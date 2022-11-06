Sandwiches
The Pier Restaurant - Solomons (MD) 14575 Solomons Island Rd
1,589 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Historic landmark located in Solomons Island. Offering panoramic views of the Patuxent River
Location
14575 Solomons Island Rd, Solomons, MD 20688
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Paul’s Deli On The Creek - 106 Market Sq.
No Reviews
106 Market Sq. Cambridge, MD 21613
View restaurant
Chesapeake Grille & Deli - Dunkirk
4.5 • 2,199
10092 Southern Maryland Blvd Dunkirk, MD 20754
View restaurant