Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Pinemoor

review star

No reviews yet

1101 N Highland St

Arlington, VA 22201

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Starters

12 Oysters

$34.00

6 Oysters

$18.00

Baked Brie

$14.00

Crab Deviled Eggs

$16.00

Fried Goat Cheese & Jalapeno Honey

$14.00

Fried Green Tomatoes

$11.00

HH Oysters

$1.00

Mussels

$15.00

Short Ribs

$14.00

Venison Meatballs

$14.00

Salads & Soups

Baby Kale & Romaine Caesar

$12.00

Farmer's Salad

$14.00

French Onion Soup

$8.00

Half Caesar Salad

$7.00

Side Salad

$7.00

Salmon Salad

$20.00

Steak & Brussels Salad

$21.00

Venison Chili

$10.00

Sandwiches

The Pinemoor Burger

$16.00

Wagyu Burger

$22.00

Pulled Pork BBQ Sandwich

$15.00

Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

BALT

$15.00

Veggie Burger

$15.00

Braised Short Rib Grilled Cheese

$18.00

Rosemary Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Entrees

Atlantic Salmon

$26.00

Brown Ale Butter Chicken

$25.00

Duck Two Ways

$38.00

Filet Mignon

Halibut

$32.00

Pork Chop

$31.00

Ribeye

$41.00

Seared Scallops

$36.00

Tomahawk

$86.00

Wagyu Steak

$48.00

Buttermilk Fried Chicken

$22.00

Thanksgiving Special

$31.00

Shared Sides

Brussel Sprouts

$12.00

Fall Squash

$14.00

Five-Cheese Truffled Mac

$14.00

House-Cut Parsley Frites

$8.00

Smoked Gouda Mashed Potatoes

$10.00

Parmesan Broccoli

$9.00

Desserts

1 Scoop Vanilla Ice Cream

$3.00

Banana Split

$9.00

Chocolate Brownie Mousse

$9.00

Grilled Peach Cobbler

$9.00

Key Lime Coconut Cheesecake

$9.00

Strawberry Shortcake

$9.00

Sweet Tooth

Pumpkin Pie

Kids

Kids Chicken

$8.00

Kids Fries

$4.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Kids Mac

$8.00

Kids Noodles

$6.00

Retail

BBQ Rub Large

$25.00

BBQ Rub Small

$10.00

Cherries

$10.00

NA Beverages

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Carafe Cranberry Juice

$5.00

Carafe Grapefruit Juice

$5.00

Carafe Orange Juice

$5.00

Carafe Pineapple Juice

$5.00

Coffee

$4.00

Coke

$3.00

Cranberry

$3.00

Decaf Coffee

$2.50

Diet Coke

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Grapefruit

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Mocktail

$6.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pineapple

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Tonic Water

$3.00

Virgin Bloody Mary

$6.00

Arnold Palmer (Copy)

$3.00

Vodka

Absolut Citron

$9.00

Absolut Citron - DBL

$18.00

Blue Ridge

$10.00

Blue Ridge DBL

$20.00

Cirrus

$10.00

Cirrus - DBL

$20.00

Deep Orange

$10.00

Deep Orange DBL

$20.00

Gilbey's Vodka

$9.00

Gilbey's Vodka - DBL

$18.00

Grey Goose

$11.00

Grey Goose - DBL

$22.00

Kettle One

$11.00

Kettle one DBL

$22.00

Tito's

$10.00

Tito's - DBL

$20.00

Rum

Bacardi

$10.00

Bacardi DBL

$20.00

Captain Morgan

$9.00

Captain Morgan - DBL

$18.00

Cruzan Light

$9.00

Cruzan Light - DBL

$18.00

Flor De Cana 7 yr

$12.00

Flor De Cana 7yr DBL

$24.00

Goslings

$9.00

Goslings - DBL

$18.00

Malibu

$9.00

Malibu DBL

$18.00

Myers

$8.00

Myers - DBL

$16.00

Smith Rum

$12.00

Smith Rum DBL

$24.00

Gin

Bombay Sapphire

$10.00

Bombay Sapphire - DBL

$20.00

Gilbey's Gin

$8.00

Gilbey's Gin - DBL

$16.00

Sunset Hills

$10.00

Sunset Hills - DBL

$20.00

Kopper Kettle Gin

$10.00

Kopper Kettle Gin - DBL

$20.00

Tanqueray

$10.00

Tanqueray DBL

$20.00

Watershed

$11.00

Watershed - DBL

$22.00

Hendricks

$11.00

Hendricks - DBL

$22.00

Tequila

Casamigos Anejo

$16.00

Casamigos Anejo - DBL

$32.00

Casamigos Mezcal

$18.00

Casamigos Mezcal DBL

$36.00

Casamigos Reposado

$15.00

Casamigos Reposado - DBL

$30.00

Casamigos Silver

$12.00

Casamigos Silver - DBL (Copy)

$24.00

Clase Azul Guerr

$80.00

Clase Azul Repo

$45.00

Don Julio 1942

$35.00

Don Julio Blanco

$15.00

Don Julio Blanco DBL

$30.00

Don Julio Reposado

$16.00

Don Julio Reposado DBL

$32.00

Herradura Anejo

$16.00

Herradura Anejo - DBL

$32.00

Patron Silver

$11.00

Patron Silver - DBL

$22.00

Sauza Silver

$9.00

Sauza Silver - DBL

$18.00

VIDA

$13.00

VIDA DBL

$26.00

Bourbon/ Whiskey

1792 Small Batch

$14.00

Angel's Envy Port Barrel

$16.00

Angels Envy Rye

$19.00

Bardstown Fusion Series

$16.00

Bardstown Prisoner Series

$26.00

Bare Knuckle American Wheat

$13.00

Basil Hayden

$13.00

Basil Hayden Dark Rye

$14.00

Basil Hayden's 10yr

$18.00

Basil Hayden's Subtle Smoke

$16.00

Basil Hayden's Toast

$15.00

Blade & Bow

$16.00

Blanton's Private Barrel Pick

$18.00

Booker's

$18.00

Booker's Bardstown

$18.00

Booker's Boston

$18.00

Booker's Lumberyard

$18.00

Booker's Ronnie

$18.00

Bowman Brothers Small Batch

$11.00

Buffalo Trace

$15.00

Bulleit

$11.00

Bulleit 10yr

$15.00

Bulleit Rye

$12.00

Bulleit Single Barrel

$17.00

Bushmills 12yr

$15.00

Catoctin Creek Colossal X

$17.00

Catoctin Creek Rabble Rouser Rye

$25.00

Catoctin Creek Roundstone Rye

$14.00

Catoctin Gwar

$18.00

Church

$13.00

Copper Fox

$13.00

Copperwood Tavern Rye

$16.00

Crown Royal

$10.00

Dewar's

$10.00

E.H. Taylor Single Barrel

$25.00

E.H. Taylor Small Batch

$16.00

Eagle Rare

$17.00

Elijah Craig

$12.00

Elijah Craig Barrel Proof

$20.00

Elijah Craig Rye

$12.00

Elijah Craig VA Private Barrel

$20.00

Elmer T Lee

$26.00

Fillibuster Dual Cask

$14.00

Fillibuster Rye

$14.00

Four Roses Single Barrel

$15.00

Four Roses Small Batch

$12.00

Four Roses Small Batch Select

$16.00

Gentleman Jack

$11.00

George Dickel Bottled in Bond

$14.00

George Dickel Rye

$10.00

Glenlevit 12

$14.00

Glennfiddich 14

$14.00

High West Bourye limited

$18.00

I.W. Harper 15yr

$20.00

I.W. Harper Cabernet Cask

$17.00

Isaac Bowman Port Barrel Finish

$14.00

Jack Daniels

$10.00

Jameson

$11.00

Jefferson's Ocean

$17.00

Jefferson's Reserve Copperwood Tavern

$18.00

Jefferson's Reserve Pritchard Hill

$18.00

Jefferson's Reserve Very Old

$14.00

Jefferson's Rye Cognac Cask

$18.00

Jefferson's Very Small Batch

$12.00

Jim Beam

$10.00

John J Bowman Single Barrel

$17.00

Johnnie Walker Black Label

$14.00

Knob Creek 12yr

$16.00

Knob Creek 15yr

$30.00

Knob Creek Small Batch

$12.00

Kopper Kettle Apple Whiskey

$11.00

Kopper Kettle Whiskey

$11.00

Lagavulin 16

$18.00

Larceny

$11.00

Larceny Barrel Proof

$20.00

Laws Whiskey House Bourbon

$16.00

Laws Whiskey House Rye

$16.00

Little Book

$18.00

Lost Whiskey Club High Rye

$19.00

Lost Whiskey Club High Wheat

$19.00

Macallan 12

$15.00

Macallan 18

$42.00

Maker's Mark

$10.00

Michter's Rye 10yr

$35.00

Michter's US*1 Bourbon

$14.00

Michter's US*1 Bourbon

$14.00

Mularkey Smokehouse

$12.00

Oak & Eden Toasted Oak & Spire

$16.00

Oban 14

$16.00

Old Forester 1920

$17.00

Pappy Van Winkle Lot B 12yr

$65.00

Pappy Van Winkle Reserve Rye 13yr

$80.00

Red Breast 12yr

$15.00

Red Breast 12yr - DBL

$28.00

Redemption Rye

$12.00

Redemption Wheated Bourbon

$1,500.00

Russell's Reserve Barrel Proof

$20.00

Russell's Reserve Single Barrel

$16.00

Sazerac Rye 6yr

$17.00

Smoke Wagon Small Batch

$20.00

Smoke Wagon Straight Bourbon

$14.00

Smoke Wagon Uncut

$20.00

Templeton Rye 4yr

$11.00

Thomas S Moore Cabernet Finish

$18.00

Thomas S Moore Chardonnay Finish

$18.00

Thomas S Moore Port Finish

$18.00

Tin Cup

$12.00

Tin Cup 10yr

$19.00

Tullamore Dew

$10.00

VA Highland Port Finished

$16.00

Weller 12 yr

$30.00

Wheel Horse

$12.00

Whistle Pig 10yr

$15.00

Whistle Pig 12yr Old World

$35.00

Widow Jane 10yr

$17.00

Wild Turkey 101

$11.00

Woodford Double Oaked

$16.00

Woodford Reserve

$12.00

Yellowstone

$13.00

Cordials/Brandy

Absenthe

$9.00

Amaretto

$8.00

Aperol

$10.00

Apple Pearousia Brandy

$14.00

Baileys

$10.00

Campari

$10.00

Catoctin 1757 Brandy

$12.00

Cointreau

$10.00

Drambuie

$10.00

Ferrnet

$9.00

Ferrnet Branca

$9.00

Fireball

$9.00

Frangelico

$10.00

Grand Marnier

$10.00

Grand Marnier - DBL

$20.00

Hennessy VSOP

$14.00

Jager

$9.00

Kahlua

$11.00

Midori

$9.00

Peach Pearousia Brandy

$14.00

Peach Schnapps

$6.00

Pear Pearousia Brandy

$14.00

Rumchata

$9.00

Rumple Minze

$9.00

Sambuca

$9.00

Southern Comfort

$8.00

Moonshine

Georgia Peach Moonshine

$10.00

Georgia Peach Moonshine - DBL

$20.00

Virginia Lightening

$10.00

Virginia Lightening DBL

$20.00

Midnight Blackberry

$10.00

Midnight Blkbry DBL

$20.00

Midnight Strawberry

$10.00

Midnight Straw DBL

$20.00

Midnight Blueberry

$10.00

Midnight Blueberry DBL

$20.00

Signature Cocktails

Bacon Rebellion

$12.00

Bourbon Thief

$14.00

Commonwealth Mule

$12.00

Pinemoor Old Fashioned

$16.00

Pierson Grey

$15.00

Bear Your Soul

$15.00

Popcorn & Fig Sour

$16.00

Spiced Whiskey Cobbler

$14.00

Pumpkin Espresso

$15.00

Southern Sparkler

$13.00

Orange Sherbet Mimosa

$10.00

Ranch Water

$16.00

Classic Cocktails

Amaretto Sour

$10.00

Aperol Spritz

$14.00

Bay Breeze

$10.00

Black Russian

$12.00

Caipirinha

$11.00

Espresso Martini

$15.00

Gimlet

$10.00

Green Tea Shot

$11.00

Hot Toddy

$14.00

Irish Coffee

$12.00

Kamikaze

$10.00

Lemon Drop Martini

$12.00

Mai Tai

$11.00

Negroni

$12.00

Rob Roy

$12.00

Rusty Nail

$11.00

Sea Breeze

$10.00

White Russian

$12.00

Whiskey Sour

$12.00

Beer

Potters Grapefruit Hibiscus Sour Cider

$6.00

Sam Adams Seasonal

$6.00

Optimal Wit

$6.00

Pinemoor Pale Ale

$6.00

Goose Island IPA

$6.00

Two Lane Lager

$6.00

Bud Can

$5.00

Bud Light

$5.00

Miller Lite Can

$5.00

Coors Light

$5.00

Belle Isle Blood Orange Can

$7.00

Belle Isle Pineapple Honey Habanero Can

$7.00

Belle Isle Ruby Red Grapefruit Can

$7.00

Belle Isle Lime Can

$7.00

Pabst Blue Ribbon

$5.00

Bell's Two Hearted

$7.00

Corona

$6.00

Devil's Backbone

$7.00

Great Divide Stout

$9.00

Pacifico

$7.00

Bold Rock Cider

$7.00

White Wine Glass (Copy)

Oaked Chard Sonoma Gls

$6.00

Pinot Grigio Barboursville Gls

$6.00

Reisling CSM Gls

$6.00

Rose' Raebrun Gls

$6.00

Sav Blanc Peju Gls

$6.00

Unoaked Chard Copperwoood Gls

$6.00

Viognier Breaux Gls

$6.00

White Wine Bottle (Copy)

Rose' Raeburn BTL

$41.00

Pinot Grigio Barboursville BTL

$45.00

Sav Blanc Peju BTL

$41.00

Viogneir Breaux BTL

$45.00

Reisling CSM BTL

$41.00

Unoaked Chard Copperwoood BTL

$38.00

Oaked Chard Sonoma BTL

$55.00

Breaux Jennifer's Jambalaya Blend BTL

$38.00

Round Pond Estate Sauvignon Blanc BTL

$61.00

Duck Pond Pinot Gris BTL

$48.00

Paradise Springs Chardonnay BTL

$59.00

Far Niente Chardonnay BTL

$105.00

Brunch Bubbly BTL

$5.00

Red Wine Glass (Copy)

Pinot Noir La Crema GLS

$6.00

Merlot Whitehall GLS

$6.00

Zinfandel Edmeades GLS

$6.00

Malbec Trapiche GLS

$6.00

Meritage Rhappahannock GLS

$6.00

Cab Sav Copperwood GLS

$6.00

Cab Sav Annabella GLS

$6.00

Fairfax Pinot Noir

$8.00

Red Wine Bottle (Copy)

Pinot Noir La Crema BTL

$41.00

Merlot Whitehall BTL

$45.00

Zinfandel Edmeades BTL

$41.00

Malbec Trapiche BTL

$45.00

Cab Sav Copperwood BTL

$38.00

Cab Sav Annabella BTL

$55.00

Meritage Rappahannock BTL

$41.00

Talbot Kali Hart Pinot BTL

$45.00

Patz & Hall Chenoweth Ranch Pinot Noir BTL

$90.00

Estate Stone Tower Merlot BTL

$50.00

Chateau O'Brien Petite Verdot BTL

$64.00

Peju Cabernet Sauvignon BTL

$72.00

Silver Oak Alexander Valley Cabernet Sauvignon BTL

$120.00

Stonetower BTL

$89.00

Hall Cabernet Sauvignon BTL

$95.00

Stags Leap Artemis Cabernet Sauvignon BTL

$110.00

Caymus Vineyards Cabernet Sauvignon

$130.00

Silver Oak Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon BTL

$225.00

Sparkling Glass (Copy)

Sparkling Brut Piper GLS

$6.00

Sparkling Bruit Rose Piper GLS

$6.00

Sparkling Bottle (Copy)

Piper Sonoma Brut BTL

$44.00

Piper Sonoma Rose Brut BTL

$44.00

Sparkling Bottle J Vineyards BTL

$65.00

Vueve Cliquot BTL

$80.00

Shooters

Green Tea

$10.00

White Tea

$10.00

Lemon Drop shooter

$10.00

Kamikaze

$10.00

Jagerbomb

$12.00

Cinnamon Toast Crunch

$10.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Arlington, Virginia's southern-style restaurant featuring prime cuts of meat, fresh seafood specialities, and seasonal fares. Along with an exceptional meal, our made-from-scratch craft cocktails, and extensive wine menu are set to be enjoyed in a cozy, fun environment focused on a personalized guest experience and true southern hospitality.

Website

Location

1101 N Highland St, Arlington, VA 22201

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Uncommon Luncheonette - 1028 North Garfield Street
orange starNo Reviews
1028 North Garfield Street Arlington, VA 22201
View restaurantnext
Energy Cafe by FitDistrict - 2300 Wilson Blvd Suite 110
orange starNo Reviews
2300 Wilson Blvd Arlington, VA 22201
View restaurantnext
Cava Mezze Clarendon
orange star4.4 • 3,353
2940 Clarendon Blvd Arlington, VA 22201
View restaurantnext
Earl's Sandwiches - 2605 Wilson Blvd
orange starNo Reviews
2605 Wilson Blvd Arlington, VA 22201
View restaurantnext
Green Pig Bistro - 1025 N Fillmore St
orange star4.4 • 3,132
1025 N Fillmore St Arlington, VA 22201
View restaurantnext
Smokecraft Modern Barbecue
orange star4.6 • 1,061
1051 N Highland Street Arlington, VA 22201
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Arlington

The Cheesecake Factory - Arlington
orange star4.5 • 41,986
2900 Clarendon Blvd Arlington, VA 22201
View restaurantnext
Mala Tang
orange star4.5 • 11,684
3434 Washington Blvd Arlington, VA 22201
View restaurantnext
Sushi Rock
orange star4.5 • 9,376
1900 Clarendon Blvd Arlington, VA 22201
View restaurantnext
The Liberty Tavern - Clarendon
orange star4.4 • 8,747
3195 Wilson Blvd Arlington, VA 22201
View restaurantnext
Ichiban Sushi & Ramen - Arlington
orange star4.7 • 7,793
4251 Campbell Ave Arlington, VA 22206
View restaurantnext
Shuck Shack
orange star4.6 • 7,719
1100 S Hayes St Arlington, VA 22202
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Arlington
Alexandria
review star
Avg 4.3 (121 restaurants)
Falls Church
review star
Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)
Washington
review star
Avg 4.4 (709 restaurants)
Annandale
review star
Avg 5 (10 restaurants)
Springfield
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Oxon Hill
review star
Avg 4 (19 restaurants)
Chevy Chase
review star
Avg 4 (6 restaurants)
Bethesda
review star
Avg 4.4 (168 restaurants)
Vienna
review star
Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston