The Perch Kitchen + Tap

BBQ (and Beer!)

$50.00

This package (feeds 3-4) features 1.5 racks of our BBQ Ribs cooked over our wood fire grill. Start with Cornbread and our Wrightwood salad and accompany your main course with Grilled Coleslaw and Asparagus. Hop it all up with a 32oz crowler of housemade beer! Have a four legged Perch fan at home? Let us know and we'll throw in a Puppy Power Bowl for our favorite furry friends!