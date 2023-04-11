Restaurant header imageView gallery
Gastropubs
Burgers

The Pines [kitchen and bar]

review star

No reviews yet

$$

805 Frontage Road

Lake Stevens, WA 98258

Gift Baskets

Movie Night In

$35.00

A Large Popcorn bowl accompanied by 2 smaller portion popcorn bowls. A DIY The Pines Aromatic Spiced popcorn kit, complete with popping bags, a seasoning shaker filled with our aromatic spice blend, a bottle of Two Mountain Red Blend.

Whiskey Lover's

$65.00

A complete Whiskey Lover's Kit including a 1 liter Glass Decanter of The Pines "Through the Trees", a 2x2 6 cube ice mold, 2 Whiskey Glasses, a Jar of Bamboo Skewers, and a 5oz Jar of Brandied Cherries.

The Pines Hoodie

$40.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

805 Frontage Road, Lake Stevens, WA 98258

Directions

