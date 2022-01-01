Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Peri Peri Factory

615 Reviews

$$

6375 Westheimer Rd

Houston, TX 77057

Appetizers

5 Peri Peri Wings split

5 Peri Peri Wings split

$7.60

4 Peri Peri Tenders

$8.85
Hummus

Hummus

$3.95

Mini Rice Bucket

$4.95

Salads

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$7.10
Mediterranean Salad

Mediterranean Salad

$8.75

Kids Meals

3 Crispy Peri Peri Tenders

3 Crispy Peri Peri Tenders

$7.75
4 Peri Peri Wings Split

4 Peri Peri Wings Split

$6.10
Chicken Breast Burger

Chicken Breast Burger

$9.75
Kids Rice Bowl

Kids Rice Bowl

$9.15

Sides

French Fries

$3.25

Large French Fries

$4.55

Peri Peri Fries

$3.25

Large Peri Peri Fries

$4.55

Corn On The Cob

$3.25

Rice

$3.25

Large Rice

$4.55

Mashed Potato

$3.25

Large Mashed Potato

$4.55

Coleslaw

$3.25

Large Coleslaw

$4.55

Salad

$3.25

Hummus

$3.75

Garlic Bread

$3.25

Flame Grilled Peri Peri Chicken

Quarter Chicken – Breast

Quarter Chicken – Breast

$8.65
Quarter Chicken – Leg

Quarter Chicken – Leg

$7.95
Half Chicken

Half Chicken

$14.25
Whole Chicken

Whole Chicken

$25.95
9 Peri Peri Wings Split

9 Peri Peri Wings Split

$13.65
16 Peri Peri Wings Split

16 Peri Peri Wings Split

$24.35

Boneless Quarter Chicken - Breast

$10.25

Burgers, Wraps, Pitas & Bowl

Chicken Breast Burger

Chicken Breast Burger

$9.75
Double Chicken Breast Burger

Double Chicken Breast Burger

$11.75
Crispy Chicken Burger

Crispy Chicken Burger

$11.95
Chicken Wrap

Chicken Wrap

$9.75
Falafel Wrap

Falafel Wrap

$8.95
Chicken Rice Bowl

Chicken Rice Bowl

$11.95
Falafel Rice Bowl

Falafel Rice Bowl

$9.95

Sharing Platters

Full Sharing Platter

$33.95

Jumbo Sharing Platter

$59.75

Boneless Sharing Platter

$36.65

Peri Peri Wings Split Platter

$48.65

Extras

Pita Bread

$0.95

Swiss Cheese

$1.00

Avocado

$1.85

(1) Peri Chicken Tenders

$1.85

Cheese

$1.00

Pepper Jack Cheese

$1.00

Pineapple

$1.00

Falafel

$1.25

Sauces 2 OZ

Extra Hot

$0.50

Inferno

$0.50

Hot

$0.50

Mild

$0.50

Lemon & Herb

$0.50

Mango & Lime

$0.50

Garlic Sauce

$0.50

Peri Peri Seasoning

$0.50

Peri Peri Mayo

$0.75

Beverages

Fountain Drink

$2.95

Soda Glass

$3.75

Soda Cans

$1.95

Water Bottled

$1.50

Water Sparkling

$2.95

Orange Juice

$1.50Out of stock

Apple Juice

$2.75Out of stock

Milkshakes

Chocolate Milkshake

$6.95

Strawberry Milkshake

$6.95

Vanilla Milkshake

$6.95

Ferrero Rocher® Milkshake

$7.95Out of stock

Oreo® Milkshake

$7.45

Snickers® Milkshake

$7.95

Platter

Full Sharing Promo

$37.95

Jumbo Sharing Promo

$67.75
Attributes and Amenities
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

6375 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77057

Directions

