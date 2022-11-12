Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Phoenix BBQ Restaurant

review star

No reviews yet

1310 Sheels Dr, suite C170

Reno, NV 89431

Order Again

Popular Items

That's 1 Hellova BBQ Sandwich (Pork or Beef)
Million Dollar MAC
Hamburger

Appetizers

Aint Yer Mamma's Brussels Sprouts

$14.00

We smoke 'em, steam 'em, fry 'em, then pan finish them in butter vinaigrette, with garlic, bacon and topped with shaved pecorino

Amessa Taters

$8.00

Just a Hearty Basket of regular or sweet potato fries

Calamari Basket

$17.00

A mix of breaded sticks & rings deep fried and served with cocktail sauce

Fish & Chips

$22.00

2 large fillets for fresh water farm raised catfish, hand dipped in a lite beer/tempura batter, deep fried & served with fries, tarter sauce and lemon wedge.

Fried Pickles

$10.00

Kosher Dill spears uniquely battered then deep fried and served in a basket with ranch dressing

Kinda Cheezy Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$12.00

Chunky cheezy dip served with tortilla chips

Million Dollar MAC

$11.00

Our legendary Mac & Cheese, Jumbo Elbow Mac set in our 5 cheese blend sauce with diced Applewood Smoked Bacon

Onion Rings

$9.00

Beer battered yummyness

Shes's Got Legs & Smokin Hot Thighs

$20.00

Who needs Wings?... we serve 2 pounds of Slow Smoked bone-in LEGs or THIGHs, with ranch, carrots & celery (Toss Sauces: Choice of 1) BBQ, Bourbon, Thai/Teri, Hellfire Habanero, Garlic Parmesan

Shrimp Basket

$18.00

An Array of LARGE butterflied breaded fantail shrimp deep fired and served over fries with cocktail sauce

Shrimp Cocktail

$17.00

A DOZEN Colossal Prawns served with cocktail Sause & lemon

Texas Torando

$16.00

A heap of Half & Half fries covered in cheddar & jack cheese and your choice of meat (Beef brisket, pork, or chicken) topped with green onions & BBQ sauce drizzle.

Charbroiled Burgers & Sandwiches

The Phoenix

$24.00

Our signature burger boasts 2 1/3 pound special blend patties (Ground brisket/Beef short Rib) capped with Smoke Cheddar Cheese, 2 strips of Applewood smoked bacon, a stack of our slow smoked Beef Brisket, melted swiss, grilled balsamic onions, lettuce, tomato set on a Brioche Bun....(whew)... Yup its a beast!

The Phoenician Philly

$18.00

Our smoked chicken with grilled onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, set on a French roll, coated in beer cheese.

The Legend ( French Dip)

$21.00

1/2 pound of Hand Carved Beef Tri-Tip piled on a french roll, provolone, grilled onions and Aus Jus

That's 1 Hellova BBQ Sandwich (Pork or Beef)

$16.00

A chopped generous portion with our House slaw set atop of a Brioche Bun

Candied Brisket Grilled Cheese

$18.00

Our slow smoked brisket, set upon sliced sourdough and dressed with caramelized onions, provolone & fontina cheese

Pastrami Burger

$19.00

Soups & Salads

Soup of the Day

$8.00

Served with garlic bread

Pitmasters Chili

$9.00

Our Chili is a true 'Con Carne' and just hot/spicy enough! Made fresh daily with diced tri-tip, beans, topped with cheese and onion & garlic bread

The Wedge Salad

$11.00

Butterflied Iceberg head with a pocket of crumbled blue cheese, bacon, cherry tomato's, crispy onions and blue cheese dressing.

Mixed Green Salad

$9.00

Our House Dinner Salad, choice of dressing & bread

Caesar Salad

$11.00

Traditional romaine, dressing, croutons, pecorino

Featured BBQ Plates

Smoked Pulled Pork Plate

$18.00

Comes with beans, Coleslaw, and Cornbread

Beef Tri-Tip Plate

$22.00

8oz of Grilled Tri-Tip served with Beans, Coleslaw and Cornbread

Beef Brisket Plate

$19.00

8oz od Smoked Beef Brisket served with beans, Coleslaw, and Cornbread

1/4 Rack Smoked Pork Ribs

$19.00

1/4 rack of Smoked St. Louis ribs served with Beans, Coleslaw and Cornbread

1/2 Rack Smoked Pork Ribs

$26.00

1/2 Rack of Slow Smoked St Louis Style Ribs served with Beans, Coleslaw, and Cornbread.

Full Rack Smoked Pork Ribs

$36.00

Full Rack of Smoked St Louis Style Ribs served with Beans, Coleslaw, and Cornbread

1/4 Slow Roasted Chicken

$17.00

Slowly Smokes 1/4 Bird served with Beans, Coleslaw and Cornbread

1/2 Slow Roasted Chicken

$22.00

1/2 Slow mesquite smoked bird served with beans, Coleslaw, and Cornbread

The Whole Bird

$30.00

A whole slow mesquite smoked bird served with Beans, Coleslaw and Cornbread

BBQ Feasts

No. 1 The Bonanza

$49.00

1/2 rack of slow smoked ribs, 1/2 pound of beef, 1/2 half roasted chicken, 1/2 pound pulled pork, cornbread, and a choice of 2 sides Serves 2 - 3 people

No. 2 The Mother Lode

$95.00

Full rack of slow smoked ribs, 1 full pound of slow roasted beef, 1 full pound of pulled pork, 1 whole chicken, Cornbread and a choice of 3 sides. Serves 4-6 people

Desserts

Cheesecake

$9.00

Sides

Beans

$6.00

Coleslaw

$6.00

Tater Salad

$6.00

Salad

$6.00

Chicken

$4.00

Pork

$6.00

Brisket

$8.00

Cornbread

$2.00

Sauces

BBQ

$0.50

Hellfire Habanero

$0.50

Bourbon Buffalo

$0.50

Garlic Parmesan

$0.50

Thai Chili/Teriyaki

$0.50

Salt & Balsamic

$0.50

Dressings

Ranch

$0.50

Blue Cheese

$0.50

Caesar

$0.50

Balsamic Vin

$0.50

Raspberry Vin

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

1000 Island

$0.50

Beverages

Bottled Water

$2.50

Capaccino

$4.00Out of stock

Coffee

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Expresso

$1.00+Out of stock

Fanta

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Juice

$2.50

Lemonade

$3.00

Milk

$2.50

Sprite

$3.00

Tea

$3.00

Water

Red Bull

$3.75

Pinot Noir

Block 9

$26.95

Broadley

$33.95

Hahn SLH

$33.95

J Pinot Noir

$36.95

Sostener

$25.95

Yamhill Estate

$34.95

Chardonnay

Butter

$23.95

District 4

$29.95

Miner

$41.95

William Hill

$21.95

Rose

Barnard Griffin

$22.95

Carol Shelton "Wild Thing"

$26.95

Cabernet

De Martino Legado

$32.95

Educated Guess

$35.95

Zinfandel

Boeger

$27.95

Opolo Summit Creek

$27.95

Truchard

$35.95

Other Reds

Boeger Barbera

$27.95

Cotes Du Rhone

$20.95

Pay Dirt Red Blend

$26.95

Y 3 Taureau Red Blend

$39.95

Zolo Malbec

$27.95

Sauvignon Blanc

Coquerel

$26.95

Miner

$29.95

Slingshot

$25.95

Starbrough - NewZealand

$18.95

Pinot Grigio

J Pinot Gris

$23.95

Other Whites

Fume Blanc - Ferrari Carano

$23.95

Hendry Albarino

$34.95

Huch Chenin Blanc

$27.95

J Lohr Reisling

$23.95

Nai Albarino

$26.95

Pine Ridge Chenin-Viogner

$18.95

Sparkling Wines

Domaine Carneros by Tattinger

$44.95

LaLuca Prosecco

$18.00

merchandise

Polo Shirts

$40.00+

Short Sleeve Shirts

$20.00+

HATS

$20.00+

Long Sleeve Shirt

$25.00+

Camp Shirts

$35.00+

Hamburger

$10.00

Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Chicken Finger Basket

$10.00

Basket of chicken fingers and fries

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 9:00 pm, 9:15 pm - 12:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 9:00 pm, 9:15 pm - 12:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm, 9:15 pm - 12:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm, 9:15 pm - 12:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 9:00 pm, 9:15 pm - 12:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 9:00 pm, 9:15 pm - 12:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm, 9:15 pm - 12:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

1310 Sheels Dr, suite C170, Reno, NV 89431

Directions

