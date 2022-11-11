  • Home
  Estero
  The Pickled Onion - 20301 Grande Oak Shoppes Drive
The Pickled Onion 20301 Grande Oak Shoppes Drive

No reviews yet

20301 Grande Oak Shoppes Drive

Estero, FL 33928

Order Again

Popular Items

Philly cheese steak
Garlic Melt
Lamb Gyro

Appetizers

6 wings

$11.99

10 wings

$16.99

15 wings

$23.99

20 wings

$30.00

Chicken Tenders

$9.99

Onion Rings

$6.99

Blackened Chicken Quesadilla

$12.49

Cheese Quesadilla

$9.99

Steak Quesadilla

$15.49

Chicken Quesadilla

$12.49

Steak Nachos

$15.59

Chicken Nachos

$14.00

Cheese Nachos

$11.99

Loaded Fries

$9.99

Loaded Totchos

$10.99

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.99

Salsa & Chips

$6.99

Queso Dip

$11.99

Soup/Salads

Caesar Salad

$11.00

Garden Salad

$7.69

Greek Salad

$12.49

Side Garden

$4.75

side caesar

$5.50

1/2 Greek

$6.50

Cup of Chili

$4.49

Bowl of Chili

$6.00

Bowl of soup

$6.00

Cup of Soup

$4.49

Sandwiches

BLT

$12.99

Buffalo Chix Wrap

$12.49

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$12.49

Grilled Cheese

$11.99

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$12.99

Lamb Gyro

$13.00

Nashville Hot Sandwich

$12.49

Rueben

$12.49

Turkey Reuben

$12.49

Philly cheese steak

$12.49

Garlic Melt

$15.99

Prime Rib Sandwich

$15.99

Fish Sandwich

$13.99

Burgers

Pub Burger

$10.99

The PO Burger

$13.00

Village Burger

$17.49

Western Burger

$13.99

Big Burger Wrap

$12.99

Build Your Own Burger

$10.99

Entrees/Bowls

Chicken Fajitas

$14.99

Shrimp Fajitas

$16.99

Duo Fajitas

$16.99

Trio of Fajitas

$19.99Out of stock

Surf & Turf

$18.99Out of stock

Sirloin

$16.49

Chicken Bowl

$12.49

Shrimp Bowl

$14.29

Veggie Bowl

$10.99

Kids Menu

Kids Grilled Cheese

$9.99

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$9.99

Kids Chicken Quesadilla

$9.99

Kids Tenders

$9.99

Kids Cheese Burger

$9.99

Kids Hamburgers

$8.99

Sauces/Dressings

1000 Island

$0.89

Balsamic

$0.89

BBQ

$0.89

Blue Cheese

$0.89

Buffalo Sauce

$0.89

Caesar dressing

$0.89

Celery/carrots

$0.89

Garlic Parm

$0.89

Honey Buffalo

$0.89

Honey Mustard

$0.89

Horseradish

$0.89

Italian

$0.89

Marinara

$1.99

Nashville hot

$0.89

Queso

$3.99

Ranch

$0.89

Salsa

$0.89

Sour cream

$0.89

Sweet Thai Chili

$0.89

Tartar

$0.89

Teriyaki

$0.89

Garlic Parm

$0.89

Sweet Thai chili

$0.89

Sides

Cole Slaw

$2.49

Side Fries

$5.00

Side Curly Fries

$4.00

Small Onion Rings

$6.00

Tots

$6.00

Small Garden salad

$4.79

Small Caesar salad

$4.79

Rice

$2.49

Broccoli

$2.49

small Mac N Cheese

$4.50

Au Jus

$0.99

tortilla

$2.50

Queso

$3.99

Salsa

$1.79

Tacos

Steak Taco

$12.00Out of stock

Shrimp Taco

$12.00

Chicken Taco

$10.00

Draft Beer

Bud Lt

$3.50

Kona

$6.00

Shock Top

$4.50

Smithwicks

$6.75

Stella

$6.00

Ultra

$3.75

Yuengling

$3.50

Coors Lt

$3.50

Miller Lt

$3.50

JaiAlai

$6.00

High 5

$6.00

Last Laugh

$6.00

Lemon

$5.50

Hazify

$6.00

Bottled Beer

Allagash

$7.00

Angry Orchard

$5.25

Bud btl

$3.75

Bud Light btl

$3.75

Bud NEXT

$3.75

Bud Select

$3.75

Bud Selter btl

$3.75

Coors light btl

$3.75

Corona btl

$5.25

Corona light btl

$5.25

Dos Equis

$4.25

Heineken 0

$5.75

Heineken btl

$5.75

Land Shark

$4.75

Mich Ultra btl

$3.75

Miller 64 btl

$3.00

Miller High LF

$3.75

Miller Lite btl

$3.75

Modelo btl

$5.25

o'douls

$4.99

Sam Adams btl

$6.25

Twisted Tea

$4.75

White Claw Cherry

$5.25

White Claw Mango

$5.25

Vodka

Absolut

$8.50

Deep Eddys

$5.25

Deep Eddys Lemon

$5.25

Deep Eddys Ruby

$5.25

House Vodka

$7.25

Ketel one

$9.00

Smirnoff

$8.25

Smirnoff Blueberry

$8.25

Smirnoff citrus

$8.25

Smirnoff Orange

$8.25

Smirnoff Raspberry

$8.25

Smirnoff Vanilla

$8.25

Svedka Blue

$8.25

Svedka Cherrylime

$8.25

Titos

$7.00

Gin

House Gin

$7.25

Tangueray

$8.75

Bombay Saphire

$8.75

Beef Eater

$8.75

Rum

Bacardi

$7.50

Bacardi Limon

$7.50

Captain Morgan

$6.00

Captain White Rum

$5.00

Caribe white Rum

$5.00

Caribe Coconut

$5.00

Caribe Pineapple

$5.00

Dark Rum

$7.75

House Rum

$4.25

Malibu

$7.75

Tequila

House Tequila

$5.75

Patron Orange

$8.00

Don Julio

$9.00

Margaritaville

$6.00

Margaritaville Lime

$6.00

Patron

$9.00

1800

$7.00

Whiskey/Bourbon

Bulliet Bourbon

$11.75

C.C.

$8.50

Crown Apple

$9.25

Crown Royal

$9.25

Fireball

$7.00

Jack Daniels

$9.00

Jack Fire

$9.00

Jack Honey

$9.00

Jameson

$8.25

Jim Beam

$8.75

Knobcreek 9

$12.00

Macallen 12

$12.75

Makers Mark

$12.00

Woodford Reserve

$12.00

Cocktails

American Mule

$8.25

Bloody Mary

$8.25

Classic Margarita

$7.00

Cosmo

$9.75

Dark Stormy

$8.75

Gimlet

$8.75

Irish coffee

$8.75

Irish Mule

$9.75

Long Island

$8.75

Mai Tai

$8.75

Manhattan

$11.75

Mimosa

$7.00

Old Fashioned

$11.00

Rum Bucket

$8.00

Rum Runner

$7.75

Salty Dog

$7.75

Spicy-Rita

$8.50

Summer Buckets

$7.75

Tom Collins

$7.50

White Russian

$8.75

Apple Martini

$8.75

Lemon Drop Martini

$8.99

Cordials

GrandMarnier

$8.25

Frangelico

$8.25

Triple sec

$5.25

Sambuca

$7.25

Cointreau

$8.25

Amaretto

$5.25

Kahlua

$8.25

Jagermeister

$7.25

Baileys

$8.25

Blue Cuacao

$5.25

Peach Schnapps

$5.25

Domestic Buckets

Bud Bucket

$12.99

Bud Light Bucket

$12.99

Coors Light Bucket

$12.99

Miller Light bucket

$12.99

Miller High Life bucket

$12.99

Miller 64 bucket

$12.99

Mich Ultra Bucket

$12.99

Pitchers Of Beer

Bud Light Pitcher

$10.25

Coors Light Pitcher

$10.25

Hazify Pitcher

$25.00

High 5 Pitcher

$25.00

Last Laugh

$25.00

Mich Ultra Pitcher

$12.25

Miller Light Pitcher

$10.25

Stella Pitcher

$25.25

Yuengling Pitcher

$10.25

Scotch

Johnnie Walker black

$12.25

Dewars

$9.25

Maccallen 12 year

$12.25

Glenfiddich

$12.25

CC

$8.50

Shots

Green Tea

$7.00

Orange Peel

$7.99

B-52

$8.00

Skittles

$7.00

Tootsie Roll

$7.00

Birthday Cake

$7.00

Woo Woo

$7.00

Kamikazi

$7.00

Buttery Nipple

$7.00

Blow Job

$7.75

Pineapple Upside down

$7.00

Red Headed Slut

$7.00

Baby Guinness

$8.00

PB & J

$7.00

Jell-O Shots

$1.00

Washington Apple

$7.75

Pickle Back

$7.75

Cinnamon Toast Crunch

$7.50

Lemon Drop Shot

$7.00

White Tea

$7.75

N/A Beverage

Coffee

$3.25

Coke

$3.25

Cranberry Juice

$3.25

Diet Coke

$3.25

Ginger Ale

$3.25

Ginger Beer

$3.25

Hot Tea

$3.25

Sweet Tea

$3.25

unsweet Tea

$3.25

Lemonade

$3.25

Milk

$3.25

Orange Juice

$3.25

Pineapple Juice

$3.25

Redbull

$4.75

Redbull Sugar Free

$4.75

Redbull Tropical

$4.75

Redbull Watermelon

$4.75

Soda water

$3.25

Sprite

$3.25

Tonic water

$3.25

Water

Wine

House Cabernet

$6.75

House Chard

$6.75

House Merlot

$6.75

House Moscato

$6.75

House Pinot Grigio

$6.75

House Pinot Nior

$6.75

House Sauv

$6.75

House Zinfidel

$6.75

Red Rock Merlot

$7.75

Red Sangria

$8.25

White Sangria

$8.25
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

20301 Grande Oak Shoppes Drive, Estero, FL 33928

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

