Bars & Lounges
American
Seafood

PIKE RESTAURANT AND BAR

1,848 Reviews

$$

1836 E 4th St

Long Beach, CA 90802

Appetizer

Basket O' Fries

$5.95

Regular or "Cajunized"

Buffalo Cauliflower "Wings"

$12.95

Served with Fries

Calamari Fritti

$13.95

Lemon, Cocktail Sauce

Ceviche

$9.95

Chicken Strip Basket

$13.95

Served with fries

Chili Cheese Fries

$9.50

Chips And Salsa

$3.95

Guacamole & Chips

$6.95

Lobster Cocktail

$11.95

Onion Rings

$8.95

Pike Hot Wings

$14.50

Classic Buffalo or House BBQ Sauce. Served with Fries

Hummus Dip

$8.95

Shrimp Cocktail

$9.50

Salad

BBQ Chicken Caesar Salad

$13.95

House Salad

$6.95

Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Cucumber, Croutons, Cheese

Caesar Salad

$6.95

Soups

Chili

$6.95

Clam Chowder

$6.95

Vegan Chili

$6.95

Burger

Pike Burger

$14.95

Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle, 1000 Island, on a French Roll

BBQ Bacon Burger

$16.95

Bacon, Pike's own BBQ sauce.

Jalapeño Cheeseburger

$15.95

Roasted Jalapeños, Swiss Cheese.

Beyond Burger

$16.95

Vegan Pepperjack, Grilled Onions, Avocado, Vegan 1000 Island on a Brioche Bun

Blue Cheese Burger

$16.95

Blue Cheese Crumbles, Bacon

Sandwich

Shrimp Po'Boy

$13.95

Jumbo Fried Shrimp, Sriracha Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Pickles on French Roll

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$14.50

Breaded Chicken Breast, Buffalo Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion on a Brioche Bun

Grilled Mahi Mahi Sandwich

$15.95

Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickles, Mayo on a French Roll

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$8.95

Cheddar & Jack Cheese on Sourdough

Chicken Club Sandwich

$13.95

Chicken, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion and mayo served on sourdough

BLT

$10.00

French Dip Sandwich

$13.95

Tacos

Baja Fish Tacos

$13.50

Cilantro/Cabbage Mix, Lime Crema, Tomatoes & Cheese

Grilled Mahi Mahi Tacos

$15.95

Cilantro/Cabbage Mix, Lime Crema, Tomatoes & Cheese

Lobster Tacos

$16.95

Cilantro/Cabbage Mix, Lime Crema, Tomatoes & Cheese

Mushroom Tacos

$13.50

Cilantro/Cabbage Mix, Lime Crema, Tomatoes & Cheese

Shrimp Tacos

$13.95

Cilantro/Cabbage Mix, Lime Crema, Tomatoes & Cheese

Pasta

Buffalo Chicken Mac 'N' Cheese

$17.95

Mac 'N' Cheese

$11.95

Lobster Mac 'N' Cheese

$18.95

Entrée

Fish 'N' Chips

$16.50

Fried fish served with Pike fries and coleslaw

Lobster Chimichanga

$18.95

w/ Shrimp Sauce

Seafood Combo

$18.50

Fried Shrimp and Fish served with fries and coleslaw

Shrimp 'N' Chips

$17.50

Fried shrimp served with fries and coleslaw

Dessert

Cheesecake by Chuck

$8.50
check markIntimate
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Order Beer and Cocktails TOGO when you arrive!!

