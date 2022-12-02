Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza

The Piefather at The Wharf Fort Lauderdale

review star

No reviews yet

305 S. Andrews ave

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301

APPS & SALADS

Kale Caesar Salad

$10.00
Nonna's Meatballs

$13.00

Add One Meatball

$4.00

Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza

$18.00

BBQ Chicken

$18.00

Gorgonzola Balsamic Pizza

$18.00

PIZZA

The Margherita

$14.00
The Pepperoni

$17.00
The Piefather

$18.00
Don Corleone

$18.00
La Primavera

$17.00
The Five Families

$17.00

Hawaiian Special

$18.00

Add Truffle Oil

$3.00

Add Black Truffle Shavings

$6.00

Extra Cheese

$2.50

Extra Side Of Honey

$2.00

Side Caesar Dressing

$1.50

Well Done

Add Basil

Add Honey

$2.00

Side Sauce

$1.50

Whiskey Bacon Jam

$16.00

Pizza of the Month

$19.00

DESSERT

The Nutella Pie

$14.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 am - 3:00 am, 12:00 pm - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
Friday12:00 am - 3:00 am, 12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday12:00 am - 3:00 am, 12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Pizza & Pasta Food Truck Concept by Chef José Mendín & Santo Agnello located at The Wharf Fort Lauderdale.

305 S. Andrews ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301

