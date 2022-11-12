Restaurant header imageView gallery

Tally's Bar & Grill

review star

No reviews yet

1022 South Clubhouse Drive

Weidman, MI 48893

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Tally Burger
The Classic
Tally Fries

Starters

Crispy Brussel Sprouts

$7.95

Flash fried brussel sprouts with bacon, pickled red onion, and hoisin dressing.

Peppadew Peppers

$6.95

Mild and sweet peppers stuffed with goat cheese and topped with romesco sauce

Smoked Chicken Wings

$9.95

Brined and house smoked chicken wings. Served with the sauce or rub of your choice

Tally Fries

$3.95

Pumpkin Gnocchi

$10.95

House made pumpkin gnocchi with caramelized onion, carrot, walnuts, and maple syrup.

Prime Chili

$7.95

Rich and beefy chili made with prime rib

Flatbreads

Classic Pepperoni Flatbread

$10.95

Marinara, mozzarella cheese, and zesty pepperoni.

Grilled Chicken & Pesto Flatbread

$12.95

Basil pesto, grilled chicken, roasted red pepper, and bacon

Salads

Baby spinach, roasted mushrooms, roasted red peppers, and baon tossed with house made bacon balsamic vinaigrette and topped with a soft boiled egg

Classic Caesar Salad

$10.95

Romaine lettuce, Caesar dressing, parmesan cheese, croutons, and parmesan crisp. Add chicken +$3

Side Salad

$3.95

Side Caesar Salad

$3.95

Warm Bacon & Balsamic Salad

$13.95

Baby spinach, roasted mushrooms, roasted red peppers, and bacon tossed with house made bacon balsamic vinaigrette and topped with a soft boiled egg

Beet, Apricot, & Goat Cheese Salad

$12.95

Mixed greens, roasted beets, apricots, red onion, fresh pear, and goat cheese tossed in an apricot vinaigrette

Sandwiches & Wraps

All sandwiches and wraps are served with a side of fries.

Smoked Meatloaf Sandwich

$12.95

House smoked meatloaf, grilled onions, tomato jam, and bacon served on Texas toast

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$12.95

Grilled chicken breast with tomato, onion, lettuce, cheddar cheese, and garlic aioli served on a ciabatta roll.

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$12.95

Romaine lettuce, Caesar dressing, and parmesan cheese in a warm flour tortilla

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$11.95

Romaine lettuce, Buffalo sauce and ranch dressing, and cheddar cheese in a warm tortilla

Pastrami Sandwich

$13.95

House smoked pastrami, Swiss cheese, coleslaw, and spicy brown mustard served on toasted rye bread

Prime Rib French Dip

$15.95

House roasted and shaved prime rib and provolone cheese served on a buttered French baguette with a side of Au Jus

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$12.95

Crispy chicken, romaine lettuce, bacon, tomato, and house made buttermilk ranch in a warm flour tortilla

Burgers

All burgers are served with a side of fries.

Tally Burger

$14.95

Half pound burger with tomato jam, smoked gouda, crispy onions, and bacon. Served on a brioche bun.

The Classic

$10.95

1/3 pound burger with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, and american cheese. Served on a brioche bun.

Bratwurst

$5.50

Grill & BBQ

Smoked Meatloaf Dinner

$16.95

House smoked meatloaf served with coleslaw and house made cheddar cornbread.

Grilled Mediterranean Portabella Mushrooms

$15.95

Served atop a wild rice tabouli with cucumber, tomato, and balsamic glaze

Smoked Pork Tenderloin

$16.95

Brined and house smoked pork tenderloin, served with seasonal vegetable, roasted garlic mashed potatoes, and sweet cherry glaze.

Seafood

Parmesan Crusted Walleye

$22.95

Panko and parmesan crusted walleye served with fresh local vegetable and marble potatoes.

Lake Perch Dinner

$21.95

Cornmeal dusted and fried lake perch, served with seasonal vegetable and roasted garlic mashed potatoes.

Pasta

Creamy Pesto Chicken Penne

$17.95

Penne pasta in a creamy pesto sauce served with grilled chicken. Sub shrimp +$2

Spicy Sausage Ragu

$16.95

Bowtie pasta, Italian sausage, and spinach in a rich and spicy tomato sauce.

Kids

Kids Quesadilla

$4.95

Chicken Tenders

$4.95

Kids Mac & Cheese

$4.95

Desserts

Garnished with orange zest.

Vanilla Bourbon Creme Brulee

$8.95

Warm Brownie A La Mode

$7.95

Warm brownie served with a scoop of vanilla ice cream, chocolate sauce, crushed walnuts, and a maraschino cherry.

N/A Beverages

Fountain Drink

$1.75

Bottled Water

$2.00

Bottled Lemonade

$2.00

Bottled Pepsi

$2.00

Bottled Diet Pepsi

$2.00

Bottled Mountain Dew

$2.00

Bottled Sierra Mist

$2.00

Red Bull

$3.00

Sugar Free Red Bull

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Fountain Water

Coffee

$2.00

Gatorade

$2.00

Orange Fizz N.A.

$3.95
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Michigan's best value for golf, fun and friendly service! Golf Course and Bar and Grill. THE place for friends and fun!

1022 South Clubhouse Drive, Weidman, MI 48893

