Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Pine Tavern

1,317 Reviews

$$

151 Route 34

Matawan, NJ 07747

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Tavern Burger
Make Your Own Pasta
Fajitas Mixtas

Appetizers

Garlic Bread

Garlic Bread

$2.50

Sliced Bread Toasted with our Homemade Garlic Butter

Baked Goat Cheese

$12.95

With Endive, Julienne Pear, Dried Cranberries, Candied Pistachios and a Balsamic Glaze

Blackened Jumbo Shrimp

$14.95

4 Blackened Jumbo Shrimp served with Garlic Bread

Boom Boom Shrimp

$14.95

Fried Beer Battered Shrimp over Spicy Mayo

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$10.95

Mixed with Melted Creamy Cheeses and Buffalo Sauce; Served with Fresh Corn Chips

Buffalo Wings

$14.95

Asian, Buffalo, or Honey BBQ sauce

Clams Pine Tavern Style

Clams Pine Tavern Style

$12.95

Steamed Clams with Chopped Tomatoes in a Lemon, Butter, White Wine Sauce

De Selimunte Bread

$12.95Out of stock

Flat Bread with Melted Mozzarella. Topped with Prosciutto and Marinated Sliced Tomatoes

Empanadas

$8.00

Two Beef Empanadas, Fried and Served with our Homemade Aji Sauce

Escargot

$16.95Out of stock

Land Snails in the Shell with a Butter Parsley Sauce; Served With Toasted Garlic Bread

Flat Bread Bianco

$12.95Out of stock

Flat Bread with Caramelized Onions, Garlic, Melted Mozzarella and Ricotta Cheese

Fried Calamari

$14.95

Beer Battered Fried Calamari, Served with Garlic Aioli and Red Tomato Sauce

Grilled Calamari

$14.95

Grilled Whole Calamari with Tentacles, Sauteed with Jalapeno and Olive Oil

Grilled Octopus

$14.95

Sliced and Served on a Hot Cast Iron, with Olive Oil and Toasted Garlic Bread

Guacamole and Chips

$12.95

Made To Order and Served With Fresh Corn Tortilla Chips

Swedish Meatballs

$10.95

Meatballs in a Sweet Brown Sauce; Topped with Frizzled Onions

Sautéed Chorizo

$12.95

Sauteed with Peppers, Onions and Garlic

Sautéed Italian Sausage

$10.95

Served with Peppers and Onions with Toasted Garlic Bread

Shrimp in Garlic Sauce

$12.95

Sauteed Shrimp with Garlic, White Wine and Parsley; served With Toasted Garlic Bread

Steamed Prince Edward Island Mussels

$14.95

In Your Choice of Garlic White Wine Sauce, Asian Chili Broth or Marinara Sauce

Thick Cut Bacon

$5.00

Cut Fresh, Then Broiled

Chorizo Flambe

$12.95

Skewered Chorizo Served Flaming; Served with Toasted Garlic Bread

Cod Fish Fritters

$14.95

Fried Beer Battered Cod Fish and Pickles, Served with Tartar Sauce

Salads

Apricot Argula Salad

$18.95

Arugula with Grilled Chicken, Goat Cheese, Crushed Pistachios, Orange Segments, Dried Cranberries, Tomatoes, Red Onion, Apricot Vinaigrette

Avocado Salad with Beef and Jumbo Shrimp

$19.95

With Your Choice of Dressing

BLT Salad

$16.95

Romaine Lettuce with Ranch Dressing, Shredded Cheeses, Chopped Bacon, Tomatoes, and Pan Fried Chicken Breast

Caesar Salad Large

$6.95

Romaine Lettuce with Caesar Dressing, Crisp Garlic Croutons and Shaved Parmesan

Chicken Caesar Salad

$16.95

Romaine Lettuce, Crisp Garlic Croutons, and Shaved Parmesan Cheese Tossed with Homemade Caesar Dressing. Topped with Sliced Chicken Breast

Mixed Green Salad Large

$6.95

Mixed Greens with Tomatoes, Red Onions and Carrots with your Choice of Dressing

Salmon Goat Cheese Salad

$21.95

Mixed Greens with Tomatoes, Red Onions, Julienne Carrots, and Goat Cheese. Topped with Fresh Salmon Filet

Seafood Salad

$21.95

Clams, Calamari, Shrimp, Octopus and Mussels in a Lemon and Pepper Vinaigrette mixed with Romaine Lettuce

Chicken

Blackened Chicken Encebollado

$19.95

Seared Blackened Chicken Breast, Topped with Sauteed Onions and Hot Cherry Peppers; Served with Mashed Potatoes and Vegetables

Chicken Amigo

$21.95

Pan Seared Chicken Breast with Artichokes, Scallions, Sun Dried Tomatoes, and Mushrooms in a Brandy Sauce; Served with Rice and Vegetables

Chicken and Rice

$16.95

Yellow Saffron Rice mixed with Cubed Chicken

Chicken and Sausage Limón

$21.95

Pan Seared Chicken Breast and Sweet Italian Sausage with a Chopped Onion Lemon Cream Sauce; Served with Rice and Vegetables

Chicken and Shrimp Francaise

$24.95

Egg Battered, Pan Fried Chicken Breast and Shrimp in a Lemon, Butter, White Wine Sauce; Served with Rice and Vegetables

Chicken in Garlic Sauce

$21.95

Pan Seared Chicken Breast with Cubed Potatoes in a Spanish Style Garlic Sauce; Served with Rice and Vegetables

Chicken Louisiana

$21.95

Pan Seared Chicken Breast with Sun Dried Tomatoes

Chicken Marsala

Chicken Marsala

$21.95

Pan Seared Chicken Breast with Mushrooms in Marsala Sauce; Served With Rice and Vegetables

Chicken Parmigiana

$21.95

Breaded Pan Fried Chicken Breast with Tomato Sauce and Melted Mozzarella Cheese; Served with Penne Pasta

Grilled Chicken

$17.95

Served With Rice and Vegetables

Specialty Meats

10oz Porterhouse Pork Chop Encebollado

$23.95

Grilled Porterhouse Pork Chop Topped with Sautéed Onions and Hot Cherry Peppers; Served with Mashed Potatoes and Vegetables

16oz Porterhouse Pork Chop Encebollado

$28.95

Grilled Porterhouse Pork Chop Topped with Sautéed Onions and Hot Cherry Peppers; Served with Mashed Potatoes and Vegetables

Pork Cutlet Milanesa

$16.95

Thin Sliced Pork Cutlets Breaded and Pan Fired; Served with Mashed Potatoes, Vegetables and Homemade Peruvian Green Sauce on the side.

Strip Pork Loin Blu

$24.95

Grilled Boneless Strip Pork Chop topped with Melted Blue Cheese Crumbles and Caramelized Onions; Served with Mashed and Vegetables

Frenched Pork w/Beans

$29.95

Grilled Frenched Pork Chop on an White Bean, Italian Sausage Sauce, Topped with Chopped Tomato Bruschetta; Served with Mashed Potatoes and Vegetables

Strip Pork Loin Stella

$24.95

Grilled Strip Pork Loin with Onions and Mushrooms in a Brandy Sauce; Served with Mashed Potatoes and Vegetables

Pork Cutlet Tocino

$21.95

Thin Sliced Pork Cutlets Breaded and Pan Fried and Topped with Sauteed Onions, Shrimp, Mushrooms, and Bacon; Served with Mashed Potatoes, Vegetables and Homemade Peruvian Green Sauce

Strip Pork Loin Jala

$24.95

Skirt Steak Campesina

$39.95

Grilled Skirt Steak Topped with Creamy American Cheddar with Shrimp Sweet Garlic and Roasted Pepper Sauce; Served with Mashed Potatoes and Vegetables

Skirt Steak Cowboy

$39.95

Grilled Skirt Steak Topped with Horseradish Cream Sauce and Broiled Thick Cut Bacon; Served With Mashed Potatoes and Vegetables

Skirt Steak Five Star

$39.95

Grilled Skirt Steak With Sautéed Onions, Shrimp, Mushrooms, and Bacon, Topped with Melted Cheese; Served With Mashed Potatoes and Vegetables

Skirt Steak Pine Tavern Style

$39.95

Grilled Skirt Steak Topped with Sautéed Mushrooms and Shrimp; Served With Mashed Potatoes and Vegetables

Skirt Steak Saturno

$39.95

Grilled Skirt Steak with Bacon Wrapped Shrimp; Served With Mashed Potatoes and Vegetables

Tavern Burger

$15.95

10 oz Grilled Fresh Ground Beef on a Toasted English Muffin; Served with Tavern Fries and Your Choice of Toppings

Cherry Port Lamb Chops

$34.95

Grilled New Zealand Lamb Chop with a Sweet Dried Cherry Port Wine Sauce; Served with Sweet Mashed Potatoes and Vegetables

Porcini Filet Mignon

$36.95

Grilled 10 oz Filet Mignon with Sautéed Shitake Mushrooms in a Porcini Mushroom Sauce; Served with Mashed Potatoes and Vegetables

Fajitas Mixtas

$24.95

Mixed Fajitas with Skirt Steak, Chicken and Shrimp Sautéed With Peppers, Onions and Tomatoes; Served with Pico De Gallo, Avocado, Shredded Cheeses, Sour Cream, Soft Warm Flour Tortillas and Rice

Grilled Meats

USDA PRIME Ribeye

$49.95

18 oz USDA Prime Quality. Very Well Marbled , Rich Tender, Juicy, Full-Flavored Steak

Filet Mignon

$32.95

10 oz Most Tender Cut of Beef; Lean with Subtle Flavor

Grilled Skirt Steak

$34.95

12 oz. Very Well Marbled Steak with deep, rich, beefy flavor

New Zealand Lamb Chops

$28.95+

Exceptionally Flavored and Tender Meat, Bone In

10oz PorterHouse Pork Chop

$19.95

A Center Cut Bone in Loin Chop with Both the Soft Subtle Tenderloin and Juicy Strip Loin

16oz PorterHouse Pork Chop

$24.95

A Center Cut Bone in Loin Chop with Both the Soft Subtle Tenderloin and Juicy Strip Loin

Center Cut Pork Loin

$19.95

Well Marbled Boneless Chop with Tender, Juicy, Flavorful Meat

5 St Louis Ribs

$18.95

Trimmed Spare Ribs Coming from the Belly Side, With Tender and Juicy Meat

10 St Louis Ribs

$29.95

Trimmed Spare Ribs Coming from the Belly Side, With Tender and Juicy Meat

15 St Louis Ribs

$39.95

Trimmed Spare Ribs Coming from the Belly Side, With Tender and Juicy Meat

Parrilladas

Parrillada de Costillas for 1

$24.95

Slow Roasted Pork Spare Ribs with Caramelized Onions in a Homemade Honey BBQ sauce

Parrillada de Costillas for 2

$44.95

Slow Roasted Pork Spare Ribs with Caramelized Onions in a Homemade Honey BBQ sauce

Parrillada Rostado for 1

$24.95

Boneless Chicken Breast and Thighs, Cut up and Sauteed with Zucchini, Potatoes, Onions and Peppers in a Sweet Chili Honey Sauce

Parrillada Rostado for 2

$44.95

Boneless Chicken Breast and Thighs, Cut up and Sauteed with Zucchini, Potatoes, Onions and Peppers in a Sweet Chili Honey Sauce

Parrillada al Patron for 1

$34.95

Mixed Grill of Chicken Breast, Pork Ribs, Chorizo, Skirt Steak, Pork Loin, Thick Cut Bacon, and Sauteed Peppers, Onions; Served with our Special Homemade Sauces

Parrillada al Patron for 2

Parrillada al Patron for 2

$64.95

Mixed Grill of Chicken Breast, Pork Ribs, Chorizo, Skirt Steak, Pork Loin, Thick Cut Bacon, and Sauteed Peppers, Onions; Served with our Special Homemade Sauces

Parrillada de Mariscos for 1

$34.95

Shrimp, Salmon Filet, Clams, Mussels, Whole Calamari and Scallops in a Spanish Style Garlic Sauce with Toasted Garlic Bread

Parrillada de Mariscos for 2

$64.95

Shrimp, Salmon Filet, Clams, Mussels, Whole Calamari and Scallops in a Spanish Style Garlic Sauce with Toasted Garlic Bread

Parrillada del Rey for 1

$49.95

Grilled Lobster, Calamari, Jumbo Shrimp, Octopus, Scallops, Clams, Mussels with Parsley, Garlic, Fresh Lemon and Olive Oil

Parrillada del Rey for 2

$95.95

Grilled Lobster, Calamari, Jumbo Shrimp, Octopus, Scallops, Clams, Mussels with Parsley, Garlic, Fresh Lemon and Olive Oil

Sides

Yellow Rice

$5.00+

Mashed Potatoes

$5.00+

Tavern Fries

$5.00+

Vegetables

$5.00+

Sautéed Spinach

$6.50+

Mashed Potatoes With Gravy

$5.00+

Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$5.00+

Maple Whipped Sweet Potato

$5.00+

Mac N’Cheese

$5.00+

Sauteed Vegetables

$6.50+

Pasta

Penne a la Vodka

$16.95

Fettuccini Alfredo

$15.95

Linguini al Pesto

$21.95

With Jumbo Shrimp in a Pesto Cream Sauce

Rigatoni Bolognese

$18.95

Rigatoni Pasta in a Tomato Meat Sauce with Italian Sausage

Spaghettini with Meatballs

$16.95

Thin Spaghetti in Red Tomato Sauce with Homemade Meatballs

Linguini Frutti Di Mare

$24.95

Linguini Pasta with Clams, Mussels, Calamari, Shrimp, and Scallops in a Red Tomato Sauce

Fettuccini Pine Tavern

Fettuccini Pine Tavern

$21.95

Fettuccini with Jumbo Shrimp and Chopped Tomatoes in a Lemon, Butter, and White Wine Sauce

Rigatoni Cayenne

$18.95

Rigatoni Pasta with Diced Chorizo, Shrimp and Peas in a Spicy Sherry Cream Sauce

Linguini with Clams and Sausage

$21.95

In an Light Pink, White Wine, Garlic Sauce

Creamy Spaghettini

$24.95

Thin Spaghetti and Blackened Scallops with Sun-dried Tomatoes in a Lemon Cream Sauce

Make Your Own Pasta

$14.95

Seafood

Paella Valenciana with Lobster

$32.95

Yellow Saffron Rice with Half of a Lobster, Fresh Clams, Shrimp, Mussels, Scallops, Chorizo, Chicken, and Calamari

Seafood Stew

$24.95

New Orleans Style Gumbo with Shrimp, Clams, Mussels, Calamari, and Filet in a Savory Cajun Broth; Served with Rice

Salmon Louisiana

$26.95

Pan Seared Salmon with Sun Dried Tomatoes, Garlic, and Scallions in a Paprika White Wine Lemon Sauce; Served with Rice and Vegetables

Jumbo Shrimp Parmigiana

$28.95

Paella Marinera with Lobster

$32.95

Yellow Saffron Rice with Half of a Lobster, Fresh Clams, Shrimp, Mussels, Scallops, and Calamari

Filet Sole and Jumbo Shrimp Picatta

$28.95

Egg Battered, Pan Seared, Filet Sole and Jumbo Shrimp in a Lemon, Butter, White Wine Caper Sauce; Served with Rice and Vegetables

Shrimp and Rice

$20.95

Yellow Saffron Rice Mixed with Shrimp

Maple Glazed Salmon

$28.95

Broiled Maple Glazed Salmon with Belgium Endive; Served with Mustard Mashed Potatoes and Vegetables

Fish Filet

Choose a Fish and Style

Scallops Porcini

$32.95

Pan Seared U-10 Sea Scallops with a Soy Porcini Mushroom Sauce; Served with Shiitake Mashed Potatoes

Cod Fish with Clams

$29.95

Pan Seared Cod Fish with Clams, Mussels, Shrimp, Zucchini, and Artichoke Hearts in a Creamy, Parsley, Lemon Sauce

Kids

Chicken Fingers

$8.95

Served with French Fries

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.95

Pizza

$8.95Out of stock

Kids Pasta

$8.95

Grilled Cheese

$8.95

Kids Mac’n Cheese

$8.95

Kids Meatballs

$5.95

OB Restaurant Week

Pesto Goat Cheese Flat Bread RW

$32.00

Boom Boom Shrimp RW

$32.00

Sautéed Italian Sausage RW

$32.00

Empanada RW

$32.00

Desserts

Cheesecake

$10.95

Chocolate Temptation

$10.95

Ricotta Pistachio Cake

$10.95

Strawberry Cheesecake

$11.95Out of stock

Coppa Cafe

$9.95

Tiramisu

$11.95Out of stock

Maple Pine Creme Brulee

$11.95Out of stock

CONDIMENTS

Ketchup Bottle 20 oz

Ketchup Bottle 20 oz

$5.00

A1 Steak Sauce 10 oz

$8.00

Worcestershire sauce 10 oz

$10.00

Tobasco

$10.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markLive Music
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Website

Location

151 Route 34, Matawan, NJ 07747

Directions

Gallery
The Pine Tavern image
The Pine Tavern image

Similar restaurants in your area

Prep Coffee
orange star4.5 • 14
3996 Highway Route 516 Matawan, NJ 07747
View restaurantnext
Olaide's Kitchen - 499 Ernston Road
orange starNo Reviews
499 Ernston Road Parlin, NJ 08859
View restaurantnext
Mike's Pizza - Parlin
orange starNo Reviews
1016 US Route 9 Old Bridge, NJ 08857
View restaurantnext
Singas Famous Pizza - East Windsor, NJ
orange starNo Reviews
989 MINIMALL DR PARLIN, NJ 08859
View restaurantnext
Arirang Hibachi Steakhouse - Sayreville
orange starNo Reviews
986 Route 9 South Parlin, NJ 08859
View restaurantnext
Heirloom Kitchen - Chef's Table and Cooking School
orange starNo Reviews
3853 County Rd 516 Old Bridge, NJ 08857
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Matawan

Grana Pizza Cafe - 25 Morristown Rd
orange star4.5 • 2,823
25 Morristown Rd Matawan, NJ 07747
View restaurantnext
Prep Coffee
orange star4.5 • 14
3996 Highway Route 516 Matawan, NJ 07747
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Matawan
Keyport
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Morganville
review star
No reviews yet
Holmdel
review star
No reviews yet
Parlin
review star
No reviews yet
Old Bridge
review star
No reviews yet
Middletown
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Marlboro
review star
Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)
Red Bank
review star
Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)
Edison
review star
Avg 4.2 (25 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston