Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Phoenix House

review star

No reviews yet

5648 Old Highway Rd

Morgan, UT 84050

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Smoothie
Chai Latte
Breakfast Sandwich

Coffee

Drip

Drip

$2.50

Enjoy a hot cup of our brewed drip coffee! We use a dark roast Sumatra from Wasatch Roasting Co. with notes of chocolate and cane sugar.

Iced Coffee

Iced Coffee

$2.75

Our iced coffee is made from our dark roast Sumatra from Wasatch Roasting Co. with notes of chocolate and cane sugar.

Nitro Cold Brew

Nitro Cold Brew

$4.75

Cold brew infused with nitrogen for a smoother, creamy taste!

Espresso

Espresso Shot

Espresso Shot

$2.25

2oz of rich Guatemala dark roast provided by Wasatch Roasting Co. with notes of citrusy mangos, limes, and deep molasses.

Americano

Americano

$3.00

Our delicious Guatemala dark roast espresso from Wasatch Roasting Co. cut with water!

Latte

Latte

$3.75

Depending on the size, either a double or a quad shot of Guatemalan dark roast espresso provided by Wasatch Roasting Co., combined with creamy steamed milk of your choice makes for the perfect pick-me-up!

Breve

Breve

$4.50

Our Guatemala espresso from Wasatch Roasting Co. combined with creamy half & half this beverage can either be hot or iced!

Mocha

$5.00

Our Guatemala dark roast espresso from Wasatch Roasting Co. and milk of your choice combined with chocolate sauce for a sweet treat!

White Mocha

$5.00

White chocolate sauce mixed in with our Guatemalan dark roast espresso from Wasatch Roasting Co. and milk of your choice!

Cappuccino

$3.75

Depending on size, either a double or quad shot of our Guatemalan dark roast espresso from Wasatch Roasting Co. with steamed milk and topped with fluffy foam!

Cortado

$4.00

With either a double or quad shot of Guatemalan dark roast espresso from Wasatch Roasting Co. with equal part steamed milk of your choice!

Dirty Chai

Dirty Chai

$5.00

Either sweet or spicy chai concentrate mixed with our dark Guatemalan espresso roast from Wasatch Roasting Co.

Honey Lavender Latte

$5.00

This aromatic and flavorful latte is made with our dark roast Guatemalan espresso from Wasatch Roasting Co. combined with honey and a bit of lavender syrup!

Tea

Chai Latte

Chai Latte

$4.00

Choose from either sweet or spicy chai concentrate with milk of your choice and topped with a sprinkle of cinnamon!

Brewed Tea

$2.50

Choose from any of our flavors of tea steeped in hot water!

Smart Tea

Smart Tea

$4.50

Choose between black and green iced tea and add any of our SmartFruit flavors for a refreshing and light beverage! No sweetener needed!

London Fog Latte

$2.75

Earl Grey tea made with steamed milk of your choice and a few pumps of soothing lavender syrup!

Custom Tea Latte

$2.75

Your choice of tea steeped in water and combined with steamed milk of your choice!

Matcha Latte

Matcha Latte

$4.25+

Made with Jade Leaf organic matcha powder, matcha lattes are made up of this green tea goodness and milk of your choice!

Hot Chocolate

This classic beverage is made up of sweet chocolate syrup and a pump of vanilla syrup mixed up in steamed milk of your choice and topped with whipped cream!
Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

This classic beverage is made up of sweet chocolate syrup and a pump of vanilla syrup mixed up in steamed milk of your choice and topped with whipped cream!

Smart Smoothie

Choose from any of our SmartFruit flavors blended with complementing frozen fruit! You can even add a scoop of protein!
Smoothie

Smoothie

$7.00

Choose from any of our SmartFruit flavors blended with complementing frozen fruit! You can even add a scoop of protein!

Specialty Smoothie

Our specialty smoothies have premium ingredients like coconut milk, fresh lime & fresh ginger. Only available in 16oz, choose from our tropical Aloha Colada or our refreshing Pineapple Mojito! Additionally, we have our Strawberry Cheesecake Shake!
Aloha Colada

Aloha Colada

$9.00

This tropical treat is made with our Aloha Pineapple SmartFruit, along with coconut milk, and a hint of lime juice!

Pineapple Mojito

Pineapple Mojito

$9.00

This refreshing smoothie is made with pineapple, spinach, mint and ginger!

Strawberry Cheesecake

$9.00

This sweet treat is made with our Strawberry SmartFruit, heavy cream and a bit or fresh lime juice, topped with whipped cream!

Smart Soda

Choose from any of our Smartfruit flavors, made up of 100% fruit purees (no added sugar, preservatives, GMO's, or artificial flavors and colors) combined with carbonated water to give you a refreshing, guilt-free drink!
Smart Soda

Smart Soda

$3.50

Choose from any of our Smartfruit flavors, made up of 100% fruit purees (no added sugar, preservatives, GMO's, or artificial flavors and colors) combined with carbonated water to give you a refreshing, guilt-free drink!

Kombucha

Provided by local kombucha brewers, Sunnte, our Kombucha on tap is The Duchess, a nice black tea with a lavender-hue.

Kombucha

$4.50

Provided by local kombucha brewers, Sunnte, our Kombucha on tap is The Duchess, a nice black tea with a lavender-hue.

Italian Soda

Our delicious, no sugar added SmartFurit flavors of your choice combined mixed in soda water with crushed ice and half & half. You can even top it off with some whipped cream for a fun twist!

Italian Soda

$4.25

Our delicious, no sugar added SmartFurit flavors of your choice combined mixed in soda water with crushed ice and half & half. You can even top it off with some whipped cream for a fun twist!

Ice Water

A refreshing cup of cool filtered water!

Ice water

$1.00

A refreshing cup of cool filtered water!

Hot Cider

A deliciously warm beverage of steamed apple juice with a cider concentrate and cloves and cinnamon!

Hot Cider

$5.00

A deliciously warm beverage of steamed apple juice with a cider concentrate and cloves and cinnamon!

Steamer

Choose from any of our flavors, such as caramel, vanilla, or hazelnut, to mix with steamed milk of your choice and topped with whipped cream!

Steamer

$2.50

Choose from any of our flavors, such as caramel, vanilla, or hazelnut, to mix with steamed milk of your choice and topped with whipped cream!

Fountain Drink

Coca-cola beverage flavors straight from the fountain from Coke to Powerade!

16 OZ Drink

$1.50

Coca-cola beverage flavors straight from the fountain from Coke to Powerade!

24 OZ Drink

$2.00

Coca-cola beverage flavors straight from the fountain from Coke to Powerade!

Phoenix Sodas

Try any of our recipes for a fun flavorful twist!

16 OZ

$1.50

Try any of our recipes for a fun flavorful twist!

24 OZ

$2.00

Try any of our recipes for a fun flavorful twist!

Watermelon Lemonade 16 oz

$3.50

This refreshing lemonade comes with our Wild Watermelon SmartFruit puree and freshly squeezed lime juice!

Watermelon Lemonade 24 oz

$4.75

This refreshing lemonade comes with our Wild Watermelon SmartFruit puree and freshly squeezed lime juice!

Frappes

A creamy, blended beverage, you can choose between chai, coffee, or cream based frappes and add flavors to tailor to your taste!

Coffee Frappe

$6.00

This sweet treat is made with a simple base of cold brew with milk and syrup of your choice!

Chai Frappe

$6.00

This frappe is made with chai concentrate and your choice of milk, topped with cinnamon!

Cream Frappe

$6.00

This sweet treat is made with milk and syrup of your choice, topped with whipped cream!

Breakfast

Bagel

$1.75

A toasted bagel with an option of plain cream cheese!

Croissant

$3.25

A light, fluffy, sliced croissant with the option of a side of butter to make this quick treat even more heavenly!

Muffin

Muffin

$3.75

Choose from our chocolate, cinnamon, or blueberry bakery-style muffins!

Egg Bite (GF)

$4.00

Made in-house, these delectable eggbites are offered either as bacon-covered cheddar bites or feta artichoke!

Breakfast Sandwich

Breakfast Sandwich

$5.00

This delightful breakfast meal comes with a fluffy croissant with an egg patty, and your choice of bacon or sausage, and gouda or swiss cheese! Customize as you like!

Yogurt Parfait (GF)

$6.00

Made up of non-fat Greek yogurt, and grain-free granola, as well as two pumps of your choice of delicious, sugar-free SmartFruit flavors, this item is gluten-free!

Banana Bread

Banana Bread

$3.75Out of stock

Try our banana bread in a regular, coffee cake, carrot, or seasonal special from Banana Boy Bread locally made in South Weber!

Acai Bowl

Acai Bowl

$9.00

With a smooth acai sorbet base, addy our choice of toppings such as granola, banana slices, blueberries, shredded coconut, and a drizzle of your choosing, honey, agave, or sweetened condensed milk! You can also add a scoop or two of peanut butter!

Cronut

Cronut

$6.50

Vosen's Bread Paradise Croliner, croissant/doughnut combo filled with custard, choose from maple, chocolate, or raspberry!

Oatmeal

Oatmeal

$4.25

This classic treat is made with Bob's Red Mill oats and comes with your choice of toppings from granola, brown sugar, and dried fruit!

Cookie

Cookie

$2.50

Baked fresh every morning, these cookies are a delightful addition to any order!

Grab and Go Drinks

Choose from any of our ready-to-drink beverages kept cool so they can go anywhere with you!

Simply Orange Juice

$2.00Out of stock

Simply Orange Juice has no sugar added and is a refreshing breakfast classic!

Bottled Water

$1.00

16.9 oz of cool water to-go!

Coconut Water

$2.00

Vita Coco coconut water!

Juice Bottles

$1.50

10 oz Ocean Spray cranberry juice bottles in a variety of flavors!

Vitamin Water

$1.50

Choose between Rise, XXX, and Squeezed varieties of Vitamin Water!

Sparkling Ice Bottle

$1.25

17 oz bottles of a variety of flavors of Sparkling Ice zero sugar sparkling water!

Sparkling Ice Can

$1.25

16 oz caffeinated Sparkling Ice, choose from Black Raspberry, Orange Passion Fruit, or Strawberry Citrus!

Sunnte Kombucha Can

$2.75

Choose from 12 oz cans of Lemon Lavender, Blood Orange and Black Diamond kombucha by Sunnte!

Grab and Go Snacks

Kind Bars

$1.75

Choose from Salted Caramel Dark Chocolate Almond or Dark Chocolate Almond and Sea Salt Kind Bars!

12 oz Coffee Bean Bag

Roasted by Wasatch Roasting Co., choose from their Guatemalan dark roast, which we use for our espresso, or the dark Sumatra roasted specially for our cafe!

Phoenix House Roast Beans

$17.00

Specially roasted for our cafe, this dark roast Sumatra blend is roasted by Wasatch Roasting Co. and best enjoyed with a mountain view!

Guatemala Roast Beans

$16.00

This Guatemalan dark roast is what we use for our espresso roasted by Wasatch Roasting Co. with notes of syrupy mango, limes, and deep molasses!

All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Restaurant info

Hope you enjoy a tasty treat!

Website

Location

5648 Old Highway Rd, Morgan, UT 84050

Directions

Gallery
The Phoenix House image
The Phoenix House image
The Phoenix House image

Similar restaurants in your area

The Twisted Pretzel - 5677 Harrsion Blvd
orange starNo Reviews
5677 Harrsion Blvd South Ogden, UT 84405
View restaurantnext
Chuck-A-Rama - Ogden
orange starNo Reviews
3655 Wshington BLVD Ogden, UT 84403
View restaurantnext
Rancherito's Mexican Food - Ogden
orange star3.7 • 37
3527 Washington Blvd Ogden, UT 84403
View restaurantnext
Crave Cookies - Riverdale, UT
orange starNo Reviews
4013 South Riverdale Road South Ogden, UT 84405
View restaurantnext
017 Pizza Pie Cafe - Layton UT
orange starNo Reviews
1938 Woodland Park Drive Layton, UT 84041
View restaurantnext
Burger Stop
orange star4.3 • 1,205
323 E Gentile St Layton, UT 84041
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Morgan
Bountiful
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Layton
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Clearfield
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Park City
review star
Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)
Ogden
review star
Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)
Salt Lake City
review star
Avg 4.4 (244 restaurants)
Park City
review star
Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)
Midvale
review star
Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)
Sandy
review star
Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston