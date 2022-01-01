Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian
Bars & Lounges
Seafood

The Pink Door

14,469 Reviews

$$

1919 Post Alley

Seattle, WA 98101

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Family Bolognese • KIT
Lasagna for Four • Take n Bake

Cook at Home

Lasagna for Four • Take n Bake

Lasagna for Four • Take n Bake

$60.00

Take and Bake (4 slices): This is our same famous Lasagna to take home and cook in your oven. Serves 4. • fresh spinach pasta layered with besciamella, pesto and topped with marinara sauce (vegetarian). Get ready and preheat oven to 350.

Family Bolognese • KIT

Family Bolognese • KIT

$19.00+

Choose size when ordering. You asked for it! So here it is: Our famous beef & pork BOLOGNESE Kit. Sauce is ready to heat up and fresh noodles are ready to cook in three minutes. Just to be reminded again, is a note of instructions from Jackie. She’s SO bossy.

Family Caesar Salad

Family Caesar Salad

$40.00

Serves 4: (Packaged Deconstructed) Little Gem Lettuce with fennel dusted croutons and Our housemade Caesar dressing.

Marinara 12 o.z.

$9.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markCasual
check markLive Music
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

The Pink Door is an independently owned (never cloned, never genetically modified) restaurant that has been quietly dedicated to fresh & local Italian food since 1981. Its seafood & produce driven menu has been the central theme throughout its wildly popular domain in Seattle's Pike Place Market.

Website

Location

1919 Post Alley, Seattle, WA 98101

Directions

Gallery
The Pink Door image
The Pink Door image
The Pink Door image
The Pink Door image

Similar restaurants in your area

Purple - Seattle
orange star4.4 • 9,052
1225 4TH AVE SEATTLE, WA 98101
View restaurantnext
Von's 1000 Spirits
orange star4.5 • 1,990
1225 1st Ave Seattle, WA 98101
View restaurantnext
Marination - South Lake Union
orange starNo Reviews
2000 6th Avenue Seattle, WA 98121
View restaurantnext
The Hart and The Hunter
orange starNo Reviews
107 Pine Street Seattle, WA 98101
View restaurantnext
Belltown Provisions - 2137 2nd Ave
orange starNo Reviews
2137 2nd Ave Seattle, WA 98121
View restaurantnext
Taylor Shellfish Farms - Melrose (Capitol Hill)
orange star4.5 • 1,137
1521 Melrose Ave Seattle, WA 98122
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Seattle

Purple - Seattle
orange star4.4 • 9,052
1225 4TH AVE SEATTLE, WA 98101
View restaurantnext
Serious Pie - Downtown
orange star4.1 • 4,898
2001 4th Ave Seattle, WA 98121
View restaurantnext
Noi Thai Cuisine - Seattle
orange star4.3 • 4,411
1303 1st Ave Seattle, WA 98101
View restaurantnext
Kastoori Grill - 94 Stewart St
orange star4.0 • 3,300
94 Stewart St Seattle, WA 98101
View restaurantnext
Le Panier
orange star4.5 • 1,683
1902 Pike Place Seattle, WA 98101
View restaurantnext
Seatown Market & Fish Fry
orange star4.0 • 1,679
2010 Western Ave Seattle, WA 98121
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Seattle
Eastlake
review star
Avg 4 (5 restaurants)
Industrial District
review star
Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
Phinney Ridge
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Greenlake
review star
Avg 3.9 (3 restaurants)
Madison Valley
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Denny Triangle
review star
Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)
Junction
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Chinatown International District
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
South Lake Union
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston