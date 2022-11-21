Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Pilot House 14 Gallo Road

review star

No reviews yet

14 Gallo Road

Sandwich, MA 02563

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Salmon Poké Bowl
Ahi Tuna Tartare
Salmon

Raw Bar

Shrimp Cocktail

$14.00

5 chilled pieces, cocktail sauce, lemon

Appetizers

Ahi Tuna Tartare

Ahi Tuna Tartare

$16.00

Ahi tuna, sesame seeds, fresh mango, avocado, jalapenos, wasabi crema, mango, soy pearls

Blackened Scallops

$15.00

Seasoned scallops, spring greens, garlic & herb aioli. Gluten-Free.

Cape Cod Steamers

Cape Cod Steamers

$15.00

Steamed local soft shell clams in their own broth, served with drawn butter

Chicken Fingers

$11.00Out of stock

Fried chicken tenderloins, blue cheese dressing, celery

Clams Casino

Clams Casino

$15.00

Broiled sweet Monomoy littlenecks, casino butter, seasoned bread crumbs, bacon

Crab Cake

$14.00

Fresh crab cake made with jumbo crab meat, cajun remoulade sauce, spring greens

Fried Brussel Sprouts

$8.00

Deep-fried & tossed in sweet chili sauce, topped with sambal aioli, toasted sesame seeds & pickled ginger

Fried Calamari

$14.00

lightly breaded, tender atlantic squid, baby arugula, cherry tomatoes, pickled red onions, lemon aioli

Natural Chicken Wings

$12.00Out of stock

Baked wings finished in the fryer

Smoky Pork Nachos

$14.00

Tri-color tortilla chips, smoked pulled pork, pepper jack cheese, black beans, sliced pickled jalapeńos, roasted corn, pico de gallo, sour cream. GF.

Mussels

$13.00

Fresh local mussels, white wine, garlic, lemon, fresh herbs, grilled Portuguese bread & lemon butter

Stuffed Quahog

$6.00

house-made stuffed local quahog, linguica, fresh herbs, red peppers

Wonton Tuna Nachos

$17.00

Fried wontons, furikake encrusted tuna, mango, wakame seaweed salad, cucumber wasabi crema, unagi soy glaze, toasted sesame seeds.

Soups, Salads, Bowls

Cup Clam Chowder

$6.00
Bowl Clam Chowder

Bowl Clam Chowder

$8.00

Cup Portuguese Kale Soup

$5.00

Bowl Portuguese Kale Soup

$7.00

Cup Lobster Bisque

$6.00

Bowl Lobster Bisque

$8.00

Small House Salad

$5.00

Baby field greens, grape tomatoes, cucumber, red onion. GF.

Large House Salad

$9.00

Baby field greens, grape tomatoes, cucumber, red onion. GF.

Small Caesar

$6.00

Chopped romaine, Romano cheese, croutons, anchovy fillets, Caesar dressing.

Large Caesar

$10.00

Chopped romaine hearts, Romano cheese, croutons, anchovy fillets, Caesar dressing.

Caprese Salad

Caprese Salad

$11.00

Sliced local tomatoes, fresh basil, mozzarella, smoked sea salt, drizzled with balsamic. GF.

Arugula Salad

Arugula Salad

$13.00

Baby arugula, cantaloupe, burrata, roasted pistachios, crispy fried prosciutto, honey truffle vinaigrette. GF

Wedge Salad

Wedge Salad

$12.00

Heart of romaine, cherry tomatoes, crispy pancetta, gorgonzola dressing. GF.

Gorgonzola Salad

Gorgonzola Salad

$13.00

Mixed greens, grape tomatoes, red & yellow peppers, red onions, dried cranberries, walnuts, gorgonzola cheese & house vinaigrette. GF.

Salmon Poké Bowl

$15.00

sushi-grade sashimi, sesame oil & seeds, tamari soy, scallions, avocado, yuzu pearls, bean sprouts, pickled ginger, watermelon radishes, furikake sushi rice, cilantro, microgreens.

Baja Quinoa Bowl

$14.00

Chilled quinoa, avocado, roasted corn, bacon bits, pickled onion, jalapenos, cucumbers, grape tomatoes, queso fresco, poblano crema. GF.

Vegan Bowl

$14.00

Roasted butternut squash, pickled fennel, beets, sliced apple, cashews, quinoa, alfalfa sprouts, tahini maple vinaigrette. GF.

Entrees

1 1/4 Baked Stuffed Lobster

1 1/4 Baked Stuffed Lobster

$39.00
1 1/4 Boiled Lobster

1 1/4 Boiled Lobster

$24.00

2 LB Baked Stuffed Lobster

$79.00Out of stock

2 LB Boiled Lobster

$54.00

Lazy Man's Lobster

$34.00

Baked Scallops

$24.00

Local scallops baked en casserole, sherry wine, lemon butter, light crumbs

Baked Stuffed Shrimp

$23.00

Jumbo wild gulf shrimp, seafood stuffing, lemon butter

Broiled Schrod

$20.00

Seasoned bread crumbs & lemon butter

Grilled Swordfish

$23.00

Seasoned breadcrumbs & your choice of anchovy or lemon butter

Seafood Pot Pie

Seafood Pot Pie

$24.00

Lobster, shrimp, scallops, haddock, asparagus, lobster sherry sauce, puff pastry

Salmon

$22.00

Oven roasted salmon fillet, jicama & pomegranate salsa, mango & coconut gastrique

Lobster & Mussells

$26.00

Sautéed lobster meat, PEI mussels, grilled chorizo, green peas, grape tomato saffron veloute, seafood raviolis, shaved parmesan

Portuguese Stuffed Cod

$24.00

Sherry scallop & chourico stuffing, lobster & corn newburg sauce, asparagus

Grilled Steak Tips

$22.00

In-house marinated & grilled to perfection. GF.

Big Bubba Ribs

$16.00

Dry-rubbed half rack of baby back ribs, habanero guava bbq sauce, agave fruit salsa, sweet potato fries

Fish Taco

$16.00

Grilled marinated Mahi, guacamole, pico de gallo, pepper jack cheese, cabbage, lime aioli, corn tortillas. GF.

Nori Sushi Taco

Nori Sushi Taco

$18.00

Spicy ahi tuna, furikake sushi rice, sesame seeds, mango, avocado, tobiko, unagi soy glaze, sambal aioli, tempura fried nori taco shells

Crispy Fried Seafood

Fried Scallops

$24.00

Fried Shrimp

$23.00

Fried Oysters

$23.00

Fried Native Schrod

$22.00

Fried Clams

$23.00
Fried Seafood Platter

Fried Seafood Platter

$26.00

Schrod, shrimp, scallops, clams, oysters

Sandwiches & Burgers

8oz Angus Burger

$12.00

Lettuce, tomato, red onion, on a toasted brioche bun

Caliburger

$16.00

Guacamole, salsa, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, on a toasted brioche bun

Veggie Burger

$10.00

Grilled plant-based burger, lettuce, tomato, red onion, toasted brioche bun

Grilled Salmon Burger

$14.00Out of stock

Lettuce, tomato, avocado, lemon caper aioli, served on a brioche bun

Fish Sandwich

$11.00

Lightly breaded Chatham schrod, tartar sauce, on a toasted brioche bun

Small Lobster Salad Sandwich

$26.00

Fresh native lobster meat, light mayonnaise, served on a brioche hot dog roll

Large Lobster Salad Sandwich

Large Lobster Salad Sandwich

$29.00

Fresh native lobster meat, light mayonnaise, chopped celery, served on grilled Portuguese bread

Lobster Grilled Cheese

$26.00

Fresh lobster meat, bacon, cheddar, on grilled Portuguese bread

Cape Cod Reuben

$12.00

Lightly battered cod, coleslaw, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, on grilled marble rye

Crab Cake BLT

$16.00

House-made crab cake, cold-smoked bacon, Cajun remoulade, lettuce, tomato, on a brioche bun

Reuben Grille

Reuben Grille

$13.00

Lean corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, on grilled marble rye

Grilled Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$12.00

With house-made blue cheese dressing & lettuce served on a tortilla wrap

Caprese Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Grilled chicken breast, sliced tomatoes, fresh basil, mozzarella cheese, aged balsamic glaze, basil oil, on a brioche bun

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$12.00

Served on a tortilla wrap

Specials

Salad Special

$27.00

Blackened sea scallops over blue agave and prickly pear vinaigrette, topped with blueberries, sliced oranges, strawberries, goat cheese and almonds

Scallop Special

$35.00

Pan seared scallops, topped with cranberry and butternut agrodolce, served with mascarpone risotto and roasted brussel sprouts finished with prickly pear Beurre rouge

Short Rib Special

$38.00

Korean BBQ Short Ribs Braised boneless Korean BBQ short ribs, toasted wasabi peas, sesame seeds, pickled ginger, over sushi rice cake, served with stir fry vegetables, topped with chile threads

Prime Rib

$36.00

Hickory smoked prime rib, au jus, and horseradish cream sauce, served with baked potato and asparagus

Steak Special

$36.00Out of stock

Black peppercorn encrusted Delmonico steak topped with mushroom cognac demi-glace rosemary roasted potatoes and grilled asparagus

Seafood Special

$37.00Out of stock

Sautéed shrimp, lobster meat, black olives, grilled artichoke hearts, roasted red peppers simmered in basil pesto cream sauce served over seafood raviolis topped with shaved parmesan cheese

Kids

Kids Burger & Fries

$9.00

Kids Cheeseburger & Fries

$10.00

Kids Hot Dog & Fries

$8.00

Kids Mozzarella Sticks with Sauce

$8.00

Kids Fish & Chips

$14.00

Kids Grilled Cheese & Fries

$8.00

Kids Pasta with Sauce

$8.00

Kids Pasta with Butter

$9.00

Kids Chicken Fingers & Fries

$9.00Out of stock

Kids Kids Lazy Lobster

$25.00

Sd French Fries

$3.00

Dessert

Assorted Ice Cream

$4.00

Ice Cream Sundae

$9.00

Pumpkin Pie

$9.00Out of stock

Key Lime Pie

$9.00Out of stock
Carrot Cake

Carrot Cake

$9.00

Boston Cream Pie

$9.00
Coconut Custard Pie

Coconut Custard Pie

$9.00

Cheesecake

$9.00

Pecan Pie

$9.00
Blueberry Pie

Blueberry Pie

$9.00Out of stock

Brownie Sundae

$9.00Out of stock

Mud Pie

$9.00Out of stock

Flourless Chocolate Torte

$9.00

Limoncello Raspberry Cake

$9.00Out of stock

Cappucino Cake

$9.00Out of stock

Strawberry Cream Cake

$9.00Out of stock

Tiramasu

$9.00Out of stock

Raspberry White Chocolate Cheesecake

$9.00

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$9.00

Pistachio Almond Cake

$9.00
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Open daily for lunch and dinner from 11:30AM-9:00PM. Enjoy beautiful views of the Sandwich Marina and Cape Cod Canal from anywhere in the restaurant. Offering dining inside the restaurant or outside on our lovely patio space. Serving the freshest local seafood, steaks and more, with options for all. We are not accepting reservations.

Location

14 Gallo Road, Sandwich, MA 02563

Directions

Gallery
The Pilot House image
The Pilot House image

Similar restaurants in your area

Fishermen's View
orange star4.9 • 6,412
20 Freezer Rd Sandwich, MA 02563
View restaurantnext
Off The Grid - Lil' Phatty's
orange star4.6 • 258
91 Rt. 6A Sandwich, MA 02563
View restaurantnext
OTG
orange star4.8 • 436
91 Route 6A Sandwich, MA 02563
View restaurantnext
Seafood Sam's - Sandwich
orange star4.2 • 1,279
6 Coast Guard Rd Sandwich, MA 02563
View restaurantnext
THE EDGE - Thick Square Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
91 Route 6a Sandwich, MA 02563
View restaurantnext
Moto Pizza - Sandwich
orange star4.3 • 150
8 Merchants Rd Unit 7 Sandwich, MA 02563
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Sandwich

Fishermen's View
orange star4.9 • 6,412
20 Freezer Rd Sandwich, MA 02563
View restaurantnext
Fishermen's View Seafood Market - Market
orange star4.9 • 6,412
20 Freezer Rd Sandwich, MA 02563
View restaurantnext
Seafood Sam's - Sandwich
orange star4.2 • 1,279
6 Coast Guard Rd Sandwich, MA 02563
View restaurantnext
British Beer Company - Sandwich
orange star4.4 • 1,111
46 Rte 6A Sandwich, MA 02563
View restaurantnext
Marshland Restaurant
orange star4.2 • 1,008
109 Route 6A Sandwich, MA 02563
View restaurantnext
Twin Acres Ice Cream Shoppe - 21 Route 6A
orange star4.6 • 535
21 Route 6A Sandwich, MA 02563
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Sandwich
Mashpee
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Osterville
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Hyannis
review star
Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)
East Falmouth
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
West Yarmouth
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Falmouth
review star
Avg 4.2 (20 restaurants)
Dennis
review star
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
South Yarmouth
review star
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
Plymouth
review star
Avg 4.3 (43 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston