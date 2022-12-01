Restaurant header imageView gallery
Food Trucks
American

The Pigs Gig

No reviews yet

2820 Historic Decatur Road

San Diego, CA 92106

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Brisket Sandwich
Crunchy Vinegar Slaw
Bourbon Baked Beans

Featured Items

(2) Meat Combo Plate

$22.95

(4) oz of any meat. choice of two sides

The Headliner

$19.95

12-hour beef brisket, 10-hour pulled pork, hot link, bbq sauce, soft potato bun. Choice of a side.

Loaded Brisket Mac

$18.95

12-hour brisket, bbq sauce, crushed fritos, green onions

Plates

Brisket Plate

$22.95

1/2 pound of meat. choice of two sides, bread & bbq sauce

Pulled Pork Plate

$19.95

1/2 pound of meat. choice of two sides, bread & bbq sauce

Pulled Chicken Plate

$19.95

1/2 pound of meat. choice of two sides

Hot Link Plate

$19.95

two links and choice of two sides

(3) Meat Combo Plate

$27.95

(4) oz of any meat. choice of two sides

(4) Meat Combo Plate

$31.95

4oz of any meat. choice of two sides

Sandwiches

Brisket Sandwich

$19.95

12-hour smoked brisket, house bbq sauce & soft potato bun. Choice of a side.

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$16.95

10-hour smoked pork shoulder. house slaw, soft potato bun, house bbq sauce. Choice of a side.

Pulled Chicken Sandwich

$16.95

smoked, shredded & braised chicken thighs. house slaw, soft potato bun, bbq sauce. Choice of a side.

Sausage Sandwich

$16.95

The Pig Mac

$17.95

pulled pork, topped w/ creamy mac-n-cheese, house bbq sauce, soft potato bun. Choice of a side.

The Frontman

$17.95

house hot link, pulled pork, crunchy vinegar slaw, house bbq sauce. Choice of a side.

Tacos

Brisket Taco

$6.95

Pulled Pork Taco

$5.50

flour tortilla, house guacamole & fresh salsa

Pulled Chicken Taco

$5.50

fresh flour tortilla, house guacamole & fresh salsa

Sausage Taco

$6.95

Nachos

Brisket Nachos

$19.95

cheese sauce, baked beans, fresh salsa, jalapeños

Pulled Pork Nachos

$16.95

cheese sauce, baked beans, fresh salsa, jalapeños

Pulled Chicken Nachos

$16.95

cheese sauce, baked beans, fresh salsa, jalapeños

Sides

Creamy Mac-N-Cheese

$6.00+

Crunchy Vinegar Slaw

$6.00+

Vegan & Gluten Free

Bourbon Baked Beans

$6.00+

Gluten Free (contains meat)

Potato Salad

$6.00+

Steamed Veggies

$6.00+

Vegan & Gluten Free

Bag of Fritos

$3.00

A La Carte Meat

Brisket Per Oz

$1.87

Pulled Pork Per Oz

$1.50

Pulled Chicken Per OZ

$1.50

Hot Link EACH

$6.00

Specialties

Loaded Pork Mac

$17.95

pulled pork, house hot link, house bbq sauce, crushed fritos, green onions

Meal Deals

(2) Pulled Pork Sandwich Special

$19.95

Taco Trio

$15.95

Extras

Tortilla

$0.25

Pickled Jalapeno

$0.50

BBQ Sauce (6 oz)

$5.00

Single of Cheese Sauce

$2.00

Pint of Cheese Sauce

$4.00

Quart of Cheese Sauce

$8.00

Salad Dressing

$0.50

Salad Dressing (6 oz)

$5.00

Salads

Brisket Salad

$16.95

Pulled Pork Salad

$14.95

BBQ Chicken Salad

$14.95

Sausage Salad

$14.95

Craftoberfest

Beer Brat

$9.95

housemade sauerkraut & house whole grain mustard

(2) Beer Brats

$17.95

housemade sauerkraut & house whole grain mustard

Apple Strudel

$6.95

fresh baked strudel, whipped cream, caramel sauce

Drinks

Water

$2.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
2820 Historic Decatur Road, San Diego, CA 92106

