The Peter Allen Inn and Event Center

Bread for Tables

Bread For 2

Bread For 4

Bread For 6

Bread For 8

Bread For 10

Extra Bread

Appetizers

6 Extra Crackers

$0.50

Extra Crusty Bread

Cup of SOD

$7.00

Cup of Roasted Tomato

$7.00

Bowl of Soup

$9.00

Side Of FF

$5.00

Bacon Wrapped Shrimp

$18.00

Shrimp Cocktail

$14.00

Sm. Tavern Board

$17.00

Lg. Tavern Board

$30.00

Shishito Peppers

$13.00

Whipped Ricotta

$12.00

The Inn Bruschetta

$14.00

Smoked Salmon

$16.00Out of stock

Tavern Cheese Spread

$9.00

Hot Peppers In Oil

$9.00

Entrees

16 oz Ribeye

$43.00

Butternut Squash & Duck

$34.00

Chicken Marsala

$29.00

Chicken Pailard

$28.00

HH Steak of the Day

$32.00

Linguine & Clams

$33.00

Ora King Salmon

$36.00

PAI Cheeseburger

$17.00

Penne and Shrimp

$29.00

Petite Filet

$35.00

Pork Chop

$31.00

Pot Roast

$28.00

Quinoa

$22.00

Sd. of Fries

$5.00

Seared Ahi Tuna

$30.00

Tavern Burger

$18.00

Tenderloin Medallions

$38.00

Veal Paillard

$31.00

Features

Dueling Shrimp

$14.00

Mixed Greens

$11.00

HH Beef Tips

$27.00Out of stock

Steel Head Trout

$36.00

Steak Of Day

$40.00

Feature Ribeye

$44.00

Apple Cider Pork Loin

$34.00

Pizzas

Dick's Deluxe Pizza

$18.00

Pepperoni Pizza

$16.00

Sausage Pizza

$16.00

Cheese Pizza

$13.00

Salads

PAI Chop Salad

$14.00

Pumpkin Seed Salad

$13.00

Pickled Beet Salad

$14.00

Tavern Wedge

$11.00

Spinach Salad

$14.00

Side Salad

$4.00

Sides

Side Asparagus

$6.00

Side Carrots

$6.00Out of stock

Side Mashed

$6.00

Side Brussel Sprouts

$6.00

Veg Du Jour

$6.00

BBQ WED

Texas Twinkies

$10.00

Crawfish

$12.00Out of stock

Alligator Tail

$13.00Out of stock

Nachos

$11.00

Pulled Pork Sand

$14.00

Pulled Chicken Sand

$14.00

BBQ Wed Brisket Sand

$15.00

Catfish Sand

$14.00

Pick one meat

$18.00

Pick two meats

$22.00

Picks 3 meats

$26.00

Side of slaw

$3.00

Side of baked beans

$3.00

side of kraut

$3.00

side corn on cob

$3.00

side of grits

$5.00

side of fries

$5.00

side of potato salad

$3.00

Pulled Pork Taco

$12.00

Chicken Taco

$12.00

Blank

$12.00

Brisket Taco

$14.00

Crispy Wrapped Shrimp

$12.00

2 for $25 Tuesday Pizzas

Cheese Pizza

$12.50

Sausage Pizza

$12.50

Pepperoni Pizza

$12.50

Deluxe Pizza

$12.50

Margarita Pizza

$12.50

Valentine's Day

Blini

Lobster

Val Salad

Leg of Lamb

$59.00

Filet

$69.00

Swordfish

$59.00

Val Cheesecake

Appetizers

Shrimp Cocktail

$14.00

Bruschetta

$14.00

Sm Tavern Board

$17.00

Lg Tavern Board

$30.00

Bacon Wrapped Shrimp

$18.00

Cheese Spread

$9.00

Salads

Lg Beet Salad

$14.00

Lg Wedge

$11.00

Lg zucchini Salad

$14.00

PAI Chopped Salad

$14.00

Pumpkin Seed Salad

$13.00

Side Salad

$4.00

Sm Beet Salad

$10.00

Sm Wedge

$7.00

Spinach Salad

$14.00

Flatbreads

Pepperoni and Hot Pep Flat

$10.00

Mushroom Flat

$10.00

Dick's Deluxe Flat

$12.00

Sandwiches and more

Chicken Paillard

$28.00Out of stock

Chicken Salad Cros

$14.00

Chicken Tender Wrap

$14.00

French Dip

$14.00

PAI Cheeseburger

$17.00

Rachel

$14.00

Rueben

$14.00

Tavern Burger

$18.00

Veal Parm

$27.00

Art Show Penne Shrimp

$18.00

Art Show Chicken Paillard

$16.00

House Made Dessert

Choc Lava Cake

$7.00

Caramel Lava

$8.00

Fudge Brownie Chsk

$8.00

Vanilla Ice Cream

$7.00

Andromeda Ice Cream Pie

$9.00

Blueberry Pie

$7.00

Creme Brulee

$7.00

Peanut Butter N Jelly IC

$8.00

Strwb Swrl Chsk

$8.00

Cookie Crzy

$8.00

Cherry Pie

$8.00

Chocolate Lovin Pie

$7.00

Cookie Monster IC Pie

$7.00

Apple Pie IC

$7.00

Peanutbutter IC Pie

$7.00

Salted Caramel Cheesecake

$8.00

NY Chsk

$8.00

Butter Pecan IC

$7.00

Carrot Cake

$8.00

Turtle Chsk

$8.00

Raspberry Chsk

$8.00

Beer

Blue Moon

$4.00

Corona Extra

$4.00

Corona Light

$4.00

Deschutes Fresh Squeezed IPA

$5.00

DF Head 90 Minute IPA

$5.00Out of stock

Dogfish 60 Mins

$5.00

Great Lakes Oatmeal Stout

$5.00

Sam Adams Boston Lager

$5.00

GL Elliot Ness

$5.00

GL Ed Fitzgerald Porter

$5.00

Shiner Brown Brew

$5.00

GL Oatmeal Stout

$5.00

Btl Great Lakes Dortmunder

$5.00

Angry Orchard

$4.00

Guinness Draught

$5.00

Harp Pilsner Irish

$5.00Out of stock