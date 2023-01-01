The Pickle Bar
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
The Pickle Bar is a new restaurant, retail and recreation concept that combines the growing popularity of pickleball with a southern-inspired bar and restaurant. Spanning over 40,000 sq/ft, the Pickle Bar will include a casual restaurant and bar, 9 outdoor pickleball courts, a game yard and a stage, creating a concept like no other!
162 Cherry St, Summerville, SC 29486
