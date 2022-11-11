The Phoenix House
5648 Old Highway Rd
Morgan, UT 84050
Popular Items
Coffee
Drip
Enjoy a hot cup of our brewed drip coffee! We use a dark roast Sumatra from Wasatch Roasting Co. with notes of chocolate and cane sugar.
Iced Coffee
Our iced coffee is made from our dark roast Sumatra from Wasatch Roasting Co. with notes of chocolate and cane sugar.
Nitro Cold Brew
Cold brew infused with nitrogen for a smoother, creamy taste!
Espresso
Espresso Shot
2oz of rich Guatemala dark roast provided by Wasatch Roasting Co. with notes of citrusy mangos, limes, and deep molasses.
Americano
Our delicious Guatemala dark roast espresso from Wasatch Roasting Co. cut with water!
Latte
Depending on the size, either a double or a quad shot of Guatemalan dark roast espresso provided by Wasatch Roasting Co., combined with creamy steamed milk of your choice makes for the perfect pick-me-up!
Breve
Our Guatemala espresso from Wasatch Roasting Co. combined with creamy half & half this beverage can either be hot or iced!
Mocha
Our Guatemala dark roast espresso from Wasatch Roasting Co. and milk of your choice combined with chocolate sauce for a sweet treat!
White Mocha
White chocolate sauce mixed in with our Guatemalan dark roast espresso from Wasatch Roasting Co. and milk of your choice!
Cappuccino
Depending on size, either a double or quad shot of our Guatemalan dark roast espresso from Wasatch Roasting Co. with steamed milk and topped with fluffy foam!
Cortado
With either a double or quad shot of Guatemalan dark roast espresso from Wasatch Roasting Co. with equal part steamed milk of your choice!
Dirty Chai
Either sweet or spicy chai concentrate mixed with our dark Guatemalan espresso roast from Wasatch Roasting Co.
Honey Lavender Latte
This aromatic and flavorful latte is made with our dark roast Guatemalan espresso from Wasatch Roasting Co. combined with honey and a bit of lavender syrup!
Tea
Chai Latte
Choose from either sweet or spicy chai concentrate with milk of your choice and topped with a sprinkle of cinnamon!
Brewed Tea
Choose from any of our flavors of tea steeped in hot water!
Smart Tea
Choose between black and green iced tea and add any of our SmartFruit flavors for a refreshing and light beverage! No sweetener needed!
London Fog Latte
Earl Grey tea made with steamed milk of your choice and a few pumps of soothing lavender syrup!
Custom Tea Latte
Your choice of tea steeped in water and combined with steamed milk of your choice!
Matcha Latte
Made with Jade Leaf organic matcha powder, matcha lattes are made up of this green tea goodness and milk of your choice!
Hot Chocolate
Smart Smoothie
Specialty Smoothie
Aloha Colada
This tropical treat is made with our Aloha Pineapple SmartFruit, along with coconut milk, and a hint of lime juice!
Pineapple Mojito
This refreshing smoothie is made with pineapple, spinach, mint and ginger!
Strawberry Cheesecake
This sweet treat is made with our Strawberry SmartFruit, heavy cream and a bit or fresh lime juice, topped with whipped cream!
Smart Soda
Kombucha
Italian Soda
Ice Water
Hot Cider
Steamer
Fountain Drink
Phoenix Sodas
16 OZ
Try any of our recipes for a fun flavorful twist!
24 OZ
Try any of our recipes for a fun flavorful twist!
Watermelon Lemonade 16 oz
This refreshing lemonade comes with our Wild Watermelon SmartFruit puree and freshly squeezed lime juice!
Watermelon Lemonade 24 oz
This refreshing lemonade comes with our Wild Watermelon SmartFruit puree and freshly squeezed lime juice!
Frappes
Coffee Frappe
This sweet treat is made with a simple base of cold brew with milk and syrup of your choice!
Chai Frappe
This frappe is made with chai concentrate and your choice of milk, topped with cinnamon!
Cream Frappe
This sweet treat is made with milk and syrup of your choice, topped with whipped cream!
Breakfast
Bagel
A toasted bagel with an option of plain cream cheese!
Croissant
A light, fluffy, sliced croissant with the option of a side of butter to make this quick treat even more heavenly!
Muffin
Choose from our chocolate, cinnamon, or blueberry bakery-style muffins!
Egg Bite (GF)
Made in-house, these delectable eggbites are offered either as bacon-covered cheddar bites or feta artichoke!
Breakfast Sandwich
This delightful breakfast meal comes with a fluffy croissant with an egg patty, and your choice of bacon or sausage, and gouda or swiss cheese! Customize as you like!
Yogurt Parfait (GF)
Made up of non-fat Greek yogurt, and grain-free granola, as well as two pumps of your choice of delicious, sugar-free SmartFruit flavors, this item is gluten-free!
Banana Bread
Try our banana bread in a regular, coffee cake, carrot, or seasonal special from Banana Boy Bread locally made in South Weber!
Acai Bowl
With a smooth acai sorbet base, addy our choice of toppings such as granola, banana slices, blueberries, shredded coconut, and a drizzle of your choosing, honey, agave, or sweetened condensed milk! You can also add a scoop or two of peanut butter!
Cronut
Vosen's Bread Paradise Croliner, croissant/doughnut combo filled with custard, choose from maple, chocolate, or raspberry!
Oatmeal
This classic treat is made with Bob's Red Mill oats and comes with your choice of toppings from granola, brown sugar, and dried fruit!
Cookie
Baked fresh every morning, these cookies are a delightful addition to any order!
Grab and Go Drinks
Simply Orange Juice
Simply Orange Juice has no sugar added and is a refreshing breakfast classic!
Bottled Water
16.9 oz of cool water to-go!
Coconut Water
Vita Coco coconut water!
Juice Bottles
10 oz Ocean Spray cranberry juice bottles in a variety of flavors!
Vitamin Water
Choose between Rise, XXX, and Squeezed varieties of Vitamin Water!
Sparkling Ice Bottle
17 oz bottles of a variety of flavors of Sparkling Ice zero sugar sparkling water!
Sparkling Ice Can
16 oz caffeinated Sparkling Ice, choose from Black Raspberry, Orange Passion Fruit, or Strawberry Citrus!
Sunnte Kombucha Can
Choose from 12 oz cans of Lemon Lavender, Blood Orange and Black Diamond kombucha by Sunnte!
Grab and Go Snacks
12 oz Coffee Bean Bag
Phoenix House Roast Beans
Specially roasted for our cafe, this dark roast Sumatra blend is roasted by Wasatch Roasting Co. and best enjoyed with a mountain view!
Guatemala Roast Beans
This Guatemalan dark roast is what we use for our espresso roasted by Wasatch Roasting Co. with notes of syrupy mango, limes, and deep molasses!
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
5648 Old Highway Rd, Morgan, UT 84050