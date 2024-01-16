- Home
The Pink Agave - Ponchatoula
129 E Pine St
Ponchatoula, LA 70454
Food Menu
Appetizers
- K So?
rich queso and corn tortilla chips$9.00
- Don't Be Chip
hand curated salsa and corn tortilla chips$3.00
- GuacNRoll
fresh handmade guacamole and corn tortilla chips$10.00
- Chorizo-rd
chorizo smothered with our signature queso and corn tortilla chips$11.00
- Ceviche Mamalon
sonora style ceviche made with shrimp, surimi, cucumber, avocado, pico, and clamato$13.00
- Salsa
hand curated salsa$2.00
- Southwest Eggrolls
onions, bell peppers, corn, tinga, beans and cheese paired with our chipotle aioli,. topped with green sauce, parmesan cheese and pickled red onions$14.00
- Bean Dip
Bean dip and chips.$9.00
Taco Stand
Wanna Be Mexican
- Ksadila
quesadilla with choice of protein served with rice and beans$14.00
- Nacho Problem
choice of protein, beans, cheese, pico, sour cream, and chipotle aioli$14.00
- Shimmy-Changa
chimichanga topped with queso and chipotle aioli. choice of protein served with rice, beans, and guac salad$15.00
- Let’s Get Fried
choice of protein, cheese, pico, sour cream, and chipotle aioli served on waffle fries$14.00
- Pinche Bowl
rice, beans, pico, lettuce, cheese, guac, chipotle aioli and choice of protein$14.00
- Boo-Rito
choice of protein, beans, cheese, pico, sour cream, waffle fries, and salsa. choice of one side$14.00
- Mexican Pizza
fried pita bread topped with beans, cheese, sour cream, pico, chipotle aioli, avocado, choice of protein and choice of one side$15.00
- Quesabirria Tacos
three cheesy birria tacos served with broth to dip. no substitutions for protein$14.00
- Chile Verde Shrimp
grilled shrimp sauteed with our spicy green sauce, served with two sides$16.00
- Las Enchiladadoskis
three enchiladas with choice of one protein topped with spicy salsa verde, sour cream, avocado, cheese dip and pickled red onions. choice of two sides$15.00
- Taquitos De Carnitas
carnitas taquitos topped with queso, sour cream, parmesan cheese, pico, pickled red onions and choice of two sides$15.00
- Grilled Salmon
grilled mahi, rice and choice of one side$18.00
- Tex Mex Grill
Grilled chicken sauteed with onions, bell peppers, & chorizo, topped with melted cheese. served with guac salad, tortillas, and choice of one side.$17.00
All SIDES
- Side Rice$4.00
- Side Beans$4.00
- Side Guac Salad$5.00
- Side Charro Beans$5.00
- Chicken Tortilla Soup$5.00
- Side Creamy Esquite$6.00
- Side Shrimp and Corn Soup$6.00
- Side Sour Cream$1.50
- Side Piko$1.50
- Side Guacamole$2.00
- Side Queso$2.00
- Side Cilantro$1.50
- Side Raw Onion$0.75
- Side Chipotle Aoli$1.50
- Side Lettuce$1.50
- Side Shred Cheese$1.50
- Side Avocado$2.00
- Side Flour Tortillas (3)$1.50
- Side Cabbage$0.75
- Side Fresh Jalapenos$1.50
- Side Vinegar Jalapenos$1.50
- Side Pita Chips$3.00
- Side Diced Tomatos$1.50
- Side Chipotle Ranch$1.50
- Side 6 Grilled Shrimp$6.00
- Side Carne Asada$6.00
- Side Pollo Asado$6.00
- Side Consume$2.00
Healthy-Ish
- Berry Good Salad
romaine, strawberries, blueberries, feta cheese, candied pecans and strawberry vinaigrette$10.00
- Green Girl Salad
romaine, parmesan cheese, croutons, avocado, pickled red onions and avocado lime dressing$10.00
- Caesar Salad
romaine, parmesan cheese, pickled red onions, croutons and caesar dressing$10.00
- Taco Salad
romaine, shredded cheese, pico, guacamole, pickled red onions, chipotle ranch.$10.00
The Kiddos (12 and under only!)
Lunch (11am-3pm)
- Dos Tacos Lunch
two tacos served with choice of two sides$12.00
- Pinche Bowl Lunch
rice, beans, pico, lettuce, cheese, guac, chipotle aioli, and choice of protein$12.00
- Ksadilla Lunch
choice of protein served with rice and beans$12.00
- Shimmy-Changa Lunch
chimichanga topped with queso and chipotle aioli. choice of protein served with rice, beans, and guac salad$13.00
- Grilled Salmon Lunch
grilled mahi, rice and choice of one side$14.00
- Dos Seafood Tacos (Baja Style)
two grilled mahi or shrimp tacos served with choice of two sides$14.00
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:30 pm
129 E Pine St, Ponchatoula, LA 70454