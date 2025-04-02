Main picView gallery
Barbeque

The Pig & Rooster Smokehouse 3242 Foster Ave

No reviews yet

3242 Foster Ave

Baltimore, MD 21224

Popular Items

Mozzarella Stixx
Lil Pep Pepperoni
Chicken Wings

Starters

Cheese Bread

$8.00

Garlic, four cheese blend, herbs

Chicken Wings

$12.00

Spicy soy, BBQ, Buffalo, old bay, honey ghost, or garlic parm. Served with blue cheese and celery

Hand Cut French Fries

$4.00

House Chicken Tenders

$10.00

Hot honey and ranch

Mozzarella Stixx

$9.00

Housemade marinara

Vegan Caesar Salad

$9.00

Chickpea garlic dressing, kale, romaine and croutons

Side Of Ranch

$0.50

Side Of Honey Mustard

$0.50

Side Of Bbq

$0.50

Side Of Bleu Cheese

$0.50

Grilled Chicken Add On

$6.00

Side Of Buff Sauce

$0.50

Side Of Special Sauce

$0.50

Side Of House Dressing

$0.50

Side Of Vinagarette

$0.50

Chicken Tender Add On

$6.00

Side Of Honey Old Bay

$0.50

Side Of Celery

$1.50

Veggie/Vegan Pizza

Jersey Upside Down

$13.00+

Cheese topped with red sauce

Angry Hacky Sacker

$16.00+

Plant based hot Italian, vegan cheese blend

Smokey P&R Margherita

$14.00+

Tomatoes, smoked mozzarella, homemade basil pesto

Roasted Mushroom

$15.00+

Locally sourced mushrooms, thyme & garlic

Monday Small Jersey

$10.00Out of stock

Meat & Specialty Pizza

Tavern Pie

$16.00+

Hot Italian sausage, bacon, pepperoni, four cheese blend, red sauce

The Controversy

$14.00+

Charred pineapple, ham, bacon, calabrese peppers, soy glaze, sesame seeds

The Ballpark

$14.00+

Hot italian sausage, peppers, onions, house made basil pesto

Lil Pep Pepperoni

$14.00+

Pepperoni cups, four cheese blend, red sauce

Double Special

$28.00

Single Special

$15.00

Smoked Meat Pizza

$13.00Out of stock

Wraps and Sandwiches

Double Double

$12.00

Angus Beef, cheddar, special sauce, lettue, onion, american cheese

Italian Cold Cut

$15.00

Ham, salami, prosciutto, bresaola, provolone, lettuce, onion, olive mix, oil & vinegar, pizza bread

Buffalo Chicken Sand

$13.00

Crispy chicken, buffalo sauce, blue cheese, lettuce

Pulled Pork Melt

$14.00

Chopped Chicken Sand

$12.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3242 Foster Ave, Baltimore, MD 21224

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

