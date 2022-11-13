Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Pin Seafood House 145 East Highland Ave

42 Reviews

$$

145 East Highland Ave

San Bernardino, CA 92404

Popular Items

Mac and Cheese
Pasta Jambalaya
Cajun Garlic Noodles

Appetizers

Pin Fries

$11.00

Popcorn Shrimp w/Cajun Fries

$17.00

Fish and Chips

$16.00

Cajun Fries/Regular Fries

$7.00

Seafood Combo

Combo 1

$58.00

Combo 2

$98.00

Combo 3

$146.00

Plates & Pastas

Pasta Jambalaya

$18.00

Pasta Mardi Gras

$11.00

Alfredo Fettuccine

$11.00

Mac and Cheese

$11.00

Traditional Garlic Noodles

$11.00

Cajun Garlic Noodles

$12.00

Jalapeño Garlic Soy Shrimp Loaded Rice

$18.00

Cajun Shrimp Burger w/ Avocado Creama

$17.00

Cajun Shrimp California Burrito

$17.00

Cajun BANH MY

$11.00

The Pin Salad

$17.00

The Pin Wings

$17.00

Lemon Pepper Wings

$17.00

Seafood Mac and cheese (L)

$85.00

King crab + Rock lobster tail 10oz size

Seafood by the Pound

Shrimp (lb)

$16.00

Shrimp (Peeled) (lb)

$17.50

Crawfish (lb)

$16.00

Mussels (lb)

$15.50

Clams (lb)

$15.50

Snow Crab Legs (lb)

$57.70

King Crab Legs (lb)

$73.10

Lobster Tails (lb)

$73.10

1 Lobster Tail (S)/piece

$15.00

1 Lobster Tail (M)/ piece

$26.00

Side Order

Butter Bread ( 4pcs)

$5.00

Garlic Bread (4pcs)

$6.00

Rice ( each)

$4.00

Corn (ea)

$1.50

Potato (ea)

$1.50

Sausage (ea)

$1.50

Boiled Egg (ea)

$1.50

Extra Cajun sauce

$0.75

Drinks

Coke

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

Root Beer

$2.99

7up

$2.99

Sunkist

$2.99

Dr Pepper

$2.99

Unsweetened Iced Tea

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Water Bottle

$1.00

Guava Juice

$5.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
145 East Highland Ave, San Bernardino, CA 92404

The Pin Seafood House image
The Pin Seafood House image
The Pin Seafood House image

