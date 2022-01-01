American
Bars & Lounges
Sandwiches
The Philadelphia Tavern
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Where Philly meets the South! Great combination of classic Philly fare combined with some southern inspired dishes. Grab anything from Nachos and Wings, to Cheesesteaks, Italians and Ruebens! Open for Dine-In, Carry-out and Curbside Pick-Up. We also offer delivery through our online platform and through GrubHub.
Location
9413 Main Street, Manassas, VA 20110
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Manassas
The All American Steakhouse - Manassas
4.3 • 3,180
5594 Ashland Community Sq Manassas, VA 20112
View restaurant
Bella Vita Italian Restaurant - Manassas
4.3 • 1,381
9675 Liberia Ave Manassas, VA 20110
View restaurant