet Cornbread

Skillet Cornbread

$12.00

green chiles, cheese, served with maple-honey butter

Filet Sliders

Filet Sliders

$18.00

bleu cheese, mayo, candied red onion

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$13.00

spinach, artichoke, parmesan cream sauce, warm tortilla chips

Lobster Deviled Eggs

Lobster Deviled Eggs

$14.00

three halves, lightly seasoned, loaded with lobster

Croquettes

Croquettes

$9.00

bacon potato cakes, smoked paprika aioli, chive

Crab Toast

$16.00

Buffalo Shrimp

$17.00

Soup & Salad

Soup of the Day

$7.00Out of stock

Currently serving Chicken Noodle Soup

Wrightwood

Wrightwood

$16.00

rotisserie chicken, tomato, craisins, avocado, goat cheese, corn, almonds, cornbread croutons, roasted red pepper, green onion, citrus vinaigrette

Everything Wedge

$16.00
NY Strip Steak Salad

NY Strip Steak Salad

$25.00

arugula, crispy confit potato, wild mushroom, manchego, bernaise dressing

Tuna Salad

Tuna Salad

$19.00

seared ahi tuna (rare), mixed greens, mango, avocado, black sesame seeds, ponzu, cilantro-lime vinaigrette

House Salad

$5.00

mixed greens, bacon, tomato, deviled egg, citrus vinaigrette

Black Bean Chicken Chili

$8.00

topped with tri-pepper salsa, goat cheese

Sandwiches

Chicken Dip

Chicken Dip

$16.00

rotisserie chicken, jack cheese, mayo, tomato, arugula, roasted chicken au jus

Burger

Burger

$15.00

black angus beef, mayo, mustard, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle

Turkey Burger

Turkey Burger

$14.00

housemade turkey burger (ginger, soy) sesame slaw, marinated tomato, sriracha mayo

Blackened Mahi Sandwich

Blackened Mahi Sandwich

$16.00

blackened mahi mahi, remoulade, lettuce, tomato, red onion

French Dip

$21.00

thinly sliced prime rib served medium rare, mayonnaise, horseradish cream sauce, beef au jus

Entrees

Rotisserie Chicken

Rotisserie Chicken

$18.00

wood-roasted half chicken, lightly seasoned with our signature spice blend, served with mashed potato

Whole Chicken

$18.00
Roasted Vegetable Plate

Roasted Vegetable Plate

$19.00

chef's selection of fire roasted vegetables

Babyback Ribs

Babyback Ribs

$28.00

full slab, super tender, served with fries and grilled slaw

Pork Chop

Pork Chop

$34.00

woodfired, served with mashed potatoes, brussels sprouts, and a cider au jus

Sixty South Salmon

Sixty South Salmon

$29.00

sustainably sourced, citrus-marinated salmon, green goddess, grilled broccolini tossed in asian vinaigrette

Crab Cakes

$38.00

Prime Rib

$45.00

slow roasted certified angus prime rib, salt and pepper crusted, served with mashed potato and fresh au jus

Sides

Fries

$5.00

Grilled Slaw

$5.00

Creamy Slaw

$5.00

Mashed Potatoes

$5.00

Buffalo Cauliflower

$8.00
Artichokes

Artichokes

$15.00

brushed with butter, sea salt, remoulade dipping sauce

Carrots

$10.00

Asparagus

$8.00

Spaetzle Mac & Cheese

$10.00

SD Chicken

$5.00

Desserts

Half Oreo

$5.00

Peanut Butter Pie

$10.00

Homer's Vanilla Ice Cream

$3.00

Sorbet

$3.00

Kids

Chicken Leg

$6.00

Chicken Fingers

$6.00

PB&J

$6.00

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Buttered Noodles

$6.00

Perch Pups

Brewery curated menu items for the best good boys and girls

Hefe'Woof'zen

$3.00

Doggie Brew! ingredients: chicken stock, organic molasses

Spent Grain Biscuits

Spent Grain Biscuits

$3.00

5 house made treats per order. spent grains, peanut butter, egg, flour

Puppy Bowl

Puppy Bowl

$5.00

Salmon, chicken, or filet (chef's choice), spent grains, spinach

Pupsicle

$5.00Out of stock

DRINKS

Drafts

Woodpecker Pils

$3.00+

Tropic Thunder

$4.00+

Huffles Hefe

$4.00+

Joey Two Hands

$4.00+

Kick Push

$4.00+

Squeaky Alien

$3.00+

Hard Seltzer (various flavors), 4.5% ABV, 32oz Crowler

Session Hazy IPA

$4.00+

MW Charlatan

$4.00+

Pride Flight

$12.00

Czechmate

$4.00+Out of stock

Field Day

$4.00+Out of stock

Bus to Nowhere

$4.00+Out of stock

GC WC Ipa

$4.00+Out of stock

MW Son of Juice

$4.00+Out of stock

Rev "Freedom Lemonade"

$4.00+Out of stock

Senior Skip Day

$4.00+Out of stock

Cans

MW Crushinator

$8.00

Uncle Johns Cider - Pear/apple

$8.00

Gruvi Pale Ale N/A

$6.00

NA Beverage

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.50

Lemonade

$4.00

Root Beer

$4.00

San Pellegrino

$7.00Out of stock

Sprite

$3.00

Cold Brew

$6.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Topo Chico Bottle

$4.50

Sm San Pellegrino

$4.50Out of stock

Wine

Louis Bouillot

$58.00

Domaine Sancerre

$69.00Out of stock

Groth Sauvignon Blanc

$57.00

Crossbarn Chardonnay

$66.00

Flowers Chardonnay

$83.00

Duckhorn Migration Pinot Noir

$81.00

Catena Vista Flores Malbec

$56.00

Caparzo Sangiovese

$62.00

Lindquist Syrah

$66.00

Bonnano Cabernet

$71.00

Chappellet

$88.00

Honig Cabernet

$115.00

BTL Minimalista Rose

$44.00

BTL Valdo

$42.00

BTL Dibon Rose

$44.00

BTL Ca Donini

$42.00

BTL Ponga Sauvignon Blanc

$48.00

BTL Pieropan Soave

$48.00

BTL La Petite

$50.00

BTL Stephen V Chardonnay

$50.00

BTL Argento

$44.00

BTL Cantina Montepulciano

$46.00

BTL Fossil Point Cab

$52.00Out of stock

BTL Calera Pinot

$52.00

BTL Requiem Cab

$56.00

BTL Dunz Zin

$50.00

Cocktail Kits (Pick Up Only)

Rose Sangria (32 oz)

$25.00

Must be at least 21 to order. This item is only available for pickup. Rose, Pamplemousse liqueur, Cachaca & lime juice. Each 32oz bottle makes 4 cocktails.

Old Fashioned

$30.00

Must be at least 21 to order. This item is only available for pickup. Ole Forester Bourbon, Demerara, Orange Bitters. Each kit makes 4 cocktails.

Gimlet

$20.00

Must be at least 21 to order. This item is only available for pickup. Hendricks Gin, Fiorente Elderflower, house made lime cordial. Each cocktail kit makes 2 cocktails.

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Exclusive beers are always on tap, just waiting to be paired with something seasonal from the wood-fired grill.

Website

Location

1932 W Division St., Chicago, IL 60622

Directions

