The Pink House 193 Genoa Lane

193 Genoa Lane

Genoa, NV 89411

Sodas & Sparkling Waters

San Pellegrino (500 ml)

$5.00

Crodo Limonata

$5.00

Honest Green Tea

$5.00

La Croix (assorted flavors)

$4.00

Martinelli's Sparkling Cider

$7.00

Coca-Cola (Original or Diet)

$3.00

San Pellegrino (assorted flavors)

$6.00

Maine Root Root Beer

$8.00

Sprite

$3.00

Espresso, Coffee & Tea

Latte

$5.00

Cappuccino

$5.00

Coffee

$4.00

French Press

$10.00

Hot Tea

$4.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Hot Chocolate

$5.00

Soup & Salads

French Onion Soup

$10.00

Made the old school way with beef stock, carmalized onions, tart cherries, a Gruyere crouton, and love.

Grilled Halloumi Salad

$16.00

The prodigal salad has returned! Mixed greens and arugula, cherry tomatoes, roasted butterny squash, pickled red onion, farro, toasted pine nuts all topped with a lemon vinegrette.

Beet Salad w/ Goat Cheese

$15.00

Baked golden and red beets, fresh goat cheese on mixed greens w/ apples and praline pecans topped w/ a balsamic vinegrette.

House Salad

$5.00

Soup of the Day

$8.00

Appetizers

Baked Brie

$13.00

An oldie but a goodie: Candies mixed nuts, apples, sour cherry jam in puff pastry. Served with fresh fruit and crackers.

Charcuterie Board

$35.00

Served with two meats and two cheeses and an assortment of dried and fresh fruits, pickled veggies, crackers, and fresh bread.

Cheese Board

$24.00

Served with four cheeses and an assortment of dried and fresh fruits, pickled veggies, crackers, and fresh bread.

Hot Stuff

Mac & Cheese...the Cheese Shop Way

$15.00

Artisan cheese blend w/crumbled potato chip topping. Add bacon, if you know what's good for you!

Quiche of the Day

$13.00

...well actually, there's usually two. We do a vegetarian option and a meat option. Just let us know which you prefer.

Sandwiches

Buffalo Caprese Sandwich

$15.00

Fresh Buffalo mozzarella, Roma tomatoes, basil, arugula, and a balsamic glaze. Served on a ciabatta roll with cracked pink peppercorns and chips.

The Lillian

$14.00

Sliced apples, brie, candied lemons and dijion mustard. Served on a baguette. Lillian created the Candy Dance and haunts these halls. Naming a sandwich after her is the least we could do. We think she'd approve.

The Pink House Grilled Cheese

$12.00

...cause why not? Cheddar, Brie, Blue, Smoked Gouda, Gruyere...whatever cheese we want! Add bacon or tomato or carmalized onions if you're feeling adventurous.

Porky the Porchetta

$16.00

Slow roasted pork loin wrapped in pork belly, arugula, spicy pickles, red onions, gruyere, and dijion aioli. Served on ciabatta. OINK!

BLT

$14.00

Sandwich of the Day

$16.00

Pizza

BBQ Bird

$21.00

Carnivore

$22.00

Herbivore

$20.00

Bee Sting

$23.00

Pizza of the Day

$20.00

Sweet Treats

Cheese Cake

$10.00

Grocery Items

Luxardo Maraschino Cherries

$32.00

A far cry from the neon-red cocktail cherries, Luzardo Maraschino Cherries actually taste like...well, a cherry.

Brins Assorted Jams

$6.00

Charqui Jerky Co.

$10.00

The Pink House Gear

Pink House Bandanas

$15.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

193 Genoa Lane, Genoa, NV 89411

Directions

