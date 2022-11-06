The Pier Restaurant - Solomons (MD) imageView gallery
Sandwiches

The Pier Restaurant - Solomons (MD) 14575 Solomons Island Rd

1,589 Reviews

$$

14575 Solomons Island Rd

Solomons, MD 20688

Order Again

Popular Items

Crab Dip
Hush Puppies
Blackened Seared Tuna

Starters

Crab Dip

$16.00

Oven Baked, Bread and Crackers

Chicken Wings

$13.00

Your choice of Buffalo, Old Bay Hot Sauce, Plain, BBQ, or Old Bay. Served with Blue cheese or Ranch

Dozen Oysters

$18.00

Fried, Seamed, or Raw

Crab Pretzel

$16.00

Soft Pretzel, Crab Dip, Cheddar Cheese

Haddock Bites

$14.00

Bite sized, deep fried haddock served with blue cheese and buffalo sauce.

Hush Puppies

$8.00

Served with honey butter

1lb Steamed Shrimp

$28.00

One Pound Steamed and Spiced

Pier Pretzels

$12.00

4 salted soft pretzel sticks served with beer cheese

Blackened Seared Tuna

$16.00

Fresh tuna served with soy sauce, wasabi and mango salsa. (GF)

Mango Habanero Scallops

$15.00

Bacon wrapped scallops topped with mango habanero glaze

Extra Pretzel Stick

$2.00

Oysters Imperial

$18.00

Four oysters on the half shell, baked with crab imperial.

Soups

Cup of Cream of Crab Soup

$7.50

Blue Crab, Sherry and Cream

Bowl of Cream of Crab Soup

$9.00

Blue Crab, Sherry and Cream

Cup of Maryland Crab Soup

$7.00

A Southern Maryland Favorite! Blue Crab, Vegetables, Tomato Based Soup

Bowl of Maryland Crab Soup

$8.50

A Southern Maryland Favorite! Blue Crab, Vegetables, Tomato Based Soup

Cup of Half/Half Crab Soup

$7.50

Bowl of Half/Half Crab Soup

$9.00

Sandwiches & Tacos

Crab Cake Sandwich

$34.00

Premium Jumbo Lump Crab

Fish Tacos

$18.00

Two Flour Tortillas, Seasoned Mahi Mahi, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Mango Salsa. Drizzled with Cusabi Sauce

Lobster Roll

$31.00

Cold Water Lobster, Toasted New England Style Bun

Montery Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Chicken, Bacon, Monterrey Jack Cheese. Served with Fries

Shrimp Street Tacos

$17.00

Three Corn Soft Tacos With Spicy Shrimp, Cotija Cheese, Lettuce, Corn Salsa Drizzled with Sweet Chili Sauce

Smash Burger

$14.00

Two Certified Angus Beef patties, Choice Of Cheese, served pink or no pink. Served with Fries

MD HOT Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Fried chicken breast, old bay hot sauce, and pickle slices.

Crab Cake BLT

$28.00

Crab cake, bacon, lettuce and tomato on sourdough bread.

Entrees

Black and Blue NY Strip

$36.00

Blackened New York Strip Steak Topped with Creamy Blue Cheese and Blue Crab

Broiled Seafood Dinner

$35.00

Haddock, Crab Balls, and Shrimp

Crab Cake Dinner

$48.00

Premium Jumbo Lump Crab

Fish and Chips

$20.00

Beer Battered Haddock

Fried Seafood Dinner

$35.00

Haddock, Crab Balls, and Shrimp

Honey Mustard Blackened Salmon

$24.00

Blackened Salmon with a Sweet and Spicy Honey Mustard Sauce

Stuffed Shrimp Dinner

$39.00

Stuffed with Crab Imperial

Snow Crab Legs

$34.00

1lb served Ala Carte

Shrimp Dinner Fried

$26.00

Hand Breaded Jumbo Shrimp

Crab Mac & Cheese

$28.00

Salads

Caesar Salad

$9.00

Romaine, Parmesan Cheese, Croutons

Garden Salad

$9.00

Romaine, Cucumbers, Red Onions, Green Peppers, Cheddar Cheese, Croutons

Sides

French Fries

$5.00

Cucumber Salad

$4.00

6 Hush Puppies

$4.00

Kale Crunch Salad

$4.00

Coleslaw

$3.00

Green Beans

$4.00

Side Caesar Salad

$6.00

Side Garden Salad

$6.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00

Dessert

Chocolate Cake

$7.00

Coconut Smith Island Cake

$8.00

Key Lime Pie

$7.00

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$8.00

Strawberry Smith island

$8.00

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Tenders

$8.00

Kids Burger

$8.00

Kids Popcorn Shrimp

$9.00
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markLive Music
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Historic landmark located in Solomons Island. Offering panoramic views of the Patuxent River

14575 Solomons Island Rd, Solomons, MD 20688

Directions

The Pier Restaurant - Solomons (MD) image

