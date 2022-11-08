A map showing the location of The Pickled Onion - New 355 Rantoul stView gallery
American

The Pickled Onion - New 355 Rantoul st

238 Reviews

$

355 Rantoul st

Beverly, MA 01915

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Whiskey/Scotch

Ardbeg

$8.00

Crown Royal

$10.00

Dewars

$8.00

Dewars 12 Year

$12.00

Elijah Craig

$14.00

Glenlevit

$9.00

Jack Daniels

$7.00

Jameson

$6.00

Jim Beam

$5.00

Johnny Walker Black

$9.00

Maker's Mark

$8.00

Screwball

$8.50

Seagrams

$8.00

Southern Comfort

$8.00

Well Whiskey

$5.00

Cordials

Amaretto

$4.00

Dr. McGillicuddy's

$7.00

Fireball

$7.00

Frangelico

$7.00

Goldschlagger

$7.00

Grand Marnier

$7.00

Hennessy

$12.00

Jagermeister

$8.00

Kahlua

$7.00

Bailey's

$7.00

Blue Curacao

$4.00

Chambord

$7.00

Cointreau

$7.00

Creme de Menthe

$4.00

Midori

$7.00

Sambuca

$7.00

Southern Comfort

$7.00

Triple Sec

$4.00

Peach Schnapps

$4.00

St. Elderflower

$7.00

Sour Apple Puckers

$4.00

Watermelon Puckers

$4.00

Raspberry Puckers

$4.00

Butterscotch Puckers

$4.00

Disaronno

$7.00

Martinis

Black Russian

$12.00

Cosmopolitan

$12.00

Espresso Martini

$12.00

Gin Martini

$12.00

Lemon Drop

$12.00

Pistachio Martini

$12.00

Vodka Martini

$12.00

Shots

B-52 Shot

$10.00

Blonde Headed Slut Shot

$8.50

Blowjob Shot

$8.00

Buttery Nipple Shot

$8.00

Car Bomb

$10.00

Fire & Ice Shot

$8.00

Gummy Bear Shot

$8.00

Jello-Shot

$2.00

Kamakazi Shot

$8.00

Lemon Drop Shot

$8.00

PB&J Shot

$8.50

Pickleback Shot

$8.00

Pineapple Upside Down Shot

$8.00

Pink Starburst Shot

$8.00

Red Headed Slut Shot

$8.50

Shot Wheel

$5.00

Slippery Nipple Shot

$8.00

Surfer on Acid Shot

$8.00

Washington Apple Shot

$8.00

White Tea Shot

$8.00

Woo Woo Shot

$8.00

Shot Wheel

Spin

$5.00

Draft Beer

Big Wave

$7.00

Bud Light

$3.00

Guinness

$8.00

Jacks Abbey

$7.00

Night Shift

$7.00

PBR

$2.00

Sam Seasonal

$7.00

Seadog

$7.00

Far From Tree

$7.00

shocktop

$7.00

Wormtown

$7.00

Bottles & Cans

Bud Light

$5.00

Budwesier

$5.00

Coors Light

$5.00

Corona

$6.00

Faux Pas

$5.00

Heineken

$6.00

High Life

$4.00

High Noon

$6.00

Michelob Ultra

$5.00

Miller Light

$5.00

Downeast seltzer

$6.00

Buckets

Domestic Bucket

$20.00

Import Bucket

$36.00

High Noon Bucket

$30.00

STARTERS

Bag of Chips

$3.00

Basket of Fries

$5.00

Basket of Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00

Basket of Waffle Fries

$6.00

Pretzel Sticks

$9.00

Buffalo Chicken Hot Fries

$12.00

Buffalo Mozzarella Sticks

$8.50

Chips & Salsa

$6.00

Fried Pickles

$8.00

Loaded Nachos

$12.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.00

Onion Ring Tower

$7.00

Red Pepper Feta Dip

$7.00Out of stock

HANDHELDS

Burrito Supreme

$12.00

Caprese Sandwhich

$14.00

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$14.00

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$12.00

Chicken Sandwhich

$12.00

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Classic Burger

$10.00

Cowboy Burger

$14.00

Diablo Burger

$14.00

SALADS

Caprese

$10.00Out of stock

Classic Caesar

$10.00

Garden Salad

$10.00

ENTREES

Grilled Chicken Dinner

$14.00

Mac n Cheese

$10.00

Quesadilla

$10.00

WINGS/TENDERS

1/2 Dozen Tenders

$10.00

Dozen Tenders

$16.00

1/2 Dozen Wings

$10.00

Dozen Wings

$16.00

WING NIGHT

5 Wings

$1.25

10 Wings

$2.50

15 Wings

$3.75

20 Wings

$5.00

5 Tenders

$1.25

10 Tenders

$2.50

15 Tenders

$3.75

LATE NIGHT

Bag of Chips

$3.00

Burrito Supreme

$6.00

Chicken Empanadas

$6.00

Chips & Salsa

$6.00

Pizza Sticks

$9.00

Red Pepper Feta Dip

$7.00

Snackwrap

$8.00

Veggie Empanadas

$6.00

SAT & SUN BUFFET

College ID

Plate

$10.00

Fountain Soda Drink

Club Soda

$5.00

Coke

$5.00

Cranberry Juice

$5.00

Diet Coke

$5.00

Ginger Ale

$5.00

Gingerbeer

$5.00

Orange Juice

$5.00

Pineapple Juice

$5.00

Sprite

$5.00

Tonic

$5.00

Red Bull

Original Red Bull

$5.00

Sugarfree Red Bull

$5.00

Tropical Red Bull

$5.00

Watermelon Red Bull

$5.00

Men's

Hat

$25.00

Longsleeve

$50.00

Sweatshirt

$50.00

T-Shirt

$25.00

Women's

Hat

$25.00

Longsleeve

$50.00

Sweatshirt

$50.00

T-Shirt

$25.00

Glass

Chardonnay

$8.00

Merlot

$8.00

Pinot Grigio

$8.00

Pinot Noir

$8.00

Prosecco

$6.00

Rose

$9.00

Sauvignon Blanc

$8.00

Bottle

Chardonnay

$30.00

Merlot

$30.00

Pinot Grigio

$30.00

Pinot Noir

$30.00

Rose

$35.00

Sauvignon Blanc

$30.00

Sangria

Red Sangria

$12.00

White Sangria

$12.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markContactless Payments
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

355 Rantoul st, Beverly, MA 01915

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

FRANK Restaurant and Market
orange star4.5 • 1,144
112 Rantoul Street Beverly, MA 01915
View restaurantnext
Ellis Square Social
orange star4.9 • 341
252 Cabot St Beverly, MA 01915
View restaurantnext
Soma - Beverly
orange star4.7 • 1,597
256 Cabot St Beverly, MA 01915
View restaurantnext
Early Harvest Diner - Beverly
orange star4.6 • 418
950 Cummings Center, Suite 96X Beverly, MA 01915
View restaurantnext
Dotty & Ray's - 112 North Street Apt 1
orange starNo Reviews
112 North Street Apt 1 Salem, MA 01970
View restaurantnext
Finz Seafood and Grill - Salem
orange star4.0 • 2,399
86 Wharf St Salem, MA 01970
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Beverly

Toscana Bar Italiano - Beverly
orange star4.6 • 2,051
90 Rantoul Street Beverly, MA 01915
View restaurantnext
Soma - Beverly
orange star4.7 • 1,597
256 Cabot St Beverly, MA 01915
View restaurantnext
Lolo Poke
orange star4.8 • 1,192
503 Rantoul St Beverly, MA 01915
View restaurantnext
FRANK Restaurant and Market
orange star4.5 • 1,144
112 Rantoul Street Beverly, MA 01915
View restaurantnext
La Victoria Taqueria - Beverly
orange star4.6 • 1,077
6 Wallis Street Beverly, MA 01915
View restaurantnext
Rossetti Restaurant of Beverly
orange star4.7 • 792
142 Brimbal Ave: Unit 8 Beverly, MA 01915
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Beverly
Marblehead
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
Salem
review star
Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)
Manchester
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Danvers
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
Essex
review star
Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)
Swampscott
review star
Avg 3.9 (4 restaurants)
Peabody
review star
Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)
Lynn
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Ipswich
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston