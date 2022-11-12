The Pin Sports Bar imageView gallery

Order Again

Soft Drinks -- Tea

Pepsi

$2.49+

Diet Pepsi

$2.49+

Sierra Mist

$2.49+

Mt. Dew

$2.49+

Lemonade

$2.49+

Root Beer

$2.49+

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.49+

Dr. Pepper

$2.49+

Tea

$2.49+

Water

$2.00

Coffee bowlers

$1.75

Water

Aquafina

$2.00

Ozarka

$2.00

Ice Or Water Cup

$0.75

Can of soda

Soda can

$1.50

Turkey Sand

Grilled Reuben Wrap

$5.99

Pork Sand

$6.99

Open Faced Roast Beef Plate

$9.99

Special 4

$8.99

Special 5

$9.99

Meatloaf

Meatloaf

$9.99

Extra Meatloaf

$3.00

RB, PEPPERS, ONION,CHZ

Rb

$8.99

2 Pc Baked Chkn

2 Pc Baked Ckn

$9.99

Chicken Salad Sandwich

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$6.99

3 Tacos

Patty Melt

$8.00

3 Tacos

$5.00

Chicken fried steak

Chicken Fried Steak Sandwich

$6.99

Chicken Fried Steak Plate

$11.99

Joey's patty melt

Joeys patty melt

$8.00

Party platter

Party platter

$75.00

Twin Hotdogs

Twin Hotdogs

$6.00

Hamburger

Jr burger

$5.99

Sr burger

$8.99

Cheeseburger

Jr cheeseburger

$6.99

Sr cheeseburger

$9.69

Bacon cheeseburger

Jr bacon cheeseburger

$8.69

Sr. Bacon cheeseburger

$10.69

Bacon hamburger

Jr bacon hamburger

$7.99

Sr bacon hamburger

$9.99

Sandwiches

Veggie sandwich

$4.50

Blt

$6.49

Grilled cheese

$4.79

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$7.99

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$7.99

Garden Salad

$6.99

Hot Ham N Cheese

$5.99

Sloppy Joe

$5.00

Turkey Sand

$7.99

Turkey With Bacon

$9.99

Turkey Wrap

$7.99

Turkey Wrap With Bacon

$9.99

Add Cheese

$1.00

Roast Beef Sand

$7.99

Add Bacon

$2.00

Fried Chiken Salad

$9.99

Grilled Chicken Salad

$9.99

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$7.99

Fried Chicken Wrap

$7.99

French Fries

Small Fry

$2.99

Reg Fry

$3.99

Large Fry

$4.99

Small Cheese Fries

$3.50

Reg. Cheese Fries

$4.50

Large Cheese Fries

$5.50

Add 3oz Chili

$2.00

Bacon & Cheese

$1.50

Onion rings

Onion rings

$6.99

Pretzel Bites

Pretzel Bites

$5.99

Corn Dog Basket

Corn Dog Basket

$4.99

Corn dog Without Fries

$2.99

Okra

Okra

$5.99

Cheese Curds

Cheese Curds

$5.99

Chicken Finger Basket

Chicken Finger Basket

$8.99

Shrimp Basket

Shrimp Basket

$11.99

Quesadilla

Cheese Quesadilla

$5.00

Chicken Quesadilla

Chicken Quesadilla

$6.00

Fried pickle basket

Fried Pickles

$5.99

Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$5.99

Soup

Soup

$3.00

Chili

Chili

$5.00

Fried Pie

Blueberry

$3.00

Strawberry

$3.00

Cherry

$3.00

Cobbler

Peach

$3.00

Apple

$3.00

Cake

Tuxedo

$5.00

Carrot

$5.00

Ice cream

Ice Cream Cup

$2.25

Ice Cream Cone

$2.25

Bottle

Peach Syrup

$34.00

Burger

Drinks Special Olympics

$2.00

Cheese Burger

Cheese Burger/Fries/Drink

$9.99

Chicken Sandwich

Chicken Sandwich/Fries/Drink

$9.99

Chicken Basket

Chicken Basket/Fries/Drink

$9.99

Bacon

Add Bacon

$2.00

Potato salad

Potato Salad

$2.50

Side Salad

$2.50

Green Beans

$1.50

Okra

Add Turkey

$2.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Dine-in, Take out or delivery!

Location

702 W. Trimble Ave., Berryville, AR 72616

Directions

Gallery
The Pin Sports Bar image

