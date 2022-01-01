Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Pick

review star

No reviews yet

565 Mountain Village Boulevard

Telluride, CO 81435

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Build Your Own

Burrito

Bowl

Specialty Burritos

Get Outta Bed

$14.00

Eggs, Bacon Chorizo, White Rice, Refried Beans, Cheese, Pico De Gallo, Guacamole, and Lime Sour Cream

San Juan

$15.00

Mixed Greens, Spanish & Cilantro White Rice, Refried & Black Beans, Chicken & Bacon, Queso Fresco, Pico de Gallo, Pickled Onions, Pickled Jalepenos, Lime, Cilantro, and "Town Favorite" combination of Honey Siracha & Chipotle Aioli

Grass Eater

$10.00

Bed of Mixed Greens, Spanish & Cilantro White Rice, Black Beans, Pico de Gallo, Corn Salsa, Quinoa, Fruit Salsa, Guacamole, and Fajita Veggies.

Drinks

Bottled Water

$4.00

Gatorade

$4.50

OJ

$4.50

CBD

$6.00

Izze

$4.50

20oz Pepsi

$4.50

20oz Diet Pepsi

$4.50

20oz Sierra Mist

$4.50

20oz Mountain Dew

$4.50

20oz Dr. Pepper

$4.50

Sides

Side Guac

$3.00

Side Salsa

$3.00

Side Tortilla

$1.00

Side Rice

$3.00

Side Egg

$3.00

Side Chix

$3.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Hand rolled burritos and bowls filled with our rotating selection of sauces, salsas and toppings.

Location

565 Mountain Village Boulevard, Telluride, CO 81435

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

DO NOT USE! Cosmo
orange starNo Reviews
301 Gus's Way TELLURIDE, CO 81435
View restaurantnext
Bon Vivant (Lift 5)
orange starNo Reviews
560 Mountain Village Boulevard Telluride, CO 81435
View restaurantnext
Tomboy Tavern
orange starNo Reviews
565 Mountain Village Boulevard Telluride, CO 81435
View restaurantnext
Communion Wine Bar - 567 Mountain Village Blvd Suite 106C
orange starNo Reviews
567 Mountain Village Blvd Suite 106C Mountain Village, CO 81435
View restaurantnext
The View - 457 Mountain Village Boulevard
orange starNo Reviews
457 Mountain Village Boulevard Telluride, CO 81435
View restaurantnext
Stronghouse Brew Pub - Telluride
orange star4.7 • 88
283 South Fir St. Telluride, CO 81435
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Telluride

Siam
orange star4.2 • 1,192
200 S. Davis St. Telluride, CO 81435
View restaurantnext
Stronghouse Brew Pub - Telluride
orange star4.7 • 88
283 South Fir St. Telluride, CO 81435
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Telluride
Durango
review star
Avg 4.3 (35 restaurants)
Farmington
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Grand Junction
review star
Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)
Snowmass Village
review star
Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Aspen
review star
Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)
Basalt
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Glenwood Springs
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Eagle
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Edwards
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston