The Pharmacy Burger Parlor and Beer Garden - East Nashville
No reviews yet
731 McFerrin Avenue
Nashville, TN 37206
Popular Items
Burgers
Pharmacy Burger
Yellow Cheddar, iceburg lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, yellow mustard
White Oak BBQ Burger
House-made Coco-Cola BBQ sauce, smoked bbq onions, provolone, Gifford's bacon, crispy onion straws, pickle
Chipotle Slap Burger
American cheese, grilled Jalapeño, onion, pickle, and Chipotle avocado aioli
Cheeseburger
Yellow Cheddar, Swiss, Muenster, tomato, roasted garlic aioli
Farm Burger
Gifford's bacon, country ham, farm egg, maple mustard
Mission City Burger
guacamole, pico de Gallo, slow-cooked black beans, horchata crema fresca
Stroganoff Burger
mushroom stroganoff bechamel, sour cream, caramelized onions, swiss cheese
Salmon Burger
House ground Salmon patty, arugula, tomato, and tabasco aioli
Choose Your Cure
Choose TN beef or turkey, choice of toppings
Chili Burger
House-made chili, sour cream, chive cheddar
Veggie Burgers
Wurstchen
Bratwurst
The classic pork and beef wurst
Currywurst
A Munich Biergarten standard. Classic brat, poached, smoked and then simmered with pils beer. Topped with a curried paprika and tomato sauce.
Jagerwurst
Pork wurst with coriander, garlic, mustard seed and a hint of ginger.
Kielbasa
Polish pork wurst with garlic, marjoram and sugar.
Knackwurst
The classic pork and beef wurst
Biergarten Platter
Choose any 3 wurst, homemade kraut, selection of mustards and choice of side.
Single Wurst
Choose a wurst and enjoy!
Chicken
Sides
Fries
Sweet Fries
Tater Tots
Cole Slaw
Black Bean & Corn Salad
German Potato Salad
Cold Poblano Pasta Salad
Kraut Side
Chili Side
Double Side
Chili Cheese Fries
Double Fries
Double Sweet Fries
Double Tots
Double German Potato Salad
Double Black Bean & Corn Salad
Double Pasta Salad
Double Cole Slaw
Kids
Toppings
Sauces
Silverware & Extras
Draft Beer
2nd Shift Bridget
Black Abbey Tenebrae
{roasted malt, coffee, smoke} | Nashville, TN | 5.8% ABV Darkness reigns in this ancient lager-bier style. Hints of roast and smoke, as if from an extinguished candle, add to the delicate German malt character and noble hop bitterness. A delightfully smooth dark beer.
Duvel
Gaffel Kölsch
{light, smooth, slightly fruity} | Cologne, Germany | 4.80% ABV A brilliant, all occasions brew, Gaffel is the definitive traditional Kölsch to have.
Hi-Wire Oktoberfest 20oz
{fresh bread, honey, caramel} | Asheville, NC | 6% ABV This traditional Märzen boasts all the flavors one wants in a rich Oktoberfest lager without the heavy finish. The use of Munich malt provides upfront biscuity and honey flavors that fade into a dry finish.
Homestyle IPA
Hoppebrau Weissbier
Jackalope Lovebird
{strawberry, raspberry, wheat} | Nashville, TN | 4.4% ABV The abundance of strawberries and raspberries married with wheat in each batch of Lovebird results in a light yet flavorful brew. The fruit adds a tartness and a berry aroma (as well as a slightly pink color) while the wheat gives it a velvety base.
Paulaner Festbier 0.5L
{toasted malt, fresh bread, pepper} | Munich, Germany | 6% ABV Brewed every year since 1818, this full-bodied beer, with its rich malt flavor, dark toffee notes, and underlying fruitiness has a masterful hop balance.
Pharmacy Pils 20oz
Saison Dupont
{bright citrus, dried orange, clove} | Tourpes, Belgium | 6.50% ABV Since 1844, this beer has been brewed in the original farm-brewery, during the winter season after which the beer undergoes a second fermentation in barrels. Dupont is the standard by which all other Saisons are measured.
St Bernardus Christmas Ale
Val-Dieu Blanche de Liege
{wheat, lemon, coriander} | Aubel, Belgium | 5.5% ABV We are the only restaurant outside of Belgium that is pouring this beer! Lemon and orange are at the tasting forefront, and pair perfectly with its earthy herbal notes. This light, effervescent, wheat beer is a European staple.
Gaffel Kölsch Liter
11 200ml glasses or 2.2 liters of beer. {light, smooth, slightly fruity} | Cologne, Germany | 4.8% ABV A brilliant brew, Gaffel is the definitive traditional Kölsch to have.
Hi-Wire Oktoberfest Liter
Homestyle Liter
Paulaner Festbier Liter
Pharmacy Pils Liter
Gaffel Kölsch Wheel
Package Beer & Cider
3 Floyds Zombie Dust American Pale Ale 12oz Can
3 Floyd's famous all Citra hopped pale ale is as good as ever.
Anderson Valley Blood Orange Gose
Our Blood Orange Gose is an expression of how great a kettle soured beer can be. A careful hand during the souring process and liberal additions of blood oranges during fermentation impart tangy citrus notes that complement the bright gose flavors, creating a complex and sessionable ale perfect for any occasion.
Apostlebrau Dinkelbock aged in TN Whiskey Barrels 500ml Bottle
Dinkel Bock is quite refreshing in spite of its 6.6 % abv. It shows a distinct dry/fruity finish which comes completely unexpected from a German brewery. The estery character of Rudi Hirz’s house yeast and the unique Hallertauer Saphir/Austrian Opal hop combination (plus dry-hopped with Opal hop) harmonize very well.
Aval Cider
Combines 5 varieties of apples exclusively from the region, representing the 4 main categories of apple (bitter, sweet, bittersweet and acidic). This unique blend gives the drink a crisp and citrusy taste. It’s the perfect balance between subtle sweetness and refreshing bitterness. 6% ABV
Avondale Sour Pash 12oz Can
Sour ale brewed with Passionfruit. Makes for a loud and refreshing fruity experience.
Ayinger Celebrator 12oz Bottle
A beer that has a dominant malty taste. This beer’s origins in a monk’s recipe are reflected in its heartiness. The Ayinger Celebrator has been ranked among the best beers of the world by the Chicago Testing Institute several times and has won numerous medals.
Barrique Berek 12
Tennessee- Czech Pilsner- 4.0% ABV. A light, quaffable Czech pale lager with a hint of honey sweetness from a traditional double decoction. Herbal and grassy notes of a verdant Eastern European countryside, balanced with a Veka bready maltyness and firm bitterness.
Barrique Flanders
Blackberry Farm IPA 12oz Can
Our unfiltered IPA is a celebration of New World hops and all of their versatility. Bursting with fruit, citrus, and complex aromas, this is sure to satisfy drinkers on both coasts and everywhere in between.
Brightwood Rosewood Cider 12oz Bottle
The Rosewood is our take on a rosé cider. The base cider, like Down the Way, is completely dry -- the apples for this one came from a Virginia orchard at the base of the Blue Ridge Mountains. The cider is aged on rose and hibiscus petals, giving a blush color and light rose scent on the nose, counterbalanced by the bright acidity from the hibiscus.
Burgkopf Grapefruit Blonde Ale 16oz Can
Lithuanian golden ale brewed with fresh grapefruit. Easy drinking at a whopping 7% abv.
Diskin Tiki Tonic 16oz Can
Natural pineapple combined with fresh apple cider and, of course, a little lime for that tropical flavor that makes you think of coconut palm trees. It’s paradise in a can.
Duchesse Petite 12oz Can
A smaller and more nimble version of the essential Flanders Red Ale. Green apple acidity means cherry sweetness with an inviting and funky finish.
Erdinger Dunkelweizen 500ml
This wheat beer is calm and confident. Strong, dark and exceptionally harmonious. The first sip reveals a symphony of carefully selected dark wheat and barley malts. Together with their refined roasting aromas, they give this wheat beer its strong character. Lively carbonic acid plays on the tongue and ERDINGER’s traditional yeast adds its top-fermenting note. What makes this full-bodied specialty go down so easily? It’s the balance between malt notes with their touch of sweetness and a pleasantly refreshing finish that reverberates long on the palate.
Erdinger Non-alcoholic 12oz Bottle
An easy drinking non-alcoholic beer from the German wheat ale masters at Erdinger.
Estrella Daura Damm Gluten Free 12oz Bottle
Gluten-free and remarkably drinkable. A fine Spanish lager.
Flying Embers Mimosa 12oz Can
Founders Porter
Pours silky black with a creamy tan head. The nose is sweet with strong chocolate and caramel malt presence. No absence of hops gives Founders’ robust porter the full flavor you deserve and expect. Cozy like velvet. It’s a lover, not a fighter.
Fruli Strawberry Belgian Ale 12oz Bottle
Belgian witbier brewed with mountains of strawberries.
Good People IPA
Our flagship brew. The unfiltered, dryhopped IPA with a copper-colored aromatic punch. Herbal and earthy hops are balanced with a light caramel finish. Crisp and refreshing, it’s a hop lover’s dream. ABV: 7.1% IBU: 75.5
Hi-Wire Hi-Pitch Mosaic IPA
Hi-Pitch is a balanced Western North Carolina IPA with bright citrus & tropical fruit aromas. Expect big grapefruit, tangerine & subtle melon flavors from the chorus of Mosaic & Centennial hops to balance out the malt in this dank and drinkable ale. 6.7% ABV
Houblon Chouffe 12oz Bottle
Flavoured by three different types of hops. This India Pale Ale is appreciated for its pronounced bitterness combined with the fruity tones of traditional Achouffe beers: it softens the strongest of characters.
Jackalope Lovebird
The abundance of strawberries and raspberries married with wheat in each batch of Lovebird results in a light yet flavorful brew. The fruit adds a tartness and berry aroma (as well as a slightly pink color) while the wheat gives it a velvety base.
Komes Baltic Porter
We offer you a well-balanced, dark, strong beer with a distinct flavor. Slow fermentation at low temperatures in open vats, coupled with long (at least 3 months) maturation have resulted in the beer’s character and complete, complex nature. The Porter’s bouquet matures further in the bottle.
König Ludwig Weissbier 12oz Bottle
Zippy citrus and subtle clove make this German wheat ale a patio and warm weather favorite.
Left Hand Milk Stout
Milk sugar in your stout is like cream in your coffee. Just enough sweetness to keep the dark roast in check. Rich and robust, our classic Milk Stout exhibits notes of dark chocolate, freshly brewed coffee, caramelized sugar and roasted malt.
Lindemans KriekLambic
Deep red color; purplish-pink head. Bouquet of freshly harvested cherries; sparkling, smooth, fruity and refreshing, finishing semi-dry.
Maeloc Blackberry 12oz Can
Who has never been blackberry picking? A touch of blackberry to reming you of those trips to the countryside.
Miloslawski Perry Pear Cider 500ml Bottle
The pear cider is light, sweet and sour, pleasantly effervescent and has a captivating aroma.
New Heights Coffee & Cream Ale 16oz Can
A cream ale steeped in Crema coffee. Light and easy and the perfect drink for the coffee enthusiast.
North Coast Old Rasputin 12oz Bottle
Produced in the tradition of 18th Century English brewers who supplied the court of Russia’s Catherine the Great, Old Rasputin seems to develop a cult following wherever it goes. It’s a rich, intense brew with big complex flavors and a warming finish.
Orval Trappist Ale 12oz Bottle
6.2% ABV 36 IBU Brasserie d'Orval Villers-devant-Orval, Luxembourg NOTE: The ABV-value of this beer varies, in the United States 6.9% is used. The Orval’s brewery produces only one beer to sell, a beer with a high fermentation that continues in the bottle. It is 6.2% ABV. This beer is brewed exclusively from spring water, barley malt, hop cones, candy sugar, and yeast. The aroma and the fine taste are due more to the hop cones and the yeast than to the malt that is used.
Perennial Pharmacy Porter Can
Though rare, the German Porter found its beginnings in the early portion of the 20th century. Brewed with a base of Munich I and Vienna, with additions of Caramunich and Carafa for color and depth, Magnum and Spalt hop additions in the kettle and finally fermented at chilly temperatures with Bock yeast. Lagered for 12 weeks, this beer reminds us of our favorite watering holes, cool days in August and Bavarian chocolate chip raisin cookies.
Pharmacy Pils Can
This one, crafted for our friends at The Pharmacy Burger, presents with crisp mouthfeel, a waft of soft florals, and a dappling of citrus undertones that make it just what the doc ordered for springtime beer gardens, the backyard patio, or really any situation at all.
Samuel Smith Organic Cider 14.9oz Can
A medium dry cider with brilliant straw colour, light body, clean apple flavour and a gentle apple blossom finish. Samuel Smith’s makes this cider at a small, independent British brewery, the oldest brewery in Yorkshire.
St Bernardus Abt 12 Quad 12oz Bottle
Widely regarded as one of the best beers in the world. It is almost ebony in color, smooth, creamy and full bodied with big richness of texture that is almost oily and very assertive, like a warming coconut brandy.
Veltin's Pilsner 16oz Can
Crisp and classic German Pils with a subtle and drinkable herbal hop character.
Warsteiner Dunkel
Weihenstephaner Kristall Weiss 500ml Bottle
The classic German-style wheat ale, filtered for brilliant clarity! Effervescent and bright.
Westmalle Dubbel Trappist Ale 12oz Bottle
With huge notes of toffee, caramel, and dark fruits, this abbey ale is a great companion to both food and evenings with friends.
Wicked Weed Fresh Pressed 12oz Can
Wheat ale brewed with Pineapple, Mango, and Guava.
Yazoo Gerst Amber Ale 12oz Bottle
Based on a historic Nashville recipe, this amber ale is great for all occasions.
Cocktails
Bourbon Lemonade
Old Forester 100 proof Bourbon, lemonade
Hibiscus Gentian Lemonade
Lemonade with Lofi Gentian Amaro. Predominant aromas of sweet citrus fruit with hints of ginger, exotic flowers and spices are supported by a framework of cinchona bark and bitter root extracts.
Pink Vodka Lemonade
Pink Lemonade with Vodka
Amaro Palmer
High Wire Southern Amaro, iced tea, lemonade
Aperol Spritz
Aperol, Cava, citrus
Homestyle Spritz
Cava, Aperol, Homestyle IPA, lemon, soda
Coconut Cream Soda
Roasted Coconut Rum, lemon, vanilla, milk, Phosphate, soda.
Underberg Phosphate
Underberg, mint, lemon
Strawberry Radler
Reissdorf Kölsch, strawberry soda
Lemon Radler
Reissdorf Kölsch, lemonade
Strawberry Rosé Shake
Strawberry Shake with Gazela Rosé and topped with white chocolate
Chocolate Stout Shake
Made with a rotating Stout beer selection and chocolate syup.
Chocolate Peanut Butter Whiskey Shake
Salted Caramel Whiskey Shake
Vanilla Milk Shake with Salter Caramel Whiskey
Thin Mint Amaro Shake
Apple Pie Cider Float
Possmann Pure apple cider with two huge scoops of ice cream sprinkled with cinnamon.
Fruli Strawberry Float
A Fruli Strawberry with two huge scoops of ice cream.
Bourbon Coke
Double Bourbon Lemonade
Double Bourbon Coke
Double Pink Vodka Lemonade
Wine
Glass Santa Julia Malbec
This purple-red wine is packed with ripe fruit flavors of plum, cherry, and strawberries with hints of chocolate and a spicy finish. It pairs well with burgers and wursts.
Glass Bodan Roan Pinot Noir
This supple Pinot Noir has red berry, warm spice, and earthy flavors and possesses minerality that reflects a cool climate region.
Glass Twenty Acres Cab
This sustainably grown Cabernet Sauvignon is a reflection of the special place that the Twenty Acres family has called home for generations. During the growing season, warm days are tempered by cool, evening delta breezes, allowing them to achieve beautiful complexity and balance.
BTL Santa Julia Malbec
Mendoza, Argentina
BTL Bodan Roan Pinot Noir
Santa Rosa, CA
BTL Twenty Acres Cab
Clarksburg, California
Glass Mirabello Pinot Grigio
A fresh, dry white with gentle floral and citrus aromas. Crisp and delicate on the palate with lightly honeyed fruit balanced by lemony acidity and a fresh, dry finish. A perfect match for white meats, fish, or perfect on its own.
Glass Chateau Millet Sauvignon Blanc
With a brilliant fruity nose that reveals flavors of citrus, lemon, grapefruit, apricot, and melon before a light acidic finish. Perfect on its own or with fish, white meats, and fruit.
Glass Spoken West Chardonnay
This wine is perfumed with enticing tropical fruit aromas, endowed with creamy textures and framed by a hint of oak. Forward drinking and affable, Rawson’s Retreat is balanced- showcasing good fruit, fine structure and controlled power.
Glass Heinz Eifel Reisling
An elegant Riesling that offers the palate different stone and tree fruit notes, such as peach and apricot. A luscious and full-bodied wine with a long and fresh finish.
BTL Mirabello Pinot Grigio
Venezie, Italy
BTL Chateau Millet Sauvignon Blanc
Côtes de Gascogne, France
BTL Spoken West Chardonnay
South Eastern Australia
BTL Heinz Eifel Reisling
Mosel, Germany
Glass La Patience Rose
Certified organic, rose peony color with a refreshing aromatics of red-fruit richness. The Grenache offers on the palate persistent nectarine on the nose, a crisp and fruity wine. Dangerously easy! The grapes are direct-pressed, fermented with added neutral yeast, and vinified in temperature-controlled concrete and stainless steel tanks. Bottled in January after harvest after light filtration and vegan-friendly fining.
BTL La Patience Rose
Languedoc-Roussillon, France
Glass Romio Prosecco
This off-dry, lemon yellow sparkling wine is overflowing with acacia blossom aromas and a fruit-forward palate of honeydew melon, lime juice and white peach; its enticing mouthfeel with fine bubbles makes it a refreshing aperitif. The zesty acidity is a crowd-pleaser when paired with oysters, smoked salmon, or sushi.
BTL Romio Prosecco
Veneto, Italy
Mimosa
After Dinner
Amaro Don Ferné
{mint, chocolate, coriander}
Aperol
{citrus, orange rind, bright}
Bird Dog Salted Caramel Whiskey
Cardamaro
Fernet-Branca
Hard Truth Coconut Rum
Hard Truth Peanut Butter Whiskey
High Wire Southern Amaro
{cola, black tea, citurs}
Lo-Fi Gentian Amaro
Montenegro
Old Forester 100
{caramel, oak, tabacco}
Shot - Pink Whitney Vodka
Sfumato
Tattersall
Underberg
{licorice, star anise, honey}
Garden Bar
Commercial Beverages
Shakes & Sodas
Phosphate
The classic handmade soda, blending our house made syrups and acid phosphate.
Milkshake
Our hand-spun milkshakes, made the old fashioned way. Choose vanilla, chocolate, or strawberry.
Malt
Just like a shake but with malted milk for that extra something. Choose vanilla, chocolate, or strawberry.
Ice Cream Soda
Our phosphates with two huge scoops of ice cream. Choose from our selection of house syrups.
Creamsicle
Orange soda, cream, vanilla syrup
Rickey
Maraschino & Lemon Syrups, phospaheted soda
Strawberry Ginger
Strawberry & ginger syrups, phosphated soda
Egg Cream Soda
chocolate syrup, whole milk, soda
Raspberry Lemon Phosphate
Pharmacy Cream Soda
vanilla & lemon syrups, cream, phosphated soda
Scoop Ice Cream
