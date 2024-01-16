This restaurant does not have any images
The Pike 2 bar & Grill 10010 Springfield Pike
Woodlawn, OH 45215
Food Menu
Appetizers
- Mozzarella Cheese Sticks (6)
Served with marinara$8.00
- Cheese Poppers
Served with ranch$8.50
- Fried Mushrooms
Served with ranch or horsey sauce$8.50OUT OF STOCK
- Potato Skins (5)
Loaded with bacon and cheese$9.50
- Homemade Chicken Tenders
Served with your choice of dipping sauce$10.50
- Beer Battered Onion Rings
Served with ranch or horsey sauce$6.00OUT OF STOCK
- Basket of Fresh Cut Fries$4.50
- Chili Cheese Fries$9.00OUT OF STOCK
- Quesadilla$10.50
Wings
- 6 Wings
Served as Breaded or Naked (no flour) with choice of dipping sauce$10.50
- 12 Wings
Served as Breaded or Naked (no flour) with choice of dipping sauce$15.50
- 18 Wings
Served as Breaded or Naked (no flour) with choice of dipping sauce$24.50
- 50 Wings
Served as Breaded or Naked (no flour) with choice of dipping sauce$55.00
Homemade Soups & Salads
- Chef Salad
Served with tomato, onion, cheese, egg, ham, and turkey$12.00OUT OF STOCK
- Spicy Texas Style Chili (cup)
Served with crackers. Cheese, onion and sour cream for additional charge$5.00OUT OF STOCK
- Spicy Texas Style Chili (bowl)
Served with crackers. Cheese, onion and sour cream for additional charge$6.50OUT OF STOCK
- Large Salad
Served with lettuce, tomato, cheese, and egg$9.50
Burgers
- Turkey Burger
1/2 pound turkey patty, topped with mayo, tomato, lettuce and onion. Served with a pickle spear and chips$11.50
- Veggie Burger$11.50OUT OF STOCK
- Hamburger
1/2 pound fresh ground chuck angus burger, topped with mayo, tomato, lettuce and onion. Served with a pickle spear and chips$9.50
- Cheeseburger
1/2 pound fresh ground chuck angus burger, topped with mayo, tomato, lettuce and onion. Served with a pickle spear and chips$11.50
- Bacon Cheeseburger
1/2 pound fresh ground chuck angus burger, topped with mayo, tomato, lettuce and onion. Served with a pickle spear and chips$12.50
- Black & Bleu Burger
1/2 pound fresh ground chuck angus burger with Cajun seasoning topped with bleu cheese, topped with mayo, tomato, lettuce and onion. Served with a pickle spear and chips$12.50OUT OF STOCK
- Fire House Burger
1/2 pound fresh ground chuck angus burger with pepperjack cheese, jalapenos. Served with a pickle spear and chips$11.50OUT OF STOCK
Hot Sandwiches
- Grilled Cheese$6.00OUT OF STOCK
- Grilled Ham and Cheese$8.50OUT OF STOCK
- Grilled Turkey and Cheese$8.50OUT OF STOCK
- Fried Chicken Sandwich
Served Plain or with choice of dipping sauce, topped with mayo, tomato, and lettuce$11.50
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Served Plain or with choice of dipping sauce, topped with mayo, tomato, and lettuce$11.50
- Fish Hoagie
Topped with lettuce and tomato. Tartar sauce on the side.$11.00OUT OF STOCK
Cold Sandwiches
Extras
Daily special
Bar Menu
Gin
Tequila
- Well Tequila$4.00
- 1800 Silver$8.00
- 1800 Reposado$9.00
- Cuervo Gold$6.50
- Cuervo Silver$6.00
- Don Julio Anejo$13.00
- Patron Anejo$12.00
- Patron Silver$10.00
- Sauvecito Reposado$9.00OUT OF STOCK
- Patron Reposado$11.00
- Sauvecito Anejo$9.50OUT OF STOCK
- Teremana Blanco$7.00
- Casamigos Blanco$12.00
- Casamigos Reposado$13.50
- Casamigos Anejo$15.00
- Don Julio Reposado$13.50
- Don Julio Blanco$12.00
- Hornitos$7.50
- Milagro Reposado$7.00OUT OF STOCK
- Milagro Anejo$7.50OUT OF STOCK
- Teremana Reposado$7.25OUT OF STOCK
- Teremana Anejo$7.50OUT OF STOCK
Whiskey
- Well Whiskey$4.00
- Angels Envy$13.00
- Basil Hayden$11.00
- Bulliet$7.00
- Elijah Craig$8.00
- Jack Daniels$5.00
- Jim Beam$5.00
- Knob Creek$8.00
- Seagrams 7$5.00
- Makers Mark$8.00
- Wild Turkey$7.00
- Woodford Reserve$7.00
- Basil Hayden Toast$13.00
- Bulliet$7.00
- 1792$10.00
- Blanton's$20.50
- Canadian Club$5.00
- Crown Royal$7.00
- Crown Apple$7.25
- Crown Peach$7.25
- Crown Vanilla$7.25
- Eagle Rare$15.00
- Fireball$5.50
- Jameson$8.00
- Johnnie Walker Red$8.00
- Johnnie Walker Black$10.00
- Southern Comfort$4.50
- American Honey$7.00
- Red Stag$5.00
- McKenna 10 year$15.00
Scotch/Bourbon
Liqueurs/Cordials
Cocktails
- Alabama Slammer$7.00
- Appletini$10.00
- Bloody Mary$10.00
- Blueberry Lemonade$10.00
- Champagne Cocktail$10.00
- Cosmopolitan$12.00
- Daiquiri$10.00
- Dark 'N Stormy$12.00
- Gimlet$10.00
- Greyhound$10.00
- Hot Toddy$8.00
- Hurricane$12.00
- Lemon Drop$10.00
- Long Island Iced Tea$10.00
- Madras$10.00
- Mai Tai$10.00
- Manhattan$14.00
- Margarita$10.00
- Martini$10.00
- Mimosa$10.00
- Mint Julep$10.00
- Mojito$10.00
- Moscow Mule$10.00OUT OF STOCK
- Mudslide$12.00
- Old Fashioned$10.00
- Rob Roy$12.00
- Sazerac$10.00
- Screwdriver$10.00
- Sea Breeze$10.00
- Sidecar$12.00
- Tequila Sunrise$10.00
- Tom Collins$10.00
- Whiskey Smash$10.00
- Whiskey Sour$8.00
- White Russian$10.00
- Liquid Marijuana$12.00
- Blue MF$10.00
- Ameretto Sour$8.00
- Blue Magic$12.00
- Pink Starburst$8.00
- Green Tea$10.00
- White Tea$10.00
- Ciroc Island$13.00
Wine
Red Wine
Water
Beer
Domestic
- Budweiser Bottle$3.50
- Budweiser Draft$3.00
- Busch Light Draft$2.50
- Bud Light Bottle$3.50
- Bud Light Draft$3.00
- Michelob Ultra Draft$3.00
- Michelob Ultra Bottle$3.50
- Miller Lite Bottle$3.50
- Coors Light Bottle$3.50
- Miller High Life Bottle$3.50
- Sam Adams Draft$3.00
- Yuengling$3.50
- Bud Zero Can$2.00
- Miller Light Draft$3.00
Import
Craft Beer
Seltzer
White Claw
Nutrl Vodka Seltzer
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
