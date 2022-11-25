The Pharmacy Burger Parlor and Beer Garden - East Nashville

Orval Trappist Ale 12oz Bottle

$10.00

6.2% ABV 36 IBU Brasserie d'Orval Villers-devant-Orval, Luxembourg NOTE: The ABV-value of this beer varies, in the United States 6.9% is used. The Orval’s brewery produces only one beer to sell, a beer with a high fermentation that continues in the bottle. It is 6.2% ABV. This beer is brewed exclusively from spring water, barley malt, hop cones, candy sugar, and yeast. The aroma and the fine taste are due more to the hop cones and the yeast than to the malt that is used.