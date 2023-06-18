- Home
- /
- Chicago
- /
- Wicker Park
- /
- Brewpubs & Breweries
- /
- The Perch Kitchen + Tap
The Perch Kitchen + Tap
No reviews yet
1932 W Division St.
Chicago, IL 60622
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
FOOD
Appetizers
Skillet Cornbread
green chiles, cheese, served with maple-honey butter
Filet Sliders
bleu cheese, mayo, candied red onion
Spinach & Artichoke Dip
spinach, artichoke, parmesan cream sauce, warm tortilla chips
Lobster Deviled Eggs
three halves, lightly seasoned, loaded with lobster
Croquettes
bacon potato cakes, smoked paprika aioli, chive
Crab Toast
Buffalo Shrimp
Soup & Salad
Soup of the Day
Currently serving Chicken Noodle Soup
Wrightwood
rotisserie chicken, tomato, craisins, avocado, goat cheese, corn, almonds, cornbread croutons, roasted red pepper, green onion, citrus vinaigrette
Everything Wedge
NY Strip Steak Salad
arugula, crispy confit potato, wild mushroom, manchego, bernaise dressing
Tuna Salad
seared ahi tuna (rare), mixed greens, mango, avocado, black sesame seeds, ponzu, cilantro-lime vinaigrette
House Salad
mixed greens, bacon, tomato, deviled egg, citrus vinaigrette
Black Bean Chicken Chili
topped with tri-pepper salsa, goat cheese
Sandwiches
Chicken Dip
rotisserie chicken, jack cheese, mayo, tomato, arugula, roasted chicken au jus
Burger
black angus beef, mayo, mustard, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle
Turkey Burger
housemade turkey burger (ginger, soy) sesame slaw, marinated tomato, sriracha mayo
Blackened Mahi Sandwich
blackened mahi mahi, remoulade, lettuce, tomato, red onion
French Dip
thinly sliced prime rib served medium rare, mayonnaise, horseradish cream sauce, beef au jus
Entrees
Rotisserie Chicken
wood-roasted half chicken, lightly seasoned with our signature spice blend, served with mashed potato
Whole Chicken
Roasted Vegetable Plate
chef's selection of fire roasted vegetables
Babyback Ribs
full slab, super tender, served with fries and grilled slaw
Pork Chop
woodfired, served with mashed potatoes, brussels sprouts, and a cider au jus
Sixty South Salmon
sustainably sourced, citrus-marinated salmon, green goddess, grilled broccolini tossed in asian vinaigrette
Crab Cakes
Prime Rib
slow roasted certified angus prime rib, salt and pepper crusted, served with mashed potato and fresh au jus
Sides
Perch Pups
Packages
Winner Winner, Perch Dinner!
Classic 4Star favorites featured in this pack (feeds 3-4) include the Wrightwood Salad and our Wood Fired Rotisserie Chicken. Start it all off with Spinach & Artichoke Dip and accompanied by Mashed Potatoes and Buffalo Cauliflower. Heighten the experience from home with a 32oz crowler of housemade beer! Have a four legged Perch fan at home? Let us know and we'll throw in a Puppy Power Bowl for our favorite furry friends!
BBQ (and Beer!)
This package (feeds 3-4) features 1.5 racks of our BBQ Ribs cooked over our wood fire grill. Start with Cornbread and our Wrightwood salad and accompany your main course with Grilled Coleslaw and Asparagus. Hop it all up with a 32oz crowler of housemade beer! Have a four legged Perch fan at home? Let us know and we'll throw in a Puppy Power Bowl for our favorite furry friends!
Taste of The Perch
This week's menu to indulge in The Perch at home! (Feeds 2-4) Start with Buffalo Shrimp & Croquettes, Main Course is sliced New York Strip Steak, Artichokes, Arugula & Mushroom Salad (with Bernaise Vinaigrette). Wash it all down with a 32oz house brew of your choice! Have a four legged Perch fan at home? Let us know and we'll throw in a Puppy Power Bowl for our favorite furry friends!
Lent Friendly Family Pack
Beer Dinner Crowler Pack
DINNER
Birds of a Feather (Friends and Family Packs)
Winner Winner, Perch Dinner!
Classic 4Star favorites featured in this pack (feeds 3-4) include the Wrightwood Salad and our Wood Fired Rotisserie Chicken. Start it all off with Spinach & Artichoke Dip and accompanied by Mashed Potatoes and Buffalo Cauliflower. Heighten the experience from home with a 32oz crowler of housemade beer! Have a four legged Perch fan at home? Let us know and we'll throw in a Puppy Power Bowl for our favorite furry friends!
BBQ (and Beer!)
This package (feeds 3-4) features 1.5 racks of our BBQ Ribs cooked over our wood fire grill. Start with Cornbread and our Wrightwood salad and accompany your main course with Grilled Coleslaw and Asparagus. Hop it all up with a 32oz crowler of housemade beer! Have a four legged Perch fan at home? Let us know and we'll throw in a Puppy Power Bowl for our favorite furry friends!
Taste of The Perch
This week's menu to indulge in The Perch at home! (Feeds 2-4) Start with Buffalo Shrimp & Croquettes, Main Course is sliced New York Strip Steak, Artichokes, Arugula & Mushroom Salad (with Bernaise Vinaigrette). Wash it all down with a 32oz house brew of your choice! Have a four legged Perch fan at home? Let us know and we'll throw in a Puppy Power Bowl for our favorite furry friends!
Appetizers
Skillet Cornbread
green chiles, cheese, served with maple-honey butter
Filet Sliders
bleu cheese, mayo, candied red onion
Spinach & Artichoke Dip
spinach, artichoke, parmesan cream sauce, warm tortilla chips
Lobster Deviled Eggs
three halves, lightly seasoned, loaded with lobster
Calypso Shrimp
jerk marinated shrimp, pineapple pico de gallo, spicy mango and coconut cream sauce
Croquettes
bacon potato cakes, smoked paprika aioli, chive
Soup & Salad
Soup of the Day
Currently serving Chicken Noodle Soup
Wrightwood
rotisserie chicken, tomato, craisins, avocado, goat cheese, corn, almonds, cornbread croutons, roasted red pepper, green onion, citrus vinaigrette
Brussels Salad
arugula, dried blueberries, bacon, almonds, manchego cheese, lemon vinaigrette
Tuna Salad
seared ahi tuna (rare), mixed greens, mango, avocado, black sesame seeds, ponzu, cilantro-lime vinaigrette
House Salad
mixed greens, bacon, tomato, deviled egg, citrus vinaigrette
Black Bean Chicken Chili
topped with tri-pepper salsa, goat cheese
Sandwiches
Chicken Dip
rotisserie chicken, jack cheese, mayo, tomato, arugula, roasted chicken au jus
Burger
black angus beef, mayo, mustard, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle
Turkey Burger
housemade turkey burger (ginger, soy) sesame slaw, marinated tomato, sriracha mayo
Blackened Mahi Sandwich
blackened mahi mahi, remoulade, lettuce, tomato, red onion
Entrees
Rotisserie Chicken
wood-roasted half chicken, lightly seasoned with our signature spice blend, served with mashed potato
Whole Chicken
Rotisserie Cauliflower Steak
lemony yogurt, pistachio gremolata
Heirloom Carrots
smoky yogurt, spiced cashews, chimichurri
Roasted Vegetable Plate
chef's selection of fire roasted vegetables
Babyback Ribs
full slab, super tender, served with fries and grilled slaw
Prime Rib
slow roasted certified angus prime rib, salt and pepper crusted, served with mashed potato and fresh au jus
NY Strip Steak Salad
arugula, crispy confit potato, wild mushroom, manchego, bernaise dressing
Ribeye
16oz, porcini rubbed, chimichurri, mashed potato
Sixty South Salmon
sustainably sourced, citrus-marinated salmon, green goddess, grilled broccolini tossed in asian vinaigrette
Striped Bass
Perch Pups
Doggo Dessert
frozen peanut butter and banana cake, topped with bacon
Hefe'Woof'zen
Doggie Brew! ingredients: chicken stock, organic molasses
Puppy Bowl
Salmon, chicken, or filet (chef's choice), spent grains, spinach
Spent Grain Biscuits
5 house made treats per order. spent grains, peanut butter, egg, flour
Sides
DRINKS
Drafts
Woodpecker Pils
Tropic Thunder
Huffles Hefe
Joey Two Hands
Kick Push
Squeaky Alien
Hard Seltzer (various flavors), 4.5% ABV, 32oz Crowler
Session Hazy IPA
MW Charlatan
Pride Flight
Czechmate
Field Day
Bus to Nowhere
GC WC Ipa
MW Son of Juice
Rev "Freedom Lemonade"
Senior Skip Day
NA Beverage
Wine
Louis Bouillot
Domaine Sancerre
Groth Sauvignon Blanc
Crossbarn Chardonnay
Flowers Chardonnay
Duckhorn Migration Pinot Noir
Catena Vista Flores Malbec
Caparzo Sangiovese
Lindquist Syrah
Bonnano Cabernet
Chappellet
Honig Cabernet
BTL Minimalista Rose
BTL Valdo
BTL Dibon Rose
BTL Ca Donini
BTL Ponga Sauvignon Blanc
BTL Pieropan Soave
BTL La Petite
BTL Stephen V Chardonnay
BTL Argento
BTL Cantina Montepulciano
BTL Fossil Point Cab
BTL Calera Pinot
BTL Requiem Cab
BTL Dunz Zin
Cocktail Kits (Pick Up Only)
Rose Sangria (32 oz)
Must be at least 21 to order. This item is only available for pickup. Rose, Pamplemousse liqueur, Cachaca & lime juice. Each 32oz bottle makes 4 cocktails.
Old Fashioned
Must be at least 21 to order. This item is only available for pickup. Ole Forester Bourbon, Demerara, Orange Bitters. Each kit makes 4 cocktails.
Gimlet
Must be at least 21 to order. This item is only available for pickup. Hendricks Gin, Fiorente Elderflower, house made lime cordial. Each cocktail kit makes 2 cocktails.
3rd Party Delivery Lunch/Dinner
Appetizers
Croquettes
bacon potato cakes, smoked paprika aioli, chive
Skillet Cornbread
green chiles, cheese, served with maple-honey butter
Filet Sliders
bleu cheese, mayo, candied red onion
Spinach & Artichoke Dip
spinach, artichoke, parmesan cream sauce, warm tortilla chips
Lobster Deviled Eggs
three halves, lightly seasoned, loaded with lobster
Calypso Shrimp
jerk marinated shrimp, pineapple pico de gallo, spicy mango and coconut cream sauce
Blue Cheese & Chips
Soup & Salad
Wrightwood
rotisserie chicken, tomato, craisins, avocado, goat cheese, corn, almonds, cornbread croutons, roasted red pepper, green onion, citrus vinaigrette
Brussels Salad
arugula, dried blueberries, bacon, almonds, manchego cheese, lemon vinaigrette
Tuna Salad
seared ahi tuna (rare), mixed greens, mango, avocado, black sesame seeds, ponzu, cilantro-lime vinaigrette
Soup of the Day
Sandwiches
Chicken Dip
rotisserie chicken, jack cheese, mayo, tomato, arugula, roasted chicken au jus
Burger
black angus beef, mayo, mustard, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle
Blackened Mahi Sandwich
blackened mahi mahi, remoulade, lettuce, tomato, red onion
Turkey Burger
housemade turkey burger (ginger, soy) sesame slaw, marinated tomato, sriracha mayo
French Dip
thinly sliced prime rib served medium rare, mayonnaise, horseradish cream sauce, beef au jus
Curd Burger
Entrees
Babyback Ribs
full slab, super tender, served with fries and grilled slaw
NY Strip Steak Salad
arugula, crispy confit potato, wild mushroom, manchego, bernaise dressing
Sixty South Salmon
sustainably sourced, citrus-marinated salmon, green goddess, grilled broccolini tossed in asian vinaigrette
Roasted Vegetable Plate
chef's selection of fire roasted vegetables
Rotisserie Chicken
wood-roasted half chicken, lightly seasoned with our signature spice blend, served with mashed potato
Prime Rib
Sides
Grilled Slaw
Fries
Mashed Potatoes
SD Broccolini
tossed in asian vinaigrette
SD Cauilflower
lemony yogurt, pistachio gremolata
SD Crispy Brussel Sprouts
bacon, candied jalapenos, red onion, cheese
Spaetzle Mac&Cheese
bacon, panko bread crumbs
Packages
Winner Winner, Perch Dinner!
Classic 4Star favorites featured in this pack (feeds 3-4) include the Wrightwood Salad and our Wood Fired Rotisserie Chicken. Start it all off with Spinach & Artichoke Dip and accompanied by Mashed Potatoes and Buffalo Cauliflower. Heighten the experience from home with a 32oz crowler of housemade beer! Have a four legged Perch fan at home? Let us know and we'll throw in a Puppy Power Bowl for our favorite furry friends!
BBQ (and Beer!)
This package (feeds 3-4) features 1.5 racks of our BBQ Ribs cooked over our wood fire grill. Start with Cornbread and our Wrightwood salad and accompany your main course with Grilled Coleslaw and Asparagus. Hop it all up with a 32oz crowler of housemade beer! Have a four legged Perch fan at home? Let us know and we'll throw in a Puppy Power Bowl for our favorite furry friends!
Taste of The Perch
This week's menu to indulge in The Perch at home! (Feeds 2-4) Start with Buffalo Shrimp & Croquettes, Main Course is sliced New York Strip Steak, Artichokes, Arugula & Mushroom Salad (with Bernaise Vinaigrette). Wash it all down with a 32oz house brew of your choice! Have a four legged Perch fan at home? Let us know and we'll throw in a Puppy Power Bowl for our favorite furry friends!
Perch Pups
Crowlers (32 oz)
Woodpecker Pils
German Style Pilsner - 5.3% ABV
Squeaky Alien Seltzer
Hibiscus Grapefruit Seltzer - 4.5% ABV
IPA
Rotational IPA from our on site brewery. See menu for most up to date offerings.
Kettle Sour Ale
Rotational Kettle Sour from our on site brewery. See menu for most up to date offerings.
Wine (750ml Bottles)
Non Alcoholic Beverage
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Exclusive beers are always on tap, just waiting to be paired with something seasonal from the wood-fired grill.
1932 W Division St., Chicago, IL 60622