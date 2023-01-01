The Pigpen imageView gallery

The Pigpen Pigpen

263 Reviews

$$

106 Pershing

San Antonio, TX 78209

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Pig Pen Food

Food

Full Nacho

$14.95

Brisket Grilled Cheese

$12.95

Adult Slider

$5.95

Adult Tenders

$8.95

Crispy Dog

$7.50

Hot Chicken Slider

$4.50

Pretzel Salty

$7.50

Pretzel Sweet

$8.50

Chopped Wedge

$8.95

Taco Salad

$8.95

Kid Nuggets

$6.50

Kid Grilled Cheese

$6.50

Kid Slider

$6.50

Dip Trio

$7.95

Sides

$3.00

Ice Cream Cup

$2.76

Fish Special

$10.99

Fajita Taco Plate

$13.75Out of stock

Churro Basket (Special)

$7.50

Ms. Piggy (Special)

$10.95

Picadillo Nachos (Special)

$10.00

Chicken on a Stick

$6.95

Jalapeno Poppers (6ct)

$9.75Out of stock

Beef Fajita Taco (Special)

$3.95Out of stock

Merchandise

Tank Top

Tank

$18.48

Dry Fit

$18.48

FIESTA MEDAL

2020 Medal

$8.00

Smoke Shack Menu

Snacks

Frito Pie

$7.00

Smoke Shack Mac

$6.00

Meals

Sliders (1 Sliders + 2 Sides)

$8.00

Sliders (2 Sliders + 2 Sides)

$10.50

Adult Tenders

$10.00

For The Kids

Slider (1 Sliders + 1 Sides)

$5.00

Kid Tenders

$7.50

Kid Grilled Cheese

$6.50

Meat

Brisket / LB

$6.00+

Pulled Pork / LB

$3.50+

Sausage / LINK

$4.25

Turkey / LB

$3.75+

Ribs / EACH

$2.75

Ribs / RACK

$33.00

Chicken Quarter

$4.00

BBQ Plates

1 Meat

$15.00

2 Meat

$16.00

3 Meat

$18.00

Kids Plate

$10.00

Adult Plate

$15.00

Sides

1 Side

$2.95

3 Sides

$9.00

4 Sides

$11.00

Pint

$6.00

Quart

$11.00

Sandwiches

Chopped Brisket Sandy

$8.50+

Pulled Pork Sandy

$8.50+

Turkey Sandy

$8.50+

Two Meat Sandy

$8.50+

Big Dog

$12.50

Brisket Grilled Cheese

$8.50+

Tejas Hot Chicken

$8.50+

Marble Sandy

$8.50+

Lean Sandy

$8.50+

Drinks

Tea / Lemonade

$2.50

Can Soda

$2.00

Bottled Water

$2.00

Bulk

Box of Sliders

$38.00

Pigpen Special Event

Gin

Well

$6.00

Mid Shelf

$7.50

Top Shelf

$10.00

Rum

Well

$6.00

Mid Shelf

$7.50

Whiskey

Well

$6.00

Mid Shelf

$7.50

Top Shelf

$10.00

Vodka

Well

$6.00

Mid Shelf

$7.50

Top Shelf

$10.00

Tequila

Well

$6.00

Top Shelf

$10.00

Scotch

Top Shelf

$10.00

Cordials/Liquer

Cordials/Liquer

$6.00

Cocktails

Cocktails

$7.50

Beer

Domestic Beer

$5.50

Import/ Craft Beer

$6.00

Wines

Wines

$8.00

Fathers Day Specials

Draft Beers

Altstadt Amber

$4.75

Convect Hill

$6.00

Dos XX

$4.50

High Wheel Betty Kolsh

$6.00

Left Hand Mil Stout

$6.84

Pinthouse

$7.31

Love Struck

$6.39

Shiner

$4.50

True Love Sour

$7.00

Viva Amarillo

$5.00

Viva Battle of Hops IPA

$5.47

Yellow Rose

$7.31

Martin House Pils

$5.47

Modelo

$4.50

Jack

Jack

$4.62
Attributes and Amenities
check markLive Music
check markHappy Hour
check markRestroom
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

106 Pershing, San Antonio, TX 78209

Directions

Gallery
The Pigpen image

Similar restaurants in your area

Tong's Thai Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
1146 Austin Hwy San Antonio, TX 78209
View restaurantnext
Wild Barley Kitchen and Brewery -
orange starNo Reviews
8403 Broadway, San Antonio, TX 78209 San Antonio, TX 78209
View restaurantnext
EZ's Brick Oven & Grill - Alamo
orange starNo Reviews
6498 N. New Braunfels Ave San Antonio, TX 78209
View restaurantnext
Paloma Blanca Mexican Cuisine - Broadway, Alamo Heights
orange starNo Reviews
5800 Broadway St San Antonio, TX 78209
View restaurantnext
Smoke Shack Catering - Catering
orange star4.7 • 29
3714 Broadway San Antonio, TX 78209
View restaurantnext
Bird Bakery - San Antonio - 5912 BROADWAY STREET
orange starNo Reviews
5912 BROADWAY STREET San Antonio, TX 78209
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in San Antonio

Smoke Shack
orange star4.7 • 29
3714 Broadway San Antonio, TX 78209
View restaurantnext
Smoke Shack Catering - Catering
orange star4.7 • 29
3714 Broadway San Antonio, TX 78209
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near San Antonio
North Central
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Downtown
review star
Avg 4.2 (21 restaurants)
Southtown
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Tobin Hill
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Huebner/ Leon Creeks
review star
Avg 4 (3 restaurants)
Stone Oak
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
King William
review star
Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
San Antonio International Airport Vicinity
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston