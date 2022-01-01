Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges
Sandwiches

The Philadelphia Tavern

review star

No reviews yet

9413 Main Street

Manassas, VA 20110

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Popular Items

Classic Cheesesteak
Mozzarella Sitcks
4-Alarm Cheesesteak

Family Meal Kit

Cheesesteak Meal Kit

Cheesesteak Meal Kit

$52.00

Build Your Own Cheesesteak Kit: Each kit comes with 4 Amrosos Rolls, our Classic Cheesesteak meat cooked with sautéed onions & your choice of cheese. It also includes your choice of side - Chips or Fries (Fries will come FROZEN to be baked at home).

Chix Cheesesteak Meal Kit

$52.00

Build Your Own Chicken Cheesesteak Kit: Each kit comes with 4 Amrosos Rolls, our Chicken Cheesesteak meat cooked with sautéed onions & your choice of cheese. It also includes your choice of side - Chips or Fries (Fries will come FROZEN to be baked at home).

Meatball Sub Meal Kit

$52.00

Build Your Own Meatball Sub Kit: Each kit comes with 4 Amrosos Rolls, 16 May's Meatballs, Marinara and Provolone Cheese. It also includes your choice of side - Chips or Fries (Fries will come FROZEN to be baked at home).

Starters

10 wings

10 wings

$15.00

10 wings tossed in your favorite sauce. Served with your choice of ranch or bleu cheese dipping sauce and a side of celery or carrots

15 wings

15 wings

$20.00

15 wings tossed in your favorite sauce. Served with your choice of ranch or bleu cheese dipping sauce and a side of celery or carrots

20 wings

$25.00

20 wings tossed in your favorite sauce. Served with your choice of ranch or bleu cheese dipping sauce and a side of celery or carrots

BONELESS 10 Wings

$15.00

10 hand cut boneless wings tossed in your favorite sauce. Served with your choice of ranch or bleu cheese dipping sauce and a side of celery or carrots

BONELESS 15 Wings

$20.00

15 hand cut boneless wings tossed in your favorite sauce. Served with your choice of ranch or bleu cheese dipping sauce and a side of celery or carrots

BONELESS 20 Wings

$25.00

20 hand cut boneless wings tossed in your favorite sauce. Served with your choice of ranch or bleu cheese dipping sauce and a side of celery or carrots

Baked Brie

$13.00

wrapped in puff pastry & drizzled in raspberry sauce, served with sliced apples & toasted baguettes

Buffalo Chxn Dip

$15.00
Calamari

Calamari

$13.00

hand cut & lightly breaded calamari paired with fried onion slices, served with sweet chili & homemade ring sauces

Cheese Curds

$9.00

battered & fried to perfection, served with our house-made sriracha ranch sauce

Mary's Meatballs

$9.00

three authentic Mary’s meatballs served with marinara & garlic bread slices

Mozzarella Sitcks

$8.00

served with our homemade marinara

Mussels

Mussels

$12.00

sautéed in garlic & butter served in white wine or red sauce with garlic bread slices

Nachos

$15.00

house fried tortilla chips topped with chili, cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion & jalapeños served with a side of sour cream

Pretzel Sticks

Pretzel Sticks

$9.00

a trio of pretzel sticks served with our pub cheese, horseradish honey mustard & sweet cream icing

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$12.00

served with tortilla chips

Texas Tommy Fries

$9.00

topped with cheese wiz & bacon served with a side of ranch dressing

Fried Mushrooms

$7.00

Served with Sriracha Ranch Sauce

Steamed Shrimp

$15.00

Onion Rings

$8.00

Soups

Clam Chowder - Cup

$6.00

house recipe with bacon & celery

Clam Chowder - Bowl

$10.00

house recipe with bacon & celery

Chili - Cup

$6.00

homemade with Yuengling lager

Chili - Bowl

$10.00

homemade with Yuengling lager

Salads

Caesar Salad

$10.00

romaine, parmesan cheese & croutons tossed with caesar dressing

Garden Salad

$10.00

mixed greens with tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, red onion, cheddar cheese & croutons

Spinach Salad

$12.00

baby spinach, onion, crispy bacon, craisins & a hard-boiled egg served with poppyseed dressing

Wedge Salad

Wedge Salad

$12.00

with crispy bacon, diced cucumbers, bleu cheese crumbles & tomato wedges

Cheesesteaks

all cheesesteaks are served on the famous Amoroso Rolls and come with your choice of side and a crisp pickle spear
Classic Cheesesteak

Classic Cheesesteak

$13.00

shaved rib eye with sautéed onions & your choice of cheese served on a footlong Amoroso Roll

Chicken Cheesesteak

$13.00

shaved chicken with sautéed onions & your choice of cheese served on a footlong Amoroso Roll

South Philly ZEP

$15.00

our classic cheesesteak with grilled salami, sautéed onions, sliced tomato & thousand island dressing

4-Alarm Cheesesteak

$15.00

our classic cheesesteak with pepperjack cheese, sautéed onions, diced jalapenos & sriracha aioli

Pizza Cheeseteak

$15.00

our classic cheesesteak with grilled pepperoni, sautéed onions, marinara & melted mozzarella cheese

Sandwiches

all sandwiches come with your choice of side and a crisp pickle spear

BLT

$11.00

bacon, lettuce & tomato on toasted white bread

Chicken Breast Sandwich

$13.00

served with lettuce, tomato & onion on a kaiser roll – choose from grilled, blackened, fried, grilled buffalo or fried buffalo

Chicken Salad Croissant

$13.00

homemade chicken salad served with lettuce & tomato on a flaky croissant

Classic Cheeseburger

$13.00

1⁄2 lb. burger grilled to order, topped with american cheese, lettuce, tomato & onion – add bacon $1.50

Philly Burger

$13.00

1⁄2 lb. burger topped with melted provolone cheese, sautéed onions & green peppers

Club Croissant

$13.00

freshly sliced ham & turkey breast with bacon, american cheese, lettuce & tomato, on a flaky croissant

Texas Tommy Dog

$8.00

grilled 1⁄4 lb. all beef hot dog served with cheese wiz & bacon crumbles

Double Tommy Dog

$14.00

2 grilled 1⁄4 lb. all beef hot dog served with cheese wiz & bacon crumbles on a footlong Amoroso Roll

Grown Up Grilled Cheese

$11.00

with sliced tomato, crispy bacon & american cheese on your choice of bread

Hot Pastrami

$13.00

grilled sliced pastrami with swiss cheese & mustard served on marble rye bread

Rachael

$12.00

grilled turkey, swiss cheese, sauerkraut & thousand island dressing piled high on marble rye bread

Reuben

$13.00

hot corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss cheese & thousand island dressing piled high on marble rye bread

Rocky

$13.00

we‘ve paired hot corned beef & pastrami with swiss cheese, sauerkraut & thousand island dressing, grilled up on marble rye bread

Hoagies

all hoagies come with your choice of side and a crisp pickle spear

Chicken Parm. Hoagie

$13.00

hand-cut & breaded chicken breast topped with marinara sauce & melted mozzarella cheese

French Dip

$14.00

thin sliced roast beef paired with melted provolone cheese & au jus

Italian

$13.00

imported ham, salami, capicola, mortadella, provolone, lettuce, tomato & onion with house-made italian dressing, served hot or cold

Mary's Meatball Sub

$13.00

original owner’s recipe meatballs topped with provolone cheese & marinara sauce

Shrimp Po Boy

Shrimp Po Boy

$14.00

crispy fried shrimp topped with lettuce, tomato & homemade remoulade sauce

Roast Pork Sandwich

$14.00

Philly style roast pork, provolone cheese, broccoli rabe and our housemate Philly sauce

Belly Buster Fish

$13.00

**Seasonal Special available through Easter Sunday** 8 ox. Alaskan Pollock fried to golden perfection, topped with Lettuce, Tomato and homemade tartar sauce on a foot long Amoroso Roll.

Entrees

Fish & Chips

$15.00

beer battered filet of cod fried until golden brown, served with fries, tartar sauce & a side of coleslaw

Flat Iron Steak

$19.00

8 oz. of tender steak grilled to perfection, served with sautéed seasonal vegetables & your choice of smashed potatoes or rice

Fried Shrimp Basket

$14.00

battered shrimp fried to perfection, served with our fiery shrimp sauce, fries & a side of coleslaw

Chicken Tenders

$13.00

served with fries & your choice of dipping sauce

Grilled Salmon Platter

Grilled Salmon Platter

$18.00

grilled atlantic salmon with lemon dill butter, served with rice, sautéed seasonal vegetables & garlic bread

Open Faced Hot Turkey

Open Faced Hot Turkey

$15.00

served over white toast, smothered in turkey gravy with a side of coleslaw

Open Faced Hot Roast Beef

$16.00

served over white toast, smothered in beef gravy with a side of coleslaw

Tavern Chicken

$17.00

grilled chicken topped with fresh sautéed spinach, artichoke hearts & melted mozzarella, served with rice, seasonal sautéed vegetables & garlic bread

Pasta

ALL PASTA DISHES ARE SERVED WITH A SIDE GARDEN OR CAESAR SALAD & GARLIC BREAD

Mussels & Pasta

$17.00

prince edward island mussels sautéed in wine & garlic butter with your choice of red or white sauce, served over linguine

Mary's Meatballs & Pasta

$18.00

our homemade Mary’s meatballs & marinara, served over linguine

Chicken Parm. Pasta

$18.00

hand cut & breaded chicken breast topped with marinara & melted mozzarella served over linguine

Chili Mac

$15.00

pasta smothered with our homemade chili, topped with melted cheddar cheese

Little Phillies

Kids Cheeseburger

$6.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$7.00

Kids Pasta w/ Marinara

$7.50

Kids Pasta w/ Butter

$7.50

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Kids Hot Dog

$6.00

Sides

Small Fries

$4.00

Large Fries

$7.00

Sm Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

Lg Sweet Potato Fries

$7.00

Side Garden

$4.00

Side Caesar

$4.00

Side Coleslaw

$3.00

Side Mashed Potatoes

$3.00

Side Rice

$3.00

Bar Chips

$4.00

Side Veggies

$3.00

Side Onion Ring

$5.00

Beer

Aleworks Pumpkin Latte

$8.00

Bud Light Can

$5.00

Budweiser

$5.00

Coastal Whiskey Lemonade

$5.50

Coors Lite

$5.00

Crumbs Keylime MS

$8.00

DB Cranberry Smash

$5.00

DB Orange Smash

$5.00

DB Juicy Magic IPA

$7.50

Left Handed Milk Stout

$8.00

Miller Lite Can

$5.00

Truly Blueberry

$6.00

Truly Wild Berry

$6.00

Seaquench

$6.00

Solace Partly Cloudy

$9.00

Strawberry Rhubarb Sour

$6.00

Stone Hazy IPA

$6.95

Wine

Cabernet Sauvignon Btl

$20.00

Stonecap

Champagne Large Bottle

$22.00

Josh Chardonnay- Btl

$28.00

Josh

Lagaria Pinot Grigio

$32.00

Layer Cake Chard

$32.00

Malbec Btl

$24.00

Quara

Mimosa Kit

Mimosa Kit

$25.00

A full bottle of Champagne and Side bottle of Orange Juice!

Pinot Grigio Btl

$24.00

Caposaldso

Pinot Noir Btl

$32.00

Underwood

Reisling Btl

$28.00

Firestone

Sauvignon Blanc Btl

$28.00

Oyster Bay

Shannon Ridge Red Blend

$32.00

White Zinfendel Btl

$16.00

Beringer

Speciality Cocktails

Black and Blue Lemonade

$8.00

Blueberry Vodka, Black Raspberry Liqueur & Lemonade

Botanical Mule - Cucumber

$9.00

Kettle One Cucumber Mint, Lime & Ginger Beer

Botanical Mule - Grapefruit

$9.00

Kettle One Grapefruit Rose, Lime, Ginger Beer

Botanical Mule - Peach

$9.00

Kettle One Peach Orange Blossom, Lime and Ginger Beer

Old Town Philly

$8.50

Tequila, PAMA, Cherry, Lime & Ginger Ale

Philly Long Island

$10.00

Our Fruity Twist on a Classic Long Island Iced Tea

Red Razberry Sangria

$8.95

Merlot, Black Raspberry Liqueur & Sangria Fruit Mix

Tres Agaves Tableside Marg

$10.00

Jamo O - Orange Crush

$8.50

Jamo-Orange Mule

$9.50

Jamo Orange Old Town

$8.50

Jamo Orange Tea

$8.50

Yuli's Ball Buster Raz

$8.00

Yuli's Blue Balls Malibu

$8.00

X Sangria

$8.00

MurLarkey Old Fashioned

$10.00

MurLarkey Blue Balls

$7.00

MurLarkey Peach Tea Lemonade

$7.00

Titos Cider Mule

$11.00

Tennessee Sour

$12.00

Jack Apple Fizz

$12.00

Woodford Rye Old Fashioned

$13.00

Classic Cocktails

Appletini

$8.00

Blue Motorcycle

$9.00

Cosmopolitan

$8.00

Dark 'N Stormy

$7.00

Fuzzy Navel

$6.50

Irish Coffee

$9.00

Lemon Drop Martini

$8.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$9.00

Mai Tai

$8.00

Mimosa

$6.00

Moscow Mule

$7.00

Orange Crush

$8.00

Rum Runner

$8.00

Sex on the Beach

$7.00

White Russian

$6.50
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Where Philly meets the South! Great combination of classic Philly fare combined with some southern inspired dishes. Grab anything from Nachos and Wings, to Cheesesteaks, Italians and Ruebens! Open for Dine-In, Carry-out and Curbside Pick-Up. We also offer delivery through our online platform and through GrubHub.

Website

Location

9413 Main Street, Manassas, VA 20110

Directions

Gallery
The Philadelphia Tavern image
The Philadelphia Tavern image
The Philadelphia Tavern image

