  The Pig Da Cow and Da Chicken- ATL - 41 Peyton Road
41 Peyton Road

The Pig Da Cow and Da Chicken- ATL 41 Peyton Road

No reviews yet

41 Peyton Road

atlanta, GA 30311

Appetizers

Dorito Mac n Cheese Bites

$8.00

Mac and Cheese Bites are coated in Doritos chips for a crispy and tangy crust! Dorito Mac n Cheese Bites

Brown Sugar Hickory Smoked Salmon Bites

$12.00

Sweet and savory on the outside, juicy and smoky on the inside

BBQ Nachos

$12.00+

Delicious BBQ nachos loaded with crispy tortilla chips, melted cheese, BBQ pork, chicken, or beef and all the toppings.

Southwest Brisket Egg Rolls

$13.00

A colorful combination of golden corn, black beans, red bell peppers, jalapeños, shredded cheese, and slow cooked brisket with a sweet and spicy southwest seasoning all wrapped up in an egg roll wrapper.

Smoked Wings

$15.99

6-piece hickory smoked wings with extra-crispy, tasty skin are delightfully delicious.

Sandwiches

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$13.00

Rubbed with our chef’s special mix of spices, slow cooked for 6 hours to perfect taste and texture then bathed in our house made BBQ sauce. Side of slaw included.

Pulled BBQ Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Rubbed with our chef’s special mix of spices, slow cooked for 6 hours to perfect taste and texture then bathed in our house made BBQ sauce. Side of slaw included

Smoked Brisket Sandwich

$17.00

smoked “low and slow,” and topped with a tangy pickle and onion slaw along with one of our favorite sauces. Side of slaw included

Fried Fish Sandwich

$14.00

Crispy fried whiting well-seasoned on a tasty sandwich topped with lettuce, tomato, and a zesty citrus-garlic mayonnaise.

Rib Sandwich

$10.00

Rubbed with our chef’s special mix of spices, slow cooked for 6 hours to perfect taste and texture then bathed in our house made BBQ sauce. Side of slaw included.

Burgers

Beef Burger w fries

$14.00

Beef Burger topped with homemade BBQ sauce, sharp cheddar, pickles, onions, lettuce, and juicy tomatoes (Add crispy bacon for $3 more)

Brisket Burger w fries

$16.00

Brisket topped with homemade BBQ sauce, sharp cheddar, pickles, and our famous house made slaw (Add crispy bacon for $3 more)

Turkey Burger w fries

$15.00

Platters

BBQ Chicken Platter

$12.99+

Juicy BBQ Leg Quarters with 2 sides. Choose from 2pc, 4 pcs. or 6 pcs.

BBQ Brisket Platter

$24.99+

Slow Roasted and well-seasoned Brisket. Served with 2 sides. Choose from ½ pound and 1 pound

BBQ Rib Platter

$24.99+

Slow Roasted and well-seasoned Brisket. Served with 2 sides. Choose from ½ pound and 1 pound

Pulled Pork Platter

$12.99+

Slow roasted pork shoulder smoked over hardwood for 10 hours 'till ready to fall apart. Moist, rich, and succulent with our house made BBQ sauce

The PCC Family Platter (all meats)

$80.00

2 sausages 6 bones Half Pd. Brisket 1 pound of pulled chicken 2 leg quarters 2 large sides 32 oz.

Smoked Turkey Wing Platter

$15.99

Rib Tip Platter

$12.99

Specialties

Brisket Grilled Cheese served with fries

$17.00

Chicken Mac and Cheese Bowl

$13.00+

Beef Mac and Cheese Bowl

$14.00+

Pork Mac and Cheese Bowl

$12.00+

Chef Special Brisket Burger

$15.99

Salads

House Salad

$7.00+

Comes with mixed greens, cucumbers, carrots, tomatoes, shredded cheese, and our house vinaigrette

Signature Sides

Collard Greens

$5.00+

Mac and Cheese

$5.00+

Green Beans

$5.00+

Cream Fried Corn

$5.00+

Baked Beans

$5.00+

Potato Salad

$4.00+

French Fries

$5.00+

Fried Okra

$5.00+

Sweet Potato Muffins

$4.49+

Desserts

Banana Pudding

$7.00

Cake Slice

$6.00

Cookies

$5.00

Proteins

BBQ Pulled Chicken (1/2 lb)

$7.00

BBQ Chicken Quarters 2 pcs.

$7.00

BBQ Ribs 1 Slab

$38.00

BBQ Pulled Pork 1/2 lb

$7.00

Brisket 1/2 lb

$14.00

BBQ Ribs 1/2 Slab

$19.00

Rib Tips

$8.99

Sauces

Pineapple salsa

$1.50+

BBQ Sauce

$1.50+

Carolina BBQ

$1.50+

Sausage

chicken

$7.00

beef

$7.00

pork

$7.00

Beverages

Bottled Water

$2.00

Canned Sodas

$1.50

Bottled Drinks

$3.00

MERCH

Shirt

$15.00

Hat

$10.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location

41 Peyton Road, atlanta, GA 30311

Directions

