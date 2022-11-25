Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Pharmacy Burger Parlor and Beer Garden - East Nashville

review star

No reviews yet

731 McFerrin Avenue

Nashville, TN 37206

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Pharmacy Burger
Cheeseburger
White Oak BBQ Burger

Burgers

Pharmacy Burger

Pharmacy Burger

$12.00

Yellow Cheddar, iceburg lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, yellow mustard

White Oak BBQ Burger

White Oak BBQ Burger

$15.00

House-made Coco-Cola BBQ sauce, smoked bbq onions, provolone, Gifford's bacon, crispy onion straws, pickle

Chipotle Slap Burger

Chipotle Slap Burger

$13.00

American cheese, grilled Jalapeño, onion, pickle, and Chipotle avocado aioli

Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$14.00

Yellow Cheddar, Swiss, Muenster, tomato, roasted garlic aioli

Farm Burger

Farm Burger

$15.00

Gifford's bacon, country ham, farm egg, maple mustard

Mission City Burger

Mission City Burger

$14.00

guacamole, pico de Gallo, slow-cooked black beans, horchata crema fresca

Stroganoff Burger

Stroganoff Burger

$14.00

mushroom stroganoff bechamel, sour cream, caramelized onions, swiss cheese

Salmon Burger

Salmon Burger

$15.00

House ground Salmon patty, arugula, tomato, and tabasco aioli

Choose Your Cure

$11.00

Choose TN beef or turkey, choice of toppings

Chili Burger

Chili Burger

$14.00

House-made chili, sour cream, chive cheddar

Veggie Burgers

Black Bean Burger

$13.00

guacamole, Chipotle avocado aioli, pico de gallo

Falafel

$13.00

house-made vegetarian chickpea patty, yogurt raita, goat cheese, tomato, onion

Impossible Pharmacy Burger

Impossible Pharmacy Burger

$15.00

Yellow Cheddar, iceburg lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, yellow mustard

Wurstchen

Bratwurst

Bratwurst

$14.00

The classic pork and beef wurst

Currywurst

Currywurst

$14.00

A Munich Biergarten standard. Classic brat, poached, smoked and then simmered with pils beer. Topped with a curried paprika and tomato sauce.

Jagerwurst

$14.00

Pork wurst with coriander, garlic, mustard seed and a hint of ginger.

Kielbasa

$14.00

Polish pork wurst with garlic, marjoram and sugar.

Knackwurst

Knackwurst

$14.00

The classic pork and beef wurst

Biergarten Platter

$18.00

Choose any 3 wurst, homemade kraut, selection of mustards and choice of side.

Single Wurst

Single Wurst

$8.00

Choose a wurst and enjoy!

Chicken

Grilled Chicken Club

$14.00

Ground Chicken Patty, lettuce, tomato, bacon, cheddar, garden aioli*

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Ground Chicken Patty, lettuce, tomato, onion, roasted garlic aioli

Pesto Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Ground Chicken Patty, house made pesto, lettuce, tomato

Sides

Fries

$4.00

Sweet Fries

$4.00

Tater Tots

$4.00

Cole Slaw

$4.00

Black Bean & Corn Salad

$4.00

German Potato Salad

$4.00

Cold Poblano Pasta Salad

$4.00

Kraut Side

$4.00

Chili Side

$4.00

Double Side

$6.00

Chili Cheese Fries

$4.50

Double Fries

$5.00

Double Sweet Fries

$5.00

Double Tots

$5.00

Double German Potato Salad

$5.00

Double Black Bean & Corn Salad

$5.00

Double Pasta Salad

$5.00

Double Cole Slaw

$5.00

Kids

Kids Cheeseburger

$6.00

Kids Hot Dog

$6.00

Kids Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$6.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$6.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Toppings

Arugula

$0.50

Jalapeno

$0.50

Lettuce

$0.50

Mayo

$0.50

Onion

$0.50

Pickle

$0.50

Pico de Gallo

$0.50

Tomato

$0.50

Vegan Mayo

$0.50

Mustard

$0.50

Hot Sauce

$0.50

Sauces

BBQ sauce

$0.50

Beer Mustard

$0.50

Chipotle Avocado Aioli

$0.50

Chives

$0.50Out of stock

Curry Ketchup

$0.50

Garden Aioli

$0.50

Garlic Aioli

$0.50

Horchata

$0.50

Horse Mustard

$0.50

Maple Mustard

$0.50

Raita

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Sour Cream

$0.50

Tabasco Aioli

$0.50

Silverware & Extras

Silverware & Extras

Draft Beer

2nd Shift Bridget

$9.00

Black Abbey Tenebrae

$8.00

{roasted malt, coffee, smoke} | Nashville, TN | 5.8% ABV Darkness reigns in this ancient lager-bier style. Hints of roast and smoke, as if from an extinguished candle, add to the delicate German malt character and noble hop bitterness. A delightfully smooth dark beer.

Duvel

$10.00

Gaffel Kölsch

$8.00

{light, smooth, slightly fruity} | Cologne, Germany | 4.80% ABV A brilliant, all occasions brew, Gaffel is the definitive traditional Kölsch to have.

Hi-Wire Oktoberfest 20oz

$8.00

{fresh bread, honey, caramel} | Asheville, NC | 6% ABV This traditional Märzen boasts all the flavors one wants in a rich Oktoberfest lager without the heavy finish. The use of Munich malt provides upfront biscuity and honey flavors that fade into a dry finish.

Homestyle IPA

$8.00

Hoppebrau Weissbier

$10.00

Jackalope Lovebird

$8.00

{strawberry, raspberry, wheat} | Nashville, TN | 4.4% ABV The abundance of strawberries and raspberries married with wheat in each batch of Lovebird results in a light yet flavorful brew. The fruit adds a tartness and a berry aroma (as well as a slightly pink color) while the wheat gives it a velvety base.

Paulaner Festbier 0.5L

$9.00Out of stock

{toasted malt, fresh bread, pepper} | Munich, Germany | 6% ABV Brewed every year since 1818, this full-bodied beer, with its rich malt flavor, dark toffee notes, and underlying fruitiness has a masterful hop balance.

Pharmacy Pils 20oz

$8.00

Saison Dupont

$7.00

{bright citrus, dried orange, clove} | Tourpes, Belgium | 6.50% ABV Since 1844, this beer has been brewed in the original farm-brewery, during the winter season after which the beer undergoes a second fermentation in barrels. Dupont is the standard by which all other Saisons are measured.

St Bernardus Christmas Ale

$13.00

Val-Dieu Blanche de Liege

$7.00

{wheat, lemon, coriander} | Aubel, Belgium | 5.5% ABV We are the only restaurant outside of Belgium that is pouring this beer! Lemon and orange are at the tasting forefront, and pair perfectly with its earthy herbal notes. This light, effervescent, wheat beer is a European staple.

Gaffel Kölsch Liter

$14.00

11 200ml glasses or 2.2 liters of beer. {light, smooth, slightly fruity} | Cologne, Germany | 4.8% ABV A brilliant brew, Gaffel is the definitive traditional Kölsch to have.

Hi-Wire Oktoberfest Liter

$14.00

Homestyle Liter

$16.00

Paulaner Festbier Liter

$16.00Out of stock

Pharmacy Pils Liter

$14.00

Gaffel Kölsch Wheel

$32.00

Package Beer & Cider

Beer & Cider To Go! Sold as singles or in 4pks or 6pks depending on the beer.

3 Floyds Zombie Dust American Pale Ale 12oz Can

$8.00

3 Floyd's famous all Citra hopped pale ale is as good as ever.

Anderson Valley Blood Orange Gose

$8.00Out of stock

Our Blood Orange Gose is an expression of how great a kettle soured beer can be. A careful hand during the souring process and liberal additions of blood oranges during fermentation impart tangy citrus notes that complement the bright gose flavors, creating a complex and sessionable ale perfect for any occasion.

Apostlebrau Dinkelbock aged in TN Whiskey Barrels 500ml Bottle

$10.00Out of stock

Dinkel Bock is quite refreshing in spite of its 6.6 % abv. It shows a distinct dry/fruity finish which comes completely unexpected from a German brewery. The estery character of Rudi Hirz’s house yeast and the unique Hallertauer Saphir/Austrian Opal hop combination (plus dry-hopped with Opal hop) harmonize very well.

Aval Cider

$9.00

Combines 5 varieties of apples exclusively from the region, representing the 4 main categories of apple (bitter, sweet, bittersweet and acidic). This unique blend gives the drink a crisp and citrusy taste. It’s the perfect balance between subtle sweetness and refreshing bitterness. 6% ABV

Avondale Sour Pash 12oz Can

$5.00

Sour ale brewed with Passionfruit. Makes for a loud and refreshing fruity experience.

Ayinger Celebrator 12oz Bottle

$10.00

A beer that has a dominant malty taste. This beer’s origins in a monk’s recipe are reflected in its heartiness. The Ayinger Celebrator has been ranked among the best beers of the world by the Chicago Testing Institute several times and has won numerous medals.

Barrique Berek 12

$10.00Out of stock

Tennessee- Czech Pilsner- 4.0% ABV. A light, quaffable Czech pale lager with a hint of honey sweetness from a traditional double decoction. Herbal and grassy notes of a verdant Eastern European countryside, balanced with a Veka bready maltyness and firm bitterness.

Barrique Flanders

$20.00

Blackberry Farm IPA 12oz Can

$7.00

Our unfiltered IPA is a celebration of New World hops and all of their versatility. Bursting with fruit, citrus, and complex aromas, this is sure to satisfy drinkers on both coasts and everywhere in between.

Brightwood Rosewood Cider 12oz Bottle

$10.00

The Rosewood is our take on a rosé cider. The base cider, like Down the Way, is completely dry -- the apples for this one came from a Virginia orchard at the base of the Blue Ridge Mountains. The cider is aged on rose and hibiscus petals, giving a blush color and light rose scent on the nose, counterbalanced by the bright acidity from the hibiscus.

Burgkopf Grapefruit Blonde Ale 16oz Can

$7.00

Lithuanian golden ale brewed with fresh grapefruit. Easy drinking at a whopping 7% abv.

Diskin Tiki Tonic 16oz Can

$8.00

Natural pineapple combined with fresh apple cider and, of course, a little lime for that tropical flavor that makes you think of coconut palm trees. It’s paradise in a can.

Duchesse Petite 12oz Can

$8.00

A smaller and more nimble version of the essential Flanders Red Ale. Green apple acidity means cherry sweetness with an inviting and funky finish.

Erdinger Dunkelweizen 500ml

$8.00

This wheat beer is calm and confident. Strong, dark and exceptionally harmonious. The first sip reveals a symphony of carefully selected dark wheat and barley malts. Together with their refined roasting aromas, they give this wheat beer its strong character. Lively carbonic acid plays on the tongue and ERDINGER’s traditional yeast adds its top-fermenting note. What makes this full-bodied specialty go down so easily? It’s the balance between malt notes with their touch of sweetness and a pleasantly refreshing finish that reverberates long on the palate.

Erdinger Non-alcoholic 12oz Bottle

$6.00

An easy drinking non-alcoholic beer from the German wheat ale masters at Erdinger.

Estrella Daura Damm Gluten Free 12oz Bottle

$7.00

Gluten-free and remarkably drinkable. A fine Spanish lager.

Flying Embers Mimosa 12oz Can

$7.00Out of stock

Founders Porter

$7.00

Pours silky black with a creamy tan head. The nose is sweet with strong chocolate and caramel malt presence. No absence of hops gives Founders’ robust porter the full flavor you deserve and expect. Cozy like velvet. It’s a lover, not a fighter.

Fruli Strawberry Belgian Ale 12oz Bottle

$8.00

Belgian witbier brewed with mountains of strawberries.

Good People IPA

$7.00

Our flagship brew. The unfiltered, dryhopped IPA with a copper-colored aromatic punch. Herbal and earthy hops are balanced with a light caramel finish. Crisp and refreshing, it’s a hop lover’s dream. ABV: 7.1% IBU: 75.5

Hi-Wire Hi-Pitch Mosaic IPA

$7.00

Hi-Pitch is a balanced Western North Carolina IPA with bright citrus & tropical fruit aromas. Expect big grapefruit, tangerine & subtle melon flavors from the chorus of Mosaic & Centennial hops to balance out the malt in this dank and drinkable ale. 6.7% ABV

Houblon Chouffe 12oz Bottle

$8.00Out of stock

Flavoured by three different types of hops. This India Pale Ale is appreciated for its pronounced bitterness combined with the fruity tones of traditional Achouffe beers: it softens the strongest of characters.

Jackalope Lovebird

$7.00Out of stock

The abundance of strawberries and raspberries married with wheat in each batch of Lovebird results in a light yet flavorful brew. The fruit adds a tartness and berry aroma (as well as a slightly pink color) while the wheat gives it a velvety base.

Komes Baltic Porter

$10.00Out of stock

We offer you a well-balanced, dark, strong beer with a distinct flavor. Slow fermentation at low temperatures in open vats, coupled with long (at least 3 months) maturation have resulted in the beer’s character and complete, complex nature. The Porter’s bouquet matures further in the bottle.

König Ludwig Weissbier 12oz Bottle

$7.00

Zippy citrus and subtle clove make this German wheat ale a patio and warm weather favorite.

Left Hand Milk Stout

$8.00

Milk sugar in your stout is like cream in your coffee. Just enough sweetness to keep the dark roast in check. Rich and robust, our classic Milk Stout exhibits notes of dark chocolate, freshly brewed coffee, caramelized sugar and roasted malt.

Lindemans KriekLambic

$17.00Out of stock

Deep red color; purplish-pink head. Bouquet of freshly harvested cherries; sparkling, smooth, fruity and refreshing, finishing semi-dry.

Maeloc Blackberry 12oz Can

$7.00

Who has never been blackberry picking? A touch of blackberry to reming you of those trips to the countryside.

Miloslawski Perry Pear Cider 500ml Bottle

$10.00

The pear cider is light, sweet and sour, pleasantly effervescent and has a captivating aroma.

New Heights Coffee & Cream Ale 16oz Can

$8.00

A cream ale steeped in Crema coffee. Light and easy and the perfect drink for the coffee enthusiast.

North Coast Old Rasputin 12oz Bottle

$8.00

Produced in the tradition of 18th Century English brewers who supplied the court of Russia’s Catherine the Great, Old Rasputin seems to develop a cult following wherever it goes. It’s a rich, intense brew with big complex flavors and a warming finish.

Orval Trappist Ale 12oz Bottle

$10.00

6.2% ABV 36 IBU Brasserie d'Orval Villers-devant-Orval, Luxembourg NOTE: The ABV-value of this beer varies, in the United States 6.9% is used. The Orval’s brewery produces only one beer to sell, a beer with a high fermentation that continues in the bottle. It is 6.2% ABV. This beer is brewed exclusively from spring water, barley malt, hop cones, candy sugar, and yeast. The aroma and the fine taste are due more to the hop cones and the yeast than to the malt that is used.

Perennial Pharmacy Porter Can

$9.00

Though rare, the German Porter found its beginnings in the early portion of the 20th century. Brewed with a base of Munich I and Vienna, with additions of Caramunich and Carafa for color and depth, Magnum and Spalt hop additions in the kettle and finally fermented at chilly temperatures with Bock yeast. Lagered for 12 weeks, this beer reminds us of our favorite watering holes, cool days in August and Bavarian chocolate chip raisin cookies.

Pharmacy Pils Can

$9.00

This one, crafted for our friends at The Pharmacy Burger, presents with crisp mouthfeel, a waft of soft florals, and a dappling of citrus undertones that make it just what the doc ordered for springtime beer gardens, the backyard patio, or really any situation at all.

Samuel Smith Organic Cider 14.9oz Can

$8.00

A medium dry cider with brilliant straw colour, light body, clean apple flavour and a gentle apple blossom finish. Samuel Smith’s makes this cider at a small, independent British brewery, the oldest brewery in Yorkshire.

St Bernardus Abt 12 Quad 12oz Bottle

$10.00

Widely regarded as one of the best beers in the world. It is almost ebony in color, smooth, creamy and full bodied with big richness of texture that is almost oily and very assertive, like a warming coconut brandy.

Veltin's Pilsner 16oz Can

$7.00

Crisp and classic German Pils with a subtle and drinkable herbal hop character.

Warsteiner Dunkel

$7.00

Weihenstephaner Kristall Weiss 500ml Bottle

$8.00

The classic German-style wheat ale, filtered for brilliant clarity! Effervescent and bright.

Westmalle Dubbel Trappist Ale 12oz Bottle

$10.00

With huge notes of toffee, caramel, and dark fruits, this abbey ale is a great companion to both food and evenings with friends.

Wicked Weed Fresh Pressed 12oz Can

$7.00

Wheat ale brewed with Pineapple, Mango, and Guava.

Yazoo Gerst Amber Ale 12oz Bottle

$7.00

Based on a historic Nashville recipe, this amber ale is great for all occasions.

Cocktails

Bourbon Lemonade

$8.00

Old Forester 100 proof Bourbon, lemonade

Hibiscus Gentian Lemonade

$8.00

Lemonade with Lofi Gentian Amaro. Predominant aromas of sweet citrus fruit with hints of ginger, exotic flowers and spices are supported by a framework of cinchona bark and bitter root extracts.

Pink Vodka Lemonade

$8.00

Pink Lemonade with Vodka

Amaro Palmer

Amaro Palmer

$8.00

High Wire Southern Amaro, iced tea, lemonade

Aperol Spritz

$10.00

Aperol, Cava, citrus

Homestyle Spritz

Homestyle Spritz

$10.00

Cava, Aperol, Homestyle IPA, lemon, soda

Coconut Cream Soda

$8.00

Roasted Coconut Rum, lemon, vanilla, milk, Phosphate, soda.

Underberg Phosphate

Underberg Phosphate

$7.00

Underberg, mint, lemon

Strawberry Radler

$7.00

Reissdorf Kölsch, strawberry soda

Lemon Radler

Lemon Radler

$7.00

Reissdorf Kölsch, lemonade

Strawberry Rosé Shake

Strawberry Rosé Shake

$10.00

Strawberry Shake with Gazela Rosé and topped with white chocolate

Chocolate Stout Shake

Chocolate Stout Shake

$8.00

Made with a rotating Stout beer selection and chocolate syup.

Chocolate Peanut Butter Whiskey Shake

$10.00

Salted Caramel Whiskey Shake

$10.00

Vanilla Milk Shake with Salter Caramel Whiskey

Thin Mint Amaro Shake

$11.00

Apple Pie Cider Float

$8.00

Possmann Pure apple cider with two huge scoops of ice cream sprinkled with cinnamon.

Fruli Strawberry Float

$8.00

A Fruli Strawberry with two huge scoops of ice cream.

Bourbon Coke

$8.00

Double Bourbon Lemonade

$12.00

Double Bourbon Coke

$12.00

Double Pink Vodka Lemonade

$12.00

Wine

Glass Santa Julia Malbec

$8.00

This purple-red wine is packed with ripe fruit flavors of plum, cherry, and strawberries with hints of chocolate and a spicy finish. It pairs well with burgers and wursts.

Glass Bodan Roan Pinot Noir

$10.00

This supple Pinot Noir has red berry, warm spice, and earthy flavors and possesses minerality that reflects a cool climate region.

Glass Twenty Acres Cab

$9.00

This sustainably grown Cabernet Sauvignon is a reflection of the special place that the Twenty Acres family has called home for generations. During the growing season, warm days are tempered by cool, evening delta breezes, allowing them to achieve beautiful complexity and balance.

BTL Santa Julia Malbec

$30.00

Mendoza, Argentina

BTL Bodan Roan Pinot Noir

$40.00

Santa Rosa, CA

BTL Twenty Acres Cab

$36.00

Clarksburg, California

Glass Mirabello Pinot Grigio

$7.00

A fresh, dry white with gentle floral and citrus aromas. Crisp and delicate on the palate with lightly honeyed fruit balanced by lemony acidity and a fresh, dry finish. A perfect match for white meats, fish, or perfect on its own.

Glass Chateau Millet Sauvignon Blanc

$7.00

With a brilliant fruity nose that reveals flavors of citrus, lemon, grapefruit, apricot, and melon before a light acidic finish. Perfect on its own or with fish, white meats, and fruit.

Glass Spoken West Chardonnay

$8.00

This wine is perfumed with enticing tropical fruit aromas, endowed with creamy textures and framed by a hint of oak. Forward drinking and affable, Rawson’s Retreat is balanced- showcasing good fruit, fine structure and controlled power.

Glass Heinz Eifel Reisling

$9.00

An elegant Riesling that offers the palate different stone and tree fruit notes, such as peach and apricot. A luscious and full-bodied wine with a long and fresh finish.

BTL Mirabello Pinot Grigio

$26.00

Venezie, Italy

BTL Chateau Millet Sauvignon Blanc

$26.00

Côtes de Gascogne, France

BTL Spoken West Chardonnay

$30.00

South Eastern Australia

BTL Heinz Eifel Reisling

$34.00

Mosel, Germany

Glass La Patience Rose

$9.00

Certified organic, rose peony color with a refreshing aromatics of red-fruit richness. The Grenache offers on the palate persistent nectarine on the nose, a crisp and fruity wine. Dangerously easy! The grapes are direct-pressed, fermented with added neutral yeast, and vinified in temperature-controlled concrete and stainless steel tanks. Bottled in January after harvest after light filtration and vegan-friendly fining.

BTL La Patience Rose

$34.00

Languedoc-Roussillon, France

Glass Romio Prosecco

$9.00

This off-dry, lemon yellow sparkling wine is overflowing with acacia blossom aromas and a fruit-forward palate of honeydew melon, lime juice and white peach; its enticing mouthfeel with fine bubbles makes it a refreshing aperitif. The zesty acidity is a crowd-pleaser when paired with oysters, smoked salmon, or sushi.

BTL Romio Prosecco

$36.00

Veneto, Italy

Mimosa

$10.00

After Dinner

Amaro Don Ferné

$8.00Out of stock

{mint, chocolate, coriander}

Aperol

$7.00

{citrus, orange rind, bright}

Bird Dog Salted Caramel Whiskey

$7.00

Cardamaro

$7.00

Fernet-Branca

$8.00

Hard Truth Coconut Rum

$7.00

Hard Truth Peanut Butter Whiskey

$7.00

High Wire Southern Amaro

$7.00

{cola, black tea, citurs}

Lo-Fi Gentian Amaro

$7.00

Montenegro

$8.00

Old Forester 100

$7.00

{caramel, oak, tabacco}

Shot - Pink Whitney Vodka

$7.00

Sfumato

$7.00

Tattersall

$5.00

Underberg

$5.00

{licorice, star anise, honey}

Garden Bar

Fresh Pressed

$7.00

Founders Porter

$7.00

Einstok White

$7.00

Barnstormer Red

$7.00

New York Sour

$8.00

Richmond Gimlet

$8.00

Commercial Beverages

Coca Cola

Coca Cola

$3.00

Diet Coke

$2.00
Sprite

Sprite

$2.00
Root Beer

Root Beer

$3.00+

Lemonade

$4.00

Lemonade Refill

$1.00
Arnold Palmer

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Coffee

$2.50

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Unsweet Tea

$2.50

Hot Tea

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Shakes & Sodas

Phosphate

Phosphate

$3.00

The classic handmade soda, blending our house made syrups and acid phosphate.

Milkshake

Milkshake

$6.00

Our hand-spun milkshakes, made the old fashioned way. Choose vanilla, chocolate, or strawberry.

Malt

Malt

$6.00

Just like a shake but with malted milk for that extra something. Choose vanilla, chocolate, or strawberry.

Ice Cream Soda

$6.00

Our phosphates with two huge scoops of ice cream. Choose from our selection of house syrups.

Creamsicle

Creamsicle

$4.00

Orange soda, cream, vanilla syrup

Rickey

Rickey

$4.00

Maraschino & Lemon Syrups, phospaheted soda

Strawberry Ginger

Strawberry Ginger

$4.00

Strawberry & ginger syrups, phosphated soda

Egg Cream Soda

Egg Cream Soda

$4.00

chocolate syrup, whole milk, soda

Raspberry Lemon Phosphate

Raspberry Lemon Phosphate

$4.00
Pharmacy Cream Soda

Pharmacy Cream Soda

$4.00

vanilla & lemon syrups, cream, phosphated soda

Scoop Ice Cream

$2.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Nashville's "Wurst" Burger Joint! Burgers (vegetarian), Bratwursts, exclusive Beers, Milkshakes

Website

Location

731 McFerrin Avenue, Nashville, TN 37206

Directions

Gallery
The Pharmacy Burger Parlor and Beer Garden image
The Pharmacy Burger Parlor and Beer Garden image
The Pharmacy Burger Parlor and Beer Garden image
The Pharmacy Burger Parlor and Beer Garden image

Similar restaurants in your area

TailGate Brewery - East Nashville
orange starNo Reviews
811 Gallatin Avenue Nashville, TN 37206
View restaurantnext
Nomzilla!
orange star4.3 • 342
1000 Gallatin Ave,Ste A Nashville, TN 37206
View restaurantnext
Florence pizza & pasta - 925 Gallatin ave suite 101
orange starNo Reviews
925 Gallatin ave suite 101 Nashville, TN 37206
View restaurantnext
Flora+Fauna Cafe and Roaster
orange starNo Reviews
747 Douglas Avenue Nashville, TN 37207
View restaurantnext
Hearts - Nashville
orange starNo Reviews
914 Gallatin Ave Nashville, TN 37206
View restaurantnext
Tower Market & Deli
orange starNo Reviews
1305 Gallatain Ave Nashville, TN 37206
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Nashville

Peninsula
orange star4.5 • 2,318
1035 W Eastland Ave Nashville, TN 37206
View restaurantnext
Nomzilla!
orange star4.3 • 342
1000 Gallatin Ave,Ste A Nashville, TN 37206
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Nashville
Donelson
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Hillsboro West End
review star
Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
Sylvan Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
The Gulch
review star
Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)
Edgefield
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Sobro
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
The Nations
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
South Nashville
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Music Row
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston