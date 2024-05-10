Restaurant info

GLUTINOUS PUB DINING WITH A SOUTHERN FLAIR Welcome to The Pickled Pig! Almost all of our food is made in-house, from scratch, using locally-sourced ingredients. Our burgers are ground from prime and choice cuts of chuck, short rib and brisket from local Donahue Farm. We make our own BBQ sauce that we call our MOAB sauce (Mother Of All BBQ). Our sesame brioche buns are locally-baked from Klinger’s bakery. We hand cut our fries, fry them in peanut oil and serve them with our homemade ketchup. Our wings (Grand Champion Winner at Wing Wars) are smoked in-house and tossed in our homemade wing sauces. Our homemade chili (winner of Best Chili at the Holiday Stroll) is made with house-smoked brisket. Our pulled pork and wings are seasoned with our signature Piggy Spice and hickory-smoked. All of our dressings are house-made. You get it—it’s all homemade at The Pickled Pig!