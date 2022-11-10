Restaurant header imageView gallery
Barbeque
Gastropubs
Sandwiches

The Pig & Pint

1,366 Reviews

$$

3139 N State St

Jackson, MS 39216

Order Again

Popular Items

Pulled Pork Sandwich
Smoked Wings
Pulled Pork Plate

Family Packs

The P&P Baby Back Rib Pack

$59.99

(Serves 2 to 4) Two Full Racks of our Award-Winning Pepsi-Cola Glazed Baby Back Ribs / Choice of Three Sides / Texas Toast (4)

The P&P 4 Pack

$39.99

(Serves 4) Choice of Pulled Pork, Pulled Smoked Chicken, Chopped Brisket or Smoked Chicken Salad / Brioche Buns (4) / Choice of Two Sides (Pints) / BBQ Sauce

The P&P 6 Pack

$59.99

(Serves 6) Choice of Pulled Pork, Pulled Smoked Chicken, Chopped Brisket or Smoked Chicken Salad / Brioche Buns (6) / Choice of Two Sides (Quarts) / Comeback Cole Slaw (Pint) / BBQ Sauce

The P&P 12 Pack

$119.99

Double the six-pack to feed twice as many!

The P&P Smoked Wing 4 Pack

$49.99

(Serves 4) Pecan Wood Smoked Wings (24) / Choice of up to Two Sauces / Choice of Two Sides / Texas Toast (4) / Smoked Garlic Ranch Dressing

The P&P BBQ Taco 4 Pack

$38.99

(Serves 4) Choice of Pulled Pork, Smoked Chicken or Brisket / Flour Tortillas (8) / Mango Slaw / Pico de Gallo / BBQ Sauce

The P&P BBQ Nacho 4 Pack

$49.99

(Serves 4) Choice of Pulled Pork, Smoked Chicken or Brisket / Corn Tortilla Chips / Queso / Smokehouse Beans / Pickled Red Onions / Jalapenos / Pico de Gallo / Sour Cream / BBQ Sauce

Small Plates

Smoked Pimento Cheese & Pork Rinds

$7.99

Smoked Sharp Cheddar Pimento Cheese / House Pickles / Crackers / Pork Rinds

Queso & Pork Rinds

$7.99

Queso with a Choice of Pork Rinds, Hand-Cut French Fries, or Corn Tortilla Chips

Pork Belly Corn Dogs

$7.99

House Cured Smoked Pork Belly / Colsons Beer Mustard / Smoked Tomato-Ginger Jam / B&B Pickles

Fried Boudin Balls

$7.99

House Boudin / Colsons Beer Mustard / Smoked Tomato-Ginger Jam / B&B Pickles

Sausage & Cheese Plate

$9.99

Smoked Sausage / Smoked Sharp Cheddar / Crackers / B&B Pickles

Smoked Wings

Pecan Wood Smoked Wings / Smoked Garlic Ranch Dressing

Smoked Wings

$9.99+

Pecan Wood Smoked Wings, House-Made Pickles, and Smoked Garlic Ranch Dressing.

BBQ Tacos

Brisket BBQ Tacos

$9.99

Chopped Brisket / Flour Tortillas / Mango Slaw / Pico de Gallo / Mississippi "Sweet" BBQ Sauce

Pulled Pork BBQ Tacos

$8.99

Pulled Pork / Flour Tortillas / Mango Slaw / Pico de Gallo / Mississippi "Sweet" BBQ Sauce

Smoked Chicken BBQ Tacos

$8.99

Smoked Chicken / Flour Tortillas / Mango Slaw / Pico de Gallo / Mississippi "Sweet" BBQ Sauce

Fried Green Tomato Tacos

$7.99

Fried Green Tomatoes / Bacon / Flour Tortillas / Comeback Cole Slaw / Mississippi "Sweet" BBQ Sauce

BBQ Taco Sampler

$11.99

Choice of 3: Pulled Pork / Chopped Brisket / Smoked Chicken / Fried Green Tomato

BBQ Nachos

Pork Rind BBQ Nachos

$11.99

Pork Rinds / Queso / Smokehouse Beans / Pickled Red Onions / Pico de Gallo / Mississippi "Sweet" BBQ Sauce / Jalapeños / Sour Cream

Brisket BBQ Nachos

$11.99

Chopped Brisket / Corn Tortilla Chips / Queso / Smokehouse Beans / Pickled Red Onions / Pico de Gallo / Mississippi "Sweet" BBQ Sauce / Jalapeños / Sour Cream

Pulled Pork BBQ Nachos

$10.99

Pulled Pork / Corn Tortilla Chips / Queso / Smokehouse Beans / Pickled Red Onions / Pico de Gallo / Mississippi "Sweet" BBQ Sauce / Jalapeños / Sour Cream

Smoked Chicken BBQ Nachos

$10.99

Smoked Chicken / Corn Tortilla Chips / Queso / Smokehouse Beans / Pickled Red Onions / Pico de Gallo / Mississippi "Sweet" BBQ Sauce / Jalapeños / Sour Cream

BBQ Nachos (No Meat)

$9.99

Corn Tortilla Chips / Queso / Smokehouse Beans / Pickled Red Onions / Pico de Gallo / Mississippi "Sweet" BBQ Sauce / Jalapeños / Sour Cream

Fondren Fries

Brisket Fondren Fries

$12.99

Chopped Brisket / Hand-Cut French Fries / Queso / Smokehouse Beans / Pickled Red Onions / Pico de Gallo / Mississippi "Sweet" BBQ Sauce / Jalapeños / Sour Cream

Pulled Pork Fondren Fries

$11.99

Pulled Pork / Hand-Cut French Fries / Queso / Smokehouse Beans / Pickled Red Onions / Pico de Gallo / Mississippi "Sweet" BBQ Sauce / Jalapeños / Sour Cream

Smoked Chicken Fondren Fries

$11.99

Smoked Chicken / Hand-Cut French Fries / Queso / Smokehouse Beans / Pickled Red Onions / Pico de Gallo / Mississippi "Sweet" BBQ Sauce / Jalapeños / Sour Cream

Fondren Fries (No Meat)

$9.99

Hand-Cut French Fries / Queso / Smokehouse Beans / Pickled Red Onions / Pico de Gallo / Mississippi "Sweet" BBQ Sauce / Jalapeños / Sour Cream

BBQ Sandwiches

The Bacon Melt

$11.99

Brisket / House Cured Smoked Pork Belly / Swiss Cheese / Collard Greens / Comeback Sauce / Wheatberry Bread

Boudin Burger

$10.99

House Boudin and Ground Beef / Colsons Beer Mustard / Swiss Cheese / Lettuce / B&B Pickles / Brioche Bun

Fried Baloney Sandwich

$9.99

Thick-Cut House-Made Pecan Wood Smoked Baloney / Over-Easy Fried Egg / American Cheese / Comeback Dressing / B&B Pickles / Brioche Bun

Brisket Sandwich

$10.99

Competition Style Brisket / B&B Pickles / Brioche Bun

Fried Green Tomato BLT

$8.99

Fried Green Tomatoes / Lettuce / Bacon / Herb Aioli / Wheatberry Bread

Smoked Chicken Salad Sandwich

$9.99

Smoked Chicken / White BBQ Sauce / Lettuce / Tomato / B&B Pickles / Brioche Bun

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$9.99

Competition Style Pulled Pork / B&B Pickles / Brioche Bun

Smoked Chicken BBQ Sandwich

$9.99

Smoked Chicken / B&B Pickles / Brioche Bun

Smoked Sausage Sandwich

$9.99

Smoked Sausage / B&B Pickles / Brioche Bun

Salads

Fried Green Tomato BLT Salad

$9.99

Fried Green Tomatoes / Bacon / Romaine Lettuce / Bacon / Pickled Red Onions / Balsamic Vinaigrette

Smoked Chicken Caesar Salad

$10.99

Smoked Chicken / Romaine Lettuce / Caesar Dressing / Parmesan Cheese / Croutons

House Salad

$6.99

Romaine Lettuce / Pickled Red Onions / Tomatoes / Croutons / Smoked Garlic Ranch Dressing

Caesar Salad

$7.99

Smoked Chicken / Romaine Lettuce / Caesar Dressing / Parmesan Cheese / Croutons

Side Salad

$3.49

Romaine Lettuce / Pickled Red Onions / Tomatoes / Croutons / Smoked Garlic Ranch Dressing

Side Caesar Salad

$3.49

Smoked Chicken / Romaine Lettuce / Caesar Dressing / Parmesan Cheese / Croutons

Que Plates

Half Rack Baby Back Rib Plate

$15.99

Award Winning Pepsi-Cola Glazed Baby Back Ribs / Choice of 2 sides / Texas Toast

Full Rack Baby Back Rib Plate

$26.99

Award Winning Pepsi-Cola Glazed Baby Back Ribs / Choice of 2 sides / Texas Toast

Grand Champion Sampler

$44.99

A Full Rack of our Award Winning Pepsi-Cola Glazed Baby Back Ribs + Choice of 2 Smoked Meats: Brisket, Pulled Pork, Smoked Chicken, or Smoked Sausage / Choice of 4 sides / Texas Toast (2) / Mississippi "Sweet" BBQ Sauce & Carolina Mustard Sauce

Pitmaster Sampler

$29.99

A Half Rack of our Award Winning Pepsi-Cola Glazed Baby Back Ribs + Choice of 2 Smoked Meats: Brisket, Pulled Pork, Smoked Chicken, or Smoked Sausage / Choice of 2 sides / Texas Toast / Mississippi "Sweet" BBQ Sauce & Carolina Mustard Sauce

Que Sampler

$22.99

Choice of 3 Smoked Meats: Brisket, Pulled Pork, Smoked Chicken, or Smoked Sausage / Choice of 2 sides / Texas Toast / Mississippi "Sweet" BBQ Sauce & Carolina Mustard Sauce

2 Meat Sampler (NEW ITEM)

$17.99

Choice of 2 Smoked Meats: Brisket, Pulled Pork, Smoked Chicken, Smoked Sausage, or Half Rack of Baby Back Ribs / Choice of 2 sides / Texas Toast / Mississippi "Sweet" BBQ Sauce & Carolina Mustard Sauce

Brisket Plate

$15.99

Sliced Brisket / Choice of 2 sides / Texas Toast / Mississippi "Sweet" BBQ Sauce & Carolina Mustard Sauce

Pulled Pork Plate

$13.99

Pulled Pork / Choice of 2 sides / Texas Toast / Mississippi "Sweet" BBQ Sauce & Carolina Mustard Sauce

Smoked Chicken Plate

$13.99

Pulled Smoked Chicken / Choice of 2 sides / Texas Toast / Mississippi "Sweet" BBQ Sauce & Carolina Mustard Sauce

Smoked Sausage Plate

$12.99

Smoked Sausage / Choice of 2 sides / Texas Toast / Mississippi "Sweet" BBQ Sauce & Carolina Mustard Sauce

Southern Vegetable Plate

$11.99

Choice of 4 sides (yes, down here dessert is considered a side) / Texas Toast

Piglet Plates

Choice of 1 side

Piglet Pulled Pork Sandwich

$7.99

Choice of 1 side

Piglet Smoked Chicken Sandwich

$7.99

Choice of 1 side

Piglet Burger

$7.99

Choice of 1 side

Piglet Chicken Tenders

$7.99

Choice of 1 side

Sides

Collard Greens

$2.99

Comeback Cole Slaw

$2.99

Fried Green Tomatoes

$2.99

Hand-Cut French Fries

$2.99

Mango Slaw

$3.49

Mississippi Street Corn

$3.49

Pork Rinds

$2.99

Pork Rinds (Bag)

$3.99

Potato Salad

$2.99

Side Caesar Salad

$3.49

Romaine Lettuce / Caesar Dressing / Parmesan Cheese / Croutons

Side Salad with Smoked Garlic Ranch Dressing

$3.49

Romaine Lettuce / Pickled Red Onions / Tomatoes / Croutons / Smoked Garlic Ranch Dressing

Smoked Green Beans

$2.99

Smoked Mac & Cheese

$3.49

Vegetarian

Smokehouse Beans

$2.99

Vegetarian

Southern Baked Beans

$2.99

Desserts

Bananas Foster Banana Pudding

$4.29

Bananas Foster meet Banana Pudding

White Chocolate & Cranberry Bread Pudding

$4.29

The World Famous “Parker House” White Chocolate & CranBerry Bread Pudding

Chewy Marshmallow Bar (Gluten-Free)

$2.99

Made with Brown Butter and Sea Salt.

Honduran Chocolate Brownie (Gluten-Free)

$2.99

Made with Honduran Chocolate and Gluten-Free Flour.

Peruvian Chocolate Brownie

$2.99

Dense and fudgy with a chewy crust. Born from the prized Criolla bean, this sustainably sourced Peruvian chocolate is deep and rich in flavor.

Toffee Crunch Blondie

$2.99

Caramelized, dense, and chewy butterscotch brownie stuffed with milk and semisweet chocolate chunks and scattered with crunchy, buttery toffee.

Sandy's Amazing Chocolate Chunk Cookie

$2.99

Made with Pretzel Bits, Giant Morsels of Peruvian Sustainable Chocolates, Milk, Semisweet and Dark Chunks.

Extras

Add Asian BBQ (2 oz)

$0.25

Add Brioche Bun

$0.75

Add Carolina Mustard Sauce (2 oz)

$0.25

Add Comeback Dressing (2 oz)

$0.50

Add Crème Anglaise (2 oz)

$0.50

Add Hot BBQ (2oz)

$0.25

Add Pepsi Cola Glaze (6 oz)

$1.49

Add Pimento Cheese (2 oz)

$2.99

Add Pimento Cheese (4 oz)

$5.99

Add Queso (6 oz)

$5.99

Add Ranch (1/2 Pint)

$3.99

Add Ranch (Pint)

$6.99

Add Smoked Cheddar Cheese

$1.99

Add Texas Toast

$0.75

Add To-Go Plasticware

Add White BBQ Sauce (2 oz)

$0.50

Add Smoked Sausage (4 oz)

$2.99

Pickled Red Onions

$2.99+

Smoked Meats

Brisket

$9.99+

By the Pound (BBQ Sauce & Buns are not included.)

Pepsi-Cola Glazed Baby Back Ribs

$25.99+

Award-Winning Pepsi-Cola Glazed Baby Back Ribs (BBQ Sauce & Bread are not included.)

Smoked Wings

$29.99+

Pecan Wood Smoked Wings

Smoked Sausage

$6.99+

By the Pound (BBQ Sauce & Buns are not included.)

Pulled Pork

$7.99+

By the Pound (BBQ Sauce & Buns are not included.)

Smoked Chicken

$7.99+

By the Pound (BBQ Sauce & Buns are not included.)

Smoked Baloney

$5.99+

By the Pound (BBQ Sauce & Buns are not included.)

Smoked Chicken Salad

$8.99+

Smoked Chicken meets White BBQ Sauce

Disposable Chafing Kit

$15.99

One disposable chafing dish wire rack, steam pan, and one Sterno can.

Family Style Sides

Collard Greens

$7.99+

Potato Salad

$7.99+

Smoked Green Beans

$5.99+

Smoked Mac & Cheese

$9.99+

Comeback Cole Slaw

$5.99+

Southern Baked Beans

$5.99+

Mango Slaw

$9.99+

House Salad

$39.99

Romaine Lettuce / Pickled Red Onions / Tomatoes / Croutons / Smoked Garlic Ranch Dressing

Signature Sauces

Mississippi "Sweet" BBQ Sauce

$8.99+

Alabama White BBQ Sauce

$8.99+

Carolina Mustard Sauce

$8.99+

Comeback Sauce

$8.99+

Smoked Garlic Ranch

$8.99+

Sweet Tea & Sodas

Abita Root Beer (Bottle)

Abita Root Beer (Bottle)

$2.85

Abita Root Beer is made with a hot mix process using spring water, herbs, vanilla, yucca, and pure Louisiana cane sugar. (Caffeine-Free)

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.85

Diet Pepsi

$2.85

Diet Pepsi (CAN)

$1.99

Dr. Pepper

$2.85

Dr. Pepper (Can)

$1.99Out of stock
Jarritos Fruit Punch (Bottle)

$2.99

Jarritos Fruit Punch (Bottle)

$2.99
Jarritos Grapefruit (Bottle)

$2.99

Jarritos Grapefruit (Bottle)

$2.99
Jarritos Lime (Bottle)

$2.99

Jarritos Lime (Bottle)

$2.99
Jarritos Mandarin (Bottle)

$2.99

Jarritos Mandarin (Bottle)

$2.99
Jarritos Pineapple (Bottle)

$2.99

Jarritos Pineapple (Bottle)

$2.99
Jarritos Tamarind (Bottle)

$2.99

Jarritos Tamarind (Bottle)

$2.99

Lemon-Lime Gatorade

$2.85+

Strawberry Lemonade

$2.85+

Mountain Dew

$2.85

Mountain Dew (Can)

$1.99Out of stock

Pepsi

$2.85

Pepsi (Can)

$1.99Out of stock
Senorial Sangria (Bottle)

$2.99

Senorial Sangria (Bottle)

$2.99

Sierra Mist

$2.85

Sweet Ice Tea

$2.85+

Unsweet Ice Tea

$2.85+

Yumberry Pomegranate Sobe Life Water

$2.85+
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markIntimate
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markPet Friendly
check markRestroom
check markContactless Payments
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markDigital Payments
check markFresh Ingredients
check markContactless Delivery
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Award-Winning Mississippi Barbecue

Website

Location

3139 N State St, Jackson, MS 39216

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
The Pig & Pint image
The Pig & Pint image

Map
