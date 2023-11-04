The Piano Bar
101 East 4th Street
Hermann, MO 65041
Appetizers
- Onion Rings$8.00
Our thick-cut onion rings are made from whole white onions, battered with a subtle blend of spices, letting the onion's natural sweetness shine through
- Pretzel Bites$8.00
Warm, soft pretzel pieces with dipping cheese
- Pulled Pork Nachos$10.00
Tortilla chips with smoked pork, melted cheese, tomatoes, sour cream, and jalapeños to level up
- Guacamole Bites$10.00
Guacamole with lime and cilantro, deep-fried in a crispy, golden brown tortilla wrap
- Crab Rangoon$10.00
Deep-fried wontons filled with crab meat, cream cheese, and served with sweet chili sauce
- Potstickers$10.00
Stuffed with flavorful, juicy pork, cabbage, ginger, and garlic. Served with sweet chili sauce
- Potato Skins$10.00
Loaded with melted cheese, bacon, green onions with sour cream
- Crab Balls$15.00
Six miniature grilled lump crab cakes are simple & sure to impress
- Spring Rolls$10.00
Lunch
- French Dip$18.00
All-natural prime rib, grilled onion, provolone cheese, horseradish cream, aujus, crunchy hoagie
- Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Grilled or crispy southern chicken sandwich just like momma makes. Optional: buffalo or barbeque sauce
- Catfish Sandwich$17.00
Deep-fried sitting on top of our fresh baked hoagie with cheese, lettuce, tomato, and our housemade sauce
- Chicken Tenders$12.00
Seasoned, breaded chicken fried to crispy, crunchy perfection. Served plain or with buffalo hot sauce
- Cheeseburger$13.00
Made with seasoned ground beef and served with the choice of lettuce, tomato, pickle and cheese
- Philly Cheesesteak$18.00
Shaved sirloin, sautéed with green peppers, caramelized onions loaded inside a toasted hoagie roll and topped with of cheese
- Pulled Pork$16.00
Smoked pulled pork served with Midwest style housemade BBQ sauce
- Lobster Roll$20.00
Sweet lobster served chilled with mayo & lemon butter in our New England split-top roll
Solos Salad
Dinner
Verses Entrées
- Southern Fried Catfish$21.00
Dredged in spiced seasoning and deep-fried until golden brown, served with tartar sauce
- D Lobster Roll$28.00
Sweet lobster served chilled with mayo & lemon butter in our New England split-top roll
- Garlic & Herb Grilled Chicken Breast$20.00
Marinated and grilled to juicy perfection
- 10 Oz Rib Eye Steak$27.00
Marbled, thick-cut steak seasoned and grilled to your liking
- 12 Oz Rib Eye Steak$30.00
Marbled, thick-cut steak seasoned and grilled to your liking
- 10 Oz Prime Rib$28.00
Mouth-watering cut, cooked with rich and intense flavor
- 12 Oz Prime Rib$30.00
Mouth-watering cut, cooked with rich and intense flavor
- Sweet & Tangy Dry Rub Baby Back$19.00+
- Surf And Turf$32.00
Outro Desserts
Accompaniment Beverages
Soft Drinks
Beer
Draft Beer
Bottled Beer
- Blue Moon$5.00
- Bud Light$4.00
- Budweiser$4.00
- Coors Light$4.00
- Michelob Ultra$4.00
- Miller Light$4.00
- Ace Pineapple$5.00
- Angry Orchard$5.00
- Boulevard Wheat$5.00
- Corona$5.00
- Guinness$5.00
- Kona Big Wave$5.00
- Modelo$5.00
- Mothers Lil Helper$5.00
- Stella$5.00
- Truly$5.00
- Busch Light$4.50
- Budselect$4.50
- Domestic Bucket$22.50
- Craft Bucket$27.50
Wine
Red Wine By Glass
- Riefenstahler (Sweet) Red Glass$6.50
Sweet red wine that is sweet and jammy, with strawberry and sweet cherry aromas on the nose. Juicy plum, sweet cherry, and strawberry characteristics fill the palate Display a silky mouthfeel and a tart cranberry finish.
- Cat's Meow (Semi) Red Glass$6.50
Semi-sweet red wine with strawberry jam and cherry on the nose with rich velvety flavors of dark plum, sweet fig, cherry, and strawberry on the palate. Serve chilled.
- Ozark Hellbender (Dry) Red Glass$8.00
A super smooth red blend with aromas of toasted coffee beans, roasted vanilla, a smoky chocolate note and touch of black pepper and a bit of black currant and eucalyptus. *A portion of the proceeds from every bottle of Ozark Hellbender wine sold is donated to the Saint Louis Zoo and hellbender conservation.
White Wine By Glass
- 2021 Dry Vignoles (Dry) White Glass$7.00
2021 Dry Vignoles Complex, dry, white wine that exhibits a luscious nose of tropical fruits, pineapple, peach, and honey. Bold citrus notes, green pear, and sweet lemon on the palate. This wine displays a balanced acidity and a delightful, sweet pineapple finish. Pairs with spicy cuisine. Serve chilled.
- Moscato (Sweet) White Glass$8.00
Gold - ‘23 MO Wine Competition | 88pts-AWS Hints of honeysuckle, peach, fresh melon, lemon rind and golden delicious apple notes. The palate is juicy with fresh citrus fruits, apricot and lemon. The bit of spritziness makes it refreshing with good length.
- Vignoles (Semi) White Glass$8.00
Rich, fresh tropical pineapple, orange and apricot, with a complex finish. Sunshine in a bottle.
Red Wine By Bottle
White Wine By Bottle
Mixed Drinks
Cocktails
Vodka
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Dueling tunes with fantastic fare and spirit!
