The Pig & Pint
3139 N State St
Jackson, MS 39216
Popular Items
Family Packs
The P&P Baby Back Rib Pack
(Serves 2 to 4) Two Full Racks of our Award-Winning Pepsi-Cola Glazed Baby Back Ribs / Choice of Three Sides / Texas Toast (4)
The P&P 4 Pack
(Serves 4) Choice of Pulled Pork, Pulled Smoked Chicken, Chopped Brisket or Smoked Chicken Salad / Brioche Buns (4) / Choice of Two Sides (Pints) / BBQ Sauce
The P&P 6 Pack
(Serves 6) Choice of Pulled Pork, Pulled Smoked Chicken, Chopped Brisket or Smoked Chicken Salad / Brioche Buns (6) / Choice of Two Sides (Quarts) / Comeback Cole Slaw (Pint) / BBQ Sauce
The P&P 12 Pack
Double the six-pack to feed twice as many!
The P&P Smoked Wing 4 Pack
(Serves 4) Pecan Wood Smoked Wings (24) / Choice of up to Two Sauces / Choice of Two Sides / Texas Toast (4) / Smoked Garlic Ranch Dressing
The P&P BBQ Taco 4 Pack
(Serves 4) Choice of Pulled Pork, Smoked Chicken or Brisket / Flour Tortillas (8) / Mango Slaw / Pico de Gallo / BBQ Sauce
The P&P BBQ Nacho 4 Pack
(Serves 4) Choice of Pulled Pork, Smoked Chicken or Brisket / Corn Tortilla Chips / Queso / Smokehouse Beans / Pickled Red Onions / Jalapenos / Pico de Gallo / Sour Cream / BBQ Sauce
Small Plates
Smoked Pimento Cheese & Pork Rinds
Smoked Sharp Cheddar Pimento Cheese / House Pickles / Crackers / Pork Rinds
Queso & Pork Rinds
Queso with a Choice of Pork Rinds, Hand-Cut French Fries, or Corn Tortilla Chips
Pork Belly Corn Dogs
House Cured Smoked Pork Belly / Colsons Beer Mustard / Smoked Tomato-Ginger Jam / B&B Pickles
Fried Boudin Balls
House Boudin / Colsons Beer Mustard / Smoked Tomato-Ginger Jam / B&B Pickles
Sausage & Cheese Plate
Smoked Sausage / Smoked Sharp Cheddar / Crackers / B&B Pickles
Smoked Wings
BBQ Tacos
Brisket BBQ Tacos
Chopped Brisket / Flour Tortillas / Mango Slaw / Pico de Gallo / Mississippi "Sweet" BBQ Sauce
Pulled Pork BBQ Tacos
Pulled Pork / Flour Tortillas / Mango Slaw / Pico de Gallo / Mississippi "Sweet" BBQ Sauce
Smoked Chicken BBQ Tacos
Smoked Chicken / Flour Tortillas / Mango Slaw / Pico de Gallo / Mississippi "Sweet" BBQ Sauce
Fried Green Tomato Tacos
Fried Green Tomatoes / Bacon / Flour Tortillas / Comeback Cole Slaw / Mississippi "Sweet" BBQ Sauce
BBQ Taco Sampler
Choice of 3: Pulled Pork / Chopped Brisket / Smoked Chicken / Fried Green Tomato
BBQ Nachos
Pork Rind BBQ Nachos
Pork Rinds / Queso / Smokehouse Beans / Pickled Red Onions / Pico de Gallo / Mississippi "Sweet" BBQ Sauce / Jalapeños / Sour Cream
Brisket BBQ Nachos
Chopped Brisket / Corn Tortilla Chips / Queso / Smokehouse Beans / Pickled Red Onions / Pico de Gallo / Mississippi "Sweet" BBQ Sauce / Jalapeños / Sour Cream
Pulled Pork BBQ Nachos
Pulled Pork / Corn Tortilla Chips / Queso / Smokehouse Beans / Pickled Red Onions / Pico de Gallo / Mississippi "Sweet" BBQ Sauce / Jalapeños / Sour Cream
Smoked Chicken BBQ Nachos
Smoked Chicken / Corn Tortilla Chips / Queso / Smokehouse Beans / Pickled Red Onions / Pico de Gallo / Mississippi "Sweet" BBQ Sauce / Jalapeños / Sour Cream
BBQ Nachos (No Meat)
Corn Tortilla Chips / Queso / Smokehouse Beans / Pickled Red Onions / Pico de Gallo / Mississippi "Sweet" BBQ Sauce / Jalapeños / Sour Cream
Fondren Fries
Brisket Fondren Fries
Chopped Brisket / Hand-Cut French Fries / Queso / Smokehouse Beans / Pickled Red Onions / Pico de Gallo / Mississippi "Sweet" BBQ Sauce / Jalapeños / Sour Cream
Pulled Pork Fondren Fries
Pulled Pork / Hand-Cut French Fries / Queso / Smokehouse Beans / Pickled Red Onions / Pico de Gallo / Mississippi "Sweet" BBQ Sauce / Jalapeños / Sour Cream
Smoked Chicken Fondren Fries
Smoked Chicken / Hand-Cut French Fries / Queso / Smokehouse Beans / Pickled Red Onions / Pico de Gallo / Mississippi "Sweet" BBQ Sauce / Jalapeños / Sour Cream
Fondren Fries (No Meat)
Hand-Cut French Fries / Queso / Smokehouse Beans / Pickled Red Onions / Pico de Gallo / Mississippi "Sweet" BBQ Sauce / Jalapeños / Sour Cream
BBQ Sandwiches
The Bacon Melt
Brisket / House Cured Smoked Pork Belly / Swiss Cheese / Collard Greens / Comeback Sauce / Wheatberry Bread
Boudin Burger
House Boudin and Ground Beef / Colsons Beer Mustard / Swiss Cheese / Lettuce / B&B Pickles / Brioche Bun
Fried Baloney Sandwich
Thick-Cut House-Made Pecan Wood Smoked Baloney / Over-Easy Fried Egg / American Cheese / Comeback Dressing / B&B Pickles / Brioche Bun
Brisket Sandwich
Competition Style Brisket / B&B Pickles / Brioche Bun
Fried Green Tomato BLT
Fried Green Tomatoes / Lettuce / Bacon / Herb Aioli / Wheatberry Bread
Smoked Chicken Salad Sandwich
Smoked Chicken / White BBQ Sauce / Lettuce / Tomato / B&B Pickles / Brioche Bun
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Competition Style Pulled Pork / B&B Pickles / Brioche Bun
Smoked Chicken BBQ Sandwich
Smoked Chicken / B&B Pickles / Brioche Bun
Smoked Sausage Sandwich
Smoked Sausage / B&B Pickles / Brioche Bun
Salads
Fried Green Tomato BLT Salad
Fried Green Tomatoes / Bacon / Romaine Lettuce / Bacon / Pickled Red Onions / Balsamic Vinaigrette
Smoked Chicken Caesar Salad
Smoked Chicken / Romaine Lettuce / Caesar Dressing / Parmesan Cheese / Croutons
House Salad
Romaine Lettuce / Pickled Red Onions / Tomatoes / Croutons / Smoked Garlic Ranch Dressing
Caesar Salad
Smoked Chicken / Romaine Lettuce / Caesar Dressing / Parmesan Cheese / Croutons
Side Salad
Romaine Lettuce / Pickled Red Onions / Tomatoes / Croutons / Smoked Garlic Ranch Dressing
Side Caesar Salad
Smoked Chicken / Romaine Lettuce / Caesar Dressing / Parmesan Cheese / Croutons
Que Plates
Half Rack Baby Back Rib Plate
Award Winning Pepsi-Cola Glazed Baby Back Ribs / Choice of 2 sides / Texas Toast
Full Rack Baby Back Rib Plate
Award Winning Pepsi-Cola Glazed Baby Back Ribs / Choice of 2 sides / Texas Toast
Grand Champion Sampler
A Full Rack of our Award Winning Pepsi-Cola Glazed Baby Back Ribs + Choice of 2 Smoked Meats: Brisket, Pulled Pork, Smoked Chicken, or Smoked Sausage / Choice of 4 sides / Texas Toast (2) / Mississippi "Sweet" BBQ Sauce & Carolina Mustard Sauce
Pitmaster Sampler
A Half Rack of our Award Winning Pepsi-Cola Glazed Baby Back Ribs + Choice of 2 Smoked Meats: Brisket, Pulled Pork, Smoked Chicken, or Smoked Sausage / Choice of 2 sides / Texas Toast / Mississippi "Sweet" BBQ Sauce & Carolina Mustard Sauce
Que Sampler
Choice of 3 Smoked Meats: Brisket, Pulled Pork, Smoked Chicken, or Smoked Sausage / Choice of 2 sides / Texas Toast / Mississippi "Sweet" BBQ Sauce & Carolina Mustard Sauce
2 Meat Sampler (NEW ITEM)
Choice of 2 Smoked Meats: Brisket, Pulled Pork, Smoked Chicken, Smoked Sausage, or Half Rack of Baby Back Ribs / Choice of 2 sides / Texas Toast / Mississippi "Sweet" BBQ Sauce & Carolina Mustard Sauce
Brisket Plate
Sliced Brisket / Choice of 2 sides / Texas Toast / Mississippi "Sweet" BBQ Sauce & Carolina Mustard Sauce
Pulled Pork Plate
Pulled Pork / Choice of 2 sides / Texas Toast / Mississippi "Sweet" BBQ Sauce & Carolina Mustard Sauce
Smoked Chicken Plate
Pulled Smoked Chicken / Choice of 2 sides / Texas Toast / Mississippi "Sweet" BBQ Sauce & Carolina Mustard Sauce
Smoked Sausage Plate
Smoked Sausage / Choice of 2 sides / Texas Toast / Mississippi "Sweet" BBQ Sauce & Carolina Mustard Sauce
Southern Vegetable Plate
Choice of 4 sides (yes, down here dessert is considered a side) / Texas Toast
Piglet Plates
Sides
Collard Greens
Comeback Cole Slaw
Fried Green Tomatoes
Hand-Cut French Fries
Mango Slaw
Mississippi Street Corn
Pork Rinds
Pork Rinds (Bag)
Potato Salad
Side Caesar Salad
Romaine Lettuce / Caesar Dressing / Parmesan Cheese / Croutons
Side Salad with Smoked Garlic Ranch Dressing
Romaine Lettuce / Pickled Red Onions / Tomatoes / Croutons / Smoked Garlic Ranch Dressing
Smoked Green Beans
Smoked Mac & Cheese
Vegetarian
Smokehouse Beans
Vegetarian
Southern Baked Beans
Desserts
Bananas Foster Banana Pudding
Bananas Foster meet Banana Pudding
White Chocolate & Cranberry Bread Pudding
The World Famous “Parker House” White Chocolate & CranBerry Bread Pudding
Chewy Marshmallow Bar (Gluten-Free)
Made with Brown Butter and Sea Salt.
Honduran Chocolate Brownie (Gluten-Free)
Made with Honduran Chocolate and Gluten-Free Flour.
Peruvian Chocolate Brownie
Dense and fudgy with a chewy crust. Born from the prized Criolla bean, this sustainably sourced Peruvian chocolate is deep and rich in flavor.
Toffee Crunch Blondie
Caramelized, dense, and chewy butterscotch brownie stuffed with milk and semisweet chocolate chunks and scattered with crunchy, buttery toffee.
Sandy's Amazing Chocolate Chunk Cookie
Made with Pretzel Bits, Giant Morsels of Peruvian Sustainable Chocolates, Milk, Semisweet and Dark Chunks.
Extras
Add Asian BBQ (2 oz)
Add Brioche Bun
Add Carolina Mustard Sauce (2 oz)
Add Comeback Dressing (2 oz)
Add Crème Anglaise (2 oz)
Add Hot BBQ (2oz)
Add Pepsi Cola Glaze (6 oz)
Add Pimento Cheese (2 oz)
Add Pimento Cheese (4 oz)
Add Queso (6 oz)
Add Ranch (1/2 Pint)
Add Ranch (Pint)
Add Smoked Cheddar Cheese
Add Texas Toast
Add To-Go Plasticware
Add White BBQ Sauce (2 oz)
Add Smoked Sausage (4 oz)
Pickled Red Onions
Smoked Meats
Brisket
By the Pound (BBQ Sauce & Buns are not included.)
Pepsi-Cola Glazed Baby Back Ribs
Award-Winning Pepsi-Cola Glazed Baby Back Ribs (BBQ Sauce & Bread are not included.)
Smoked Wings
Pecan Wood Smoked Wings
Smoked Sausage
By the Pound (BBQ Sauce & Buns are not included.)
Pulled Pork
By the Pound (BBQ Sauce & Buns are not included.)
Smoked Chicken
By the Pound (BBQ Sauce & Buns are not included.)
Smoked Baloney
By the Pound (BBQ Sauce & Buns are not included.)
Smoked Chicken Salad
Smoked Chicken meets White BBQ Sauce
Disposable Chafing Kit
One disposable chafing dish wire rack, steam pan, and one Sterno can.
Family Style Sides
Signature Sauces
Sweet Tea & Sodas
Abita Root Beer (Bottle)
Abita Root Beer is made with a hot mix process using spring water, herbs, vanilla, yucca, and pure Louisiana cane sugar. (Caffeine-Free)
Diet Dr. Pepper
Diet Pepsi
Diet Pepsi (CAN)
Dr. Pepper
Dr. Pepper (Can)
Jarritos Fruit Punch (Bottle)
Jarritos Grapefruit (Bottle)
Jarritos Lime (Bottle)
Jarritos Mandarin (Bottle)
Jarritos Pineapple (Bottle)
Jarritos Tamarind (Bottle)
Lemon-Lime Gatorade
Strawberry Lemonade
Mountain Dew
Mountain Dew (Can)
Pepsi
Pepsi (Can)
Senorial Sangria (Bottle)
Sierra Mist
Sweet Ice Tea
Unsweet Ice Tea
Yumberry Pomegranate Sobe Life Water
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Award-Winning Mississippi Barbecue
3139 N State St, Jackson, MS 39216