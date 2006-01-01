The Peter Allen Inn and Event Center
8581 State Street
Kinsman, OH 44428
Appetizers
6 Extra Crackers
$0.50
Extra Crusty Bread
Cup of SOD
$7.00
Cup of Roasted Tomato
$7.00
Bowl of Soup
$9.00
Side Of FF
$5.00
Bacon Wrapped Shrimp
$18.00
Shrimp Cocktail
$14.00
Sm. Tavern Board
$17.00
Lg. Tavern Board
$30.00
Shishito Peppers
$13.00
Whipped Ricotta
$12.00
The Inn Bruschetta
$14.00
Smoked Salmon
$16.00Out of stock
Tavern Cheese Spread
$9.00
Hot Peppers In Oil
$9.00
Entrees
16 oz Ribeye
$43.00
Butternut Squash & Duck
$34.00
Chicken Marsala
$29.00
Chicken Pailard
$28.00
HH Steak of the Day
$32.00
Linguine & Clams
$33.00
Ora King Salmon
$36.00
PAI Cheeseburger
$17.00
Penne and Shrimp
$29.00
Petite Filet
$35.00
Pork Chop
$31.00
Pot Roast
$28.00
Quinoa
$22.00
Sd. of Fries
$5.00
Seared Ahi Tuna
$30.00
Tavern Burger
$18.00
Tenderloin Medallions
$38.00
Veal Paillard
$31.00
Features
Salads
Sides
BBQ WED
Texas Twinkies
$10.00
Crawfish
$12.00Out of stock
Alligator Tail
$13.00Out of stock
Nachos
$11.00
Pulled Pork Sand
$14.00
Pulled Chicken Sand
$14.00
BBQ Wed Brisket Sand
$15.00
Catfish Sand
$14.00
Pick one meat
$18.00
Pick two meats
$22.00
Picks 3 meats
$26.00
Side of slaw
$3.00
Side of baked beans
$3.00
side of kraut
$3.00
side corn on cob
$3.00
side of grits
$5.00
side of fries
$5.00
side of potato salad
$3.00
Pulled Pork Taco
$12.00
Chicken Taco
$12.00
Blank
$12.00
Brisket Taco
$14.00
Crispy Wrapped Shrimp
$12.00
2 for $25 Tuesday Pizzas
Appetizers
Salads
Sandwiches and more
House Made Dessert
Choc Lava Cake
$7.00
Caramel Lava
$8.00
Fudge Brownie Chsk
$8.00
Vanilla Ice Cream
$7.00
Andromeda Ice Cream Pie
$9.00
Blueberry Pie
$7.00
Creme Brulee
$7.00
Peanut Butter N Jelly IC
$8.00
Strwb Swrl Chsk
$8.00
Cookie Crzy
$8.00
Cherry Pie
$8.00
Chocolate Lovin Pie
$7.00
Cookie Monster IC Pie
$7.00
Apple Pie IC
$7.00
Peanutbutter IC Pie
$7.00
Salted Caramel Cheesecake
$8.00
NY Chsk
$8.00
Butter Pecan IC
$7.00
Carrot Cake
$8.00
Turtle Chsk
$8.00
Raspberry Chsk
$8.00
Beer
Blue Moon
$4.00
Corona Extra
$4.00
Corona Light
$4.00
Deschutes Fresh Squeezed IPA
$5.00
DF Head 90 Minute IPA
$5.00Out of stock
Dogfish 60 Mins
$5.00
Great Lakes Oatmeal Stout
$5.00
Sam Adams Boston Lager
$5.00
GL Elliot Ness
$5.00
GL Ed Fitzgerald Porter
$5.00
Shiner Brown Brew
$5.00
GL Oatmeal Stout
$5.00
Btl Great Lakes Dortmunder
$5.00
Angry Orchard
$4.00
Guinness Draught
$5.00
Harp Pilsner Irish
$5.00Out of stock