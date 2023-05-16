- Home
THE PIGGY BBQ OF WEST FARGO 816 24th Ave #118
No reviews yet
816 24th Ave #118
West Fargo, ND 58078
Main Menu
Starter
2 Jumbo Soft Pretzel w/ Smoked Gouda Cheese
4 Hopper Poppers
Pulled Pork Stuffed Jalapenos wrapped in Candied Bacon. Served with Chipotle Raspberry Cream Cheese.
4 Jumbo Soft Pretzel w/ Smoked Gouda Cheese
2 Soft Pretzels Served with Piggy Homemade Gouda Cheese Sauce.
4-Rib Appetizer
4 Bones Loin Back Ribs
6 Hopper Poppers
8-Rib Appetizer
8 Bones Loin Back Ribs
Basket French Fries
Basket Onion Rings
Basket Tater Tots
Corkscrew Fried Shrimp
Served with Cocktail or Tartar Sauce
Fried Green Beans
Deep Fried Green Beans served with Piggy Homemade Ranch.
House Candied Bacon
6 Strips House Candied Bacon
Jalapeno Cheese Curds
Served with Chipotle Ranch
Jumbo Tater Barrels
6 Jumbo Tater Tots filled with Bacon, Cheddar Cheese & Chives. Served with Piggy Homemade Ranch.
Pepperjack Mac & Cheese Bites
Served with Piggy Homemade Ranch
Sausage Trio
Cajun Sausage, Philly Sausage, Hunter's w/Pepperjack Sausage. Sliced & topped with sauteed peppers & onions.
Legendary 'Que
Piggy Sampler
Pulled Pork, Beef Brisket, 4-Ribs, Mac & Cheese, Pork & Beans, 2 Pc. Cornbread, Chips & Sauce. {Serves 1-3}
Piggy Platter
Pulled Pork, Beef Brisket, Chilled Smoked Turkey, Cajun Sausage, 4- Ribs, Mac & Cheese, Pork & Beans, Potato Salad, Creamy Coleslaw, 4 Pc. Cornbread, Chips & Piggy BBQ Sauce {Serves 2-4}
Legendary Ribs
Loin Back Ribs Dry Rubbed & Smoked to Perfection. Served with Kettle Chips, 1 Side & Piggy BBQ Sauce.
Pulled Pork
With 1 Side & Chips
Sliced Beef Brisket
With 1 Side & Chips
Burnt Ends
Tip of the Brisket, Smoked, Chopped & Double Smoked in our Sauce. With 1 Side & Chips
Chilled Smoked Turkey
With 1 Side & Chips & Raspberry Chipotle Sauce
Brisket Chili Dog
With 1 Side & Chips
Smoked Sausage
With 1 Side & Chips
Wilbur Club
With 1 Side & Chips
Half Wilbur Club Sandwich
With 1 Side & Chips
Spicy Pork Mac Bowl
Mac & Cheese topped with Pulled Pork, Spicy Piggy Sauce & Green Onions
Cowboy Mashed Potato Bowl
Mashed Potatoes topped with Pulled Pork, Cowboy Caviar, Spicy Piggy BBQ, Smoked Gouda Cheese
Burnt Ends Mashed Potato Bowl
Mashed Poatoes topped with Burnt Ends & Green Onions
Smoked Prime Rib Dip
Philly Style Smoked Prime Rib Dip
Salad | Soup
Caesar Salad
Chopped Romaine Lettuce, Shaved Parmesan, Garlic Croutons & Side of Caesar Dressing
Southwest Salad
Chopped Romaine Lettuce, Shredded Cheese, Garlic Croutons, Cowboy Caviar, Homemade Chipotle Ranch Dressing. *Cowboy Caviar - Black Beans, Pinto Beans, Peppers, Onions, Corn. Served Chilled in a Vinaigrette Sauce
Homemade Brisket Chili & Cornbread
Homemade Brisket Beer Cheese Soup
Cup of Soup & Side Salad
Choose Brisket Beer Cheese or Brisket Chili Choose Southwest Salad or Caesar Salad
Ala Carte Sides
Cornbread
Potato Salad
Creamy Coleslaw
Pork & Beans
Cowboy Caviar
*Cowboy Caviar - Black Beans, Pinto Beans, Peppers, Onions, Corn. Served Chilled in a Vinaigrette Sauce
Jasmine Rice
Mashed Potatoes
Mac & Cheese
Side Asparagus
Side Caesar Salad
Side Southwest Salad
Side Brisket Chili
Side Brisket Beer Cheese
Side Tots
Side Fries
Side Onion Rings
Chicken | Wings | Bowls
Taco | Taco Bowl | Totcho
Brisket Tacos
Shredded Cheese, Choice of Hawaiian Salsa or Fresh Pico, Chipotle Ranch. Piggy Chips Or Chips & Salsa
Pulled Pork Tacos
Topped with Pico de Gallo, Cheese & Chipotle Ranch
Burnt Ends Tacos
Topped with Pico de Gallo, Cheese & Chipotle Ranch
Fried Shrimp Tacos
Shredded Cheese, Choice of Hawaiian Salsa or Fresh Pico, Chipotle Ranch. Piggy Chips Or Chips & Salsa
Totchos
Tater Tots topped with your choice of meat, Lettuce, Jalapeno, Gouda Cheese Sauce, Pico de Gallo, side of Salsa & Sour Cream
Burger
Barnyard Burger
1/2# Burger topped with Candied Bacon, Smoked Turkey, Pulled Pork & Spicy BBQ
BBB
1/2# Burger, Hunter's Sausage, Candied Bacon, Bourbon Sauce
Gouda Burger
1/2# Burger, Smoked Gouda Cheese, Candied Bacon, Garlic Aioli
Black & Blue Burger
1/2# Cajun Seasoned Burger, Blue Cheese, Lettuce, Candied Bacon, Garlic Aioli
SOS Burger
1/2# Burger, Pepperjack Cheese, Onion Ring, Wilbur's Wildfire Sauce
Popper Burger
1/2# Burger, Hopper Popper, Pepperjack Cheese, Candied Bacon, Raspberry Cream Cheese
Mushroom Swiss Burger
1/2# Burger, Swiss Cheese, Sauteed Mushrooms
Wilbur Burger
1/2# Burger Choice of Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickles
Veggie Burger
Black Bean Veggie Burger, Choice of Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickles
Plain Jane Burger
1/2# Burger No Toppings
Kids
Dessert
Family Style To-Go
Family Style Sides
Caramel Pretzel Brownies
Mac & Cheese
Creamy Coleslaw
Pork & Beans
Potato Salad
Mashed Potatoes
Cowboy Caviar
*Cowboy Caviar - Black Beans, Pinto Beans, Peppers, Onions, Corn. Served Chilled in a Vinaigrette Sauce
Jasmine Rice
Cornbread
Family Salad
Homemade Brisket Chili & Cornbread
Homemade Brisket Beer Cheese Soup
Quart Mashed Potatoes
Quart Cowboy Caviar
Quart Mac & Cheese
Quart Pork & Beans
Quart Creamy Coleslaw
Quart Potato Salad
Pint Mashed Potatoes
Pint Cowboy Caviar
Pint Mac & Cheese
Pint Pork & Beans
Pint Creamy Coleslaw
Pint Potato Salad
Pint Hawaiian Salsa
Pint Rasberry Chipotle Sauce
Family Brisket (4 Buns)
Family Pork (4 Buns)
Family Turkey (4 Buns)
Family Burnt Ends (4 Buns)
Family Caesar Salad
Family Southwest Salad
Date Night
Rack of Ribs, Kettle Chips, Piggy Sauce, Caesar Salad, Pork & Beans, Mashed Potatoes, 4 Mini Caramel Pretzel Brownies
Hungry Pack
Family Beef Brisket, Family Pulled Pork, 8 Buns, Bag Kettle Chips, 20oz Bottle Piggy BBQ Sauce, Family Caesar Salad, Pint Mac & Cheese, Pint Cowboy Caviar, 8 Mini Caramel Pretzel Brownies
Hungry Pak + Rack
Family Beef Brisket, Family Pulled Pork, 8 Buns, Bag Kettle Chips, 20oz Bottle Piggy BBQ Sauce, Family Caesar Salad, Pint Mac & Cheese, Pint Cowboy Caviar, 8 Mini Caramel Pretzel Brownies + Rack of Ribs
Family Style 'Que
Catering
Catering
Catering Pulled Pork
20 Buns (or 24 Slider Buns) 2 Bags Kettle Chips, Bottle Piggy Sauce, Bottle Spicy Piggy Sauce
Catering Beef Brisket
20 Buns (or 24Slider Buns) 2 Bags Kettle Chips, Bottle Piggy Sauce, Bottle Spicy Piggy Sauce
Catering Chilled Smoked Turkey
20 Buns (or 24 Slider Buns) 2 Bags Chips, Bottle Piggy Sauce, Bottle Spicy PIggy Sauce
Catering Burnt Ends
20 Buns (or 24 Slider Buns) 2 Bags Chips, Bottle Piggy Sauce, Bottle Spicy Piggy Sauce
Cathering Ribs {10Racks}
10 Racks of Ribs, 2 Bags Kettle Chips, Bottle Piggy Sauce, Bottle Spicy Piggy Sauce
Catering Pork & Beans
Serves 15-20
Catering Mac & Cheese
Serves 15-20
Catering Mashed Potatoes
Serves 15-20
Catering Coleslaw
Serves 15-20
Catering Potato Salad
Serves 15-20
Caterhing Caesar Slad
Serves 15-20
Catering Southwest Salad
Serves 15-20
Catering Loaf Cornbread
16 Pieces
Catering Sausage Platter
serves 15-20
Catering Hopper Poppers {40 Count}
serves 15-20
Catering French Fries
serves 15-20
Catering Tater Tots
serves 15-20
Catering Onion Rings
serves 15-20
Catering Fried Green Beans
serves 15-20
Catering Peperjack Mac Bites
serves 15-20
Catering Jalapeno Cheese Curds
serves 15-20
Catering Tater Kegs
serves 15-20
Catering Caramel Pretzel Brownies
Cut into 32 Mini Brownies
BBQ Taco Bar
Serves 15-20 | Pulled Pork, Shredded Beef Brisket, 40 Flour Tortills, Tortilla Chips, Chopped Romaine, Pico de Gallo, Roasted Salsa, Cheese, Sour Cream
Burger Bar
Serves 20 | 20 1/2# Angus Burgers, 20 Buns, Assorted Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickles, 2 Bags Kettle Chips, 20oz Piggy Sauce, 20oz Spicy Piggy Sauce, Ketchup, Mustard
Potato & Mac Bar
Serves 15-20 | Pulled Pork, Burnt Ends, Mac & Cheese, Mashed Potatoes, Pico de Gallo, Green Onions, 2 Bags Kettle Chips, 20oz Piggy Sauce, 20oz Spicy Piggy Sauce
Wing Bar
Serves 15-20 | 1/2 Pan Boneless Wings, 1/2 Pan Traditional Smoked Wings, Piggy Sauce, Spicy Piggy Sauce, Buffalo Sauce, Asian Zing, Homemade Piggy Ranch, 2 Bags Kettle Chips
Hopper Poppers {20 Count}
Jalapeno Stuffed with Pulled Pork, wrapped in Candied Bacon, Smoked. Served with Roasted Raspberry Cream Cheese
Hopper Poppers {40 Count}
Jalapeno Stuffed with Pulled Pork, wrapped in Candied Bacon, Smoked. Served with Roasted Raspberry Cream Cheese
Sausage Trio {9}
Mix of 3 Sliced Sausages | Cajun, Philly, Hunter's with Pepperjack. Served with Sauteed Peppers & Onion & Piggy Sauce
Sausage Trio {18}
Mix of 3 Sliced Sausages | Cajun, Philly, Hunter's with Pepperjack. Served with Sauteed Peppers & Onion & Piggy Sauce
Catering Combo Tray
Deep Fried Green Beans, Jalapeno Cheese Curds, Pepperjack Mac Bites, Tater Kegs - With Ranch
Catering Fries, Tots, Onion Rings
1/2 Pan Fries, Tots & Onion Rings
Lunch Buffet
Serves 10-12 | Pulled Pork, 12 Buns, 1 Bag Kettle Chips, 20oz Piggy Sauce, Coleslaw, Mac & Cheese, 12 Mini Caramel Pretzel Brownies
Party Lunch
Serves 18-20 | Pulled Pork, 20 Buns, 2 Bags Kettle Chips, 20oz Piggy Sauce, 20oz Spicy Piggy Sauce, Pork & Beans, Mac & Cheese, 20 Mini Caramel Pretzel Brownies
Lux Party
Serves 18-20 | 3 Racks of RIbs, Beef Brisket, 20 Buns, 3 Bags Kettle Chips, 2x20oz Piggy Sauce, 20oz Spicy Piggy Sauce, Pork & Beans, Mashed Potatoes, Loaf Cornbread, 20 Mini Caramel Pretzel Brownies
Sterno Set Up
Delivery
Delivery & Set Up
Set Up (Plate, Fork, Knife, Spoon, Napkin)
Box Lunch
Hot Box Lunch - Pork
{Min 8 Box Lunch} Pulled Pork Sandwich, Coleslaw, Pork & Beans, Chips, Piggy Sauce, Mini Caramel Pretzel Brownie
Hot Box Lunch - Brisket
{Min 8 Box Lunch} Beef Brisket Sandwich, Coleslaw, Pork & Beans, Chips, Piggy Sauce, Mini Caramel Pretzel Brownie
Cold Box Lunch
{Min 8 Box Lunch} Chilled Smoked Turkey Sandwich, Coleslaw, Pork & Beans, Chips, Piggy Sauce, Mini Caramel Pretzel Brownie
Retail
Bag Chips
Bag Chips & 20oz Sauce
Bac Chips & 20oz Spicy Sauce
T-Shirt
Hat
Rib Rub
Poultry Rub
Brisket Rub
20oz Piggy BBQ Sauce
20oz Spicy Piggy BBQ Sauce
6 Pack 20oz Piggy Sauce
6 Pack 20oz Spicy Piggy Sauce
Gallon Piggy Sauce
Gallon Spicy Piggy Sauce
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Fast. Fresh. Fabulous Bar-B-Que!
816 24th Ave #118, West Fargo, ND 58078