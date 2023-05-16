THE PIGGY BBQ OF WEST FARGO 816 24th Ave #118

Restaurant header imageView gallery

THE PIGGY BBQ OF WEST FARGO

No reviews yet

816 24th Ave #118

West Fargo, ND 58078

Main Menu

Starter

2 Jumbo Soft Pretzel w/ Smoked Gouda Cheese

$9.00

4 Hopper Poppers

$8.00

Pulled Pork Stuffed Jalapenos wrapped in Candied Bacon. Served with Chipotle Raspberry Cream Cheese.

4 Jumbo Soft Pretzel w/ Smoked Gouda Cheese

$17.00

2 Soft Pretzels Served with Piggy Homemade Gouda Cheese Sauce.

4-Rib Appetizer

$13.00

4 Bones Loin Back Ribs

6 Hopper Poppers

$11.00

8-Rib Appetizer

$20.00

8 Bones Loin Back Ribs

Basket French Fries

$5.00

Basket Onion Rings

$5.00

Basket Tater Tots

$5.00

Corkscrew Fried Shrimp

$14.00

Served with Cocktail or Tartar Sauce

Fried Green Beans

$10.00

Deep Fried Green Beans served with Piggy Homemade Ranch.

House Candied Bacon

$9.00

6 Strips House Candied Bacon

Jalapeno Cheese Curds

$10.00

Served with Chipotle Ranch

Jumbo Tater Barrels

$10.00

6 Jumbo Tater Tots filled with Bacon, Cheddar Cheese & Chives. Served with Piggy Homemade Ranch.

Pepperjack Mac & Cheese Bites

$12.00

Served with Piggy Homemade Ranch

Sausage Trio

$16.00

Cajun Sausage, Philly Sausage, Hunter's w/Pepperjack Sausage. Sliced & topped with sauteed peppers & onions.

Legendary 'Que

Piggy Sampler

$40.00+

Pulled Pork, Beef Brisket, 4-Ribs, Mac & Cheese, Pork & Beans, 2 Pc. Cornbread, Chips & Sauce. {Serves 1-3}

Piggy Platter

$64.00+

Pulled Pork, Beef Brisket, Chilled Smoked Turkey, Cajun Sausage, 4- Ribs, Mac & Cheese, Pork & Beans, Potato Salad, Creamy Coleslaw, 4 Pc. Cornbread, Chips & Piggy BBQ Sauce {Serves 2-4}

Legendary Ribs

$14.50+

Loin Back Ribs Dry Rubbed & Smoked to Perfection. Served with Kettle Chips, 1 Side & Piggy BBQ Sauce.

Pulled Pork

$12.50

With 1 Side & Chips

Sliced Beef Brisket

$14.50

With 1 Side & Chips

Burnt Ends

$14.50

Tip of the Brisket, Smoked, Chopped & Double Smoked in our Sauce. With 1 Side & Chips

Chilled Smoked Turkey

$11.50

With 1 Side & Chips & Raspberry Chipotle Sauce

Brisket Chili Dog

$8.50

With 1 Side & Chips

Smoked Sausage

$8.50+

With 1 Side & Chips

Wilbur Club

$15.00

With 1 Side & Chips

Half Wilbur Club Sandwich

$12.00

With 1 Side & Chips

Spicy Pork Mac Bowl

$11.00

Mac & Cheese topped with Pulled Pork, Spicy Piggy Sauce & Green Onions

Cowboy Mashed Potato Bowl

$13.00

Mashed Potatoes topped with Pulled Pork, Cowboy Caviar, Spicy Piggy BBQ, Smoked Gouda Cheese

Burnt Ends Mashed Potato Bowl

$14.00

Mashed Poatoes topped with Burnt Ends & Green Onions

Smoked Prime Rib Dip

$12.00

Philly Style Smoked Prime Rib Dip

$14.00

Salad | Soup

Caesar Salad

$7.00

Chopped Romaine Lettuce, Shaved Parmesan, Garlic Croutons & Side of Caesar Dressing

Southwest Salad

$7.00

Chopped Romaine Lettuce, Shredded Cheese, Garlic Croutons, Cowboy Caviar, Homemade Chipotle Ranch Dressing. *Cowboy Caviar - Black Beans, Pinto Beans, Peppers, Onions, Corn. Served Chilled in a Vinaigrette Sauce

Homemade Brisket Chili & Cornbread

$6.50+

Homemade Brisket Beer Cheese Soup

$6.50+

Cup of Soup & Side Salad

$10.00+

Choose Brisket Beer Cheese or Brisket Chili Choose Southwest Salad or Caesar Salad

Ala Carte Sides

Cornbread

$1.50+

Potato Salad

$2.75+

Creamy Coleslaw

$2.75+

Pork & Beans

$2.75+

Cowboy Caviar

$2.75+

*Cowboy Caviar - Black Beans, Pinto Beans, Peppers, Onions, Corn. Served Chilled in a Vinaigrette Sauce

Jasmine Rice

$2.75+

Mashed Potatoes

$2.75+

Mac & Cheese

$3.00+

Side Asparagus

$5.00

Side Caesar Salad

$5.00

Side Southwest Salad

$5.00

Side Brisket Chili

$5.00

Side Brisket Beer Cheese

$5.00

Side Tots

$2.50

Side Fries

$2.50

Side Onion Rings

$2.50

Chicken | Wings | Bowls

Wings

$13.00+

Tossed in Choice of Sauce. With Ranch or Blue Cheese.

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Tossed in Choice of Sauce. With Ranch or Blue Cheese. On a bun with Lettuce, Tomato & Onions

BYO Wilbur Chicken Bowl

$12.00+

BYO. Pick Your Base. Pick your Sauce. With Ranch or Blue Cheese.

Taco | Taco Bowl | Totcho

Brisket Tacos

$12.00

Shredded Cheese, Choice of Hawaiian Salsa or Fresh Pico, Chipotle Ranch. Piggy Chips Or Chips & Salsa

Pulled Pork Tacos

$10.00

Topped with Pico de Gallo, Cheese & Chipotle Ranch

Burnt Ends Tacos

$14.00

Topped with Pico de Gallo, Cheese & Chipotle Ranch

Fried Shrimp Tacos

$14.00

Shredded Cheese, Choice of Hawaiian Salsa or Fresh Pico, Chipotle Ranch. Piggy Chips Or Chips & Salsa

Totchos

Tater Tots topped with your choice of meat, Lettuce, Jalapeno, Gouda Cheese Sauce, Pico de Gallo, side of Salsa & Sour Cream

Burger

Barnyard Burger

$16.00

1/2# Burger topped with Candied Bacon, Smoked Turkey, Pulled Pork & Spicy BBQ

BBB

$16.00

1/2# Burger, Hunter's Sausage, Candied Bacon, Bourbon Sauce

Gouda Burger

$14.00

1/2# Burger, Smoked Gouda Cheese, Candied Bacon, Garlic Aioli

Black & Blue Burger

$14.00

1/2# Cajun Seasoned Burger, Blue Cheese, Lettuce, Candied Bacon, Garlic Aioli

SOS Burger

$14.00

1/2# Burger, Pepperjack Cheese, Onion Ring, Wilbur's Wildfire Sauce

Popper Burger

$16.00

1/2# Burger, Hopper Popper, Pepperjack Cheese, Candied Bacon, Raspberry Cream Cheese

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$12.00

1/2# Burger, Swiss Cheese, Sauteed Mushrooms

Wilbur Burger

$12.00

1/2# Burger Choice of Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickles

Veggie Burger

$12.00

Black Bean Veggie Burger, Choice of Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickles

Plain Jane Burger

$10.00

1/2# Burger No Toppings

Kids

Kids Hot Dog

$5.00

Kids Brisket Slider

$7.00

Kids Pork Slider

$5.00

Kids Chilled Turkey Slider

$6.00

Kids Ribs

$6.00

Kids Mac & Cheese

$5.00

Kids Chicken

$6.00

Kids Plane Jane Burger

$10.00

Dessert

Keylime Pie

$4.50

Red Velvet Cake

$4.50

Chocolate Mud Cake

$9.00

Caramel Pretzel Brownie

$4.00

UGLY Cheesecake (Rotating Flavors)

$8.00

Family Style To-Go

Family Style Sides

Caramel Pretzel Brownies

$4.00+

Mac & Cheese

$3.00+

Creamy Coleslaw

$2.75+

Pork & Beans

$2.75+

Potato Salad

$2.75+

Mashed Potatoes

$2.75+

Cowboy Caviar

$2.75+

*Cowboy Caviar - Black Beans, Pinto Beans, Peppers, Onions, Corn. Served Chilled in a Vinaigrette Sauce

Jasmine Rice

$2.75+

Cornbread

$1.50+

Family Salad

$9.00+

Homemade Brisket Chili & Cornbread

$6.50+

Homemade Brisket Beer Cheese Soup

$6.50+

Quart Mashed Potatoes

$14.00

Quart Cowboy Caviar

$14.00

Quart Mac & Cheese

$14.00

Quart Pork & Beans

$14.00

Quart Creamy Coleslaw

$14.00

Quart Potato Salad

$14.00

Pint Mashed Potatoes

$7.00

Pint Cowboy Caviar

$7.00

Pint Mac & Cheese

$7.00

Pint Pork & Beans

$7.00

Pint Creamy Coleslaw

$7.00

Pint Potato Salad

$7.00

Pint Hawaiian Salsa

$12.00

Pint Rasberry Chipotle Sauce

$12.00

Family Brisket (4 Buns)

$40.00

Family Pork (4 Buns)

$30.00

Family Turkey (4 Buns)

$30.00

Family Burnt Ends (4 Buns)

$43.00

Family Caesar Salad

$9.00

Family Southwest Salad

$9.00

Date Night

$39.00

Rack of Ribs, Kettle Chips, Piggy Sauce, Caesar Salad, Pork & Beans, Mashed Potatoes, 4 Mini Caramel Pretzel Brownies

Hungry Pack

$95.00

Family Beef Brisket, Family Pulled Pork, 8 Buns, Bag Kettle Chips, 20oz Bottle Piggy BBQ Sauce, Family Caesar Salad, Pint Mac & Cheese, Pint Cowboy Caviar, 8 Mini Caramel Pretzel Brownies

Hungry Pak + Rack

$124.00

Family Beef Brisket, Family Pulled Pork, 8 Buns, Bag Kettle Chips, 20oz Bottle Piggy BBQ Sauce, Family Caesar Salad, Pint Mac & Cheese, Pint Cowboy Caviar, 8 Mini Caramel Pretzel Brownies + Rack of Ribs

Family Style 'Que

Pulled Pork - 4 Buns, Chips, Sauce

$30.00

Beef Brisket - 4 Buns, Chips, Sauce

$40.00

Chilled Smoked Turkey - 4 Buns, Chips, Sauce

$30.00Out of stock

Burnt Ends - 4 Buns, Chips, Sauce

$43.00

Rack of Ribs, Chips Sauce

$29.00

Catering

Catering

Catering Pulled Pork

$140.00

20 Buns (or 24 Slider Buns) 2 Bags Kettle Chips, Bottle Piggy Sauce, Bottle Spicy Piggy Sauce

Catering Beef Brisket

$185.00

20 Buns (or 24Slider Buns) 2 Bags Kettle Chips, Bottle Piggy Sauce, Bottle Spicy Piggy Sauce

Catering Chilled Smoked Turkey

$140.00Out of stock

20 Buns (or 24 Slider Buns) 2 Bags Chips, Bottle Piggy Sauce, Bottle Spicy PIggy Sauce

Catering Burnt Ends

$200.00

20 Buns (or 24 Slider Buns) 2 Bags Chips, Bottle Piggy Sauce, Bottle Spicy Piggy Sauce

Cathering Ribs {10Racks}

$300.00

10 Racks of Ribs, 2 Bags Kettle Chips, Bottle Piggy Sauce, Bottle Spicy Piggy Sauce

Catering Pork & Beans

$45.00

Serves 15-20

Catering Mac & Cheese

$45.00

Serves 15-20

Catering Mashed Potatoes

$45.00

Serves 15-20

Catering Coleslaw

$45.00

Serves 15-20

Catering Potato Salad

$45.00

Serves 15-20

Caterhing Caesar Slad

$45.00

Serves 15-20

Catering Southwest Salad

$50.00

Serves 15-20

Catering Loaf Cornbread

$23.00

16 Pieces

Catering Sausage Platter

$95.00

serves 15-20

Catering Hopper Poppers {40 Count}

$80.00

serves 15-20

Catering French Fries

$30.00

serves 15-20

Catering Tater Tots

$30.00

serves 15-20

Catering Onion Rings

$30.00

serves 15-20

Catering Fried Green Beans

$70.00

serves 15-20

Catering Peperjack Mac Bites

$70.00

serves 15-20

Catering Jalapeno Cheese Curds

$70.00

serves 15-20

Catering Tater Kegs

$70.00

serves 15-20

Catering Caramel Pretzel Brownies

$45.00

Cut into 32 Mini Brownies

BBQ Taco Bar

$200.00

Serves 15-20 | Pulled Pork, Shredded Beef Brisket, 40 Flour Tortills, Tortilla Chips, Chopped Romaine, Pico de Gallo, Roasted Salsa, Cheese, Sour Cream

Burger Bar

$235.00

Serves 20 | 20 1/2# Angus Burgers, 20 Buns, Assorted Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickles, 2 Bags Kettle Chips, 20oz Piggy Sauce, 20oz Spicy Piggy Sauce, Ketchup, Mustard

Potato & Mac Bar

$245.00

Serves 15-20 | Pulled Pork, Burnt Ends, Mac & Cheese, Mashed Potatoes, Pico de Gallo, Green Onions, 2 Bags Kettle Chips, 20oz Piggy Sauce, 20oz Spicy Piggy Sauce

Wing Bar

$175.00

Serves 15-20 | 1/2 Pan Boneless Wings, 1/2 Pan Traditional Smoked Wings, Piggy Sauce, Spicy Piggy Sauce, Buffalo Sauce, Asian Zing, Homemade Piggy Ranch, 2 Bags Kettle Chips

Hopper Poppers {20 Count}

$40.00

Jalapeno Stuffed with Pulled Pork, wrapped in Candied Bacon, Smoked. Served with Roasted Raspberry Cream Cheese

Hopper Poppers {40 Count}

$80.00

Jalapeno Stuffed with Pulled Pork, wrapped in Candied Bacon, Smoked. Served with Roasted Raspberry Cream Cheese

Sausage Trio {9}

$50.00

Mix of 3 Sliced Sausages | Cajun, Philly, Hunter's with Pepperjack. Served with Sauteed Peppers & Onion & Piggy Sauce

Sausage Trio {18}

$95.00

Mix of 3 Sliced Sausages | Cajun, Philly, Hunter's with Pepperjack. Served with Sauteed Peppers & Onion & Piggy Sauce

Catering Combo Tray

$70.00

Deep Fried Green Beans, Jalapeno Cheese Curds, Pepperjack Mac Bites, Tater Kegs - With Ranch

Catering Fries, Tots, Onion Rings

$30.00

1/2 Pan Fries, Tots & Onion Rings

Lunch Buffet

$145.00

Serves 10-12 | Pulled Pork, 12 Buns, 1 Bag Kettle Chips, 20oz Piggy Sauce, Coleslaw, Mac & Cheese, 12 Mini Caramel Pretzel Brownies

Party Lunch

$215.00

Serves 18-20 | Pulled Pork, 20 Buns, 2 Bags Kettle Chips, 20oz Piggy Sauce, 20oz Spicy Piggy Sauce, Pork & Beans, Mac & Cheese, 20 Mini Caramel Pretzel Brownies

Lux Party

$399.00

Serves 18-20 | 3 Racks of RIbs, Beef Brisket, 20 Buns, 3 Bags Kettle Chips, 2x20oz Piggy Sauce, 20oz Spicy Piggy Sauce, Pork & Beans, Mashed Potatoes, Loaf Cornbread, 20 Mini Caramel Pretzel Brownies

Sterno Set Up

$10.00

Delivery

$25.00

Delivery & Set Up

$75.00

Set Up (Plate, Fork, Knife, Spoon, Napkin)

$1.50

Box Lunch

Hot Box Lunch - Pork

$13.00

{Min 8 Box Lunch} Pulled Pork Sandwich, Coleslaw, Pork & Beans, Chips, Piggy Sauce, Mini Caramel Pretzel Brownie

Hot Box Lunch - Brisket

$15.00

{Min 8 Box Lunch} Beef Brisket Sandwich, Coleslaw, Pork & Beans, Chips, Piggy Sauce, Mini Caramel Pretzel Brownie

Cold Box Lunch

$13.00

{Min 8 Box Lunch} Chilled Smoked Turkey Sandwich, Coleslaw, Pork & Beans, Chips, Piggy Sauce, Mini Caramel Pretzel Brownie

Lunch Buffet

$145.00

Serves 10-12 | Pulled Pork, 12 Buns, 1 Bag Kettle Chips, 20oz Piggy Sauce, Coleslaw, Mac & Cheese, 12 Mini Caramel Pretzel Brownies

Party Lunch

$215.00

Serves 18-20 | Pulled Pork, 20 Buns, 2 Bags Kettle Chips, 20oz Piggy Sauce, 20oz Spicy Piggy Sauce, Pork & Beans, Mac & Cheese, 20 Mini Caramel Pretzel Brownies

Lux Party

$399.00

Serves 18-20 | 3 Racks of RIbs, Beef Brisket, 20 Buns, 3 Bags Kettle Chips, 2x20oz Piggy Sauce, 20oz Spicy Piggy Sauce, Pork & Beans, Mashed Potatoes, Loaf Cornbread, 20 Mini Caramel Pretzel Brownies

Retail

Bag Chips

$7.00

Bag Chips & 20oz Sauce

$13.00

Bac Chips & 20oz Spicy Sauce

$13.00

T-Shirt

$20.00

Hat

$30.00

Rib Rub

$8.00

Poultry Rub

$8.00

Brisket Rub

$8.00

20oz Piggy BBQ Sauce

$8.00

20oz Spicy Piggy BBQ Sauce

$8.00

6 Pack 20oz Piggy Sauce

$45.00

6 Pack 20oz Spicy Piggy Sauce

$45.00

Gallon Piggy Sauce

$45.00

Gallon Spicy Piggy Sauce

$45.00
Fast. Fresh. Fabulous Bar-B-Que!

Location

816 24th Ave #118, West Fargo, ND 58078

Directions

