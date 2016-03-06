Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Pho Fix Underground

review star

No reviews yet

1010 Prairie Street

Houston, TX 77002

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Build Your Own Bowl
The Pho Dip
Dac Biet Bowl (Combination)

Food

Surf n' Turf

Surf n' Turf

$6.00

Fatty brisket, shrimp, mint, lettuce, vermicelli noodles, and house sauce (2 rolls.)

The Pho Dip

The Pho Dip

$9.00

Baked baguette, fatty brisket, bone marrow butter spread, basil, cilantro, onion, spicy aioli, and hoisin drizzle. Comes with a side of beef broth for dipping.

Build Your Own Bowl

Build Your Own Bowl

$10.00

Select your choice or proteins and vegetables.

Dac Biet Bowl (Combination)

Dac Biet Bowl (Combination)

$13.00

Includes eye of round beef, brisket, and beef meatballs.

The Supreme Bowl

The Supreme Bowl

$22.00
The ImpossiBowl

The ImpossiBowl

$13.00

Includes 100% Vegan broth, Vegan proteins, and vermicelli noodles.

Drinks

Bottled Water

$2.00
Vietnamese Iced Coffee

Vietnamese Iced Coffee

$5.50
Coconut Juice

Coconut Juice

$3.50
Green Tea

Green Tea

$3.75
Chrysanthemum Tea

Chrysanthemum Tea

$3.00
Coke

Coke

$2.00
Coke Zero

Coke Zero

$2.00
Sprite

Sprite

$2.00
Thai Tea

Thai Tea

$5.75
Soymilk

Soymilk

$3.00
Dr. Pepper

Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Extras

Extra Noodles

$2.00

Extra Broth

$5.00

32 oz

The Fix (Sate)

The Fix (Sate)

$0.50

Bone Marrow - Side

$4.00

Oxtail - Side

$4.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1010 Prairie Street, Houston, TX 77002

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Pizza Zquare at Finn Hall
orange star4.4 • 103
712 Main ST Houston, TX 77002
View restaurantnext
Seaside Poke - Understory
orange star3.6 • 16
800 Capitol St Houston, TX 77002
View restaurantnext
Kokoro - Houston
orange star4.6 • 266
409 Travis st Houston, TX 77002
View restaurantnext
Boomtown Coffee Understory
orange star4.3 • 35
800 Capitol Street Houston, TX 77002
View restaurantnext
Downtown
orange starNo Reviews
909 Franklin St Houston, TX 77002
View restaurantnext
Boh Pasta & Pizza
orange star4.3 • 103
409 Travis St. Houston, TX 77002
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Houston

Katz's
orange star4.4 • 10,081
616 Westheimer Rd Houston, TX 77006
View restaurantnext
The Original Ninfa's on Navigation
orange star4.6 • 7,099
2704 Navigation Blvd Houston, TX 77003
View restaurantnext
The Breakfast Klub
orange star4.7 • 7,012
3711 Travis St Houston, TX 77002
View restaurantnext
The Breakfast Klub - Signature Kafe - 3711 Travis St
orange star4.7 • 7,012
3711 Travis St Houston, TX 77002
View restaurantnext
La Mexicana Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 6,311
1018 Fairview St Houston, TX 77006
View restaurantnext
Velvet Taco - Houston - Washington
orange star4.8 • 6,060
4819 Washington Ave. Houston, TX 77007
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Houston
Bellaire
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Stafford
review star
No reviews yet
Pasadena
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
Missouri City
review star
Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)
Pearland
review star
Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)
Deer Park
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Sugar Land
review star
Avg 4.5 (43 restaurants)
Kingwood
review star
Avg 4.8 (14 restaurants)
Humble
review star
Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston