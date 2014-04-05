The Pine Tavern
151 Route 34
Matawan, NJ 07747
Popular Items
Appetizers
Garlic Bread
Sliced Bread Toasted with our Homemade Garlic Butter
Baked Goat Cheese
With Endive, Julienne Pear, Dried Cranberries, Candied Pistachios and a Balsamic Glaze
Blackened Jumbo Shrimp
4 Blackened Jumbo Shrimp served with Garlic Bread
Boom Boom Shrimp
Fried Beer Battered Shrimp over Spicy Mayo
Buffalo Chicken Dip
Mixed with Melted Creamy Cheeses and Buffalo Sauce; Served with Fresh Corn Chips
Buffalo Wings
Asian, Buffalo, or Honey BBQ sauce
Clams Pine Tavern Style
Steamed Clams with Chopped Tomatoes in a Lemon, Butter, White Wine Sauce
De Selimunte Bread
Flat Bread with Melted Mozzarella. Topped with Prosciutto and Marinated Sliced Tomatoes
Empanadas
Two Beef Empanadas, Fried and Served with our Homemade Aji Sauce
Escargot
Land Snails in the Shell with a Butter Parsley Sauce; Served With Toasted Garlic Bread
Flat Bread Bianco
Flat Bread with Caramelized Onions, Garlic, Melted Mozzarella and Ricotta Cheese
Fried Calamari
Beer Battered Fried Calamari, Served with Garlic Aioli and Red Tomato Sauce
Grilled Calamari
Grilled Whole Calamari with Tentacles, Sauteed with Jalapeno and Olive Oil
Grilled Octopus
Sliced and Served on a Hot Cast Iron, with Olive Oil and Toasted Garlic Bread
Guacamole and Chips
Made To Order and Served With Fresh Corn Tortilla Chips
Swedish Meatballs
Meatballs in a Sweet Brown Sauce; Topped with Frizzled Onions
Sautéed Chorizo
Sauteed with Peppers, Onions and Garlic
Sautéed Italian Sausage
Served with Peppers and Onions with Toasted Garlic Bread
Shrimp in Garlic Sauce
Sauteed Shrimp with Garlic, White Wine and Parsley; served With Toasted Garlic Bread
Steamed Prince Edward Island Mussels
In Your Choice of Garlic White Wine Sauce, Asian Chili Broth or Marinara Sauce
Thick Cut Bacon
Cut Fresh, Then Broiled
Chorizo Flambe
Skewered Chorizo Served Flaming; Served with Toasted Garlic Bread
Cod Fish Fritters
Fried Beer Battered Cod Fish and Pickles, Served with Tartar Sauce
Salads
Apricot Argula Salad
Arugula with Grilled Chicken, Goat Cheese, Crushed Pistachios, Orange Segments, Dried Cranberries, Tomatoes, Red Onion, Apricot Vinaigrette
Avocado Salad with Beef and Jumbo Shrimp
With Your Choice of Dressing
BLT Salad
Romaine Lettuce with Ranch Dressing, Shredded Cheeses, Chopped Bacon, Tomatoes, and Pan Fried Chicken Breast
Caesar Salad Large
Romaine Lettuce with Caesar Dressing, Crisp Garlic Croutons and Shaved Parmesan
Chicken Caesar Salad
Romaine Lettuce, Crisp Garlic Croutons, and Shaved Parmesan Cheese Tossed with Homemade Caesar Dressing. Topped with Sliced Chicken Breast
Mixed Green Salad Large
Mixed Greens with Tomatoes, Red Onions and Carrots with your Choice of Dressing
Salmon Goat Cheese Salad
Mixed Greens with Tomatoes, Red Onions, Julienne Carrots, and Goat Cheese. Topped with Fresh Salmon Filet
Seafood Salad
Clams, Calamari, Shrimp, Octopus and Mussels in a Lemon and Pepper Vinaigrette mixed with Romaine Lettuce
Chicken
Blackened Chicken Encebollado
Seared Blackened Chicken Breast, Topped with Sauteed Onions and Hot Cherry Peppers; Served with Mashed Potatoes and Vegetables
Chicken Amigo
Pan Seared Chicken Breast with Artichokes, Scallions, Sun Dried Tomatoes, and Mushrooms in a Brandy Sauce; Served with Rice and Vegetables
Chicken and Rice
Yellow Saffron Rice mixed with Cubed Chicken
Chicken and Sausage Limón
Pan Seared Chicken Breast and Sweet Italian Sausage with a Chopped Onion Lemon Cream Sauce; Served with Rice and Vegetables
Chicken and Shrimp Francaise
Egg Battered, Pan Fried Chicken Breast and Shrimp in a Lemon, Butter, White Wine Sauce; Served with Rice and Vegetables
Chicken in Garlic Sauce
Pan Seared Chicken Breast with Cubed Potatoes in a Spanish Style Garlic Sauce; Served with Rice and Vegetables
Chicken Louisiana
Pan Seared Chicken Breast with Sun Dried Tomatoes
Chicken Marsala
Pan Seared Chicken Breast with Mushrooms in Marsala Sauce; Served With Rice and Vegetables
Chicken Parmigiana
Breaded Pan Fried Chicken Breast with Tomato Sauce and Melted Mozzarella Cheese; Served with Penne Pasta
Grilled Chicken
Served With Rice and Vegetables
Specialty Meats
10oz Porterhouse Pork Chop Encebollado
Grilled Porterhouse Pork Chop Topped with Sautéed Onions and Hot Cherry Peppers; Served with Mashed Potatoes and Vegetables
16oz Porterhouse Pork Chop Encebollado
Grilled Porterhouse Pork Chop Topped with Sautéed Onions and Hot Cherry Peppers; Served with Mashed Potatoes and Vegetables
Pork Cutlet Milanesa
Thin Sliced Pork Cutlets Breaded and Pan Fired; Served with Mashed Potatoes, Vegetables and Homemade Peruvian Green Sauce on the side.
Strip Pork Loin Blu
Grilled Boneless Strip Pork Chop topped with Melted Blue Cheese Crumbles and Caramelized Onions; Served with Mashed and Vegetables
Frenched Pork w/Beans
Grilled Frenched Pork Chop on an White Bean, Italian Sausage Sauce, Topped with Chopped Tomato Bruschetta; Served with Mashed Potatoes and Vegetables
Strip Pork Loin Stella
Grilled Strip Pork Loin with Onions and Mushrooms in a Brandy Sauce; Served with Mashed Potatoes and Vegetables
Pork Cutlet Tocino
Thin Sliced Pork Cutlets Breaded and Pan Fried and Topped with Sauteed Onions, Shrimp, Mushrooms, and Bacon; Served with Mashed Potatoes, Vegetables and Homemade Peruvian Green Sauce
Strip Pork Loin Jala
Skirt Steak Campesina
Grilled Skirt Steak Topped with Creamy American Cheddar with Shrimp Sweet Garlic and Roasted Pepper Sauce; Served with Mashed Potatoes and Vegetables
Skirt Steak Cowboy
Grilled Skirt Steak Topped with Horseradish Cream Sauce and Broiled Thick Cut Bacon; Served With Mashed Potatoes and Vegetables
Skirt Steak Five Star
Grilled Skirt Steak With Sautéed Onions, Shrimp, Mushrooms, and Bacon, Topped with Melted Cheese; Served With Mashed Potatoes and Vegetables
Skirt Steak Pine Tavern Style
Grilled Skirt Steak Topped with Sautéed Mushrooms and Shrimp; Served With Mashed Potatoes and Vegetables
Skirt Steak Saturno
Grilled Skirt Steak with Bacon Wrapped Shrimp; Served With Mashed Potatoes and Vegetables
Tavern Burger
10 oz Grilled Fresh Ground Beef on a Toasted English Muffin; Served with Tavern Fries and Your Choice of Toppings
Cherry Port Lamb Chops
Grilled New Zealand Lamb Chop with a Sweet Dried Cherry Port Wine Sauce; Served with Sweet Mashed Potatoes and Vegetables
Porcini Filet Mignon
Grilled 10 oz Filet Mignon with Sautéed Shitake Mushrooms in a Porcini Mushroom Sauce; Served with Mashed Potatoes and Vegetables
Fajitas Mixtas
Mixed Fajitas with Skirt Steak, Chicken and Shrimp Sautéed With Peppers, Onions and Tomatoes; Served with Pico De Gallo, Avocado, Shredded Cheeses, Sour Cream, Soft Warm Flour Tortillas and Rice
Grilled Meats
USDA PRIME Ribeye
18 oz USDA Prime Quality. Very Well Marbled , Rich Tender, Juicy, Full-Flavored Steak
Filet Mignon
10 oz Most Tender Cut of Beef; Lean with Subtle Flavor
Grilled Skirt Steak
12 oz. Very Well Marbled Steak with deep, rich, beefy flavor
New Zealand Lamb Chops
Exceptionally Flavored and Tender Meat, Bone In
10oz PorterHouse Pork Chop
A Center Cut Bone in Loin Chop with Both the Soft Subtle Tenderloin and Juicy Strip Loin
16oz PorterHouse Pork Chop
A Center Cut Bone in Loin Chop with Both the Soft Subtle Tenderloin and Juicy Strip Loin
Center Cut Pork Loin
Well Marbled Boneless Chop with Tender, Juicy, Flavorful Meat
5 St Louis Ribs
Trimmed Spare Ribs Coming from the Belly Side, With Tender and Juicy Meat
10 St Louis Ribs
Trimmed Spare Ribs Coming from the Belly Side, With Tender and Juicy Meat
15 St Louis Ribs
Trimmed Spare Ribs Coming from the Belly Side, With Tender and Juicy Meat
Parrilladas
Parrillada de Costillas for 1
Slow Roasted Pork Spare Ribs with Caramelized Onions in a Homemade Honey BBQ sauce
Parrillada de Costillas for 2
Slow Roasted Pork Spare Ribs with Caramelized Onions in a Homemade Honey BBQ sauce
Parrillada Rostado for 1
Boneless Chicken Breast and Thighs, Cut up and Sauteed with Zucchini, Potatoes, Onions and Peppers in a Sweet Chili Honey Sauce
Parrillada Rostado for 2
Boneless Chicken Breast and Thighs, Cut up and Sauteed with Zucchini, Potatoes, Onions and Peppers in a Sweet Chili Honey Sauce
Parrillada al Patron for 1
Mixed Grill of Chicken Breast, Pork Ribs, Chorizo, Skirt Steak, Pork Loin, Thick Cut Bacon, and Sauteed Peppers, Onions; Served with our Special Homemade Sauces
Parrillada al Patron for 2
Mixed Grill of Chicken Breast, Pork Ribs, Chorizo, Skirt Steak, Pork Loin, Thick Cut Bacon, and Sauteed Peppers, Onions; Served with our Special Homemade Sauces
Parrillada de Mariscos for 1
Shrimp, Salmon Filet, Clams, Mussels, Whole Calamari and Scallops in a Spanish Style Garlic Sauce with Toasted Garlic Bread
Parrillada de Mariscos for 2
Shrimp, Salmon Filet, Clams, Mussels, Whole Calamari and Scallops in a Spanish Style Garlic Sauce with Toasted Garlic Bread
Parrillada del Rey for 1
Grilled Lobster, Calamari, Jumbo Shrimp, Octopus, Scallops, Clams, Mussels with Parsley, Garlic, Fresh Lemon and Olive Oil
Parrillada del Rey for 2
Grilled Lobster, Calamari, Jumbo Shrimp, Octopus, Scallops, Clams, Mussels with Parsley, Garlic, Fresh Lemon and Olive Oil
Sides
Pasta
Penne a la Vodka
Fettuccini Alfredo
Linguini al Pesto
With Jumbo Shrimp in a Pesto Cream Sauce
Rigatoni Bolognese
Rigatoni Pasta in a Tomato Meat Sauce with Italian Sausage
Spaghettini with Meatballs
Thin Spaghetti in Red Tomato Sauce with Homemade Meatballs
Linguini Frutti Di Mare
Linguini Pasta with Clams, Mussels, Calamari, Shrimp, and Scallops in a Red Tomato Sauce
Fettuccini Pine Tavern
Fettuccini with Jumbo Shrimp and Chopped Tomatoes in a Lemon, Butter, and White Wine Sauce
Rigatoni Cayenne
Rigatoni Pasta with Diced Chorizo, Shrimp and Peas in a Spicy Sherry Cream Sauce
Linguini with Clams and Sausage
In an Light Pink, White Wine, Garlic Sauce
Creamy Spaghettini
Thin Spaghetti and Blackened Scallops with Sun-dried Tomatoes in a Lemon Cream Sauce
Make Your Own Pasta
Seafood
Paella Valenciana with Lobster
Yellow Saffron Rice with Half of a Lobster, Fresh Clams, Shrimp, Mussels, Scallops, Chorizo, Chicken, and Calamari
Seafood Stew
New Orleans Style Gumbo with Shrimp, Clams, Mussels, Calamari, and Filet in a Savory Cajun Broth; Served with Rice
Salmon Louisiana
Pan Seared Salmon with Sun Dried Tomatoes, Garlic, and Scallions in a Paprika White Wine Lemon Sauce; Served with Rice and Vegetables
Jumbo Shrimp Parmigiana
Paella Marinera with Lobster
Yellow Saffron Rice with Half of a Lobster, Fresh Clams, Shrimp, Mussels, Scallops, and Calamari
Filet Sole and Jumbo Shrimp Picatta
Egg Battered, Pan Seared, Filet Sole and Jumbo Shrimp in a Lemon, Butter, White Wine Caper Sauce; Served with Rice and Vegetables
Shrimp and Rice
Yellow Saffron Rice Mixed with Shrimp
Maple Glazed Salmon
Broiled Maple Glazed Salmon with Belgium Endive; Served with Mustard Mashed Potatoes and Vegetables
Fish Filet
Choose a Fish and Style
Scallops Porcini
Pan Seared U-10 Sea Scallops with a Soy Porcini Mushroom Sauce; Served with Shiitake Mashed Potatoes
Cod Fish with Clams
Pan Seared Cod Fish with Clams, Mussels, Shrimp, Zucchini, and Artichoke Hearts in a Creamy, Parsley, Lemon Sauce
Kids
151 Route 34, Matawan, NJ 07747