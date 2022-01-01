The Pick
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Hand rolled burritos and bowls filled with our rotating selection of sauces, salsas and toppings.
Location
565 Mountain Village Boulevard, Telluride, CO 81435
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Communion Wine Bar - 567 Mountain Village Blvd Suite 106C
No Reviews
567 Mountain Village Blvd Suite 106C Mountain Village, CO 81435
View restaurant
The View - 457 Mountain Village Boulevard
No Reviews
457 Mountain Village Boulevard Telluride, CO 81435
View restaurant